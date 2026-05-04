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Healthcare workers are a different breed entirely. They spend years grinding through medical school just to be able to do their job, then turn around and work brutally long hours with the weight of people’s lives on their shoulders. And if that weren’t enough, the things they hear from patients on a daily basis can be equal parts draining and downright insulting. Somebody give these folks a break.

Well, at the very least, give them a few minutes to sit back and scroll through some of the funny posts we’ve collected from the Instagram pages Internal Memecine and Medi Memes. Hopefully they’ll put a smile on a few tired faces out there—because after everything the medical field demands of them, they’ve more than earned it. Find them below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A medical meme tweet asking why a randomized controlled trial is not called trick or treatment. For doctors and nurses.

AssumeNormality Report

16points
POST
lilianaspiro avatar
Liliana Spiro
Liliana Spiro
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, Lordy, my trial group are gonna luvs this... :D

3
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    #2

    A woman in medieval attire reading a book late at night, a visual meme for medical memes for doctors.

    internalmemecine Report

    15points
    POST
    #3

    A medical meme: red blood cells as characters with speech bubbles joking about tying the clot. Funny for doctors and nurses.

    internalmemecine Report

    11points
    POST
    #4

    A medical meme with a tweet from Sumit Patel MD: My fitness goal is to do two minutes of CPR without needing to be coded myself.

    internalmemecine Report

    11points
    POST
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    #5

    A medical meme with text: 7 Billion people in the world but still 7th Cranial Nerve is the reason why i smile. For doctors & nurses.

    internalmemecine Report

    10points
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    #6

    A medical meme: a ridiculous med school exam question that will make doctors and nurses laugh, for those who Googled symptoms.

    internalmemecine Report

    10points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    42. Next question?

    5
    5points
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    #7

    Medical meme about fantasy sleep, relatable for doctors, nurses, and those who google their symptoms.

    internalmemecine Report

    9points
    POST
    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently spoken by two other people, both off-panel.

    3
    3points
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    #8

    A medical meme with a tweet saying, If a potato can become vodka, then I can become a doctor. Fun for doctors and nurses!

    Ali_Seiple Report

    9points
    POST
    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You just need to ferment for a while

    7
    7points
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    #9

    A child in a princess tiara and pink sunglasses, riding in a car, an image from medical memes.

    internalmemecine Report

    9points
    POST
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    #10

    A person resembling a classic painting subject lies in bed with a laptop and medical textbooks. A funny medical meme.

    internalmemecine Report

    8points
    POST
    hannmfischer avatar
    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m 20 and I found out I have high blood pressure

    1
    1point
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    #11

    A medical meme shows spaghetti with text: My Anatomy Exam: Identify This Nerve. Great for doctors & nurses.

    internalmemecine Report

    8points
    POST
    #12

    Funny medical meme showing Mr. Bean as a doctor, wide-eyed, giving a thumbs-up. Ideal for doctors and nurses.

    internalmemecine Report

    8points
    POST
    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have no idea why anyone would choose to become a doctor with being on call, lawsuits, constantly making life and d***h decisions hoping you're right, the guilt when you missed something, the sacrified time away from family, the time it takes to decompress - unless you're built to handle all this.

    0
    0points
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    #13

    A relatable medical meme tweet: Natalie had to go to the hospital, but it is just for work. A doctor's humor.

    jbfan911 Report

    8points
    POST
    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had to go back to school. Same reason.

    0
    0points
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    #14

    A four-panel medical meme: a ghost scares a person by saying Boo! three times, then scares them with Biochemistry.

    internalmemecine Report

    8points
    POST
    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have a BS in Biochem. It was fun to learn. Only worked in labs in college, but it was great general knowledge for later careers.

    0
    0points
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    #15

    A medical meme showing a TV screen with a patient in an ICU bed, connected to tubes, implying TV shows overdramatize symptoms.

    internalmemecine Report

    8points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They most certainly need to. None of this makes sense at all

    3
    3points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A chalkboard sign with illegible text that reads "A wise DOCTOR once wrote". A funny medical meme.

    internalmemecine Report

    8points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Excellent advice, but only effective on alternating Thursdays.

    1
    1point
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    #17

    A doctor's tweet: "Been a doctor for 17 years but still can't get my mum to trust my advice." A funny medical meme.

    internalmemecine Report

    8points
    POST
    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always suspected priests had this problem.

