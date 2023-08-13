Redditor u/TREE__FR0G, an aspiring herpetologist, asked people to share the things that are completely normal in most places in Europe but would seem very strange to someone living in the US. Scroll down to see what the internet thinks are the biggest differences between Europe and the US.

The United States and European countries sometimes feel worlds apart. And it’s a natural thing for different nations to develop unique cultures, systems, and institutions. But once you start traveling a bit more broadly, you start comparing your destinations. Each place has its upsides and downsides, but the differences can be striking at times.

#1 Bathroom doors with no gaps

#2 Prices already includes taxes

#3 Walkable cities

A major peculiar aspect of life in the States is the existing tipping culture. As we’ve explained on Bored Panda recently, one of the issues with the way the culture exists in its current form is that it tricks some consumers into paying more than they planned to. In essence, Americans are falling victim to tip inflation or tipflation. As a result, some customers might decide to boycott some chains or local restaurants, preferring to go elsewhere, where they feel less pressure to tip extremely generously. If tipping is mandatory, it’s not really tipping, now is it? It’s just a hidden tax—one that might not be reflected in the menu.

#4 Decent public transportation.

#5 6 weeks vacation

#6 Tips are optional

Another big issue for many Americans living in the US is the abhorrent healthcare system. It’s not just a question of opinion, though. The system is very inefficient, incredibly expensive, and markedly worse than in other developed nations. It’s a major issue that ought to be solved. The Peter G. Peterson Foundation explains how the US spends more on healthcare per person than other wealthy countries around the world. This came to an average of $12,555 per person in 2022, the highest among developed nations. The second-highest spending was recorded in Switzerland, standing at $8,049 per person. Now compare that to the average for OECD countries (excluding the US) which is $6,414 per capita.

#7 trains

#8 Not wearing shoes in our homes.

#9 Go to the grocery store on your bicycle.



Walking from shop to shop in the city centre.

Meanwhile, Germany spent $8,011 per person on healthcare in 2022. The Netherlands spent $7,358, Belgium clocked in at $6,600, France stood at $6,517, and Sweden shelled out $6,438 per person. Ireland spent $6,047, slightly below the OECD average. As did the United Kingdom ($5,493 per person) and Italy (merely $4,291 per person). All in all, healthcare prices in the US are roughly twice as big as the average. However, this does not mean that Americans get healthcare that is ‘twice as good.’ There’s an issue with how these funds are utilized. For one, there’s a lack of competition between hospitals, which has led to administrative waste and inefficiencies in the entire system.

#10 Providing healthcare to sick people without bankrupting them.

#11 Universal heath care and free college.

#12 I’m a project manager in the US and it baffles me that my European team gets an entire month off in the summer.



I’m over here saving my vacation days incase I get sick.

“The United States spends over $900 per person on administrative costs—four times more than the average of other wealthy countries and about the same as we spend on preventive or long-term healthcare,” the Foundation notes. Furthermore, the American healthcare system leads to worse health outcomes (e.g. life expectancy, unmanaged diabetes) than in other wealthy countries.

#13 The right to roam.



It's glorious to be able to hike across private land when you grow up used to signs saying "Trespassers will be shot."

#14 Taking your own shopping bag(s) to the supermarket.



Totally normalized in all European countries as far as I know. Or buy a (firm) shopping bag at the store if you don't have one with you.



All those plastic bags in US stores, so small that it can only hold two cans of milk so you see customers with a dozen plastic bags for their groceries.. unthinkable in Europe.

#15 More people are day drinking in Europe than I have ever seen in America.

#16 Legally enshrined right to online privacy

#17 Mayo with french fries.



I’m in the US but have cousins in Holland. They introduced me to to this years ago and it’s pretty awesome.

#18 Nudeness.



No, we don't all walk around naked all day.



Yes, we have nude beaches. Yes, on most regular lakes where people go swimming, you most likely see their little kids running around nekkid. Yes, most saunas are "nude only". Yes, you see boobs, a*s and penis on TV (like, if there's a movie and the situation "demands" it). Yes, we have sex education where they use books with images of naked humans in school.



It's just a body. And no, nude doesn't mean "sex!!1!".

#19 Work Life Balance



Going to Europe and then coming back to Texas and visiting our corporate offices in Dublin, London, Paris.



Yes the European working hours are different. But it seems there’s more of a balance and respect for personal time and medical time or absence. Vs in America working yourself to the bone.



Also the absence of Tipping, and availability of metro and being able to conveniently walk where you need to get to. 1 mile in Europe feels shorter than the 1 mile walk in USA hahaha sidewalk availability and lack of parks to cut through etc.

#20 The hugest mindf**k for me is the maternity leave. An entire, paid year?! I get that they can channel more money into that stuff since the US has military needs paid for, but that’s still pretty impressive.

#21 Roundabouts. They're like the rotary phones of the road - Americans look at them in utter confusion and wonder where to dial.

#22 Actually decent urban planning.

#23 Mandatory recycling

#24 Electric kettles.

#25 Cashiers having chairs

#26 Coalition governments

#27 Paying to use a toilet.

#28 E-government, being able to do 99% of the things needed online.

#29 Online bank transfers. Americans get all excited over stuff like Venmo but I can send money to anyone via my online banking app for free.

#30 Inter country travel. I don't even live on the main European land mass. I live on a European island. But I can fly to most European countries in under four hours. And it's not a million euro to do so.

#31 Biking, public transportation, walking in the city, basically not living life centered around driving a car.

#32 dd/mm/yyyy

#33 Kinder Eggs

#34 Well, in some countries, having a monarchy (UK, Denmark + the Faroe Islands, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Leichtenstein, Monaco, technically also Andorra and Vatican City) or even a quasi-monarchy (Romania, Serbia, where the monarchies have a sort-of-official role while still being a Republic).



Also, having a religion tax (which you can opt out of if you formally leave the Church or other religious organisation if there's an option for it to go to a non-Christian one), in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Spain (as a choice of where your tax goes, doesn't change the overall amount) and some cantons of Switzerland. And having a particular state or established Church (England, Scotland, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Iceland) or national/"people's" Church (Sweden, Norway).

#35 taking an ambulance without a worry in the world

#36 Police treating civilians with respect

#37 Another one, not worrying about wild animals when you're going out hiking. In most of Western Europe at least, needing to carry bear spray or whatever is just not a thing. Our "wildlife" such as it is is pretty tame and sadly any wilderness we have isn't really...wilderness on the scale of N America.

#38 Unlocked phones.



When I lived in the US it was hard for me to get around the idea that I couldn't use the phone that I bought with AT&T with a SIM card from T-Mobile. In Europe I interchange my SIM cards with zero problems. I can even change my provider and keep the same number and of course the same phone.

#39 being able to tilt open your windows



in usa your windows only open like doors, i couldnt imagibe living in a house lacking such basic features as tilting open the top of the window

#40 Having your washing machine in your kitchen.