The fact that everyone makes mistakes shouldn’t be an excuse for sloppy work. Companies that do custom products should know the importance of double-checking everything and not cutting corners!

‘PeanutButterIsOneWord’ is an online group where customers share the most hilarious and painful custom product fails they’ve ever witnessed. The businesses they reached out to couldn’t understand basic instructions, and actually printed the instructions on the products themselves, and it hurts to look at.

#1

Waited 3 Weeks For This Keychain

Hand holding keychain in plastic bag with a sign using lowercase letters showing humorous failed instructions.

Real_TSwany Report

    #2

    Nice One

    Wine glass with engraved text showing a hilarious misprint from people failing to understand instructions.

    felidmostfoul Report

    #3

    Some Lovely Thrift Shop Embroidery

    Embroidery hoop with floral design and handwritten text showing a funny failure to understand instructions misprint.

    errrise Report

    Good brand image, customer loyalty, and genuine trust take time to build. According to Forbes, your target audience is the “ultimate observer of your brand,” and it legitimizes your “reason to exist.”

    “Most companies are built on a mission to solve a problem they see in the world,” Forbes explains. “That same mission is what attracts your first batch of customers — those hoping your brand or product will solve a pesky issue in their life. In a notoriously flighty society, getting a customer to commit to your brand is kind of a big deal. A brand-loyal customer will choose your brand time and time again despite having the option for cheaper or more convenient competitors.”

    #4

    The Instructions On Bag Of Rice

    Rice bag with cooking instructions containing a hilarious misprint that ends with sent from my iPhone.

    not_gerg Report

    #5

    My Dads 50th Birthday Cake

    Green cake with a toy golf cart and misspelled instruction text, showcasing hilarious misprints and failed understanding of instructions.

    can-you-repeat-that- Report

    #6

    Radio Station Informed Promo Company They Wanted Same Balloons With New Slogan

    Yellow promotional item showing a misprint with hilarious instructions fail reading todays best music instead of todays hits.

    weinermcgee Report

    As Forbes explains, brands need to follow through and deliver on their promises. They can’t overhype products with bold statements and then underdeliver. Consumers want transparency and honesty, not just good prices. What’s more, they also want brand values to align with their own.

    “Brands that are honest with their customers have a better time retaining shoppers because, from the start, the shopper knows what to expect.”
    #7

    I Was Told This Belonged Here

    Box of pens with a misprinted message saying please use uploaded logo, a funny fail in understanding instructions.

    Murky-Plastic6706 Report

    #8

    "Just Write Something Nice For A Coworker, I Don't Care What It Says. It's His Last Day."

    Cake with colorful icing border and a humorous misprint showing failed understanding of instructions.

    HolidayFromYou Report

    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So the cake is for you and not for him!

    #9

    It Took Her 7 Minutes To Realize Her Mistake

    Text messages showing a humorous fail in understanding instructions, illustrating funny misprints and communication errors.

    reddit.com Report

    peekk3rri13 avatar
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My phone randomly does that. Suddenly what I am saying to the dogs shows up in a text. Lol "No get down. Get down! I mean it!!"

    If your brand gets in trouble, you, as a business owner, shouldn’t shy away from correcting your course and prioritizing the consumer’s experience. A core part of your business should be knowing how to manage disgruntled customers.

    “A customer doesn’t stop expecting you to solve their problems once the product is out of your shipping facility. If a product arrives damaged, takes longer than expected to arrive, or simply doesn’t match the description, the customer is still counting on you to provide a solution,” Forbes explains.

    “Exceptional customer service is a surefire way to get a shopper to feel recognized and important to your company. Shoppers who have a pleasant experience with a brand are more likely to refer the brand to a family member or friend.”
    #10

    From My Going Away Party At My Last Job

    Two cakes with humorous misprinted messages showing fails to understand instructions and hilarious misprints.

    callisto744 Report

    #11

    Saw On Twt

    A man wearing a shirt with a humorous misprint showing a failed understanding of instructions.

    goobablo Report

    #12

    I Cannot Fulfill That Request

    Amazon search results showing humorous misprints with failed understanding of instructions leading to product errors and odd messages.

    pope_es Report

    If you’re serious about running a business that sells products with custom labels or engravings, well, you actually have to be serious about your job. That means focusing on quality. That means double and triple-checking customer instructions, and reaching out to them if something’s not clear or overly ambiguous. And, yes, that means making amends for when you actually make silly mistakes or make assumptions that don’t pan out.

    Over time, if you put in the effort to overcome miscommunication, you’ll build a reputation for being reliable and transparent.

