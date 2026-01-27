Our team has collected some of the most commonly shared photos from around the internet that either have a fake story attached to them or fooled others with their edits, as shared in two online threads . Luckily, the internet is full of amateur sleuths who were happy to show the truth . Scroll down to learn something new and to reframe some stuff you thought you knew.

What you think you know isn’t always correct. Just because a false claim gets repeated over and over again doesn’t make it true. And not everything that you see in a photo is actually what happened .

#1 Claim: MGM strapped the lion to film their iconic logo view.

Truth: The lion was ill and just getting a CAT scan at an Israeli zoo.

#2 A photograph of the Pope in a discreet puffer jacket, after eating his Cornetto at the Trevi Fountain he strolled back to the Vatican, and was pleased to get his steps in. He then took a vow to do it again, sometime after easter.

#3 Q: Remember that photo that became a meme overnight of a guy making a humongous wave out of fried rice?



A: That was actually staged.



The source of the rice wave is actually a sculpture made as part of a fake food museum in Tokyo, called the “giga wave”.

Shameless photo-editing was bad enough. But now we also have to deal with the headache that is gen AI. With the continued spread of gen AI images and videos, it’s becoming more and more difficult to separate fact from fiction. A few years ago, when the technology was in its infancy, it was pretty easy to spot computer-generated fakes. No object permanence. Extra fingers. The architecture in the background didn’t make sense. That sort of thing. As the tech advances, some people are finding it harder to spot the fakes. PCMag points out that there are a number of red flags to look out for that imply that what you’re looking at is likely an AI image or video. For one, if there’s a watermark of an AI model present, it’s most definitely AI. (This sounds obvious, but you’d be surprised how many people don’t even bother to look for watermarks.) “You should always search the corners of an image to look for watermarks, as well as look up any you don’t recognize.”

#4 Tourist Guy (9/11):



Splatterh0use:



That spells fake all over. That day on Sept 11 it was still summer in NY and hot; that dude is dressed for winter.



SanguisFluens:



There are several things wrong with this photo. First, the observation deck doesn't normally open until 9:30 and both planes had hit by then. Second, the camera would have been destroyed when the building collapsed. Third, the plane is coming from the wrong direction, and fourth, it is the wrong type of plane.



jimmorrison-:



Are we all ignoring the fact that the plane looks glaringly fake?

#5 The Russian Sleep Experiment.



I'm pretty sure it was a halloween decoration.

#6 The WWII V-Day celebration picture where the guy kisses the girl. They didn't know each other, the dude just came up from behind, grabbed her, and kissed her.



Potato_Tots:



Also worth noting - the woman in the picture says she does not consider it [harassment] in any way, despite people saying that she should. She was briefly frightened by the suddenness of it, but acknowledges that it was simply an act of spontaneous joy over the war being over and gratitude towards the nurses that had helped the soldiers.

“It’s entirely possible, if not trivially easy, to remove watermarks from images, but some AI images have additional markers. For instance, Google uses its SynthID tool to add what amounts to an invisible watermark to Gemini images. Even if you can't see a marker on an image, you can still submit it to Gemini and ask it to check for SynthID. Of course, a negative result doesn't rule out the possibility that the image came from a different tool,” PCMag explains. Meanwhile, you can always do some online digging and image searching. Look for easily identifiable source material, and check if the source itself is trustworthy. Other signs of AI-generated images and clips include distorted text, overly clean or smooth scenes, generic or out-of-focus backgrounds, low-resolution or compressed files, and various inconsistencies. On top of that, you have to consider whether the context of what you’re seeing sounds plausible. “If an image doesn’t make sense, there’s a good chance that it’s not real.”

#7 This one. Heath ledger skateboarding as the joker over Christian bale as batman on the set of dark knight. It's a photoshop as a simple google search will show, and everyone thinks it's real.

#8 Haven't seen it for a while, but that one about the tiger "adopting" a litter of pigs since she lost her own cubs. What actually happened was a zoo experiment, they swapped the tiger cubs and baby pigs at birth. Dressed the pigs up as tigers and sure the mother tiger raised them as her own. But so did the mother pig. I don't know why so many articles would only show one half of the story and even lie about what happened to boot. But people on Facebook just hit share on everything without doing the 2 minutes of research themselves to see if it's true. Yay Facebook.

#9 In 1958 Elvis Presley joined the US military and was given a crew cut. Wives of America were furious and refused to kiss their husbands until Elvis grew his hair back. The birth rate in America in 1958 went critical. The Army was forced to say, “It was a joke. His hair is fine”.

#10 This photo of Teddy Roosevelt riding a moose. Old school fake news. Pre-Photoshop cutting and glueing. Used as part of his presidential campaign in 1912.

#11 Claim: Egypt’s Sphinx was covered in snow, and that was reported to be the first snowfall for 112 years in North Africa.

Truth: It is a miniature replica of the Sphinx at the Tobu World Square theme park in Japan.

