ADVERTISEMENT

Practically everyone has made an embarrassing mistake or written something they later regretted online. We all mess up. But some failures are so bad and ignorant that they deserve to be called out for spreading misinformation.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most painful and cringeworthy posts that social media users have ever made, and it hurts to read. Scroll down for a big dose of secondhand embarrassment and a reminder that you should always do a bit of research before sharing anything online.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Fact Check

Social media posts showing confusion about US citizenship of Super Bowl performers, highlighting dumb online comments.

UGA2000 Report

19points
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The rocket scientist can't even use the right "cue" either

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    A Homeschool Person In My Local Facebook Group Just Invented... School

    Social media post discussing a confusing idea for a homeschooling center, illustrating people so dumb posts.

    fullautohotdog Report

    16points
    POST
    #3

    On A Post Showing A Hotdog Under A Microscope

    Screenshot of dumb social media posts discussing bacteria size with comments showing confusion and humorous reactions.

    pommybear Report

    16points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any thought bigger than a sentence is not going to penetrate someone's cranium.

    0
    0points
    reply

    The fact that we all inevitably make mistakes is no excuse to post and reshare whatever you come across on social media. We’re all responsible for making the global digital environment a more trustworthy place with less misinformation and disinformation. But that’s easier said than done, especially with so many malicious actors, biases, competing agendas, and bots online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Disinformation is when someone deliberately makes up a false claim for a specific purpose. Meanwhile, misinformation is false content that is accidentally shared by people who don’t know that the information is inaccurate, the BBC explains.
    #4

    Micro Retirement

    Screenshot of a social media post about Gen Z and micro-retirement with readers adding context on vacation, dumb people posts.

    EmbarrassedBeat7327 Report

    16points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    By this logic, going home at the end of the work day is a micro mini retirement.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    Me_irl

    Meme post showing an eyelash curler with a humorous comment mistaking it for a tampon puller.

    Zopo135 Report

    15points
    POST
    waynewhitson_1 avatar
    wayne whitson
    wayne whitson
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *Tampon Puller"!!🤣🤣🤣🤮🤮

    0
    0points
    reply
    #6

    Obstacle Illusion

    Comments thread showing people confused about an optical illusion, illustrating people so dumb you might feel your IQ drop.

    ChaoticKoalaa Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As per the BBC, there are various reasons why someone might spread false information. For instance, they might have misheard or misquoted a claim from a real piece of news. Or they might have misunderstood a joke or a parody post, believing it to be fact.

    Furthermore, someone might intentionally spread false info just to make money or drive attention to their website. Or they are paid to promote a specific person, point of view, or political party.
    #7

    The Last Sentence Is Really The Cherry On Top

    Comment explaining the meaning of homophobic, highlighting a misunderstanding seen in dumb posts online.

    leileitime Report

    15points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Um ... Oh, why bother?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    People Aren't Sure If They Agree With Math Anymore

    Online conversation showing people discussing driving 2000 miles in a day, highlighting humorous lack of math understanding.

    Thaplayer1209 Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    It Was Saturday

    Tweet showing a large crowd at an anti-Trump protest in Boston, highlighting people so dumb you might feel your IQ drop.

    stormy_tanker Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Broadly speaking, when we come across information that matches our own beliefs, we’re much more likely to believe that it's true. This is known as confirmation bias. On the other hand, even if the info isn’t something that we usually believe, if it is shocking enough, it might use our emotions against us, driving us to share it with others online.

    According to the BBC, sharing false information tends to start in small and trusted networks before spreading more widely.

    “These might be groups on messaging apps like a family chat, or social media pages and groups full of like-minded members. We all trust our family and friends, so when they send something on to us that might contain false information, we’re more likely to believe them—and then in turn share it with others that we trust too. Imagine a web of contacts slowly getting larger as fake news is passed between different trusted networks; that’s how the sharing starts,” the BBC explains.
    #10

    Library

    Tweet discussing the misconception about free books, with context added about libraries, related to people so dumb posts.

    ictofaname Report

    14points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone needs to read someone needs to read more... And switch to decaf.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Uh, No

    Twitter post showing a humorous misunderstanding about NEWS meaning notable events, with a reply from Merriam-Webster.

    brutalproduct Report

    14points
    POST
    #12

    Which One Of You Did This

    Burned air fryer with manual inside showing one of 54 people so dumb moments causing IQ drop after reading posts.

