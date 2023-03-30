If you never thought that your thumb was green enough and that gardening was for hobbits, hopefully, some of the examples here will make you reconsider. With some work, research, and lots of patience, anyone can ensure that at least a handful of plants survive. 

The ‘Gardening’ online group gathers horticultural enthusiasts worldwide to share advice and pictures of their creations. We also contacted gardening expert and home farmer Charles Dowding to learn more about what a beginner should keep in mind. So scroll down, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment your own gardening successes or horror stories.

#1

This Is A Children's Faerie Garden I Planted A Few Years Ago. It Lives On A 5 Foot Boulder, Has A Variety Of Evergreen And Deciduous Trees And Ground Covers, Mosses And Succulents. It's A Miniature Living Ecosystem That Goes Dormant In Winter And Is Home To Bees, Birds, Butterflies, Beetles And Fae

This Is A Children's Faerie Garden I Planted A Few Years Ago. It Lives On A 5 Foot Boulder, Has A Variety Of Evergreen And Deciduous Trees And Ground Covers, Mosses And Succulents. It's A Miniature Living Ecosystem That Goes Dormant In Winter And Is Home To Bees, Birds, Butterflies, Beetles And Fae

Po3ticTreachery

Po3ticTreachery Report

#2

Should Have Let My Dogs Handle The Fall Planting!

Should Have Let My Dogs Handle The Fall Planting!

ClapBackBetty

ClapBackBetty Report

#3

My Wife Let Me Keep The Seed Starting Area In The Living Room, But Only On The Condition That She Can Turn The Grow Light Into A Cloud. I Think It Turned Out Pretty Sweet

My Wife Let Me Keep The Seed Starting Area In The Living Room, But Only On The Condition That She Can Turn The Grow Light Into A Cloud. I Think It Turned Out Pretty Sweet

BettawithBretta

BettawithBretta Report

We asked Charles Dowding what he would recommend to a first-time gardener who was nervous to begin. “Start small, say one bed of 1.2 x 2.4m. Adopt the no-dig approach: It's simple and easy, based on two things. One, the soil is undisturbed, allowing its organisms to work and multiply. You build on top of the existing network of life. And also it’s fine to dig a hole to plant a tree, or when harvesting potatoes!”

“Two, feed soil inhabitants with organic matter on the surface, from where they take it down. This aerates the soil and sets up a larder of nutrients for plant roots.” Charles is an advocate for leaving the soil ecosystem intact when gardening, as it’s more sustainable and can save you a lot of work. Let’s face it, digging is not a particularly fun activity unless you happen to be a mole. 
#4

Pulled A Test Ear On The Glass Gem Corn! Zone 5b

Pulled A Test Ear On The Glass Gem Corn! Zone 5b

dinosaurparty14

dinosaurparty14 Report

#5

My DIY Potting Shed Made Mostly From Free Doors

My DIY Potting Shed Made Mostly From Free Doors

ohhomelygirl

ohhomelygirl Report

#6

Making Garden Markers With My Daughter

Making Garden Markers With My Daughter

FungirlieGrower

FungirlieGrower Report

We also wanted to know what misconceptions Charles has run into when educating and training other gardeners. “It's easier than often claimed. You don't need to dig, you don't need to practice a rotation, you don't need to feed or fertilize your plants unless in containers, you can walk on your beds if you need to, and you have plenty of scope to be creative.” He recommends using free, online resources like YouTube to learn more. 
#7

My Younger Sibling (13) Made A Rainbow Garden. They Are Very Proud Of It And Wanted Me To Post It

My Younger Sibling (13) Made A Rainbow Garden. They Are Very Proud Of It And Wanted Me To Post It

Lost-Ad-7412

Lost-Ad-7412 Report

#8

My Wife's Haul From Her Garden This Morning

My Wife's Haul From Her Garden This Morning

partybenson

partybenson Report

October
October
The wife looks so cute!

#9

The Head Just Fits Perfectly

The Head Just Fits Perfectly

falselyknock77 Report

“When starting out, weeds can be tamed easily with surface covers such as cardboard in particular. Soil that is firm is not compacted, and plants like rooting into firm soil. You can plant into straight compost, Plants then root down into the soil below,” he added, giving some more specific examples of how a novice gardener could start and what not to be afraid of. In general, fear of gardening is a bit irrational, it's not like the dead plants will take revenge.

