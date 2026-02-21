‘PeanutButterIsOneWord’ is an online group where customers share the most hilarious and painful custom product fails they’ve ever witnessed. The businesses they reached out to couldn’t understand basic instructions, and actually printed the instructions on the products themselves, and it hurts to look at.

The fact that everyone makes mistakes shouldn’t be an excuse for sloppy work. Companies that do custom products should know the importance of double-checking everything and not cutting corners!

#1 Waited 3 Weeks For This Keychain

#2 Nice One

#3 Some Lovely Thrift Shop Embroidery

Good brand image, customer loyalty, and genuine trust take time to build. According to Forbes, your target audience is the “ultimate observer of your brand,” and it legitimizes your “reason to exist.” “Most companies are built on a mission to solve a problem they see in the world,” Forbes explains. “That same mission is what attracts your first batch of customers — those hoping your brand or product will solve a pesky issue in their life. In a notoriously flighty society, getting a customer to commit to your brand is kind of a big deal. A brand-loyal customer will choose your brand time and time again despite having the option for cheaper or more convenient competitors.” ADVERTISEMENT

#4 The Instructions On Bag Of Rice

#5 My Dads 50th Birthday Cake

#6 Radio Station Informed Promo Company They Wanted Same Balloons With New Slogan

As Forbes explains, brands need to follow through and deliver on their promises. They can’t overhype products with bold statements and then underdeliver. Consumers want transparency and honesty, not just good prices. What’s more, they also want brand values to align with their own. ADVERTISEMENT “Brands that are honest with their customers have a better time retaining shoppers because, from the start, the shopper knows what to expect.”

#7 I Was Told This Belonged Here

#8 "Just Write Something Nice For A Coworker, I Don't Care What It Says. It's His Last Day."

#9 It Took Her 7 Minutes To Realize Her Mistake

If your brand gets in trouble, you, as a business owner, shouldn’t shy away from correcting your course and prioritizing the consumer’s experience. A core part of your business should be knowing how to manage disgruntled customers. ADVERTISEMENT “A customer doesn’t stop expecting you to solve their problems once the product is out of your shipping facility. If a product arrives damaged, takes longer than expected to arrive, or simply doesn’t match the description, the customer is still counting on you to provide a solution,” Forbes explains. “Exceptional customer service is a surefire way to get a shopper to feel recognized and important to your company. Shoppers who have a pleasant experience with a brand are more likely to refer the brand to a family member or friend.”

#10 From My Going Away Party At My Last Job

#11 Saw On Twt

#12 I Cannot Fulfill That Request

If you’re serious about running a business that sells products with custom labels or engravings, well, you actually have to be serious about your job. That means focusing on quality. That means double and triple-checking customer instructions, and reaching out to them if something’s not clear or overly ambiguous. And, yes, that means making amends for when you actually make silly mistakes or make assumptions that don’t pan out. Over time, if you put in the effort to overcome miscommunication, you’ll build a reputation for being reliable and transparent. But as much as businesses shouldn’t be dropping the ball here, customers also need to put in the effort to be very clear with their notes, instructions, and specifications. Good communication is a two-way street.

#13 Ok, This One Is Kinda Dark… [don’t Share With Candidates]

#14 Token Attractive Woman

#15 Employee Wrote My Name Exactly As I Said I went bowling with someone I know the other night and when the employee at the alley asked for our names, I gave mine as "Clare without an i" and he put exactly that. 🤣



During an earlier in-depth interview with the friendly moderator team running ‘PeanutButterIsOneWord,’ Bored Panda learned all about the group’s history, focus, and sense of humor. According to moderator GrahamfieldShip, the witty name of the online community has its roots in the hit TV show ‘BoJack Horseman.’

#16 Libra Symbol

#17 Tammy Big At The Bottom

#18 Found On Twitter

“On the show [‘BoJack Horseman’], a character called Mr. Peanutbutter frequently buys signs from a company, but they always put his instructions on the sign. The first use of this was in season 1, with 'CONGRATS DIANE AND MR. PEANUT BUTTER. PEANUT BUTTER IS ONE WORD,’” the moderator told us earlier. According to the mod, the joke became a running gag throughout the TV series and, eventually, became the origin of the subreddit’s name. From their perspective, people likely find similar mishaps so funny, cringy, and relatable because they are so unexpected.

