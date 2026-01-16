ADVERTISEMENT

Nobody’s perfect, and everyone has knowledge blind spots. It’s healthy to recognize your shortcomings and be able to laugh at them. Sometimes, that means chuckling at yourself after you get called out online for saying something, well… less than smart.

Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest moments when Europeans gently roasted Americans for writing bizarre comments online, from all over the internet. Scroll down to see some of the most cringy insights and witty takedowns.

Just keep in mind that none of this is meant to promote meanness. It’s all for the sake of lighthearted humor. We all say dumb things from time to time, no matter where we’re from.

#1

Ratio In TikTok

Ridiculous American internet comment questioning European school security with a humorous reply about distance and safety.

Sudden-Refuse-7915 Report

19points
POST
black-adder avatar
Miki
Miki
Community Member
Premium 32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Exactly. That's enough.

1
1point
reply
    #2

    America Is The Reason You Have Cars

    Screenshot of a ridiculous American internet comment claiming America invented cars, corrected with Germany mentioned.

    reddit.com Report

    16points
    POST
    anirudhdineshani avatar
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, the assembly line was invented in America to make cars affordable but toyota did it better.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Person Forgets Not Everyone Is American

    Screenshot of ridiculous American internet comments with a humorous reply roasting the original remark.

    Doggo_Epik Report

    16points
    POST

    Learning to respect other cultures doesn’t happen overnight. It requires dedication, open-mindedness, and a willingness to acknowledge your own biases and knowledge blind spots. Traveling abroad, doing research about other countries’ histories, and talking to people from different backgrounds and with different perspectives can help broaden your mind. As a rule of thumb, if you can recognize that you’ve said some dumb things in the past, it shows that you’re maturing and that your self-awareness is growing

    When traveling, it’s not enough to put on a silly tourist hat, grab your camera, and enjoy the sights. It’s best to go abroad with empathy and curiosity, instead of demanding the rest of the world conform to your expectations and assumptions.
    #4

    Do Italians Drive To Malta To Fill Up Their Tanks?

    Screenshot of ridiculous American internet comments humorously discussing fuel prices in Malta and Italy, sparking roast-worthy reactions.

    CreepyLP Report

    16points
    POST
    #5

    For The Local People $1 Is A Lot Of Money

    Tip jar with US dollars in Greece and a humorous American internet comment about currency mix-up.

    ALazy_Cat Report

    16points
    POST
    #6

    They Didn’t Even Try

    Woman singing into a microphone with comments showing a ridiculous American internet comment and correction online

    AggravatingBox2421 Report

    16points
    POST
    It’s very likely that you’ve personally witnessed some awful, disrespectful tourist behavior in your home country. Meanwhile, it’s probably also safe to say that you’ve also met foreigners who were kind, friendly, and respectful of both your culture and other travelers.

    According to Go Abroad, you should strive to minimize the amount of bad tourist behaviors. In short, you have to be mindful of the local community, as well as the environment and wildlife.

    For example, this can be as simple as not being noisy at night or respecting local religious traditions.
    #7

    Every Video On The Internet Must Be Recorded In The US

    Car driving through a flooded area with internet comments showcasing ridiculous American internet comments that deserved to get roasted.

    Adam-2480 Report

    16points
    POST
    jack23458 avatar
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Ford is American, d*****s!" 🙄

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    Non US Flag In Username Yet Still Assumed To Be American

    Twitter exchange showing ridiculous American internet comments debating political leaders and votes, fitting internet comments roasted theme.

    rainwave74 Report

    15points
    POST
    #9

    "No One Counts Eastern Europe. We're Not Visiting That"

    Two men seated on a train discussing Europe with American internet comments providing ridiculous takes and getting roasted.

    TopFly0 Report

    15points
    POST
    anirudhdineshani avatar
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We're not visiting USA for the foreseeable future either

    4
    4points
    reply
    It should be common sense, but seeing as it’s in particularly short supply these days, it’s important to remember not to litter or damage landmarks. Not only is this immoral behavior, but depending on the country, you can get in some serious legal trouble, too.

    Furthermore, during your travels, try to avoid taking part in activities that exploit other people or animals.
    #10

    It’s “I Could Care Less”

    Screenshot of ridiculous American internet comments about grammar and language use getting roasted in an online thread.

