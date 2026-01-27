ADVERTISEMENT

What you think you know isn’t always correct. Just because a false claim gets repeated over and over again doesn’t make it true. And not everything that you see in a photo is actually what happened.

Our team has collected some of the most commonly shared photos from around the internet that either have a fake story attached to them or fooled others with their edits, as shared in two online threads. Luckily, the internet is full of amateur sleuths who were happy to show the truth. Scroll down to learn something new and to reframe some stuff you thought you knew.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Lion appearing to undergo a medical scan, an example of internet photos that weren’t what they seemed or were misleading. Claim: MGM strapped the lion to film their iconic logo view.
Truth: The lion was ill and just getting a CAT scan at an Israeli zoo.

Arun Singh Kandari Report

6points
POST
armacarmac avatar
Armac
Armac
Community Member
Premium 10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cat gets CAT scan

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Pope Francis wearing an oversized white puffer jacket, a photo that the internet fell for but wasn’t what it seemed. A photograph of the Pope in a discreet puffer jacket, after eating his Cornetto at the Trevi Fountain he strolled back to the Vatican, and was pleased to get his steps in. He then took a vow to do it again, sometime after easter.

    Dave Hargreaves Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    Young man appears to cook a giant wave of rice, an internet photo that wasn’t what it seemed. Q: Remember that photo that became a meme overnight of a guy making a humongous wave out of fried rice?

    A: That was actually staged.

    The source of the rice wave is actually a sculpture made as part of a fake food museum in Tokyo, called the “giga wave”.

    Leila Thomas Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Shameless photo-editing was bad enough. But now we also have to deal with the headache that is gen AI.

    With the continued spread of gen AI images and videos, it’s becoming more and more difficult to separate fact from fiction. A few years ago, when the technology was in its infancy, it was pretty easy to spot computer-generated fakes. No object permanence. Extra fingers. The architecture in the background didn’t make sense. That sort of thing. As the tech advances, some people are finding it harder to spot the fakes.

    PCMag points out that there are a number of red flags to look out for that imply that what you’re looking at is likely an AI image or video. For one, if there’s a watermark of an AI model present, it’s most definitely AI. (This sounds obvious, but you’d be surprised how many people don’t even bother to look for watermarks.)

    “You should always search the corners of an image to look for watermarks, as well as look up any you don’t recognize.”
    #4

    Man wearing sunglasses and a beanie standing on a rooftop with a cityscape behind, a photo that isn’t what it seemed. Tourist Guy (9/11):

    Splatterh0use:

    That spells fake all over. That day on Sept 11 it was still summer in NY and hot; that dude is dressed for winter.

    SanguisFluens:

    There are several things wrong with this photo. First, the observation deck doesn't normally open until 9:30 and both planes had hit by then. Second, the camera would have been destroyed when the building collapsed. Third, the plane is coming from the wrong direction, and fourth, it is the wrong type of plane.

    jimmorrison-:

    Are we all ignoring the fact that the plane looks glaringly fake?

    affordalisimo Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Black and white eerie photo of a distorted figure, illustrating internet photos that are not what they seem. The Russian Sleep Experiment.

    I'm pretty sure it was a halloween decoration.

    anon Report

    4points
    POST
    #6

    Black and white photo of a sailor kissing a nurse in celebration, a classic image often mistaken on the internet. The WWII V-Day celebration picture where the guy kisses the girl. They didn't know each other, the dude just came up from behind, grabbed her, and kissed her.

    Potato_Tots:

    Also worth noting - the woman in the picture says she does not consider it [harassment] in any way, despite people saying that she should. She was briefly frightened by the suddenness of it, but acknowledges that it was simply an act of spontaneous joy over the war being over and gratitude towards the nurses that had helped the soldiers.

    coolguy9001 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s entirely possible, if not trivially easy, to remove watermarks from images, but some AI images have additional markers. For instance, Google uses its SynthID tool to add what amounts to an invisible watermark to Gemini images. Even if you can't see a marker on an image, you can still submit it to Gemini and ask it to check for SynthID. Of course, a negative result doesn't rule out the possibility that the image came from a different tool,” PCMag explains.

