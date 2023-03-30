The ‘ Gardening ’ online group gathers horticultural enthusiasts worldwide to share advice and pictures of their creations. We also contacted gardening expert and home farmer Charles Dowding to learn more about what a beginner should keep in mind. So scroll down, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment your own gardening successes or horror stories.

If you never thought that your thumb was green enough and that gardening was for hobbits, hopefully, some of the examples here will make you reconsider. With some work, research, and lots of patience, anyone can ensure that at least a handful of plants survive.

#1 This Is A Children's Faerie Garden I Planted A Few Years Ago. It Lives On A 5 Foot Boulder, Has A Variety Of Evergreen And Deciduous Trees And Ground Covers, Mosses And Succulents. It's A Miniature Living Ecosystem That Goes Dormant In Winter And Is Home To Bees, Birds, Butterflies, Beetles And Fae

#2 Should Have Let My Dogs Handle The Fall Planting!

#3 My Wife Let Me Keep The Seed Starting Area In The Living Room, But Only On The Condition That She Can Turn The Grow Light Into A Cloud. I Think It Turned Out Pretty Sweet

We asked Charles Dowding what he would recommend to a first-time gardener who was nervous to begin. “Start small, say one bed of 1.2 x 2.4m. Adopt the no-dig approach: It's simple and easy, based on two things. One, the soil is undisturbed, allowing its organisms to work and multiply. You build on top of the existing network of life. And also it’s fine to dig a hole to plant a tree, or when harvesting potatoes!” “Two, feed soil inhabitants with organic matter on the surface, from where they take it down. This aerates the soil and sets up a larder of nutrients for plant roots.” Charles is an advocate for leaving the soil ecosystem intact when gardening, as it’s more sustainable and can save you a lot of work. Let’s face it, digging is not a particularly fun activity unless you happen to be a mole.

#4 Pulled A Test Ear On The Glass Gem Corn! Zone 5b

#5 My DIY Potting Shed Made Mostly From Free Doors

#6 Making Garden Markers With My Daughter

We also wanted to know what misconceptions Charles has run into when educating and training other gardeners. “It's easier than often claimed. You don't need to dig, you don't need to practice a rotation, you don't need to feed or fertilize your plants unless in containers, you can walk on your beds if you need to, and you have plenty of scope to be creative.” He recommends using free, online resources like YouTube to learn more.

#7 My Younger Sibling (13) Made A Rainbow Garden. They Are Very Proud Of It And Wanted Me To Post It

#8 My Wife's Haul From Her Garden This Morning

#9 The Head Just Fits Perfectly

“When starting out, weeds can be tamed easily with surface covers such as cardboard in particular. Soil that is firm is not compacted, and plants like rooting into firm soil. You can plant into straight compost, Plants then root down into the soil below,” he added, giving some more specific examples of how a novice gardener could start and what not to be afraid of. In general, fear of gardening is a bit irrational, it's not like the dead plants will take revenge.

#10 My Son's Memorial Garden. Gardening Helps Me So Much Mentally To Get Through Some Really Rough Moments. October Is Both My Son's Birth Month And Death. This October He Will Be Gone 2 Years. He Would Be 19 This Year. How Does Gardening Help You?

#11 My Patio Garden After Washing The Deck

#12 Guess My Trowel Is Out Of Commission For A Couple Weeks

Lastly, we wanted him to expand upon what resources a beginner could use to develop their skills. Firstly, he recommended his book, as well as guides he put together to help keep track of planting times and other seasonal effects. Note that much of the information is geared toward the UK. Lastly, he encouraged an attitude of curiosity and to be constantly asking questions. “How do plants grow? (new research into rhizophagy shows the importance of bacteria). How much watering is necessary? (often less). What is the best spacing? (depends partly on what you want from the plants).”

#13 Possibly My Last Bouquet Before The Frost

#14 I Was Wondering Why My Kale Was Missing Leaves At The Base

#15 My 91yo Grandmother’s Tomato Harvest This Year

As previously mentioned, no dig could be a great way to start gardening if you happen to be in an area that is relatively fertile. While it has numerous environmental benefits, the main advantage for the novice gardener is that it does not require nearly as much physical work. Who wants to pull a muscle digging holes all day just to see a crop die? Perhaps that sounds pessimistic, but like cooking or pottery, you need to accept that the first few attempts might not work out. If you're feeling inspired, feel free to check out our other gardening article here.