    But as much as businesses shouldn’t be dropping the ball here, customers also need to put in the effort to be very clear with their notes, instructions, and specifications. Good communication is a two-way street.
    #13

    Ok, This One Is Kinda Dark… [don’t Share With Candidates]

    Job listing with hilarious misprints including unusual hiring notes and confusing instructions on a job site.

    culturedgoat Report

    #14

    Token Attractive Woman

    Cycling magazine apologizes for hilarious misprint labeling female cyclist a token attractive woman.

    volcs0 Report

    #15

    Employee Wrote My Name Exactly As I Said

    Touchscreen display showing lane 21 with a humorous misprint saying Claro without an I, illustrating failed instructions.

    I went bowling with someone I know the other night and when the employee at the alley asked for our names, I gave mine as "Clare without an i" and he put exactly that. 🤣

    neptasur Report

    During an earlier in-depth interview with the friendly moderator team running ‘PeanutButterIsOneWord,’ Bored Panda learned all about the group’s history, focus, and sense of humor.

    According to moderator GrahamfieldShip, the witty name of the online community has its roots in the hit TV show ‘BoJack Horseman.’
    #16

    Libra Symbol

    Chocolate cake with colorful sprinkles and the misprint "Libra Symbol" instead of the requested design, showcasing hilarious misprints.

    eloloise29 Report

    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They obviously couldn't weigh that one up!

    #17

    Tammy Big At The Bottom

    Birthday cake with strawberries and blueberries showing a hilarious misprint in the icing message.

    sincerelyabsurd Report

    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't tell me you played Fat-Bottomed Girls as she walked in?

    #18

    Found On Twitter

    Birthday cake with a funny misprint saying not to write the name and resulting in hilarious misunderstood instructions.

    Somenerdyfag Report

    “On the show [‘BoJack Horseman’], a character called Mr. Peanutbutter frequently buys signs from a company, but they always put his instructions on the sign. The first use of this was in season 1, with 'CONGRATS DIANE AND MR. PEANUT BUTTER. PEANUT BUTTER IS ONE WORD,’” the moderator told us earlier.

    According to the mod, the joke became a running gag throughout the TV series and, eventually, became the origin of the subreddit’s name.

    From their perspective, people likely find similar mishaps so funny, cringy, and relatable because they are so unexpected.
    #19

    Birthday Gift For My Sil

    Doormat with a hilarious misprint showing failed instructions to write a welcome message using a pretty font.

    hunterries Report

    #20

    Found On Instagram

    Pizza box with a funny misprint reading Home of The Pizza I Dunno, illustrating failed instructions and hilarious misprints.

    fatloufus Report

    #21

    Well, At Least It Is Purple

    Chocolate cake with blue icing text reading thanks for a great year in purple, a hilarious misprint example

    povexrflorse Report

    “If there's a human reading the instructions, they should know what needs to be printed and what doesn't. So it's funny when they completely miss the mark,” GrahamfieldShip told Bored Panda earlier.

    They added that it’s important to understand the difference between peanutbutterisoneword and lipsum. It’s something many people get confused about.

    “Lipsum is ‘dummy text used in laying out print, graphic or web designs.’ For example, if you receive an email that says ‘good afternoon,’ that would be lipsum.”
    #22

    The Shop Has This As The First Image Advertising Their Necklace On Etsy

    Gold and silver lockets showing a family photo and a hilarious misprint with failed instructions on the cover.

    ipodragon Report

    #23

    I Love The Smell Of Spanish Translation

    Candle labeled strawberry dandelion with incorrect Spanish translation, showing a funny misprint fail on instructions.

    MajespecterNekomata Report

    #24

    Somehow Not The Most Embarrassing Pirates Moment

    Hilarious misprint on a brick showing a literal response with William Bradford’s name after failing to understand instructions.

    spenwallce Report

    ‘PeanutButterIsOneWord’ was created in early 2018, and it’s still going strong to this day. Times change, technologies improve, but some businesses will continue getting basic instructions for custom products wrong. From failed labels to faulty engravings, the group is a place for all product-related mistakes when somebody didn’t even bother reading what the customer asked of them.

    Currently, the subreddit gets just over 9k visits every week. The moderators point out that the members of the group should avoid reposting any popular photos from within the last half a year, to keep the content as fresh as possible.
    #25

    Bakery Used The Description For The Cake A Bit Too Literally

    Cake with a hilarious misprint failing to understand instructions, featuring carrot decorations and confusing message text.

    bodhidharma132001 Report

    #26

    $400+ Dollar Order For The Place I Work, We Can’t Send Them Back LOL

    Gray sunglasses with the phrase saved by the wine printed on the arm showing a hilarious misprint fail.

    QuilChaser Report

    #27

    Tbh, It Does Have A St Patrick's Day Theme

    Large cookie cake with green and white icing spelling out a hilarious misprint of St. Patrick Day theme in green letters.

    reddit.com Report

    Which of these product fails made you wince and cringe the most? Which ones actually impressed you with how blatantly lazily select-all-text-copy-pasted they were?