    Meanwhile, you can always do some online digging and image searching. Look for easily identifiable source material, and check if the source itself is trustworthy.

    Other signs of AI-generated images and clips include distorted text, overly clean or smooth scenes, generic or out-of-focus backgrounds, low-resolution or compressed files, and various inconsistencies.

    On top of that, you have to consider whether the context of what you’re seeing sounds plausible. “If an image doesn’t make sense, there’s a good chance that it’s not real.”
    #7

    Joker character skateboarding over Batman lying on city street in a staged scene that fooled the internet. This one. Heath ledger skateboarding as the joker over Christian bale as batman on the set of dark knight. It's a photoshop as a simple google search will show, and everyone thinks it's real.

    anon Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Tiger lying on stone floor nursing piglets dressed in tiger stripes, an internet photo that wasn’t what it seemed. Haven't seen it for a while, but that one about the tiger "adopting" a litter of pigs since she lost her own cubs. What actually happened was a zoo experiment, they swapped the tiger cubs and baby pigs at birth. Dressed the pigs up as tigers and sure the mother tiger raised them as her own. But so did the mother pig. I don't know why so many articles would only show one half of the story and even lie about what happened to boot. But people on Facebook just hit share on everything without doing the 2 minutes of research themselves to see if it's true. Yay Facebook.

    deathcu6ek Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Black and white photo showing two side-by-side images of a young man with slicked-back hair, illustrating internet photo illusions. In 1958 Elvis Presley joined the US military and was given a crew cut. Wives of America were furious and refused to kiss their husbands until Elvis grew his hair back. The birth rate in America in 1958 went critical. The Army was forced to say, “It was a joke. His hair is fine”.

    Dave Hargreaves Report

    4points
    POST

    After you’ve finished looking through this list of photos, we’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments down below.

    Be honest, which of these widely shared internet images fooled you when you first saw them? What are some popular photos or stories that you see get shared online that you know for a fact are pure fiction?
    #10

    Man standing in water next to an unusually large moose, a famous example of a photo that wasn’t what it seemed. This photo of Teddy Roosevelt riding a moose. Old school fake news. Pre-Photoshop cutting and glueing. Used as part of his presidential campaign in 1912.

    Paul Barends Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    Miniature snow-covered Sphinx and pyramid model with tiny people creating an illusion of a real historical site fooled the internet. Claim: Egypt’s Sphinx was covered in snow, and that was reported to be the first snowfall for 112 years in North Africa.
    Truth: It is a miniature replica of the Sphinx at the Tobu World Square theme park in Japan.

    Arun Singh Kandari Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Medical staff in scrubs posing with a row of newborn babies, a photo that the internet often misunderstood. Lady gave birth to 11 babies.

    Again a real pic but wrong story

    It was presented that a lady gave birth to 11 babies but the truth is that 11 babies were born on the same day.

    Saurav Vatsayan Tripathi Report

    4points
    POST
    #13

    Blurred black silhouette resembling a creature in water, an internet photo that wasn’t what it seemed to be. I have no idea why people still show this picture whenever there's a discussion about the Loch Ness Monster. It was admitted to have been faked years ago.

    Michael Yun Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Distorted selfie showing an altered face, a clear example of photos the internet fell for that weren’t what they seemed. The ‘zombie’ Angelina Jolie lookalike ‘after 50 surgeries

    Nineteen-year-old Sahar Tabar’s pictures splashed all over the Internet with the claim that she underwent 59 surgeries to look like her Hollywood idol Angelina Jolie and sent shock-waves across social media. Later, it came to light after an interview with Sputnik, that the claims of Tabar undergoing plastic surgery to look like Jolie was actually wrong, and the results were thanks to, well, “technology”. Remember, in today’s age, seeing is not believing.

    Pallavi Ray Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Iceberg with a small visible tip above water and large submerged part, illustrating photo that wasn’t what it seemed. This is a picture of an iceberg that appeared in the last century. It's very beautiful, isn't it? However, normal exposure can not achieve such an effect. It is composed of 4 photos, sky, background, Antarctic iceberg (above water), Alaska iceberg (below water). This photo earned photographer Ralph a. Clevenger more than $900000 in royalties.

