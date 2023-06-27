78 Of The Most Bizarre Things Seen In People’s Gardens And Yards, As Shared On This Instagram Account For Ugly Gardens (New Pics)
You can learn a lot about a person from their room, apartment, or home, as it reveals a great deal about their character, preferences, and whether they keep tidy and clean or prefer organized chaos instead. Luckily, not everyone is exposed to such information, and that lets us keep it on a more personal level. But when it comes to an outdoor area, we are not as closed off, which provides an opportunity for a wide range of possibilities of self-expression. Some like to keep it simple, some enjoy a Pinterest-worthy look, and some go out of their way to make it as weird as possible.
So if you are known as a funny/creative neighbor on the block, we might have some interesting ideas for you. This Instagram page is dedicated to sharing some of the weirdest finds on the internet consisting of garden decor. The designs range from clever to lazy to mostly borderline ugly. Now, we leave it up to you to decide whether these decisions give you the creeps or inspire you to introduce a new addition to your garden.
Adapt To Your Environment
Don’t F**k With Plants Or This Thing Will Come Get You
At Least We Get A Warning
Tell Me You’re A Dentist Without Telling Me You’re A Dentist
Cookieeeees
Some people think googly eyes make anything funny.
A Message Which Transcends Translations
Chickens Are The Best
When Life Gives You Cactus
Aerial Photo Reveals Ancient Message
Modern Love
Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid
I would leave offerings below his mighty 'stache. Or is that his lips? XD
Don’t Forget, It’s Bin Night
Simpson’s Did It
The Planting Pretty Impressive Though
Rory, 26, Always Owes You Twenty Bucks, Chucks A Shukka Any Opportunity, Wears Footy Shorts All Through Winter
I’m Not Sure Why These Shrubs Are So Unsettling
Because it looks like something you'd find in a Dr. Seuss book.
Potty-O Furniture
Catch Our Secret Show At Berlin Fashion Week
Children, this is why you get tested for STDs and make sure your partners are too. You do not want a partner to give you Succlerrhea.
Wait Till You See The Eggs
Still Sometimes Come Across A Garden Which Makes Me Stop And Think
this one's good, not bizarre? or am i missing something?
Topiary
Easter Island Homage
I Thought This Was A Family Site
Zen And The Art Of Arranging Bags Of Bunnings Gravel
At The Intersection Of Infrastructure And Intimacy
Garden Gone Viral
Toothbrush Saplings
Bringing Porcelain To New Heights!
Noel Fielding’s House?
Life Finds A Way
I think the sign is speaking TO the grass, as in, "Keep off, grass! This spot is for dirt only!" XD
Get In Barbie, We’re Going Weeding
S**tgardens Tour? Hop On
Neigh-Bor
Make Time To Recuperate
Fallen From Grace
Room With A View
They had the whole area in which to plant them and they chose right in front of the windows smh
Emblematic
That’s A Pool Of Biblical Proportions
Strong Themes
New Zealand Pride
Go Your Own Way
Tactical Urbanism
Have You Ever Planted An Egg?
Find Room For Growth
I love these entries where homeowners chopped a hole in their roof rather than chop down a tree/plant <3
Love Thy Neighbour
Disco-Nirvana
Rakes Make A Seamless Replacement For Dead Palm Fronds - See If You Can Spot Them
I see a perfectly healthy palm tree and a falling hazard
Bass And Balance
Sidewalk Ends. Adventure Begins
Oh Mr. Silverstein, we who were children in the 80s and 90s still miss you :(