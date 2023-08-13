The United States and European countries sometimes feel worlds apart. And it’s a natural thing for different nations to develop unique cultures, systems, and institutions. But once you start traveling a bit more broadly, you start comparing your destinations. Each place has its upsides and downsides, but the differences can be striking at times.

Redditor u/TREE__FR0G, an aspiring herpetologist, asked people to share the things that are completely normal in most places in Europe but would seem very strange to someone living in the US. Scroll down to see what the internet thinks are the biggest differences between Europe and the US.

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States Bathroom doors with no gaps

Yes! I hate making awkward eye contact through the crack in the door. It's awkward AH.

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States Prices already includes taxes

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States Walkable cities

A major peculiar aspect of life in the States is the existing tipping culture. As we’ve explained on Bored Panda recently, one of the issues with the way the culture exists in its current form is that it tricks some consumers into paying more than they planned to. In essence, Americans are falling victim to tip inflation or tipflation.

As a result, some customers might decide to boycott some chains or local restaurants, preferring to go elsewhere, where they feel less pressure to tip extremely generously. If tipping is mandatory, it’s not really tipping, now is it? It’s just a hidden tax—one that might not be reflected in the menu.
41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States Decent public transportation.

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States 6 weeks vacation 

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States Tips are optional

Tips in the USA have gotten way out of hand. Even if you are picking up carry out, many places still expect you to tip.

Another big issue for many Americans living in the US is the abhorrent healthcare system. It’s not just a question of opinion, though. The system is very inefficient, incredibly expensive, and markedly worse than in other developed nations. It’s a major issue that ought to be solved.

The Peter G. Peterson Foundation explains how the US spends more on healthcare per person than other wealthy countries around the world. This came to an average of $12,555 per person in 2022, the highest among developed nations. The second-highest spending was recorded in Switzerland, standing at $8,049 per person. Now compare that to the average for OECD countries (excluding the US) which is $6,414 per capita. 
41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States trains

I adore trains. I really enjoyed the one train ride I did get to take

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States Not wearing shoes in our homes.

I have shoes I wear only in the house because I'm old and I don't want to slip and fall on my a*s or break something like bones or furniture.

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States Go to the grocery store on your bicycle.

Walking from shop to shop in the city centre.

Stores are quite spread our here. Taking us back to the point about non walkable cities.

Meanwhile, Germany spent $8,011 per person on healthcare in 2022. The Netherlands spent $7,358, Belgium clocked in at $6,600, France stood at $6,517, and Sweden shelled out $6,438 per person. Ireland spent $6,047, slightly below the OECD average. As did the United Kingdom ($5,493 per person) and Italy (merely $4,291 per person).

All in all, healthcare prices in the US are roughly twice as big as the average. However, this does not mean that Americans get healthcare that is ‘twice as good.’ There’s an issue with how these funds are utilized. For one, there’s a lack of competition between hospitals, which has led to administrative waste and inefficiencies in the entire system.
41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States Providing healthcare to sick people without bankrupting them.

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States Universal heath care and free college.

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States I’m a project manager in the US and it baffles me that my European team gets an entire month off in the summer.

I’m over here saving my vacation days incase I get sick.

“The United States spends over $900 per person on administrative costs—four times more than the average of other wealthy countries and about the same as we spend on preventive or long-term healthcare,” the Foundation notes.

Furthermore, the American healthcare system leads to worse health outcomes (e.g. life expectancy, unmanaged diabetes) than in other wealthy countries.
41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States The right to roam.

It's glorious to be able to hike across private land when you grow up used to signs saying "Trespassers will be shot."

This is specifically an English thing, no?

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States Taking your own shopping bag(s) to the supermarket.

Totally normalized in all European countries as far as I know. Or buy a (firm) shopping bag at the store if you don't have one with you.

All those plastic bags in US stores, so small that it can only hold two cans of milk so you see customers with a dozen plastic bags for their groceries.. unthinkable in Europe.

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States More people are day drinking in Europe than I have ever seen in America.

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States Legally enshrined right to online privacy

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States Mayo with french fries.

I’m in the US but have cousins in Holland. They introduced me to to this years ago and it’s pretty awesome.

Nudeness.

No, we don't all walk around naked all day.

Yes, we have nude beaches. Yes, on most regular lakes where people go swimming, you most likely see their little kids running around nekkid. Yes, most saunas are "nude only". Yes, you see boobs, a*s and penis on TV (like, if there's a movie and the situation "demands" it). Yes, we have sex education where they use books with images of naked humans in school.

It's just a body. And no, nude doesn't mean "sex!!1!".