    0
    0points
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    #18

    A medical meme showing stick figures illustrating bad vs. good hospital management, and a chaotic "my hospital" scene.

    internalmemecine Report

    7points
    POST
    #19

    A monkey in bed with a laptop, looking tired. A funny medical meme for doctors and nurses.

    internalmemecine Report

    7points
    POST
    #20

    A medical meme: a car on fire labeled Emergency Room, while moose labeled Dermatology specialists relax in a kiddie pool.

    internalmemecine Report

    7points
    POST
    froydis995 avatar
    I am not you
    I am not you
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, there are acute and life-threatening dermatological diseases too.Steven Johnson syndrome is one of them.

    0
    0points
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    #21

    A person's face peaking over a wall with text that reads: Chloride watching the other electrolytes get all the attention. Medical memes for doctors.

    internalmemecine Report

    7points
    POST
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    #22

    A medical meme of Margot Robbie as Barbie, smiling, with text asking about quitting medicine. Perfect for doctors and nurses.

    internalmemecine Report

    7points
    POST
    #23

    Mean Girls meme with medical humor, showing students gossiping, perfect for medical memes.

    internalmemecine Report

    7points
    POST
    #24

    A child with smudged purple eyeshadow and lipstick, looking tired. A funny medical meme for doctors and nurses.

    internalmemecine Report

    7points
    POST
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    #25

    Text reads: "Love is in the air. But so is the flu. Wash your hands." A funny medical meme for doctors and nurses.

    internalmemecine Report

    6points
    POST
    hannmfischer avatar
    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No kidding, I guess the flu has been more in love with me than people are. ( I work in a kitchen and wash my hands 24/7)

    1
    1point
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    #26

    Dwight Schrute crying, hand over face, after a long day at the hospital. A perfect image for medical memes.

    internalmemecine Report

    6points
    POST
    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another reason not to become a doctor. I enjoy learning, but I enjoy my family more.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #27

    A popular medical meme tweet by Bryan Gaensler about research. Perfect for doctors, nurses, and students relating to symptoms.

    internalmemecine Report

    6points
    POST
    #28

    A medical meme: arms holding a gold watch, with text about taking medication. Humorous for doctors and nurses.

    internalmemecine Report

    6points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope it's a high dose - this is bad

    1
    1point
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    #29

    A medical meme on a white background: "Medical school is cool bc if you relax for 5 seconds then all of a sudden you are failing 11 classes even though you are only taking 5."

    internalmemecine Report

    6points
    POST
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    #30

    A medical meme for doctors and nurses. The meme reads, Life is too short to describe etiology, just write "IDIOPATHIC" and move on.

    internalmemecine Report

    6points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But NEVER iatrogenic! (The preceding message brought to you by doctors' egos, and all malpractice insurers.)

    2
    2points
    reply
    #31

    A medical meme showing a tweet asking, "Everyone talks about how social media is bad for your mental health but what about ER shifts?"

    internalmemecine Report

    6points
    POST
    #32

    A funny medical meme showing an alien ironing a woman's dress with her head poking out from underneath.

    internalmemecine Report

    6points
    POST
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    #33

    A pug lying flat like a loaf of bread on an ottoman with the text, The only state I exist in outside of the hospital. Doctors medical memes.

    internalmemecine Report

    6points
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    #34

    A medical meme using Doge characters to illustrate cellular adaptation: Hypertrophy, Hyperplasia, Atrophy, and Metaplasia.

    internalmemecine Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    Medical meme showing visit reasons. One line, Unable to eat diarrhea, is circled, highlighting the importance of commas for doctors.

    internalmemecine Report

    5points
    POST
    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, I have that symptom…

    1
    1point
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    #36

    A funny medical meme showing a PSYCHIATRIST door sign with a caption about where medicine leads. Perfect for doctors and nurses.

    internalmemecine Report

    5points
    POST
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    #37

    A humorous medical meme tweet from DrShankar: "As a Medical student, you either lose hair or mental health. Nothing in between!"

    internalmemecine Report

    5points
    POST
    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just your scalp…

    0
    0points
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    #38

    Medical meme showing a crowd with an elderly woman looking content, illustrating the long journey to becoming a doctor.

    internalmemecine Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    A funny medical meme featuring Olenna Tyrell, saying "Tell Satan. I want him to know it was me." Great for doctors.

    internalmemecine Report

    5points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On a separate note: The great Dame Diana Rigg. Loved The Avengers

    3
    3points
    reply
    #40

    Medical meme showing a broken, overgrown train track over a stream, representing the hard journey to become a doctor.

    internalmemecine Report

    5points
    POST
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    #41

    A medical meme featuring Max from Max & Ruby with human lips and hands, portraying an annoyed ER front desk.