#10

My Son's Memorial Garden. Gardening Helps Me So Much Mentally To Get Through Some Really Rough Moments. October Is Both My Son's Birth Month And Death. This October He Will Be Gone 2 Years. He Would Be 19 This Year. How Does Gardening Help You?

My Son's Memorial Garden. Gardening Helps Me So Much Mentally To Get Through Some Really Rough Moments. October Is Both My Son's Birth Month And Death. This October He Will Be Gone 2 Years. He Would Be 19 This Year. How Does Gardening Help You?

reddit.com

reddit.com Report

#11

My Patio Garden After Washing The Deck

My Patio Garden After Washing The Deck

biborno

biborno Report

Liam Walsh
Liam Walsh
I've poor balance... I'd definitely slip on the decking and end up stabbed on those beautiful cacti

#12

Guess My Trowel Is Out Of Commission For A Couple Weeks

Guess My Trowel Is Out Of Commission For A Couple Weeks

doubleplusfabulous

doubleplusfabulous Report

Lastly, we wanted him to expand upon what resources a beginner could use to develop their skills. Firstly, he recommended his book, as well as guides he put together to help keep track of planting times and other seasonal effects. Note that much of the information is geared toward the UK. Lastly, he encouraged an attitude of curiosity and to be constantly asking questions. “How do plants grow? (new research into rhizophagy shows the importance of bacteria). How much watering is necessary? (often less). What is the best spacing? (depends partly on what you want from the plants).”
#13

Possibly My Last Bouquet Before The Frost

Possibly My Last Bouquet Before The Frost

mazekeen19

mazekeen19 Report

Bron
Bron
Dahlias are one of my favourite flowers! So pretty!

#14

I Was Wondering Why My Kale Was Missing Leaves At The Base

I Was Wondering Why My Kale Was Missing Leaves At The Base

tomarrow

tomarrow Report

#15

My 91yo Grandmother’s Tomato Harvest This Year

My 91yo Grandmother's Tomato Harvest This Year

ConcentrateFun4726

ConcentrateFun4726 Report

As previously mentioned, no dig could be a great way to start gardening if you happen to be in an area that is relatively fertile. While it has numerous environmental benefits, the main advantage for the novice gardener is that it does not require nearly as much physical work. Who wants to pull a muscle digging holes all day just to see a crop die? Perhaps that sounds pessimistic, but like cooking or pottery, you need to accept that the first few attempts might not work out. If you're feeling inspired, feel free to check out our other gardening article here.

#16

Harvested My Sons Pumpkin, From The Plant He Brought Home In A Paper Cup From Pre-K; It Was The Only Pumpkin On The Plant But It Was Huge (Sunset Pic Strictly For Up Votes Lol)

Harvested My Sons Pumpkin, From The Plant He Brought Home In A Paper Cup From Pre-K; It Was The Only Pumpkin On The Plant But It Was Huge (Sunset Pic Strictly For Up Votes Lol)

skijeeper

skijeeper Report

Isabelle Lamarque
Isabelle Lamarque
The sunset worked for me, take my upvote 😄 It so beautiful how it makes the pumpkin stand out even more 😍

#17

The Swirl On One Of My Opening Calla Lilies

The Swirl On One Of My Opening Calla Lilies

ksom44

ksom44 Report

#18

Grew This Beautiful Giant From A Seed. Absolutely Thrilled. This Is By Far My Pride And Joy

Grew This Beautiful Giant From A Seed. Absolutely Thrilled. This Is By Far My Pride And Joy

mr12ft

mr12ft Report

#19

I Know This Sub Would Appreciate This Beauty!

I Know This Sub Would Appreciate This Beauty!

Tradex88

Tradex88 Report

#20

The Layers In The Seeds I Collected Last Year Are A Timeline Of When Different Things Flower In My Garden

The Layers In The Seeds I Collected Last Year Are A Timeline Of When Different Things Flower In My Garden

Grommulox

Grommulox Report

#21

My 99cent Grape Vine From Lowes Just Gave Us 55lbs Of Grapes

My 99cent Grape Vine From Lowes Just Gave Us 55lbs Of Grapes

MrShiba_inu

MrShiba_inu Report

#22

My Rainbow Carrot Harvest, From My Tiny Backyard Garden

My Rainbow Carrot Harvest, From My Tiny Backyard Garden

Shadowbreakz

Shadowbreakz Report

#23

How?

How?

miniadoption Report

Taryn Bailey
Taryn Bailey
Yeah, I wanna know how they did it too!

#24

I Grew Saffron! In Michigan!

