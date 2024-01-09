ADVERTISEMENT

A huge part of travel means expanding your horizons and looking at how other nations and cultures live. Wherever you go, you’ll see lots of upsides—as well as a ton of downsides. It gives you perspective. Ultimately, what you like about life abroad will depend on your personal priorities, whether that’s good food, affordable healthcare, rapid travel, or something else.

The American members of the r/AskReddit community recently opened up about the everyday things that people living in European countries have that they consider to be luxuries. Scroll down to read their personal opinions

#1

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Healthcare that doesn’t bankrupt you upon using it.

joe_ordan , Accuray Report

#2

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Being able to walk. To the shops, gym, school. Just f*****g walking anywhere without needing a car.

jakash , Nick Shandra Report

skara-brae avatar
Skara Brae
Skara Brae
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It didn't occur to me until now, but shopping malls essentially simulate shopping, on foot, in a town. Except you have to drive a car to get a mall, malls are impersonal and bland, offering the same things as other malls, and they rarely have good restaurants.

#3

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Less sugar in products.

GODHatesPOGsv2024 , Ulysse Pointcheval Report

auser3089 avatar
Stan16
Stan16
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This! Every time in ANY US bakery - "We have everything for your diabetes!"

Some of the main things that tend to come up whenever someone compares and contrasts life in the United States and life in the European Union include the healthcare system, as well as paid time off. These are extremely important factors to consider before you plan to settle down somewhere. 

The US is the only economically advanced country on Earth that does not have statutory paid leave, while the global average, according to Business Insider, stands at 18.2 days. Meanwhile, around half of Americans simply aren’t taking time off, which can lead to additional stress and burnout.
#4

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US More time off. When my wife gave birth to our child, she had to use all her vacation and sick pay as "maternity leave". This was a government job.

shartnado3 , Djordje Petrovic Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazing how companies in other countries can have decent paid leave and still manage to make a profit. Are American companies really that bad at what they do?

#5

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Pretty sure some European countries have free university and that sounds nice, I wouldn't mind going back and learning more skills but it's crazy expensive here.

Kruppe0 , Dom Fou Report

sepantt avatar
Superb Owl
Superb Owl
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't pay for my PhD, I was actually paid to do it :D

#6

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Fewer additives in their food. There’s a reason I lost 19 pounds when I studied abroad in London. The only way I was able to lose weight in America was through weight loss surgery!

mochahotness:

Food not filled with crazy chemicals. A lot of additives allowed in the US are banned in other countries

degrassibabetjk , Davide Cantelli Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lack of high fructose corn syrup in everything imaginable.

CNBC reports that the average American employee gets 11 vacation days each year. Meanwhile, people living and working in the European Union get at least 20 paid days off each year, mandated by law. That’s before public holidays are accounted for.

A recent Morning Consult survey shows that many Americans aren’t certain that they’d actually like longer vacations. However, what they do want are longer lunch breaks and shorter workweeks.
#7

Appropriate drinking age (this whole have to be 21yo is f*****g stupid. Can die for the country and drive a killing machine, can own a killing machine, but can't handle a drink? Stupid).

Overlandtraveler Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well American drinking culture is pretty messed up. In Europe, you might give a kid a bit of small beer or wine with dinner, but in the USA that is borderline child abuse. So the kids don't learn to hold their booze until they're on their own and have no guidance from their family.

#8

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US The ability to fly out to major world cultural and historical sites for just a weekend and have it cost relatively little. I did a study abroad program in London, and the ability for me to book a weekend trip to Berlin on RyanAir for like 40 pounds never got old.

drewhead118 , Nathan Cima Report

garethirwin_1 avatar
Gary
Gary
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sigh, since brexit those days are long gone, thank you racist old people.

#9

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Rad architecture, lots of great food, exposure to a bunch of different cultures and languages without having to take a long flight.

Derp_State_Agent , Flo P Report

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the result of colonisation. From what I’ve heard, the different indigenous nations in North America are as diverse as European countries. Same with my part of the world.

Where healthcare is concerned, the United States has a very bureaucratically overloaded and wasteful system. It needs to be overhauled to make it more effective. The Peter G. Peterson Foundation reveals that the US spends more on healthcare per person than any other wealthy country in the world.

This number stood around $12,555 per American in 2022. That’s nearly twice as much as the average in developed nations ($6,414 per person). The issue is that even though the US spends so much money, the utilization rate isn’t much different from elsewhere. It means that you get less for each dollar than you would abroad.
#10

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Access to ubiquitous and fast rail travel.

grandwahs , Daniel Abadia Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my old job, I had to go round some European countries. I could book the train from Geneva to St Anton in Austria and then from there to Zurich airport and it would cost less that £60, though this was a long time ago. The journeys were so relaxing as well.

#11

Not having to worry so much about getting shot at work or at school, or anywhere for that matter.

miss_poetflowerr Report

bojanpuhek avatar
Zgembo
Zgembo
Community Member
35 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It actually does not even cross our minds..

#12

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Reasonable gun laws.