    MCTweed Report

    15points
    POST
    #11

    Speaks With An Ireland Accent

    Screenshot of a ridiculous American internet comment about Ireland and Irish, highlighting a humorous internet misunderstanding.

    reddit.com Report

    15points
    POST
    anirudhdineshani avatar
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    "England Doesn't Speak English They Speak British. America Speaks English"

    Young man reacting to American internet comments about English spellings with heated social media replies.

    Alternative_Bag_6559 Report

    15points
    POST
    anirudhdineshani avatar
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    England does not speak english is like saying spain does not speak spanish, which Americans do claim

    1
    1point
    reply
    Meanwhile, becoming a better tourist is definitely possible with a bit of effort. You might not change how others perceive you, but you can ensure that you’ve done everything that you can to be respectful.

    The first thing you should do is focus on research about the place you’ll be visiting. Read up on the local culture, customs, traditions, laws, and religions. Go through other travelers’ accounts about the challenges they faced. The more time you spend on research, the better prepared you’ll be. Of course, we all make mistakes eventually, but at least you’ll have a solid foundation for your trip.

    #13

    "It's Color Not Colour"

    Screenshot of an internet comment arguing American vs British spelling in a ridiculous internet comment roast.

    myoldaccgothackedahh Report

    15points
    POST
    #14

    "Your Little Countries Are Not Big Enough To Be Recognised Separately"

    Image of a car interior with a GPS, showing a ridiculous American internet comment about Europe to be roasted.

    possible993 Report

    15points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I got into a lot of argument over whether Wales is a country. Or whether the UK is a country.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #15

    It Might Be A Texas Thing

    Man in a store uniform discussing checking IDs with ridiculous American internet comments roasting age laws.

    Redmanc35 Report

    15points
    POST

    Go Abroad also suggests eating, shopping, and staying locally for a more authentic experience. On top of that, you’ll also end up supporting local businesses and, potentially, save money.

    In the meantime, broaden your horizons and visit other places aside from must-see, super popular touristy destinations.

    “When possible, try traveling more off-the-beaten path or visiting a destination in the off season. Slow travel also helps one discover a place and its culture more meaningfully.”
    #16

    Americans Are "Foreign" Now?

    Screenshot of American internet comments discussing the concept of Americans being foreign, highlighting ridiculous online exchanges.

    AutoCrosspostBot Report

    15points
    POST
    anirudhdineshani avatar
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Foreign body has entered. Preparing antibodies.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #17

    In Europe You Can't Buy Utility Knifes

    Internet comment about removing a wall with a utility knife highlighting ridiculous American internet comments roasted online.

    Positive-Living-6715 Report

    14points
    POST
    #18

    We Have Trees Older Than Europe Itself

    Family in a car meme with American internet comments about culture and history, illustrating ridiculous internet remarks.

    Professor-Rick Report

    14points
    POST
    The Guardian also stresses that slow tourism can be a great idea.

    “Slow tourism is about spending more time in a destination, engaging in the local culture and getting to know local people,” Dr. Peter Robinson, the head of the Centre for Tourism and Hospitality Management at Leeds Beckett University, told The Guardian. You could mix things up and go to the countryside instead of only visiting major cities.
    #19

    "He Looks Very White For A Spanish Guy"

    Screenshot of American internet comments debating skin color stereotypes with high engagement on a social platform.

    ivory_ghostt Report

    14points
    POST
    #20

    "If America Is 250 Years Old How Is Denmark Sending Mail For 400"

    Screenshot of American internet comments roasting misconceptions about Denmark's postal history and age compared to the US.

    Shana_Splatoon Report

    14points
    POST
    #21

    "Although My Ancestry DNA Gives Me Zero Italian DNA On My Dad's Side, I'll Stick With Being 1/4 Italian"

    Screenshot of ridiculous American internet comments about ancestry and identity with humorous emojis and replies.

    azulhombre Report

    14points
    POST
    andyfrobig avatar
    Andy Frobig
    Andy Frobig
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My dad had a Sicilian grandmother. He was upset when his DNA came back 0% Italian. He didn't understand that there wasn't an Italy until about a generation before his grandmother was born, or that Sicily is the crossroads of the Mediterranean. He wasn't a dummy but he did have blind spots

    0
    0points
    reply

    Some of the screenshots that we’re featuring today have been shared by members of the popular ‘[Stuff] Americans Say’ subreddit. This is an online community that was founded all the way back in early 2013.