    Pallavi Ray Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Cat with fur pattern that makes it look like it has eyebrows and a mustache, one of the internet photos not what it seemed The Mustache Wasn't Enough, They Had To Add Those Angry Eyebrows

    The internet just loves animals, especially if they look weird or cute, or both at the same time. So there is no surprise that a photo of a cat with adorable mustache and eyebrows would go viral. Well, there is a silver lining to this story, the cat does in fact have that incredible mustache, but the eyebrows are a result of clever photo manipulation.

    Shiva Kiran Gupta Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    A black lion and a white lion lying on grass in the same rocky enclosure, illustrating deceptive photos. Unique Black Lion

    If we could make a list of the internet's most beloved topics, weird animals would definitely have their place in the top 10. It seems that finding weird and unique species is something everyone thrives in, and although it is a cool thing to come across a unique animal, there is no need to create one with photoshop, or if you're doing so, please do not try to trick people into thinking it actually exists.

    Shiva Kiran Gupta Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Side-by-side comparison of a short giraffe and a normal tall giraffe illustrating deceptive photos that mislead the internet. Picture Of A Dwarf Giraffe
    A photo of a giraffe with dwarfism has been used online multiple times, although giraffes, like other animals, can have dwarfism, this photo is actually fake.

    Shiva Kiran Gupta Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Photographers running from a bear in a grassy field, a scene that the internet often fell for as misleading photos. Bear Chasing National Geographic Photographers

    A photo showing a bear chasing a group of National Geographic photographers would send shivers down anyone's spine. Just imagining being in such a dangerous situation is terrifying. But since we have already proved there's no point in believing everything you see online, you can stop feeling bad about these photographers since the bear in the photo is actually captured in a stock photo that can be easily found online.

    Shiva Kiran Gupta Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Crowd gathered around a large pond in a dry landscape, an internet photo that wasn’t what it seemed. The Dogon people who live around lake Antogo in Mali consider the lake to be sacred and only permit themselves to fish there once per year, they have a big ceremony where loads of people, mostly adult men, go in to the lake at once and catch as much as they can in their baskets amidst the good natured frenzy.

    I've seen images from this ceremony posted with captions saying that the people are starving and they're so hungry they're fighting over the fish. Whilst there is some food insecurity in Mali, that's not what's happening in the pictures. It's a festival! The misleading captions annoy me because they're taking something joyous from a traditional African culture and twisting it to fit the 'poor Africa' narrative.

    intangible-tangerine Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    Women lined up holding black cats on leashes, a surprising photo that fooled the internet with its unusual scene. This photo was circulating Tumblr as the audition line for Sabrina the Teenage Witch's cat Salem. Obviously not, given the outfits these ladies are wearing. This was clearly taken in the 1950's, not the early 90's.

    master_of_all_trades:

    This audition was likely for Tales of Terror (1962) by Roger Corman

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    #22

    Pink object resembling a flamingo or snake coiled in a box, illustrating photos that aren’t what they seemed on the internet. The Pink Foam Pic is always accompanied by "Look at what's in McDonalds Chicken McNuggets!"

    I have corrected this nonsense so many times on Facebook.

    flakAttack510:

    That's ice cream.

    blueyb Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Matador sitting against wall appearing defeated while bull stands nearby in a scene that fooled the internet. Bullfighter "crying" next to a bull.

    Every time a Vegan/Vegetarian/Pro-Animal rights post this pic with the wrong name claiming "they're crying over the fact they're hurting a bull", is like "no... (the real one) isn't."

    Anonymous:

    He's sitting as an act of defiance and bravery.

    Edgefish Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Man and woman standing with hands over hearts in front of various international flags during formal event photo illusion. "Anti-Zionist" (wink, wink) websites are fond of this picture showing former President Bush pledging allegiance to the Israeli flag.

    In fact, he was at an event with several international flags, and a photo was deliberately cropped to make it look like proof that teh Jooz control America.

