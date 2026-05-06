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Traveling is all the rage now; in other words, if you don't have a vacation planned for 2026 yet, what are you doing with your life? People are quitting their careers to go backpacking or start van life, spending their retirement savings on trips to Japan, and investing in things like hiking gear, sturdy luggage, and experiences over real estate.

If the traveling bug bit you too, you might find these traveling memes at least a tad bit relatable. Bored Panda has collected the funniest and most poignant pics from the pages Window Seat Memes and Travel Memes Official and presents the best ones to you below. Careful though – scrolling through them might drive you to book your next trip!