    At the time of writing, this group boasts 391k members, or, as the moderators jokingly and ironically call them, ‘commie socialists.’ Meanwhile, currently online members are wittily referred to as ‘hating freedom.’

    These are both sarcastic comments about how some Americans have incredibly biased, non-factual, bizarre perspectives about life in European countries.
    #22

    The Size Of A State

    Screenshot of American internet comments confusing states in Germany, part of ridiculous internet comments that got roasted.

    TorggaFrostbeard Report

    14points
    POST
    #23

    "Is There A Setting To Change From Military To Standard" Time?

    Reddit screenshot showing a digital sundial with comments roasting ridiculous American internet remarks.

    jamespurs13 Report

    14points
    POST
    #24

    Where Do They Live? Norway

    Screenshot of ridiculous American internet comments with humorous replies about nationality and location.

    TotsNotTheLambSauce Report

    14points
    POST
    As the ‘[Stuff] Americans Say’ moderators point out, the entire point of their community is to focus on satire and humor. There’s no room for hate. “This is not a place to bring your hatred of Americans or America – we like to keep things friendly and toxic attitudes are not welcome.”

    Meanwhile, you shouldn’t post any online conversations that you’re a part of. Similarly, you shouldn’t bait or troll other internet users just to get fodder for screenshots.
    #25

    Don't Use A Spanish Word Because Of US Race Issues?

    Screenshot of an American internet comment thread with users debating the meaning of the word black, showing ridiculous comments.

    MrLewk Report

    13points
    POST
    #26

    “North America Law Is Law Across The World”

    Ridiculous American internet comments arguing about North America law and the Vatican that deserved to get roasted.

    kirkwoodnew Report

    13points
    POST
    anirudhdineshani avatar
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trump sure acts like he rules the world. In fact he probably tops the list of comedians right now.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #27

    "They May Have Created The Language But We Perfected It"

    Screenshot of ridiculous American internet comments with patriotic and corrective replies in a humorous online exchange.

    Scottishnorwegian Report

    13points
    POST

    On top of that, the mods stress that you shouldn’t automatically assume that someone is an American because they “said something silly or they messed up geography.”

    They also encourage their members to avoid low-hanging fruit. Certain topics are only allowed to be discussed in a weekly thread. Furthermore, it’s best to focus on more lighthearted posts.
    #28

    America Has 50 States. Europe Only 27

    Screenshot of American internet comments discussing geography with humorous roasts in viral social media thread.

    iTmkoeln Report

    13points
    POST
    #29

    American Thinks Everyone Should Be Using Fahrenheit

    Baked potato wrapped in foil with internet comments roasting cooking temperature in an American internet thread.

    ANefariousAnglerfish Report

    13points
    POST
    #30

    Hope Y’all Are Enjoying Those Gas Prices

    Screenshot of American internet comments roasting each other with humor about language and gas prices.

    lamb-chopz Report

    12points
    POST

    Which of these comments made you cringe and facepalm the hardest? Meanwhile, which of the roasts did you find to be the most satisfying?

    From your perspective, what could be done to improve education, no matter what country we’re talking about? Meanwhile, what do you think your biggest knowledge blind spots have been in the past? Tell us all about it in the comment section at the very bottom of this list.
    #31

    ‘Texas Is Like Twice The Size Of Europe Alone’

    Screenshot of an American internet comment wrongly comparing Texas size and a fact-check reply in a humorous roast style.

    Ok_Preference_8001 Report

    12points
    POST
    #32

    "We Rank Higher Than Most Countries In Food Health And Safety"

    Reddit comments debating food health and safety rankings, showcasing ridiculous American internet comments roasted online.

    BernBen Report

    12points
    POST
    anirudhdineshani avatar
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never has a falser statement been said.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #33

    “Europe Is Hardly A Continent”

    Screenshot of ridiculous American internet comments debating whether Europe is a continent, illustrating internet comments roasted.