Creepy-Floor-1745 , Markus Spiske Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After Dunblane, the UK banned private ownership of guns and there has not been another school shooting since.

Hospitals in the United Sates are consolidated, meaning there’s less competition. There’s also massive administrative waste due and inefficiency. The US spends roughly $900 per person per year on administrative costs alone. That’s four times the average admin cost in other developed nations. 

Overall, despite these costs, the American healthcare system does not perform better than in other developed nations. In fact, it performs worse in areas like life expectancy and unmanaged diabetes. 
#13

I'd like to add: no high fructose corn syrup in pretty much every product must be nice.

-nabtab Report

#14

I'm an American living in Europe, so..

Affordable healthcare

28 days paid vacation

Sick leave

Affordable quality public transportation

Higher food/water/environmental standards



Seriously, I can never go back. Americans should be raging in the streets all the time.

Alladin_Payne Report

#15

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Job security. In the EU, there are certain rules employers must comply with for terminations, including advance notice. There is also a works council process in some cases that employers must comply with before layoffs can take place.

In the US, they can pretty much terminate you same day in many cases.

BaldingMonk , Marten Bjork Report

aasmith1401 avatar
Adam S
Adam S
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always find this a crazy situation. No wonder so many Americans are stressed out the whole time as they have to always be better than most of their colleagues to be relatively safe from dismissal. And it just takes a personality clash or your boss having a bad day to lose your job 😕

#16

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Bike-able cities. When I lived in Munich it was a paradise for biking. I could take my bike almost anywhere in the city and region without much concern and I loved doing it. Not every city in Europe is like that obviously, and Munich is probably one of the best, but almost every major city I visited in Europe had a lot of people on bikes, and good infrastructure for it. Also intercity rail and bus travel. The US has both of course but just not in the same league.

ConstantinopleFett , Murillo de Paula Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I live in a mostly rural area, with towns every few miles. The rural bike routes are an inch (3.5 cm) to the right of the edge of the road line. This assumes that the inch is not chipped off, covered by vegetation, or otherwise damaged. Cars can't see bikers due to curves, hills, vegetation, and simply not noticing they're there. When a vehicle comes up to the bike, it's considered polite for the driver to let the biker know that he's there, by honking in the biker's ears and laughing.

#17

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Mandated employer supported vacations.

QuothTheRaven222 , Pascal Meier Report

#18

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US The bread. Coming back from Germany recently and all the bread back home in the US feels like I'm chewing on a kitchen sponge instead of giving my jaw a workout.

Full-Ad6660 , Angelo Pantazis Report

garethirwin_1 avatar
Gary
Gary
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

German and Austrian bakery is without doubt the best in the world in my opinion. I worked in France as well, theirs is good, but not a patch on Germany.

#19

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Chocolate. I lived in Finland for a bit at 18 and their basic Fazer chocolate made our Hersheys taste like wax. They had no idea how much better it was.

Ilovefishdix , Egor Lyfar Report

aasmith1401 avatar
Adam S
Adam S
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah I remember my uni flatmate bringing us Hersheys Kisses as a “treat” when she came back after xmas break…they tasted cheesey

#20

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Those nifty towel heater / dryer racks.

SwiftKnickers , Michiel van Kaam Report

#21

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Cubicle toilets. Public bathroom door gaps are uncomfortably wide.

ScSM35 , Possessed Photography Report

#22

Economical diesel cars that go like a scalded dog. I drove a couple while in Europe and wished I could have brought them home. Power and economy.

DistinctRole1877 Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Economical SMALL cars in general. American cars are too damn big. You're driving 5000lb of car to move 180lb of person and 50lb of stuff. It makes no sense.

#23

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Long as hell lunch breaks.

I once worked in the US office of a French company. Folks in France would see movies on their lunch break. Some would play full tennis games, shower afterwards, then return to work. Some would go home and take a nap.

My lunch breaks: I consider myself lucky if I can squeeze in a quick walk, quickly jam some food down my throat, and maybe take a leak and then get back to work before folks start looking for me.

TantrumMango , Louis Hansel Report

malakmanal avatar
Malak
Malak
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're allowed one hour lunch break. Managers (depends on the job, I speak for office jobs) are usually flex on it but you're expected to be there at 2pm. And if you take 2 hours everyday you'll be singled out. I like to have the opportunity to go to the restaurant with colleagues once in a while without anyone questioning my whereabouts, but personally I'd rather eat in 30 min and leave earlier like in the UK. But yes, some colleagues go play tennis and go the pool during lunch breaks.

#24

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Good cheeses.

OddConstruction116:

As a European that was what I missed the most, when I spent a few months in the US.

AsIfIKnowWhatImDoin , Gabriella Clare Marino Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And real pate (that doesn't cost an arm and a leg).

#25

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Easier to eat healthy. It’s so hard and expensive to eat clean.

instructive-diarrhea , Jacopo Maia Report

f_drysdale avatar
CaptainFluffy
CaptainFluffy
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Becoming difficult in the Uk now too thanks to all the idiots who voted for Brexit.

