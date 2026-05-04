71 Medical Memes For Doctors, Nurses, And Anyone Who’s Ever Googled Their Symptoms
Healthcare workers are a different breed entirely. They spend years grinding through medical school just to be able to do their job, then turn around and work brutally long hours with the weight of people’s lives on their shoulders. And if that weren’t enough, the things they hear from patients on a daily basis can be equal parts draining and downright insulting. Somebody give these folks a break.
Well, at the very least, give them a few minutes to sit back and scroll through some of the funny posts we’ve collected from the Instagram pages Internal Memecine and Medi Memes. Hopefully they’ll put a smile on a few tired faces out there—because after everything the medical field demands of them, they’ve more than earned it. Find them below.
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I have no idea why anyone would choose to become a doctor with being on call, lawsuits, constantly making life and d***h decisions hoping you're right, the guilt when you missed something, the sacrified time away from family, the time it takes to decompress - unless you're built to handle all this.
Have a BS in Biochem. It was fun to learn. Only worked in labs in college, but it was great general knowledge for later careers.
They most certainly need to. None of this makes sense at all
Well, there are acute and life-threatening dermatological diseases too.Steven Johnson syndrome is one of them.
Another reason not to become a doctor. I enjoy learning, but I enjoy my family more.
On a separate note: The great Dame Diana Rigg. Loved The Avengers
Something is terribly wrong with the knitter's right arm 🤣 Left hand dosen't look very good either. ( Ai I know)
I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺
I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗝𝗼𝗯𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