    Rosie_1910 Report

    12points
    POST
    #34

    Do Americans Not Use 24 Hour Format Or Get Taught About It Or What?

    Smartphone screen showing an internet comment thread with ridiculous American internet comments getting roasted.

    dukaLiway Report

    12points
    POST
    black-adder avatar
    Miki
    Miki
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Serious question to americans here: you are so proud of your military and are constantly bragging about it. So what's the issue with the "military time"? Why you don't think it's cool or smh?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    Global Default Measurements

    Screenshot of American internet comments debating measurement systems, illustrating ridiculous internet comments getting roasted.

    DidiDidi129 Report

    12points
    POST
    #36

    If We (Americans) Stop Visiting, The UK Will Have An Economic Depression Tidal Wave

    Screenshot of ridiculous American internet comments about tourism and economics, highlighting internet comments worth roasting.

    The_Vadami Report

    11points
    POST
    andyfrobig avatar
    Andy Frobig
    Andy Frobig
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Considering how few Americans even have passports, we aren't the main tourists to any country but Mexico and Canada, most likely

    0
    0points
    reply
    #37

    Do Germans Even Need A Refrigerator? They Literally Live In Snow Most Of The Time Of The Year

    Ridiculous American internet comments roasting sarcasm on cultural stereotypes in online discussions screenshot.

    erik_7581 Report

    11points
    POST
    #38

    Celebrating A Foreign Holiday Is A Requirement

    Screenshot of a ridiculous American internet comment and a humorous reply, illustrating internet comments that deserved to get roasted.

    operagxofficial , cabritooo Report

    11points
    POST
    black-adder avatar
    Miki
    Miki
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's old. And we do celebrate the 4th: May the 4th be with you. ;)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #39

    I’m German... But I Never Spoke German (On A Danish Video)

    Two men at a table discussing while a humorous American internet comment about language mix-up is shown below.

    Stormster Report

    11points
    POST
    #40

    "Can You Do This Report With Someone Who Doesn't Have That British Accent"

    Screenshot of ridiculous American internet comments discussing a British accent on BBC, showcasing funny online roasting.

    actually-bulletproof Report

    11points
    POST
    #41

    He Speaks English And Says Euros

    Screenshot of ridiculous American internet comments showing a humorous exchange about English and euros in the comments section.

    Yaamo_Jinn Report

    11points
    POST
    #42

    "Isn't America First?"

    Chat comments showcasing ridiculous American internet comments that deserved to get roasted about America and its name.

    br0why Report

    11points
    POST
    #43

    On A Post About Snow In Norway On 4.1.2024

    Screenshot of American internet comments debating date formats with humorous roasts and logical arguments in online discussion thread.

    Solariener Report

    11points
    POST
    #44

    Assumes The Accents Of The American Newscasters Is The Default Global English

    Reddit poll humor on American internet comments about accents with users debating default English and accents.

    Liggliluff Report

    11points
    POST
    #45

    Americans Really Do Have A Habit Of Assuming That Everyone Celebrates Thanksgiving

    Screenshot of ridiculous American internet comments showing a debate about Thanksgiving traditions and national identity.

    geosunsetmoth Report

    11points
    POST
    black-adder avatar
    Miki
    Miki
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "you wet wipe" noted. Good burn.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #46

    "Your Biggest Trail Is Still Smaller Than Our Smallest"

    Screenshot of a humorous online debate about trail lengths featuring American internet comments getting roasted.

    Ulfsson06 Report

    10points
    POST
    #47

    7 Days In Europe

    Screenshot of a humorous American internet comment about walking less and European vacation eating habits.

    queenofcyanide Report

    10points
    POST
    #48

    “Isn’t This A Violation Of FAA Regulations?”

    Screenshot of a ridiculous American internet comment about FAA regulations and a corrective reply from Flightradar24.

    cameronchalmers Report

    10points
    POST
    #49

    English Please, Reddit Is An American Website (German Subreddit)

    Reddit comments showing ridiculous American internet comments that got roasted in a humorous thread.

    MaxxPlay99 Report

    10points
    POST
    #50

    American Wants To Move To Europe On An 'United States Of America' Visa

    Reddit comments showing a ridiculous American misunderstanding visa types while discussing moving to Belgium.

    intexion Report

    10points
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!