    Clear_Mode_9108 Report

    13points
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As they didn't know the manual was in there, that means they hadn't even opened the drawer, which means they were deliberately airfrying nothing at all

    0
    0points
    reply

    The spread of misinformation and disinformation is sometimes helped along by bots (fake accounts) and trolls (real accounts of people who enjoy harassing and intimidating others). “They might do this for money, political gain, or even just for fun,” the BBC notes.

    If someone with a large online following notices false information and then decides to share it, it then goes even more viral. These individuals have a lot of power to amplify false narratives.
    #13

    $15 An Hour = $100k Per Year

    Screenshot of a social media conversation showing humorous misunderstanding about Taco Bell employee salaries.

    Borizwithaz Report

    13points
    POST
    #14

    “Counting Votes After Election Day Has Never Been Done Before”

    Screenshot of online comments showing a confusing debate, illustrating people so dumb you might feel your IQ drop.

    plaidkingaerys Report

    13points
    POST
    #15

    Is A Male A Boy Or A Girl?

    Screenshot of a social media post asking for male puppy name suggestions with a confusing reply about gender.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
    POST

    As per a study by the University of Oxford’s Reuters Institute, just 20% of fake news stories were produced or shared by famous public figures, but these posts made up nearly 70% of the total engagements on social media.

    That’s not to say that non-influencers don’t have much of an impact. They do. Sharing misinformation among your close family and friends raises the probability that it will then be picked up by news outlets and spill over into the public.

    Some news outlets are so desperate for clicks and popularity that they won’t double-check the information they publish it.
    #16

    Yea... That’s Not How That Works

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread showing confusion over simple math in dumb posts.

    Internal_crying Report

    12points
    POST
    #17

    This Interaction On A TikTok About Making Pickles

    Screenshot of a dumb comment thread about cucumbers and pickles showcasing low IQ social media posts.

    mmorrgss Report

    12points
    POST
    #18

    Time Is Hard

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing confusion about the time change between 12 pm and 12 am, illustrating dumb posts.

    fallriver1221 Report

    12points
    POST

    The American Psychological Association seconds the BBC’s point that people are more likely to share misinformation when it aligns with their beliefs or when it is shocking. Namely, individuals tend to spread misinfo when it matches their personal identity or social norms, and when it elicits strong emotions. On top of that, people tend to spread false claims when the info is novel.

    And, like with any information, the more it is repeated, the more likely you are to believe it (even if you’re educated).

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Exposure to misinformation increases the odds that people will believe it, which in turn increases the odds that they will spread it,” the APA explains.
    #19

    The Pope Isn't Christian, Apparently

    Screenshot of a social media post showcasing low intelligence with a confusing comment about religion.

    laminated-papertowel Report

    12points
    POST
    #20

    Rice Is Plastic

    Social media post claiming rice is plastic, illustrating one of the dumb posts that might make your IQ drop.

    SeaSnowAndSorrow Report

    12points
    POST
    #21

    Math Is Not Their Strong Point

    Social media post showing confusing milk jug label claiming 50% larger than a half gallon, highlighting dumb people posts.

    No-Test6158 Report

    12points
    POST

    “At the same time, people do not necessarily need to believe misinformation in order to spread it; people may share information they know is false to signal their political affiliation, disparage perceived opponents, or accrue social rewards,” the APA stresses.

    The difference between legacy media (TV, radio, newspapers), mainstream news outlets, and social media is that the latter often doesn’t have robust safeguards and encourages viral content with low oversight.
    #22

    He Made $20k Off This Tweet

    Two airplane passengers playing chess on screens, unaware one can see the other's board, illustrating dumb posts.

    AugustHate Report

    12points
    POST
    #23

    Dire Rear, Wrong But Still Somehow Right

    Screenshot of a confusing online comment illustrating lack of intelligence in dumb social media posts.