    Have you ever ordered any products with custom labels before? How did that go? Have you ever personally experienced any similar disasters? Tell us all about it in the comments below!
    #28

    Bought “Sober Stickers” For My Clients

    Sticker that mistakenly says Any Name or greeting here one year sober instead of a customized message, a hilarious misprint fail.

    SnooChocolates4588 Report

    #29

    My Birthday Cake

    Cake with funny misprint text failing to understand instructions, featuring a fox decoration and messy handwriting.

    juliuspepperwoodchi Report

    #30

    Asked My 14 Year Old What She Wanted Written On Her Birthday Cake

    Large cookie cake with colorful icing and candy, featuring a hilarious misprint of unclear instructions in the decoration.

    BoldFigrim Report

    #31

    I Tried Making A Tote Bag But In True Mr. Peanut Butter Fashion I Ended Up Burning It And It Is Uncentered

    Canvas tote bag with humorous misprint text about misunderstanding instructions and a drawing of a girl and a dog.

    AutoCrosspostBot Report

    #32

    Me And My Friend’s Birthday Cake

    Birthday cake with a humorous fail in writing and design, showcasing a hilarious misprint from misunderstood instructions.

    Maru_Chan_drawings_2 Report

    #33

    Just 10 Please

    Retro AC Milan kit with a humorous misprint of the name just and number 10 on the back, failing to follow instructions

    Andylicious205 Report

    #34

    Can This Be Blank?

    Black plaque with a Gandalf quote and the phrase "CAN THIS BE BLANK?", showcasing a hilarious misprint fail.

    gkarsten Report

    #35

    Task: Build Clarion Hotel Sign

    Hotel sign with missing letters causing a hilarious misprint fail on top of modern building under clear sky.

    m7i93 Report

    #36

    My Attempt For My Partner's Birthday

    Birthday banner with a hilarious misprint showing failure to follow instructions on font and spacing outdoors.

    Joey333 Report

    #37

    The Critic Quote On This Book Found Online

    Book cover showing a historical battle scene illustrating failures to understand instructions leading to hilarious misprints.

    magic_tuxedo Report

    #38

    Found

    Sketch and metal frame showing 60 cm by 25 cm dimensions with humorous misprint in construction measurements.

    4lbatroz Report

    #39

    They’re Greeeaaat!

    Spoon with literal text misprint shows failure to understand instructions resulting in hilarious misprints.

    erunno89 Report

    #40

    Braille

    Restroom sign featuring toilet and wheelchair icons with a misleading Braille label, showcasing hilarious misprints and instruction fails.

    Dudersaurus Report

    #41

    Birthday Cake For My Boy. I Don’t Know Why This Is So Hard

    Birthday cake with a hilarious misprint of "Nine Teenth" and a cartoon horse, showcasing failed instruction understanding.

    clueless_yet_horny Report

    #42

    Disney Fonts

    Person wearing a coat with a misspelled Disney Fonts logo, showcasing a hilarious fail in understanding instructions and misprints.

    raleighs Report

    #43

    Recently Started A New Job. Vendors Were Instructed To Not Include A Job Title In Case Of Possible Promotion. Just Received This In The Mail Yesterday

    Wooden nameplate with a sign that reads do not put a title name only highlighting hilarious misprints and instruction fails.

    TeachGullible Report

    #44

    Ordered A Doormat For My Aunt

    Doormat with a humorous misprint showing a family misunderstanding spelling instructions on a front porch.

    MScribeFeather Report

    #45

    Twelfth Night

    Paper with an essay on Twelfth Night and handwritten note asking ChatGPT to rewrite, showing failed instruction understanding.

    asinine_qualities Report

    #46

    Received This Heartwarming Message From My Lad's New Maths Teacher

    Image of two calculators next to a letter from a math teacher with a misprint showing #StudentName placeholder, illustrating failed instructions.

    Man_Called_Sun Report

    #47

    Found On Amazon

    Set of four orange straps with buckles displayed next to a faulty website order message, illustrating hilarious misprints.

    Akujinnoninjin Report

    #48

    This Toy Ball I Bought Tried To Take A Stand

    Hand holding a soccer ball with country flags, including a misprint labeled fill black, showing hilarious misprints.

    Nehle Report

    #49

    At Least They Didn't Write "Write"

    Receipt showing cake order with instructions versus actual cake displaying literal misprint of instructions on top.

    knowledge_is_wealth Report

    #50

    From R/Recruitinghell

    Job listing screenshot showing an intern role with a humorous fail in understanding instructions resulting in repeated text copy-paste error.

    AnAryanStark Report

    #51

    “I Want A Custom Doormat.”

