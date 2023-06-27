You can learn a lot about a person from their room, apartment, or home, as it reveals a great deal about their character, preferences, and whether they keep tidy and clean or prefer organized chaos instead. Luckily, not everyone is exposed to such information, and that lets us keep it on a more personal level. But when it comes to an outdoor area, we are not as closed off, which provides an opportunity for a wide range of possibilities of self-expression. Some like to keep it simple, some enjoy a Pinterest-worthy look, and some go out of their way to make it as weird as possible.

So if you are known as a funny/creative neighbor on the block, we might have some interesting ideas for you. This Instagram page is dedicated to sharing some of the weirdest finds on the internet consisting of garden decor. The designs range from clever to lazy to mostly borderline ugly. Now, we leave it up to you to decide whether these decisions give you the creeps or inspire you to introduce a new addition to your garden.

Adapt To Your Environment

Adapt To Your Environment

Don’t F**k With Plants Or This Thing Will Come Get You

Don't F**k With Plants Or This Thing Will Come Get You

At Least We Get A Warning

At Least We Get A Warning

Tell Me You’re A Dentist Without Telling Me You’re A Dentist

Tell Me You're A Dentist Without Telling Me You're A Dentist

#4
Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
1 hour ago

You're right. That is not acci-dental.

Cookieeeees

Cookieeeees

#5
Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
1 hour ago

Some people think googly eyes make anything funny.

Some people think googly eyes make anything funny.

A Message Which Transcends Translations

A Message Which Transcends Translations

#6
Emilia Emilia
Emilia Emilia
Community Member
1 hour ago

LOL, best one so far ( i might even steal the idea )

Chickens Are The Best

Chickens Are The Best

When Life Gives You Cactus

When Life Gives You Cactus

Aerial Photo Reveals Ancient Message

Aerial Photo Reveals Ancient Message

#9
Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Tell us how you really feel about your neighbor.

Modern Love

Modern Love

Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid

Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid

#11
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
56 minutes ago

I would leave offerings below his mighty 'stache. Or is that his lips? XD

Don’t Forget, It’s Bin Night

Don't Forget, It's Bin Night

Simpson’s Did It

Simpson's Did It

#13
Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sideshow Bob does need a conditioner.

The Planting Pretty Impressive Though

The Planting Pretty Impressive Though

Rory, 26, Always Owes You Twenty Bucks, Chucks A Shukka Any Opportunity, Wears Footy Shorts All Through Winter

Rory, 26, Always Owes You Twenty Bucks, Chucks A Shukka Any Opportunity, Wears Footy Shorts All Through Winter

#15
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Could an Aussie help translate the caption, please? XD

I’m Not Sure Why These Shrubs Are So Unsettling

I'm Not Sure Why These Shrubs Are So Unsettling

#16
Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Because it looks like something you'd find in a Dr. Seuss book.

Potty-O Furniture

Potty-O Furniture

#17
S. E. in Indiana
S. E. in Indiana
Community Member
1 minute ago

I wonder if this was in Flushing, NY?

Skull

Skull

Catch Our Secret Show At Berlin Fashion Week

Catch Our Secret Show At Berlin Fashion Week

#19
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Children, this is why you get tested for STDs and make sure your partners are too. You do not want a partner to give you Succlerrhea.

Wait Till You See The Eggs

Wait Till You See The Eggs

Still Sometimes Come Across A Garden Which Makes Me Stop And Think

Still Sometimes Come Across A Garden Which Makes Me Stop And Think

#21
irissii (she/them)
irissii (she/them)
Community Member
52 minutes ago

this one's good, not bizarre? or am i missing something?

Topiary

Topiary

Topiary is the horticultural practice of training plants by clipping the foliage to develop clearly defined shapes. The reason for doing this is unknown. The word derives from the Latin word for a creator of topia or "places". Topiary shapes tend to be based on animals, abstract shapes and human body parts.
Topiary seeding is the commonly observed phenomenon. Whereby entire neighbourhoods become infested with topiaries, which seem to jump over the fence
Topiary seeding is the commonly observed phenomenon. Whereby entire neighbourhoods become infested with topiaries, which seem to jump over the fence

Easter Island Homage

Easter Island Homage

I Thought This Was A Family Site

I Thought This Was A Family Site

Zen And The Art Of Arranging Bags Of Bunnings Gravel

Zen And The Art Of Arranging Bags Of Bunnings Gravel

At The Intersection Of Infrastructure And Intimacy

At The Intersection Of Infrastructure And Intimacy

#26
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago

always wear a seatbelt!

Garden Gone Viral

Garden Gone Viral

#27
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
55 minutes ago (edited)

Are those vuvuzelas, or beer bongs? XD OR BOTH

Toothbrush Saplings

Toothbrush Saplings

Bringing Porcelain To New Heights!

Bringing Porcelain To New Heights!

Noel Fielding’s House?

Noel Fielding's House?

Life Finds A Way

Life Finds A Way

#31
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
57 minutes ago

I think the sign is speaking TO the grass, as in, "Keep off, grass! This spot is for dirt only!" XD

Get In Barbie, We’re Going Weeding

Get In Barbie, We're Going Weeding

S**tgardens Tour? Hop On

S**tgardens Tour? Hop On

Neigh-Bor

Neigh-Bor

Make Time To Recuperate

Make Time To Recuperate

Fallen From Grace

Fallen From Grace

#36
Beautys solace
Beautys solace
Community Member
1 hour ago

it stings !!! you need to drink more

Room With A View

Room With A View

#37
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
1 hour ago

They had the whole area in which to plant them and they

Emblematic

Emblematic

That’s A Pool Of Biblical Proportions

That’s A Pool Of Biblical Proportions

Strong Themes

Strong Themes

New Zealand Pride

New Zealand Pride

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are... are there lions in New Zealand?!

Know How This Feels

Know How This Feels

Go Your Own Way

Go Your Own Way

Tactical Urbanism

Tactical Urbanism

Have You Ever Planted An Egg?

Have You Ever Planted An Egg?

Find Room For Growth

Find Room For Growth

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love these entries where homeowners chopped a hole in their roof rather than chop down a tree/plant <3

Love Thy Neighbour

Love Thy Neighbour

Disco-Nirvana

Disco-Nirvana

Rakes Make A Seamless Replacement For Dead Palm Fronds - See If You Can Spot Them

Rakes Make A Seamless Replacement For Dead Palm Fronds - See If You Can Spot Them

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see a perfectly healthy palm tree and a falling hazard

Bass And Balance

Bass And Balance

Sidewalk Ends. Adventure Begins

Sidewalk Ends. Adventure Begins

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh Mr. Silverstein, we who were children in the 80s and 90s still miss you :(

Exclusive View

Exclusive View

Beautys solace
Beautys solace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

maybe a train spoters bench, platform and lights ?

Iso Haircut Reveal

Iso Haircut Reveal

Beware The Shrubconscious

Beware The Shrubconscious

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like the Cookie Monster from "Sesame Street"

Purgatory

Purgatory

Christmas Trees

Christmas Trees

Next Level

Next Level

Beneath The Beach, The Pavement

Beneath The Beach, The Pavement

LK
LK
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Interesting way to hide infrastructure.

On The Ground In Székesfehérvár, Hungary

On The Ground In Székesfehérvár, Hungary

Classical Look

Classical Look

Click

Click

Carries
Carries
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, if it works...!

Home Of Werner Herzog

Home Of Werner Herzog

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m scared of what they’re all looking at

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
40 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017