The US never outgrew the original puritans.

Work Life Balance

Going to Europe and then coming back to Texas and visiting our corporate offices in Dublin, London, Paris.

Yes the European working hours are different. But it seems there’s more of a balance and respect for personal time and medical time or absence. Vs in America working yourself to the bone.

Also the absence of Tipping, and availability of metro and being able to conveniently walk where you need to get to. 1 mile in Europe feels shorter than the 1 mile walk in USA hahaha sidewalk availability and lack of parks to cut through etc.

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States The hugest mindf**k for me is the maternity leave. An entire, paid year?! I get that they can channel more money into that stuff since the US has military needs paid for, but that’s still pretty impressive.

Many European countries make the US look like a third-world country...in medical care, education, fair wages, women'srights ,.etc.

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States Roundabouts. They're like the rotary phones of the road - Americans look at them in utter confusion and wonder where to dial.

So where’s the photo from? (Hint: not Europe.)

Actually decent urban planning.

In Europe, generally not. Not London, not Paris, not Rome, not most other European cities. Urban planning is actually better in the USA.

Mandatory recycling

Mandatory in more than half of states. We're getting there.

Electric kettles.

Again, I’ve seen a lot of electric kettles in the Us, I even have one

Cashiers having chairs

Is this true? I wish we had that in Australia, but we don't.

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States Coalition governments

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States Paying to use a toilet.

"The Committee to End Pay Toilets in America, or CEPTIA, was a 1970s grass-roots political organization which was one of the main forces behind the elimination of pay toilets in many American cities and states." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Committee_to_End_Pay_Toilets_in_America

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States E-government, being able to do 99% of the things needed online.

I don't get this one. What can't Americans do online?

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States Online bank transfers. Americans get all excited over stuff like Venmo but I can send money to anyone via my online banking app for free.

We can send money from our banks via Zelle.

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States Inter country travel. I don't even live on the main European land mass. I live on a European island. But I can fly to most European countries in under four hours. And it's not a million euro to do so.

Well, that's simply because America is larger than Europe.

Biking, public transportation, walking in the city, basically not living life centered around driving a car.

The United States has an extremely low population density. When you live 25 miles from the nearest Walmart and there's nothing in between except corn and soybean fields, you need a car.

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States dd/mm/yyyy

SO sensible and completely logical. Also, meters, kilometers, degrees Celcius. It is just plain stupid that the US clings to imperial when nearly all the rest of the world is on metric!

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States Kinder Eggs

I agree with this one. Food shouldn't have pieces of plastic in it.

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States Well, in some countries, having a monarchy (UK, Denmark + the Faroe Islands, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Leichtenstein, Monaco, technically also Andorra and Vatican City) or even a quasi-monarchy (Romania, Serbia, where the monarchies have a sort-of-official role while still being a Republic).

Also, having a religion tax (which you can opt out of if you formally leave the Church or other religious organisation if there's an option for it to go to a non-Christian one), in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Spain (as a choice of where your tax goes, doesn't change the overall amount) and some cantons of Switzerland. And having a particular state or established Church (England, Scotland, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Iceland) or national/"people's" Church (Sweden, Norway).

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States taking an ambulance without a worry in the world

I'm pretty sure anyone taking an ambulance ride has at least one thing to be worried about

Police treating civilians with respect

Yeah, those Romanian cops are real sweethearts.

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States Another one, not worrying about wild animals when you're going out hiking. In most of Western Europe at least, needing to carry bear spray or whatever is just not a thing. Our "wildlife" such as it is is pretty tame and sadly any wilderness we have isn't really...wilderness on the scale of N America.

That's because the Europeans drove all their large predators to extinction

41 Internet Users Share What Is Normalized In Europe But Unknown In The United States Unlocked phones.

When I lived in the US it was hard for me to get around the idea that I couldn't use the phone that I bought with AT&T with a SIM card from T-Mobile. In Europe I interchange my SIM cards with zero problems. I can even change my provider and keep the same number and of course the same phone.

You can get your phone unlocked if you've finished paying it off

being able to tilt open your windows

in usa your windows only open like doors, i couldnt imagibe living in a house lacking such basic features as tilting open the top of the window

Windows don't open like doors. They slide, not swing.

Having your washing machine in your kitchen.

I'm an American, and my washing machine is in my kitchen. It was at my previous residence, too.

Not really an unknown concept but letting cats go outside and roam around. It's just the norm in the UK.

A majority of veterinarians in the UK now recommend keeping cats indoors. Also,the UK does not have coyotes...who would just as soon kill your cat than look at it.