#26

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Better work/life balance.

evil_burrito , Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 Report

#27

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Excellent coffee and pastries in close physical proximity.

Final_Pomelo_2603 , Jonas Denil Report

#28

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Fruits and vegetables that taste good.

juicyc1008 , Jonas Kakaroto Report

#29

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Affordable and effective public transit.

I love visiting Europe. I can pop on a street car, bus, or underground and get to where I need to go. No dealing with traffic, no money for gas, no worry about being late. Europe public transit is very time efficient.

Not just speaking of city public transit either. For the price of a tank of gas or two in America I can pop on a train and go through 3 countries.

Not to mention Japan’s public transit with the Shinkansen. Couple hours and you’re hundreds of miles away. It’s wonderful and very easy to do.

tbone338 , Dele Oke Report

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t miss much about living in Japan, but my god do I miss the public transport.

#30

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Real butter.

DaiperDaddy , Sorin Gheorghita Report

#31

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US I was gonna say those fresh squeezed orange juice machines in all the grocery stores, but I just read all the comments about healthcare and vacations and remembered I live in a delusional hell.

AvocadoSmashed , Pâmela Lima Report

#32

Better coffee.

ISpewVitriol Report

malakmanal avatar
Malak
Malak
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I personally don't see a massive difference (my experience), independent US coffee shops serve very good coffee.

#33

Quality flour. I buy French and Italian flour and have it shipped to bake with because the stuff in America gives me eczema and joint pain (but I am not Celiac). Whatever the difference is, it’s legit.

juicyfizz Report

#34

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Cost of Living. I live in a high cost of living area in the USA and the countries I have visited in Europe (Scotland, Ireland, Spain, France, and Italy) felt so cheap and made me feel like a kid in a candy store. This may not apply to some of the Nordic countries that I haven’t visited.

curi0uslystr0ng , Alice Report

#35

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Cheap air travel…i feel like europeans would understand why we dont travel outside the country more when $700 dollars one way is considered a cheap international flight.

wexpyke , Erik Odiin Report

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
13 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The thing that makes me angry on Americans’ behalf is that you’re not getting the value that’s supposed to come with high prices. Wealthy Asia-Pacific countries have expensive airlines, but our airlines win awards all the time (my country’s airline is currently the world’s safest airline, and last year they were #2 for safety and won best economy class.) It seems like Americans pay (first world) Asia-Pacific prices but get Ryanair quality.

#36

I am not American, but France have the best newborn / new post-pregnancy help in the world. Actual physical help; not referrals and information leaflets. Someone even does your grocery shopping for a wee bit when you have a baby to help you with time management.

artLoveLifeDivine Report

#37

European here but Americans won't come up with it, so I'll help.

*the Erasmus program*

It isn't reserved only for Europeans (I met a Mexican girl and a Korean girl and plenty of Turks who are and are not European depending on who you ask) but generally it's mostly European centric program and a major privilege IMO.

For student exchange - you can broaden your studies and move to another uni to have an entirely different skill set than anyone in your coutnry. The system of international events is so well developed that you'll do things you've never dreamed of. Social aspect is also important. It's fun of course, but you also build an amazing network without having to be rich. You find a short event in Paris two years after exchange? No problem, your friend Pierre will lend you his couch. You get a monetary scholarship so you aren't really that worried about money you'll need to move. It's really amazing.

There's also Erasmus internship which helps with the problem of unpaid internships. As long as you're a student, you can take part in an internship and Eramshs will give money to you and your employer. They now have a reason to actually teach you and you actually get paid for your full time job.

Erasmus also does plenty of other shorter projects for younger and older people so it's not only reserved to uni students. The accommodation and food is usually paid and you do amazing things.

ltlyellowcloud Report

#38

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Bidets

I used them in Italy and I really wish we had them here in America.

IntrovertIdentity , Renee Verberne Report

#39

Public baths/saunas for the community that aren't crazy expensive.

pusheenforchange Report

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Japan has a big time public bath culture too. I miss that.

#40

43 Everyday European Things That Would Be Considered Lavish In The US Historical sites.

SultanofShiraz , Jessi Pena Report

jnjulian1983 avatar
JessieJ&LilyLovebug
JessieJ&LilyLovebug
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There were people here before 1492, and they built structures...even pyramids.

#41

*Where to begin*...

You can summarize it as "an actual first world existence."

Such things as: universal health care, strong social institutions such as labor and leisure and retirement and parent leave, all underwritten in a way that prevents runaway inequity and a two-class society; walkable/bikable and more sustainable cities which have robust public transportation within and between them, meaningful guarantees around privacy and online surveillance...

...all married to democracy.

The US has some things going for it of course but if you could pick only one, ...

aaron_in_sf Report

#42

I had to pay $3,000 after insurance to deliver my baby. Delivering for free or low cost seems like a luxury.

Active_Journalist384 Report

#43

The music festivals, Wacken, Download, etc.

teachthisdognewtrick Report

