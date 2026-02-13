Broadly speaking, when we come across information that matches our own beliefs, we’re much more likely to believe that it's true. This is known as confirmation bias. On the other hand, even if the info isn’t something that we usually believe, if it is shocking enough, it might use our emotions against us, driving us to share it with others online.

According to the BBC, sharing false information tends to start in small and trusted networks before spreading more widely.

“These might be groups on messaging apps like a family chat, or social media pages and groups full of like-minded members. We all trust our family and friends, so when they send something on to us that might contain false information, we’re more likely to believe them—and then in turn share it with others that we trust too. Imagine a web of contacts slowly getting larger as fake news is passed between different trusted networks; that’s how the sharing starts,” the BBC explains.