    JournalofFailure Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    Group of young men reacting emotionally to a woman holding a metal tray in an outdoor setting, internet photo illusion. This picture that purportedly shows Israelis laughing at a Palestinian woman gets posted to reddit a lot. Sometimes with that comparison of them and German soldiers.

    What the picture actually shows is the Israelis singing as it was one of their holidays. The Palestinian woman came out banging on a pot lid (that you can see in her hand) to try and interrupt their celebration, so they started singing louder and louder.

    The first time I saw it without the proper context it made my blood boil. Now that I know its proper origins it makes my blood boil that people try to spin it so heavily.

    JSA17 Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Close-up of a person holding a fuzzy moth that looks like a tiny animal, an internet photo that wasn’t what it seemed. This "poodle moth" image.

    It's a model. The actual moth it's based on is tiny.

    A_different_era Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Panda hugging a person’s leg creating an optical illusion that fooled the internet with a misleading photo. I've seen the panda hugging the leg of a "soldier" posted on here a bunch. Usually the title is something along the lines of "Frightened panda hugging soldier's leg after the earthquake in Japan".

    The picture was taken in China, I think, and the panda wasn't upset.

    paby Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Group of young people posing on the beach, an example of internet photos that weren’t what they seemed. Thirteen art students at Leeds University received a grant to create art, prompting them to travel to Spain, where they indulged in alcohol and lived like kings. This escapade captured national news in the UK. However, after the university conducted an investigation, it was discovered that they never left the country; it was a hoax (this was Scarborough) in the name of art. They all received a first in their final exams.

    Dave Hargreaves Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Black and white perspective photo with ladder, arching bars, and airplane creating an unexpected internet photo illusion. Before, Nikon held a photography competition, and finally, they decided to award the prize to a contestant named Chay Yu Wei, because he "accidentally caught an airplane" in the process of shooting, which made the whole picture very special.

    But then someone adjusted the tone and found it was fake!

    Carol Lawrence Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Escalator leading into a flooded area with sharks swimming, a photo that fooled many online viewers. Someone photoshopped sharks into the flooding in a mall in Kuwait and it went viral.

    Thomas Yen Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Mountain with layered clouds resembling a hat in fake and real photos illustrating internet photo illusions. The real one still looks amazing.

    Thomas Yen Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Pilot holding a selfie stick seeming to hang outside an airplane in flight, but actually standing on the runway. This one is utterly ridiculous. You won’t be able to grapple the selfie in the first place as your whole body will be flung out as the plane travels at around 500 miles per hour or 800 kilometres an hour.

    Thomas Yen Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Child pretending to be buried in a grave made of stones and dirt, one of the internet photos that wasn’t what it seemed. Claim: A young Syrian boy sleeping between the graves of his parents.
    Truth: The boy is the photographer's nephew and is not Syrian. The mounds on either side are not grave but, just piles of stones made to look like graves.

    Arun Singh Kandari Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Close-up of a blue watermelon slice with seeds, illustrating one of the internet photos that wasn’t what it seemed. Claim: Moon melon, known for its strange blue colour, grows in some parts of Japan and is worth ¥ 16,000 or about $ 200.
    Truth: It’s just a picture of a slice of watermelon with its colour digitally altered to blue.

    Arun Singh Kandari Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Frozen canals and landscapes showing times the internet fell for a photo that wasn’t what it seemed with optical illusions Q: Venice.

    There’s a photo showcasing how its canals in the winter look like you could easily ice skate on them, don’t they?


    A: In fact, no.

    The frozen water in this picture actually comes from Lake Baikal in Russia.

    Leila Thomas Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Satellite image showing India at night during Diwali with bright lights, an example of internet photos not what they seemed. Diwali is the festival of lights and is celebrated with great grandeur in India. Every year this image is circulated widely on social media that this is an image taken by NASA of India on Diwali night, but that’s totally fictitious. Moreover lights used in Diwali look scattered and diffused when looked from space and in these image colors are pretty sharp and lambent. Thus it’s a hoax and a mere make-believe image.

    Infact this is not even a single image but its a mixture of 2–3 images taken over years by US Defense Meteorological department to show the population growth in 20th–21st century.