#16 Harvested My Sons Pumpkin, From The Plant He Brought Home In A Paper Cup From Pre-K; It Was The Only Pumpkin On The Plant But It Was Huge (Sunset Pic Strictly For Up Votes Lol)

#17 The Swirl On One Of My Opening Calla Lilies

#18 Grew This Beautiful Giant From A Seed. Absolutely Thrilled. This Is By Far My Pride And Joy

#19 I Know This Sub Would Appreciate This Beauty!

#20 The Layers In The Seeds I Collected Last Year Are A Timeline Of When Different Things Flower In My Garden

#21 My 99cent Grape Vine From Lowes Just Gave Us 55lbs Of Grapes

#22 My Rainbow Carrot Harvest, From My Tiny Backyard Garden

#24 I Grew Saffron! In Michigan!

#25 A View Of My Garden From Upstairs

#26 I Know Its One Of You Guys

#27 My Oaxacan Green Corn Looks Almost Iridescent

#28 I’m In Love With This Hoya Flower

#29 I Can't Get Cyclamen To Grow In My Yard. This One Thrives In The Concrete Behind The Dumpsters At Work

#30 Watermelon Harvest ‘22

#31 My Wife’s Pride And Joy

#32 Look At The Garden Cart My Husband Designed/Built For Me For Christmas!

#33 Took A Few Years, But Finally Figured Out Brassicas In My Climate! (10b)

#34 I Made A Fall Wreath From What Grew In My Yard

#35 This Year's Apple Harvest! It's A Small Tree, But She Does Her Best!

#36 I Can Completely Confirm That Potatoes Are Alien

#37 A Friend Shared This With Me, Any Tips And Tricks You Have That Worked?

#38 My Tomato Harvest From The Last Two Days! Any Good Recipes That Require Lots Of Tomatoes?

#39 She Has Awoken

#40 I Was Burlapping Trees For The First Time And Ended Up Summoning A Horrifying Wall Of Silent Egyptian Mummies

#41 My First Lime Harvest. No Banana For Scale

#42 This Building In Italy Could Be This Sub Church

#43 My Mom Makes Cake Gardens

#44 (Old Photo,1990s) My Late Grandpa Proudly Showing Off His Garden Bounty

#45 A Pepper Of Peppers

#46 My Azalea Has Blossomed. This Is My First Ever Plant

#47 I Ate An Avocado 2,5 Years Ago, And Kept The Seed. This Is My Avocado Seed Today!

#48 My Neighbors 4.1lb Giant Bull Heart Tomato He Grew! He Was Very Proud And Wanted To Share With Everyone

#49 Giant Sempervivum. Biggest I Ever Grew, With All Its Chicks Flowering At The Same Time

#50 Little Friend Taking Cover In Clematis

#51 These Succulent Balls At Universal Studios Are Amazing

#52 My Neighbor Has Sculpted This Lovely Grower On Their Front Lawn

#53 From My First Garden Without My Parents Help. Btw I'm 14

#54 Wife Said She Wants To Upgrade To Brick Raised Bed... 60 Hours Of Braking Back And Figuring Out How To, Here Is Result

#55 Left Carrots In The Ground, Zone 6b. Just Pulled This One For Dinner!

#56 Behold My Bountiful Harvest!

#57 Gardener Tip: Store Your Gloves In An Air Tight Container To Keep Bugs From Snuggling In

#58 I Grew Saffron!!!

#59 Be Careful Out There!

#60 My Dad Has Gone Too Far With His Garden

#61 My Wife Grows All Kinds Of Dahlias And I Love Them

#62 Incredible! I Always Wonder How The Roots Look!

#63 Don't Tell My Neighbor But I'm Quietly Waiting For These To Ripen On Their Avocado Tree

#64 My Dads Zucchini Harvest…

#65 I Thought I Was A Certified Genius Regrowing Carrot Tops From The Grocery Store. Behold, My Bounty!

#66 Winter Gardening Fun. Passive Heating. Canada, Zone 6b

#67 Ain’t Stupid If It Works

#68 Flowers From My Garden, I Made Real Stickers With Dried Flowers

#69 Neglected Hydrangea Bush Growing Under A Walnut Tree, Tasmania, Australia