    HattusCattus Report

    12points
    POST
    #24

    Super Bowl

    Comment asking how many Super Bowl wins the US has versus the EU, illustrating a dumb post from people lowering IQ.

    The__Anonymous__Guy Report

    12points
    POST
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Technically the EU won every time because they didn't have to be involved in it at all. Yet the 6 people in the EU who like watching it still get to watch it...

    0
    0points
    reply

    “Rapid publication and peer-to-peer sharing allow ordinary users to distribute information quickly to large audiences, so misinformation can be policed only after the fact (if at all).”

    What’s more, people tend to find themselves isolated in ‘echo chamber’ communities with similar views.

    In the meantime, social media algorithms tend to prioritize information that evokes negative emotions, such as anger and outrage.

    The best thing that anyone can do before resharing anything they come across online is to slow down, take a breather, and think about the reliability of the claim and the source.

    Trustworthy outlets fact-check their information, are transparent about their sources and where they get their data from, have strict editing guidelines, hire people with records of exemplary work, and will correct any mistakes that they make.
    #25

    Not How Strawberries Work

    Woman in a red dress picking strawberries from a tree, highlighting a dumb post about nature misconceptions.

    StringShred10D Report

    12points
    POST
    #26

    I Absolutely Despise AI

    Screenshot of social media posts showing humorous and dumb comments highlighting low IQ moments and reactions.

    Egotlib Report

    12points
    POST
    #27

    Does It Have To Be A Pacific Pen?

    Hands holding a disassembled pen above a humorous comment thread showcasing people so dumb in posts.

    Scottishnorwegian Report

    11points
    POST

    Meanwhile, untrustworthy sources tend to sensationalize or outright make up events to fit some sort of agenda or to get more clicks. They care less about the truth and more about making their audience feel a certain way.

    A good rule of thumb is to be slightly skeptical of any source that toys with your emotions, presents the world as black-and-white despite its complexity, and supports all of your beliefs.

    If you accidentally share or post something false or dumb on social media, the healthiest course of action would be to set your ego aside and apologize. Take responsibility for your mistake, vow to do better, and actually put that into practice in the future.

    Embracing failure and admitting that you messed up might be embarrassing, but it’s also a sign of maturity. Paradoxically, it makes you seem more down-to-earth, relatable, and likable. On the flip side, if you deny that you made a mistake, get defensive, and stick to the false info you spread, you’re only pushing people away.
    #28

    Red Has Clearly Never Set Foot On A Farm

    Cartoon of farmers holding signs seeking workers with comment about AI harvesting crops, illustrating dumb social media posts.

    PirateJohn75 Report

    11points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Think Critically

    Screenshot of a social media reply showing a dumb comment, part of 54 people so dumb posts collection.

    Yunners Report

    11points
    POST
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always liked the comic strip where the unicorns turn up last and there's no room left on the arc so they get left behind.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #30

    Honey Comes From A Jar

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a misleading statement about honey, illustrating dumb posts that lower IQ.

    ohdearitsrichardiii Report

    11points
    POST

    Be honest, which of these posts genuinely made you cringe the hardest? How good are you at weathering secondhand embarrassment?

    What do you do to stay as accurate and factual as you can when posting online? How do you react when you come across blatantly dumb or malicious posts on social media? Tell us all about it in the comments!
    #31

    Permanent Cheese

    Social media comment about overcooked pasta with garlic salt and permanent cheese, illustrating dumb posts.

    shnooba Report

    11points
    POST
    #32

    I Wouldn't Have Known

    Students in a classroom using a filter to depict "getting the answers," illustrating people so dumb you might feel your IQ drop.

    FrenchFryManFamily Report

    11points
    POST
    #33

    Just Going 6 On The Highway Nothing Out Of The Ordinary

    Car dashboard showing 97 mph with comments debating speed, highlighting people so dumb you might feel your IQ drop.

    Deadly-king Report

    11points
    POST
    #34

    25/25/25

    Young boy with shocked expression reacting to a post about dumb people and confusing Christmas dates meme.