#19 Birthday Gift For My Sil

#20 Found On Instagram

#21 Well, At Least It Is Purple

“If there's a human reading the instructions, they should know what needs to be printed and what doesn't. So it's funny when they completely miss the mark,” GrahamfieldShip told Bored Panda earlier. They added that it’s important to understand the difference between peanutbutterisoneword and lipsum. It’s something many people get confused about. “Lipsum is ‘dummy text used in laying out print, graphic or web designs.’ For example, if you receive an email that says ‘good afternoon,’ that would be lipsum.”

#22 The Shop Has This As The First Image Advertising Their Necklace On Etsy

#23 I Love The Smell Of Spanish Translation

#24 Somehow Not The Most Embarrassing Pirates Moment

‘PeanutButterIsOneWord’ was created in early 2018, and it’s still going strong to this day. Times change, technologies improve, but some businesses will continue getting basic instructions for custom products wrong. From failed labels to faulty engravings, the group is a place for all product-related mistakes when somebody didn’t even bother reading what the customer asked of them. Currently, the subreddit gets just over 9k visits every week. The moderators point out that the members of the group should avoid reposting any popular photos from within the last half a year, to keep the content as fresh as possible.

#25 Bakery Used The Description For The Cake A Bit Too Literally

#26 $400+ Dollar Order For The Place I Work, We Can’t Send Them Back LOL

#27 Tbh, It Does Have A St Patrick's Day Theme

Which of these product fails made you wince and cringe the most? Which ones actually impressed you with how blatantly lazily select-all-text-copy-pasted they were? Have you ever ordered any products with custom labels before? How did that go? Have you ever personally experienced any similar disasters? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

#28 Bought “Sober Stickers” For My Clients

#29 My Birthday Cake

#30 Asked My 14 Year Old What She Wanted Written On Her Birthday Cake

#31 I Tried Making A Tote Bag But In True Mr. Peanut Butter Fashion I Ended Up Burning It And It Is Uncentered

#32 Me And My Friend’s Birthday Cake

#33 Just 10 Please

#34 Can This Be Blank?

#35 Task: Build Clarion Hotel Sign

#36 My Attempt For My Partner's Birthday

#37 The Critic Quote On This Book Found Online

#38 Found

#40 Braille

#41 Birthday Cake For My Boy. I Don’t Know Why This Is So Hard

#42 Disney Fonts

#43 Recently Started A New Job. Vendors Were Instructed To Not Include A Job Title In Case Of Possible Promotion. Just Received This In The Mail Yesterday

#44 Ordered A Doormat For My Aunt

#45 Twelfth Night

#46 Received This Heartwarming Message From My Lad's New Maths Teacher

#47 Found On Amazon

#48 This Toy Ball I Bought Tried To Take A Stand

#49 At Least They Didn't Write "Write"

#50 From R/Recruitinghell

#51 “I Want A Custom Doormat.”

#52 Braille Sign In Lago Says “Text Braille” Instead Of First Foor

#53 Received Flowers From Grandma With This Card

#54 “New Logo” Goes Here

#55 Yesterday Was My Birthday And This Is My Cake

#56 This Guy Seems To Have Paid For His Dating Profile

#57 Someone Forgot To Update The Title

#58 Ordered A 44th Birthday Cake In Thailand

#59 IKEA vs. Arabic

#60 Seen On Instagram

#61 Bakery Didn’t Listen To Anything I Asked For, I Tried To Attempt To Save It And Failed Too

#62 Commas Are Important

#63 "Stephen With A 'Ph'"

#64 Rug I Found In A Dollar Store

#65 This Rejection Email

#66 Room Service Menu At My Hotel

#67 This Valentines Card I Had Anonymously Send To A Friend

#68 Not Really Effective

#69 Instructions Followed Correctly!

#70 Scott Disick, Enough Said…

#71 Thank You For Shopping At The Home Depot…

#73 One Of These Is Not Like The Other

#74 Healthcare Mailer

#75 Couldn’t Open The File, Went Away Anyway. I’m Really Happy With It!