    Doormat with misspelled word as a funny example of people failing to understand instructions causing hilarious misprints.

    Moth_Jam Report

    #52

    Braille Sign In Lago Says “Text Braille” Instead Of First Foor

    Room number sign showing number 1 with braille that fails to match instructions for accessibility guidelines.

    LostTeleporter Report

    #53

    Received Flowers From Grandma With This Card

    Bouquet with a card showing a hilarious misprint where "No Card Message" was printed instead of a personalized note.

    bescha Report

    #54

    “New Logo” Goes Here

    Cardboard box with Black+Decker branding and the phrase NEW LOGO printed literally, a hilarious misprint example.

    ComeGetYourOzymans Report

    #55

    Yesterday Was My Birthday And This Is My Cake

    Birthday cake with a hilarious misprint in writing showing a literal interpretation of instructions and funny fonts.

    scary_soap Report

    #56

    This Guy Seems To Have Paid For His Dating Profile

    Text message with a red arrow pointing to a handwritten “P.S.” highlighting a humorous misprint in instructions.

    cupboardee Report

    #57

    Someone Forgot To Update The Title

    Image showing a news headline with a funny misprint, illustrating people failing to understand instructions resulting in hilarious misprints.

    CureSadWithButt Report

    #58

    Ordered A 44th Birthday Cake In Thailand

    Round cake with ladybug and flower decorations, featuring a hilarious misprint of instructions in red icing.

    Mitleab Report

    #59

    IKEA vs. Arabic

    Tweet showing a humorous IKEA billboard with instructions misunderstood, resulting in literal Arabic text printed.

    llamageddon01 Report

    #60

    Seen On Instagram

    Person holding pink AirPods case with delivery instruction misprint causing a hilarious misunderstanding of instructions.

    reddit.com Report

    #61

    Bakery Didn’t Listen To Anything I Asked For, I Tried To Attempt To Save It And Failed Too

    Birthday cake with a hilarious misprint that says Walking Dead instead of Happy Birthday in a red and white design.

    heavenlyhoya Report

    #62

    Commas Are Important

    Wooden sign with a humorous misprint reading slow comma adults at play showing funny failed instructions.

    DarkAngelBaM Report

    #63

    "Stephen With A 'Ph'"

    Birthday cake with misspelled message showing a hilarious misprint from failing to understand instructions.

    mishkamishka47 Report

    #64

    Rug I Found In A Dollar Store

    Hilarious misprint on fabric repeatedly printing cut here, showing people failed to understand instructions humorously.

    CPower2012 Report

    #65

    This Rejection Email

    Email showing a failed attempt to follow instructions that resulted in a hilarious misprint of a rejection message.

    TheMiniminun Report

    #66

    Room Service Menu At My Hotel

    Menu with hilarious misprints showing failed attempts to understand instructions on small letters and spacing rules

    YesterdayDreamer Report

    #67

    This Valentines Card I Had Anonymously Send To A Friend

    Hand holding a rose and a humorous Valentine’s Day card showing a failed attempt to understand instructions.

    TonsillarRat6 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ooops! A dirty word in cursive! Don't look!

    #68

    Not Really Effective

    Reddit message with multiple bracketed word options showing failure to understand instructions causing hilarious misprints.

    Enevevet Report

    #69

    Instructions Followed Correctly!

    Warehouse sale with workwear discounts shown on models wearing pants and hoodies with percentage off labels.

    fhgwgadsbbq Report

    #70

    Scott Disick, Enough Said…

    Man in a kitchen posing with a jar labeled "BOOTEA SHAKE," showcasing a funny misprint related to failed instructions.

    LyghtSpete Report

    #71

    Thank You For Shopping At The Home Depot…

    Payment terminal screen showing confusing buttons labeled Prompt with a humorous example of failed instructions and misprints.

    ThePhantomDullbooth Report

    #72

    Let’s Go!

    Man sitting on stairs wearing a Manchester United third shirt, illustrating funny fails and hilarious misprints in instructions.

    zeeahmedk Report

    #73

    One Of These Is Not Like The Other

    Three charm packages labeled with incorrect language instructions, showcasing funny instruction misunderstanding and misprints.

    dinkabird Report

    #74

    Healthcare Mailer

    Paper with health care instructions and a misspelled word showcasing hilarious misprints and people failing to understand directions.

    CarefulCompany8328 Report

    damonrn avatar
    Theoretical Empiricist
    Theoretical Empiricist
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    About as effective as calling an actual customer service line.

    #75

    Couldn’t Open The File, Went Away Anyway. I’m Really Happy With It!

    Tattoo of a JPEG file icon with the label tattoo.jpg on forearm, showing hilarious misprints and failed instructions.

    bingisathing Report

    peekk3rri13 avatar
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have 16 tattoos and have always checked them. How does this happen?

