In the age of lightning-speed communication, it’s more important now than ever to have good media literacy. It’s how you can tell the difference between misinformation and actual facts. Unfortunately, some people are more than happy to click the reshare button without considering what they’re doing.

The @cnviolations account shares some of the most epic moments when community fact-checkers called out misinformation on X (formerly Twitter). Scroll down to see just how shameless some lies on social media can get... and why informative context is so important!

I can't believe we have to tell anyone that but here we find ourselves.

As we’ve covered on Bored Panda recently, some people like to believe in conspiracy theories because it gives them a sense of control in a chaotic and confusing world. The scarier and more uncertain a situation is, the more likely that people will cling to theories that, though inaccurate, help them make sense of the world. 

Conspiracy theories aren’t backed by evidence. The people who believe in them discount any evidence that doesn’t support them. However, if you’re willing to consider evidence and are open to changing your mind when given solid proof, you’re less likely to fall victim to a conspiracy theory.
The world doesn’t objectively become a less complicated place because someone chooses to believe simplistic black-or-white narratives. It’s up to us to look for the nuances and embrace them, even if they’re uncomfortable or don’t match our subjective experiences or political leanings. 

A good rule of thumb is to be extremely wary of claims that are overly simplistic or have very clear heroes and villains. The world is more complicated than clean and clear fights between perfect good and total evil. That’s why context, provided by reliable sources, matters so much. 
Heaven f*****g forbid women act like mammals occasionally.

This animal probably isn't having "the time of his life." However, we do not know the steps taken to acclimate the animal to this environment either.

It's really sad that people like this exist. Hate just for the sake of hating.

Over 693.6K people follow @cnviolations, aka ‘community notes violating people,’which documents some of the most epic takedowns of misinformation, as done by members of the @communitynotes project—a real program meant to combat lies on X.

The @cnviolations account on X is in no way affiliated with the social network, nor the @communitynotes program. However, indirectly, it shares a lot of comedic moments and also shows to what extent some social media users twist the truth or believe in others’ lies.

The actual Community Notes project has 782.8K followers and describes itself as a collaborative way to add helpful context to posts. This way, everyone using X or reading tweets (or are those called Xs now?) elsewhere, can stay better informed.

Though it’s no panacea, the project does reduce the number of people who are misled. All with the power of helpful notes!
the name of the account of OP should tell everything one need to know about the factual correctness of this s**t!

Regurgitating "true facts" without any care for facts..

The people who contribute to the Community Notes mission are regular users of the X social network. They sign up to write and rate notes. As the founders of the project point out, “the more people that participate, the better the program becomes.” It’s not like random notes show up on posts all over X, however.

Only notes that are rated helpful by people “from diverse perspectives” appear on posts.
You hear these flat earth people talk and you want to believe they are trolling because your brain has trouble processing that anyone is THAT stupid. But then you remember the Darwin Awards and the Florida Man news stories and you think, well, okay, maybe so.

I'm in the UK and even I know this woman talks out of her butt hole.

“To identify notes that are helpful to a wide range of people, notes require agreement between contributors who have sometimes disagreed in their past ratings. This helps prevent one-sided ratings,” the Community Notes team explains in detail.

They believe that it’s vital to give X users a voice in providing informative, diverse context to posts on the network. 
She's a dumb a** that's only relevant because of her last name and inevitable stock holdings of Hilton hotels.

It amazes me what people go through to try to prove their superiority to others rather than accepting everyone is equal. Also access to trading platforms have greatly increased along with access to relevant data. Further, calculators that actually do this type of alleged math actually exist. I had one in high school in the mid 90s

One of the fundamental values of Community Notes is transparency. “All contributions are published daily, and our ranking algorithm can be inspected by anyone,” the founders point out that anyone is able to see how things work “under the hood.” It’s nice to see that they’re staying consistent on the importance of openness in everything that they do.

Even if this were true... so what? It's their life, and as long as they don't harm anybody, let them live it the way they want.

So DeSantis is better than JFK. Though tbh I'm from the UK and have no idea who DeSantis is so he might be a terrible person

Any contributor can suggest a note on any post. Other contributors then rate those notes. However, it’s not a popularity contest by any means. “Because notes need to genuinely be found helpful by people who tend to disagree, the program is more likely to identify notes that many people find helpful.”
So what if she has had 100 ex bfs that's no one business but hers.

He is the dirtiest nondictator human currently inhabiting earth. I volunteer him for a oneway trip to Mars.

