ADVERTISEMENT

Nobody’s perfect, and everyone has knowledge blind spots. It’s healthy to recognize your shortcomings and be able to laugh at them. Sometimes, that means chuckling at yourself after you get called out online for saying something, well… less than smart.

Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest moments when Europeans gently roasted Americans for writing bizarre comments online, from all over the internet. Scroll down to see some of the most cringy insights and witty takedowns.

Just keep in mind that none of this is meant to promote meanness. It’s all for the sake of lighthearted humor. We all say dumb things from time to time, no matter where we’re from.