I Grew Saffron! In Michigan!

ElizabethDangit Report

Tuna Beach
Tuna Beach
I'm just wild about Saffron...

#25

A View Of My Garden From Upstairs

A View Of My Garden From Upstairs

biborno

biborno Report

#26

I Know Its One Of You Guys

I Know Its One Of You Guys

HeroinCrack

HeroinCrack Report

#27

My Oaxacan Green Corn Looks Almost Iridescent

My Oaxacan Green Corn Looks Almost Iridescent

tetrispig

tetrispig Report

#28

I’m In Love With This Hoya Flower

I'm In Love With This Hoya Flower

buttersaus

buttersaus Report

#29

I Can't Get Cyclamen To Grow In My Yard. This One Thrives In The Concrete Behind The Dumpsters At Work

I Can't Get Cyclamen To Grow In My Yard. This One Thrives In The Concrete Behind The Dumpsters At Work

knit-gnat

knit-gnat Report

Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Indoor plant: "Too much water! Too little water! Too much sun! Too little sun! PH is off by .02%! I am martyred and must die!" Outdoor plant: "Ah, a crack in the concrete. Perfect, I will THRIVE!!"

#30

Watermelon Harvest ‘22

Watermelon Harvest ‘22

Butter_Bug Report

#31

My Wife’s Pride And Joy

My Wife's Pride And Joy

ataylorm

ataylorm Report

#32

Look At The Garden Cart My Husband Designed/Built For Me For Christmas!

Look At The Garden Cart My Husband Designed/Built For Me For Christmas!

horselifter

horselifter Report

#33

Took A Few Years, But Finally Figured Out Brassicas In My Climate! (10b)

Took A Few Years, But Finally Figured Out Brassicas In My Climate! (10b)

halcyondoze

halcyondoze Report

#34

I Made A Fall Wreath From What Grew In My Yard

I Made A Fall Wreath From What Grew In My Yard

moonbeam619

moonbeam619 Report

#35

This Year's Apple Harvest! It's A Small Tree, But She Does Her Best!

This Year's Apple Harvest! It's A Small Tree, But She Does Her Best!

magog667

magog667 Report

#36

I Can Completely Confirm That Potatoes Are Alien

I Can Completely Confirm That Potatoes Are Alien

AnActualPlatypus

AnActualPlatypus Report

#37

A Friend Shared This With Me, Any Tips And Tricks You Have That Worked?

A Friend Shared This With Me, Any Tips And Tricks You Have That Worked?

dknogo

dknogo Report

The Mom
The Mom
Smart. I wouldn't have thought of that.

#38

My Tomato Harvest From The Last Two Days! Any Good Recipes That Require Lots Of Tomatoes?

My Tomato Harvest From The Last Two Days! Any Good Recipes That Require Lots Of Tomatoes?

darylpurple

darylpurple Report

#39

She Has Awoken

She Has Awoken

pluff-mudd Report

#40

I Was Burlapping Trees For The First Time And Ended Up Summoning A Horrifying Wall Of Silent Egyptian Mummies

I Was Burlapping Trees For The First Time And Ended Up Summoning A Horrifying Wall Of Silent Egyptian Mummies

robertgfthomas

robertgfthomas Report

#41

My First Lime Harvest. No Banana For Scale

My First Lime Harvest. No Banana For Scale

chicagoaussie

chicagoaussie Report

#42

This Building In Italy Could Be This Sub Church

This Building In Italy Could Be This Sub Church

thereinfuse637

thereinfuse637 Report

#43

My Mom Makes Cake Gardens

My Mom Makes Cake Gardens

ohheysarahjay Report

#44

(Old Photo,1990s) My Late Grandpa Proudly Showing Off His Garden Bounty

(Old Photo,1990s) My Late Grandpa Proudly Showing Off His Garden Bounty

Idontevenknow0k

Idontevenknow0k Report

#45

A Pepper Of Peppers

A Pepper Of Peppers

cmdietz

cmdietz Report

#46

My Azalea Has Blossomed. This Is My First Ever Plant

My Azalea Has Blossomed. This Is My First Ever Plant

shiscar

shiscar Report

#47

I Ate An Avocado 2,5 Years Ago, And Kept The Seed. This Is My Avocado Seed Today!

I Ate An Avocado 2,5 Years Ago, And Kept The Seed. This Is My Avocado Seed Today!