    internalmemecine Report

    5points
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    #42

    A medical meme depicting neurology: a patient asks What's the problem, leading to a tangled Neuro exam, then Let's get an MRI.

    internalmemecine Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    A man crying in a medical meme with text about interpreting EKGs. Perfect for doctors and nurses.

    internalmemecine Report

    4points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's dėad, Jim.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #44

    A medical meme from internalmemecine about doctors asking strangers about bowel movements, for nurses and medical professionals.

    internalmemecine Report

    4points
    POST
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    #45

    A medical professional, disheveled and in bed, checking her phone after 17 missed calls and 4 missed codes. Medical memes.

    internalmemecine Report

    4points
    POST
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    #46

    A medical meme showing buff versions of The Office characters as ortho residents on vacation. Funny for doctors and nurses.

    internalmemecine Report

    4points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They don't look like they should be trusted with sharp objects.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #47

    A medical meme of Eustace Bagge looking angry, representing doctors and nurses before and after practice.

    internalmemecine Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    A child in oversized scrubs, surgical cap, and mask, holding a stethoscope, representing medical memes for doctors.

    internalmemecine Report

    4points
    POST
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    #49

    Selma Bouvier on her knees in a candlelit pentagram, summoning the right insulin dose. A funny medical meme for doctors.

    internalmemecine Report

    3points
    POST
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    #50

    A swimmer in the water with a confused expression, depicting medical memes about Googling symptoms.

    internalmemecine Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    A medical meme reads, If you can't handle me at my ICU 24h call then you don't deserve me at my rheumatology elective. For doctors and nurses.

    internalmemecine Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    A medical meme expressing exhaustion with the text: This cannot be the same body that used to wake up at 4am. Doctors and Nurses will relate.

    internalmemecine Report

    3points
    POST
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    #53

    A person in a pink fluffy coat, medical mask, and colorful paw print scrub cap, portraying a medical meme.

    internalmemecine Report

    3points
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    #54

    A medical meme showing doctors in an OR and a man knitting, satirizing interest during a long day of surgery.

    internalmemecine Report

    2points
    POST
    froydis995 avatar
    I am not you
    I am not you
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Something is terribly wrong with the knitter's right arm 🤣 Left hand dosen't look very good either. ( Ai I know)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #55

    Spongebob meme depicting Squidward and Spongebob. A funny image for doctors and nurses.

    internalmemecine Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    A medical meme of Squidward struggling with a spine and lungs, representing a patient's body on discharge day.

    internalmemecine Report

    2points
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    #57

    A humorous medical meme showing a broken record player with a note saying "Does not work but could be FUN to FIX!".

    internalmemecine Report

    2points
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    #58

    A person in an angel costume with wings, facepalming, representing a medical meme for doctors and nurses.

    internalmemecine Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    A man with wide, surprised eyes reflecting a mirror image of himself. A medical meme about doctors and nurses.

    internalmemecine Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    A funny medical meme showing a woman sticking her tongue out, relating to a surgeon's question. Perfect for doctors and nurses!

    internalmemecine Report

    2points
    POST
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    #61

    A Beauty and the Beast meme for medical memes, showing Lumiere, Mrs. Potts, and Cogsworth, with text about ER docs.

    internalmemecine Report

    2points
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    #62

    A medical meme showing a conversation about a chest X-ray quality. Relatable for doctors, nurses, and medical professionals.

    internalmemecine Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    A group of people, including many young women, holding red cups and looking surprised. A funny medical meme.

    internalmemecine Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    A medical meme of a doctor in a mask and cap, peering through a gap. Captioned, What the vocal chords see before intubation.

    internalmemecine Report

    2points
    POST
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    #65

    A medical meme featuring Phoebe from Friends saying, What a day, relevant for doctors and nurses.

    internalmemecine Report

    2points
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    #66

    A woman, a doctor, looks at a computer screen with a passive-aggressive medical meme, holding a soda.

    internalmemecine Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    A medical meme of Jerry from Tom and Jerry sleeping with 43 missed calls, relatable for doctors and nurses.

    internalmemecine Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    A medical meme shows two young girls, one looking away and the other smiling awkwardly. Ideal for doctors and nurses.

    internalmemecine Report

    2points
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    #69

    A woman in sunglasses looks annoyed in a medical meme. Perfect for doctors and nurses.

    internalmemecine Report

    2points
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    #70

    Medical meme: woman winking and yelling, representing doctors and nurses in a funny medical scenario.

    internalmemecine Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    Ryan Reynolds looking calm amidst a city destruction scene, perfect for medical memes for doctors and nurses.

    internalmemecine Report

    1point
    POST
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