    Tanishq Goel Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Facebook post about a teen with a unique condition, an example from internet photos that weren’t what they seemed. That's actually Earl Sweatshirt, a dope af rapper and a member of Odd Future. Really smart dude actually; his dad is a famous African poet.

    Zygonerr Report

    2points
    POST
    #38

    Small yellow plane nose-diving into grass during landing attempt, an internet photo that was not what it seemed. This one.

    Often represented as a horrible plane crash caught at the moment of impact, it is much less terrifying when one knows that it is the result of a nosewheel collapsing on landing. It must still have been terrifying for the occupants of the plane, but aside from some bumps and bruises both occupants walked away.

    anon Report

    2points
    POST
    #39

    Muscular man lifting heavy barbell during weightlifting event, illustrating a photo that wasn’t what it seemed. Fairly minor but a *lot* of people on the Internet seem to believe this that this picture is of Mark Rippetoe during his power lifting days. That's actually a man named Roger Estep.

    Not that Rippetoe wasn't perfectly burly himself.

    cthulhubert Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    I see variations of the same picture on facebook all the time, I remember one with Michael Jackson, one with Eminem, and one with some famous basket ball player I do not know.

    The picture is pretty much the same, the celeb is standing next to a solider, or shaking his hand, and there is a caption that reads, "This solider asked for Michael Jacksons autograph. Instead Michael asked for his."

    I mean, its pretty corny, something I would probably write on the picture if I wanted to get a bunch of facebook likes. Not totally unbelievable though I suppose, but I very much doubt all these celebs are saying that. Chances are it was some random fan shot taken at a benefit concert or something where the celeb briefly speaks with the soldier.

    user1444 Report

    2points
    POST
    #41

    Helicopter rescue operation above ocean with a giant shark leaping out, an example of an internet photo that wasn’t what it seemed. With a little photoshop. Ok a lot of photoshop.

    onyx0825 Report

    2points
    POST
    #42

    Rusty bike partially engulfed by tree trunk, blending nature and metal in a surprising internet photo. I saw this on tumblr at least four years ago, and I did a quick google search and saw that it's still circulating.

    The story: "A boy left his bike chained to a tree when he went away to war in 1914. He never returned, leaving the tree no choice but to grow around the bike."

    Apparent Truth: "Although text is commonly associated with pictures of the tree claiming that the bicycle was left chained to it by a boy who went off to war in 1914, the bike is not nearly that old, nor was it left behind by a young man setting off to take part in World War I. According to the Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber, the bicycle was left behind in the mid-1950s by a local resident who simply abandoned it."

    ThisNameIsUnik Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    The believable shrinking Pelvis.
    This is supermodel Fillippa Hamilton wearing Ralph Lauren jeans. The photo was ridiculed online because her head was bigger than her pelvis. Ralph Lauren apologised for the distorted image and then sacked Fillippa for being too fat.

    Dave Hargreaves Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    The Cottingley Fairies photographs, taken between 1917 and 1920, depicted young cousins Elsie and Frances at the bottom of the garden in the Cottingley area of Bradford, surrounded by what appeared to be magical creatures; there were no fairies, just a bit of imagination and a camera.

    Dave Hargreaves Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    This image of the front of a Time Magazine cover purports to have been from 1977, and is used by brain dead climate denialists to attempt to throw shade on the past ‘predictions’ of climate scientists.

    I can guarantee that I’ll come across it at least once a month, all year round.

    However, the real cover looks like this:

    Thomas Yen Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    An Island That Looks Like A Star

    Photos like this will definitely in spark you a great desire to travel. Imagine yourself sipping on a delicious cocktail while chilling on an island in the middle of the ocean that is a shape of a star. Well, unfortunately, such an island doesn't exist, but what you can do is visit the moon-shaped island Molokini, located between the islands of Maui and Kahoolawein Hawaii.

    Shiva Kiran Gupta Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    Not a photo but a video clip from BF2 video game (I think) of an F-35 doing a stunt take off from a aircraft carrier. To this day it still shows up on my FB feed by someone thinking it's real...

    catchpen Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!