I'd LOVE to know when this misrepresentation was posted. Btw... hate of *any* ethnic group is intolerable (actual terrorist excluded)

One question that X users have is whether other users can be trusted to add context to other people’s posts.

“We believe regular people can valuably contribute to identifying and adding helpful context to potentially misleading information. Many of the internet’s existing collaborative sites thrive with the help of non-expert contributions—Wikipedia, for example—and, while it’s not a cure-all, research has shown the potential of incorporating crowdsourced-based approaches as part of a broader toolkit to address misleading information on the internet,” the Community Notes team explains.

According to surveys conducted by the project, people were 20 to 40% less likely to agree with potentially misleading posts if they could read a note attached to them. 
Wtf? Why would *any* army roll out nonleathal weapons on a battlefield? Also, can we get this "genius" to demonstrate the nonleathality of cannons by being cannon fodder himself?

Most sharks need to have water passing through their gills to breathe, they must be in constant motion. Can we stop pulling them out of their home.

Which of these misinfo takedowns impressed you the most? Which ones made you giggle? What’s your personal relationship with X been like after it changed its name from Twitter? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comment section after you’ve enjoyed this list to the fullest, dear Pandas.
My cousin uses a wheelchair and he used to be able to cross his legs in one. Unfortunately he can't anymore as he has got weaker but he used to

I beg to differ. 3 of the 6 people in the image were part of the original meme

Also trauma! Bug infestations of any sort can cause trauma, but bedbugs in particular are prone to causing it due to the physical and mental toll they take.

Reader added context: if you see anything claiming that a young woman is allowed to be a high-ranking politician in Japan, fact check it immediately lmao

double like by first pressing 'like' then 'disslike' /S

Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reader added context: At no point did the OP say that English ISN’T a coloniser language.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
bresemanc avatar
BlindAres
BlindAres
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How DARE a mother feed her children! Flog her!!!! /sarcasm

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
bresemanc avatar
BlindAres
BlindAres
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah. This looks AWFUL. However, added context has been added recently. This child quite literally belongs to an Indian tribe around KC. However, I can understand the outrage without the added context of his heritage.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ovataacronicta avatar
Ovata Acronicta
Ovata Acronicta
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was a response to the amount of children dead in (the current conflict), whereupon the commenter showed his entire a*s by claiming the amount was overstated as, in his eyes, apparently being a child isn't actually being a child. Both damnable and creepy!

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
austinshannon avatar
Realistic Optimist
Realistic Optimist
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Welp, this guy just outed himself as a pedophile. Put him on the sex offender registry.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you listen carefully, you can hear the sounds of the vacuum vaginas.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
jay_47 avatar
Jay
Jay
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even as a Palestine supporter, this is just pathetic. I thought we knew not to spread more negativity than there already exists

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
marion-delarbre2 avatar
RedPepper
RedPepper
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tell me you've never read Shakespeare without telling me you've never read Shakespeare...

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#57

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
naomirobertson avatar
Snap panda
Snap panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You would think he didn't have access to the Internet and how to use Google.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He, in fact is the vocalist for the metal band Monuments and goes by the stage name Andy Cizek 😜

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#59

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#61

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#62

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#63

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
bresemanc avatar
BlindAres
BlindAres
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Weird. However, you know the proper thing to do to with weird stuff you don't agree with? Ignore it. Don't shame them. Though, this is exceptionally strange.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#64

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations , oshgoshb_Josh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#65

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
bresemanc avatar
BlindAres
BlindAres
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well... within the Vatican and catholic church system (specifically leaders of the catholic church). Everyone else can tell him to bounce and he has zero power over them.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#67

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reader added context: it is probably a figure of speech.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#75

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of all things they could glorify, they chose a WMD. (sigh)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#77

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations , Vision4theBlind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations , alifarhat79 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please tell me that petrol prices are not really as low as that? It's around 2 dollars per litre across Europe, that's nearly 8 dollars per US gallon.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#82

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
franziska-birk avatar
Francis
Francis
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i need more context.. the quotation doesn't say anything about men bodies?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#83

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
jay_47 avatar
Jay
Jay
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah so he lived in what is now known as Palestine

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#84

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#86

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Community-Notes-Violating-People-Fact-Check

cnviolations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
bresemanc avatar
BlindAres
BlindAres
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Moron. That's the only word I got for him. Can we please deport him back to wherever tf he came from?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down