    WolfBoi-0 Report

    11points
    POST
    #35

    Harvard Is Not Calling

    Man smoking with humorous text about eating liver before drinking alcohol, highlighting dumb social media posts.

    Olimars-cumslut Report

    11points
    POST
    #36

    I Guess The First Person Has Never Seen A Rock Before

    Screenshot of social media comments showing a discussion reflecting dumb posts about how rocks and the moon reflect light.

    Onelimwen Report

    11points
    POST
    #37

    Oh He Has Brain Toxins Alright

    Close-up of crooked, inflamed teeth with a tweet claiming dental health is a sham, illustrating dumb social media posts.

    LoverOfPie Report

    11points
    POST
    #38

    Finally Found One

    Social media post showing a dumb comment about the sun exploding and scientific facts discussion.

    hetty147 Report

    11points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    This Comment

    Screenshot of social media comments showing people confused about sponges and plastic molecules in dumb posts.

    Indie_Dragon-897 Report

    11points
    POST
    #40

    It’s A Form Of Democracy, But It Isn’t A Democracy

    Screenshot of a social media post with a misleading statement about democracy and government, highlighting dumb posts.

    TinderSubThrowAway Report

    11points
    POST
    #41

    Base On This Logic, Rob Is Nearly 200 Years Old

    Alt text: Twitter post showing a misleading claim about children's hospitals, highlighting dumb social media posts with low IQ reactions.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
    POST
    #42

    God Safe Us

    Tweet exchange highlighting a dumb post misunderstanding DNA, part of 54 people so dumb you might feel your IQ drop.

    JK-Rofling Report

    10points
    POST
    #43

    Cream Delay

    Text message conversation showing a humorous misunderstanding about making crème brûlée dessert.

    AlwaysSunny512 Report

    10points
    POST
    #44

    Haters Will Say It's Photoshop

    Church interior with rows of empty chairs and a light beam mistaken for a supernatural manifestation, featuring dumb posts.

    NEKORANDOMDOTCOM Report

    10points
    POST
    #45

    The Us Military Is Like Leveling Up In Real Life

    Tweet claiming the U.S. military pension requires 4 years, with reader correction noting 20 years needed, part of dumb posts.

    PopularRooster3431 Report

    10points
    POST
    #46

    Gee, I Wonder What The “Sound” Means In “Ultrasound”

    Social media post claiming no ADHD or autism in past generations, linking conditions to prenatal ultrasounds and injections.

    TrumpMadeMeLate Report

    10points
    POST
    #47

    Synonyms

    Social media exchange showing a humorous example of people so dumb you might feel your IQ drop reading their posts.

    BTBskesh Report

    9points
    POST
    #48

    Dude Thinks Light Years Is A Measure Of Time

    Social media thread showing confused comments on measuring time with lightyears, highlighting dumb internet posts.

    Sicarius771 Report

    9points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Has No Idea. Can You Imagine A Star Coming Into Our Atmosphere? We Would Be Screwed

    Screenshot of a social media post questioning space travel, stars, and satellites, showing low intelligence in posts.

    Onefish257 Report

    9points
    POST
    #50

    It's Not The Same Frying Pan

    Comparison of two frying pans with different colored handles shared in a dumb social media post causing IQ drop reactions

    jokke4 Report

    9points
    POST
    #51

    You Can Do A Whole Lot Of Things With Slavery

    Tweet misinterpreting Dubai work ethic, highlighting harsh conditions linked to kafala system, included in dumb posts collection.

    Darth_Vrandon Report

    9points
    POST
    #52

    Someone Got Their History Tests Handed Back Face Down

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a common historical misconception about Canada’s involvement in WWII.

    VillageGoblin Report

    9points
    POST
    #53

    Lowkey How Do You Miss This

    Cartoon character pointing at a confusing sign with a wrong arrow direction, illustrating people so dumb online posts.

    a_prxtty_distraction Report

    8points
    POST
    #54

    I Mean, C'mon Dude. You Just Look Silly

    Social media comments showing humorous confusion about catching king crabs, highlighting dumb posts.

    SpecialPeschl Report

    8points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!