#12 Lady gave birth to 11 babies.



Again a real pic but wrong story



It was presented that a lady gave birth to 11 babies but the truth is that 11 babies were born on the same day.

#13 I have no idea why people still show this picture whenever there's a discussion about the Loch Ness Monster. It was admitted to have been faked years ago.

#14 The ‘zombie’ Angelina Jolie lookalike ‘after 50 surgeries



Nineteen-year-old Sahar Tabar’s pictures splashed all over the Internet with the claim that she underwent 59 surgeries to look like her Hollywood idol Angelina Jolie and sent shock-waves across social media. Later, it came to light after an interview with Sputnik, that the claims of Tabar undergoing plastic surgery to look like Jolie was actually wrong, and the results were thanks to, well, “technology”. Remember, in today’s age, seeing is not believing.

#15 This is a picture of an iceberg that appeared in the last century. It's very beautiful, isn't it? However, normal exposure can not achieve such an effect. It is composed of 4 photos, sky, background, Antarctic iceberg (above water), Alaska iceberg (below water). This photo earned photographer Ralph a. Clevenger more than $900000 in royalties.

#16 The Mustache Wasn't Enough, They Had To Add Those Angry Eyebrows



The internet just loves animals, especially if they look weird or cute, or both at the same time. So there is no surprise that a photo of a cat with adorable mustache and eyebrows would go viral. Well, there is a silver lining to this story, the cat does in fact have that incredible mustache, but the eyebrows are a result of clever photo manipulation.

#17 Unique Black Lion



If we could make a list of the internet's most beloved topics, weird animals would definitely have their place in the top 10. It seems that finding weird and unique species is something everyone thrives in, and although it is a cool thing to come across a unique animal, there is no need to create one with photoshop, or if you're doing so, please do not try to trick people into thinking it actually exists.

#18 Picture Of A Dwarf Giraffe

A photo of a giraffe with dwarfism has been used online multiple times, although giraffes, like other animals, can have dwarfism, this photo is actually fake.

#19 Bear Chasing National Geographic Photographers



A photo showing a bear chasing a group of National Geographic photographers would send shivers down anyone's spine. Just imagining being in such a dangerous situation is terrifying. But since we have already proved there's no point in believing everything you see online, you can stop feeling bad about these photographers since the bear in the photo is actually captured in a stock photo that can be easily found online.

#20 The Dogon people who live around lake Antogo in Mali consider the lake to be sacred and only permit themselves to fish there once per year, they have a big ceremony where loads of people, mostly adult men, go in to the lake at once and catch as much as they can in their baskets amidst the good natured frenzy.



I've seen images from this ceremony posted with captions saying that the people are starving and they're so hungry they're fighting over the fish. Whilst there is some food insecurity in Mali, that's not what's happening in the pictures. It's a festival! The misleading captions annoy me because they're taking something joyous from a traditional African culture and twisting it to fit the 'poor Africa' narrative.

#21 This photo was circulating Tumblr as the audition line for Sabrina the Teenage Witch's cat Salem. Obviously not, given the outfits these ladies are wearing. This was clearly taken in the 1950's, not the early 90's.



master_of_all_trades:



This audition was likely for Tales of Terror (1962) by Roger Corman

#22 The Pink Foam Pic is always accompanied by "Look at what's in McDonalds Chicken McNuggets!"



I have corrected this nonsense so many times on Facebook.



flakAttack510:



That's ice cream.

#23 Bullfighter "crying" next to a bull.



Every time a Vegan/Vegetarian/Pro-Animal rights post this pic with the wrong name claiming "they're crying over the fact they're hurting a bull", is like "no... (the real one) isn't."



Anonymous:



He's sitting as an act of defiance and bravery.

#24 "Anti-Zionist" (wink, wink) websites are fond of this picture showing former President Bush pledging allegiance to the Israeli flag.



In fact, he was at an event with several international flags, and a photo was deliberately cropped to make it look like proof that teh Jooz control America.

#25 This picture that purportedly shows Israelis laughing at a Palestinian woman gets posted to reddit a lot. Sometimes with that comparison of them and German soldiers.



What the picture actually shows is the Israelis singing as it was one of their holidays. The Palestinian woman came out banging on a pot lid (that you can see in her hand) to try and interrupt their celebration, so they started singing louder and louder.



The first time I saw it without the proper context it made my blood boil. Now that I know its proper origins it makes my blood boil that people try to spin it so heavily.

#26 This "poodle moth" image.



It's a model. The actual moth it's based on is tiny.

#27 I've seen the panda hugging the leg of a "soldier" posted on here a bunch. Usually the title is something along the lines of "Frightened panda hugging soldier's leg after the earthquake in Japan".



The picture was taken in China, I think, and the panda wasn't upset.

