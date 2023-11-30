107 Times People On Twitter Got Owned By Community Notes
In the age of lightning-speed communication, it’s more important now than ever to have good media literacy. It’s how you can tell the difference between misinformation and actual facts. Unfortunately, some people are more than happy to click the reshare button without considering what they’re doing.
The @cnviolations account shares some of the most epic moments when community fact-checkers called out misinformation on X (formerly Twitter). Scroll down to see just how shameless some lies on social media can get... and why informative context is so important!
This post may include affiliate links.
I can't believe we have to tell anyone that but here we find ourselves.
As we’ve covered on Bored Panda recently, some people like to believe in conspiracy theories because it gives them a sense of control in a chaotic and confusing world. The scarier and more uncertain a situation is, the more likely that people will cling to theories that, though inaccurate, help them make sense of the world.
Conspiracy theories aren’t backed by evidence. The people who believe in them discount any evidence that doesn’t support them. However, if you’re willing to consider evidence and are open to changing your mind when given solid proof, you’re less likely to fall victim to a conspiracy theory.
The world doesn’t objectively become a less complicated place because someone chooses to believe simplistic black-or-white narratives. It’s up to us to look for the nuances and embrace them, even if they’re uncomfortable or don’t match our subjective experiences or political leanings.
A good rule of thumb is to be extremely wary of claims that are overly simplistic or have very clear heroes and villains. The world is more complicated than clean and clear fights between perfect good and total evil. That’s why context, provided by reliable sources, matters so much.
It's really sad that people like this exist. Hate just for the sake of hating.
Over 693.6K people follow @cnviolations, aka ‘community notes violating people,’which documents some of the most epic takedowns of misinformation, as done by members of the @communitynotes project—a real program meant to combat lies on X.
The @cnviolations account on X is in no way affiliated with the social network, nor the @communitynotes program. However, indirectly, it shares a lot of comedic moments and also shows to what extent some social media users twist the truth or believe in others’ lies.
The actual Community Notes project has 782.8K followers and describes itself as a collaborative way to add helpful context to posts. This way, everyone using X or reading tweets (or are those called Xs now?) elsewhere, can stay better informed.
Though it’s no panacea, the project does reduce the number of people who are misled. All with the power of helpful notes!
the name of the account of OP should tell everything one need to know about the factual correctness of this s**t!
The people who contribute to the Community Notes mission are regular users of the X social network. They sign up to write and rate notes. As the founders of the project point out, “the more people that participate, the better the program becomes.” It’s not like random notes show up on posts all over X, however.
Only notes that are rated helpful by people “from diverse perspectives” appear on posts.
I'm in the UK and even I know this woman talks out of her butt hole.
“To identify notes that are helpful to a wide range of people, notes require agreement between contributors who have sometimes disagreed in their past ratings. This helps prevent one-sided ratings,” the Community Notes team explains in detail.
They believe that it’s vital to give X users a voice in providing informative, diverse context to posts on the network.
It amazes me what people go through to try to prove their superiority to others rather than accepting everyone is equal. Also access to trading platforms have greatly increased along with access to relevant data. Further, calculators that actually do this type of alleged math actually exist. I had one in high school in the mid 90s
One of the fundamental values of Community Notes is transparency. “All contributions are published daily, and our ranking algorithm can be inspected by anyone,” the founders point out that anyone is able to see how things work “under the hood.” It’s nice to see that they’re staying consistent on the importance of openness in everything that they do.
So DeSantis is better than JFK. Though tbh I'm from the UK and have no idea who DeSantis is so he might be a terrible person
Any contributor can suggest a note on any post. Other contributors then rate those notes. However, it’s not a popularity contest by any means. “Because notes need to genuinely be found helpful by people who tend to disagree, the program is more likely to identify notes that many people find helpful.”
So what if she has had 100 ex bfs that's no one business but hers.
One question that X users have is whether other users can be trusted to add context to other people’s posts.
“We believe regular people can valuably contribute to identifying and adding helpful context to potentially misleading information. Many of the internet’s existing collaborative sites thrive with the help of non-expert contributions—Wikipedia, for example—and, while it’s not a cure-all, research has shown the potential of incorporating crowdsourced-based approaches as part of a broader toolkit to address misleading information on the internet,” the Community Notes team explains.
According to surveys conducted by the project, people were 20 to 40% less likely to agree with potentially misleading posts if they could read a note attached to them.
Most sharks need to have water passing through their gills to breathe, they must be in constant motion. Can we stop pulling them out of their home.
Which of these misinfo takedowns impressed you the most? Which ones made you giggle? What’s your personal relationship with X been like after it changed its name from Twitter? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comment section after you’ve enjoyed this list to the fullest, dear Pandas.
My cousin uses a wheelchair and he used to be able to cross his legs in one. Unfortunately he can't anymore as he has got weaker but he used to
I beg to differ. 3 of the 6 people in the image were part of the original meme
Also trauma! Bug infestations of any sort can cause trauma, but bedbugs in particular are prone to causing it due to the physical and mental toll they take.
Reader added context: if you see anything claiming that a young woman is allowed to be a high-ranking politician in Japan, fact check it immediately lmao
Reader added context: At no point did the OP say that English ISN’T a coloniser language.
This was a response to the amount of children dead in (the current conflict), whereupon the commenter showed his entire a*s by claiming the amount was overstated as, in his eyes, apparently being a child isn't actually being a child. Both damnable and creepy!
Welp, this guy just outed himself as a pedophile. Put him on the sex offender registry.
If you listen carefully, you can hear the sounds of the vacuum vaginas.
You would think he didn't have access to the Internet and how to use Google.