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Healthcare workers are a different breed entirely. They spend years grinding through medical school just to be able to do their job, then turn around and work brutally long hours with the weight of people’s lives on their shoulders. And if that weren’t enough, the things they hear from patients on a daily basis can be equal parts draining and downright insulting. Somebody give these folks a break.

Well, at the very least, give them a few minutes to sit back and scroll through some of the funny posts we’ve collected from the Instagram pages Internal Memecine and Medi Memes. Hopefully they’ll put a smile on a few tired faces out there—because after everything the medical field demands of them, they’ve more than earned it. Find them below.