GradyJoseph2858

GradyJoseph2858 Report

#48

My Neighbors 4.1lb Giant Bull Heart Tomato He Grew! He Was Very Proud And Wanted To Share With Everyone

My Neighbors 4.1lb Giant Bull Heart Tomato He Grew! He Was Very Proud And Wanted To Share With Everyone

C_G15

C_G15 Report

#49

Giant Sempervivum. Biggest I Ever Grew, With All Its Chicks Flowering At The Same Time

Giant Sempervivum. Biggest I Ever Grew, With All Its Chicks Flowering At The Same Time

Downtown_Ad6875

Downtown_Ad6875 Report

#50

Little Friend Taking Cover In Clematis

Little Friend Taking Cover In Clematis

Interesting-Ticket18 Report

#51

These Succulent Balls At Universal Studios Are Amazing

These Succulent Balls At Universal Studios Are Amazing

MaconBacon01

MaconBacon01 Report

Thomas Bentley
Thomas Bentley
I'd call them rock roses, but is that the proper name for these plants?

#52

My Neighbor Has Sculpted This Lovely Grower On Their Front Lawn

My Neighbor Has Sculpted This Lovely Grower On Their Front Lawn

Theonetheycalljane

Theonetheycalljane Report

#53

From My First Garden Without My Parents Help. Btw I'm 14

From My First Garden Without My Parents Help. Btw I'm 14

Cyborg37

Cyborg37 Report

#54

Wife Said She Wants To Upgrade To Brick Raised Bed... 60 Hours Of Braking Back And Figuring Out How To, Here Is Result

Wife Said She Wants To Upgrade To Brick Raised Bed... 60 Hours Of Braking Back And Figuring Out How To, Here Is Result

Mikinl

Mikinl Report

The Mom
The Mom
Next she'll want it enclosed.

#55

Left Carrots In The Ground, Zone 6b. Just Pulled This One For Dinner!

Left Carrots In The Ground, Zone 6b. Just Pulled This One For Dinner!

Weevil_Dead Report

#56

Behold My Bountiful Harvest!

Behold My Bountiful Harvest!

0dd426 Report

#57

Gardener Tip: Store Your Gloves In An Air Tight Container To Keep Bugs From Snuggling In

Gardener Tip: Store Your Gloves In An Air Tight Container To Keep Bugs From Snuggling In

cantorgreen Report

#58

I Grew Saffron!!!

I Grew Saffron!!!

Thatshortchicky Report

#59

Be Careful Out There!

Be Careful Out There!

honky_vizsla Report

#60

My Dad Has Gone Too Far With His Garden

My Dad Has Gone Too Far With His Garden

SkynetProgrammer Report

#61

My Wife Grows All Kinds Of Dahlias And I Love Them

My Wife Grows All Kinds Of Dahlias And I Love Them

CindieAtwell Report

#62

Incredible! I Always Wonder How The Roots Look!

Incredible! I Always Wonder How The Roots Look!

ClapBackBetty Report

#63

Don't Tell My Neighbor But I'm Quietly Waiting For These To Ripen On Their Avocado Tree

Don't Tell My Neighbor But I'm Quietly Waiting For These To Ripen On Their Avocado Tree

redditnathaniel Report

Bron
Bron
The don’t ripen on the tree so you might be waiting a while.

#64

My Dads Zucchini Harvest…

My Dads Zucchini Harvest…

ktkairo Report

Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Maybe they identify as zucchinis?

#65

I Thought I Was A Certified Genius Regrowing Carrot Tops From The Grocery Store. Behold, My Bounty!

I Thought I Was A Certified Genius Regrowing Carrot Tops From The Grocery Store. Behold, My Bounty!

Fourney Report

#66

Winter Gardening Fun. Passive Heating. Canada, Zone 6b

Winter Gardening Fun. Passive Heating. Canada, Zone 6b

DadB0d_Dave Report

#67

Ain’t Stupid If It Works

Ain’t Stupid If It Works

Malakaumd Report

#68

Flowers From My Garden, I Made Real Stickers With Dried Flowers

Flowers From My Garden, I Made Real Stickers With Dried Flowers

AlinaGil Report

#69

Neglected Hydrangea Bush Growing Under A Walnut Tree, Tasmania, Australia

Neglected Hydrangea Bush Growing Under A Walnut Tree, Tasmania, Australia

5ittingduck Report

#70

It's Nice To Get Something In Return For All My Literal Blood, Sweat, And Tears

It's Nice To Get Something In Return For All My Literal Blood, Sweat, And Tears