#28 Thirteen art students at Leeds University received a grant to create art, prompting them to travel to Spain, where they indulged in alcohol and lived like kings. This escapade captured national news in the UK. However, after the university conducted an investigation, it was discovered that they never left the country; it was a hoax (this was Scarborough) in the name of art. They all received a first in their final exams.

#29 Before, Nikon held a photography competition, and finally, they decided to award the prize to a contestant named Chay Yu Wei, because he "accidentally caught an airplane" in the process of shooting, which made the whole picture very special.



But then someone adjusted the tone and found it was fake!

#30 Someone photoshopped sharks into the flooding in a mall in Kuwait and it went viral.

#31 The real one still looks amazing.

#32 This one is utterly ridiculous. You won’t be able to grapple the selfie in the first place as your whole body will be flung out as the plane travels at around 500 miles per hour or 800 kilometres an hour.

#33 Claim: A young Syrian boy sleeping between the graves of his parents.

Truth: The boy is the photographer's nephew and is not Syrian. The mounds on either side are not grave but, just piles of stones made to look like graves.

#34 Claim: Moon melon, known for its strange blue colour, grows in some parts of Japan and is worth ¥ 16,000 or about $ 200.

Truth: It’s just a picture of a slice of watermelon with its colour digitally altered to blue.

#35 Q: Venice.



There’s a photo showcasing how its canals in the winter look like you could easily ice skate on them, don’t they?





A: In fact, no.



The frozen water in this picture actually comes from Lake Baikal in Russia.

#36 Diwali is the festival of lights and is celebrated with great grandeur in India. Every year this image is circulated widely on social media that this is an image taken by NASA of India on Diwali night, but that’s totally fictitious. Moreover lights used in Diwali look scattered and diffused when looked from space and in these image colors are pretty sharp and lambent. Thus it’s a hoax and a mere make-believe image.



Infact this is not even a single image but its a mixture of 2–3 images taken over years by US Defense Meteorological department to show the population growth in 20th–21st century.

#37 That's actually Earl Sweatshirt, a dope af rapper and a member of Odd Future. Really smart dude actually; his dad is a famous African poet.

#38 This one.



Often represented as a horrible plane crash caught at the moment of impact, it is much less terrifying when one knows that it is the result of a nosewheel collapsing on landing. It must still have been terrifying for the occupants of the plane, but aside from some bumps and bruises both occupants walked away.

#39 Fairly minor but a *lot* of people on the Internet seem to believe this that this picture is of Mark Rippetoe during his power lifting days. That's actually a man named Roger Estep.



Not that Rippetoe wasn't perfectly burly himself.

#40 I see variations of the same picture on facebook all the time, I remember one with Michael Jackson, one with Eminem, and one with some famous basket ball player I do not know.



The picture is pretty much the same, the celeb is standing next to a solider, or shaking his hand, and there is a caption that reads, "This solider asked for Michael Jacksons autograph. Instead Michael asked for his."



I mean, its pretty corny, something I would probably write on the picture if I wanted to get a bunch of facebook likes. Not totally unbelievable though I suppose, but I very much doubt all these celebs are saying that. Chances are it was some random fan shot taken at a benefit concert or something where the celeb briefly speaks with the soldier.

#41 With a little photoshop. Ok a lot of photoshop.

#42 I saw this on tumblr at least four years ago, and I did a quick google search and saw that it's still circulating.



The story: "A boy left his bike chained to a tree when he went away to war in 1914. He never returned, leaving the tree no choice but to grow around the bike."



Apparent Truth: "Although text is commonly associated with pictures of the tree claiming that the bicycle was left chained to it by a boy who went off to war in 1914, the bike is not nearly that old, nor was it left behind by a young man setting off to take part in World War I. According to the Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber, the bicycle was left behind in the mid-1950s by a local resident who simply abandoned it."

#43 The believable shrinking Pelvis.

This is supermodel Fillippa Hamilton wearing Ralph Lauren jeans. The photo was ridiculed online because her head was bigger than her pelvis. Ralph Lauren apologised for the distorted image and then sacked Fillippa for being too fat.

#44 The Cottingley Fairies photographs, taken between 1917 and 1920, depicted young cousins Elsie and Frances at the bottom of the garden in the Cottingley area of Bradford, surrounded by what appeared to be magical creatures; there were no fairies, just a bit of imagination and a camera.

#45 This image of the front of a Time Magazine cover purports to have been from 1977, and is used by brain dead climate denialists to attempt to throw shade on the past ‘predictions’ of climate scientists.



I can guarantee that I’ll come across it at least once a month, all year round.



However, the real cover looks like this:

#46 An Island That Looks Like A Star



Photos like this will definitely in spark you a great desire to travel. Imagine yourself sipping on a delicious cocktail while chilling on an island in the middle of the ocean that is a shape of a star. Well, unfortunately, such an island doesn't exist, but what you can do is visit the moon-shaped island Molokini, located between the islands of Maui and Kahoolawein Hawaii.