Speaking of which, when someone online asked doctors and medical practitioners of Reddit what the scariest disease they know of is, the responses came pouring in—not just from medical professionals, but from people across the platform. The answers ranged from deeply unsettling to outright terrifying, offering a glimpse into conditions many of us have never even heard of. Keep scrolling to find out more… just a gentle heads-up, some of these might be difficult to read.

For many of us, even a simple cough can spiral into something unsettling. You start off thinking it’s nothing, and the next moment, your mind is racing through worst-case scenarios. When symptoms don’t ease up, it’s only natural to feel a little anxious. But beyond everyday illnesses like the flu or a cold, there are conditions out there that most people rarely hear about, and they can be far more unsettling than we imagine.

#1 I’m going to throw severe, intractable schizophrenia into the ring.



Mild schizophrenia? Take some meds and you can be a normal person.



Severe schizophrenia? It’s like trying to navigate the worst horror movie you can think of forever. And you’re always disoriented and confused. And it progresses over time and gets worse. It starts to affect your body and your pain sensors. I’ve seen someone rip off his testicles with his bare hands. A guy I know scratched his own eyes out. Many can’t do basic hygiene. Sometimes your senses switch and I’ve known people to purposely defecate on themselves and sit in it for days.



And it’s forever. If it’s intractable (medication doesn’t work) you live that way for 50 or 60 years.



The severe end of that spectrum is just something else. Literally a nightmare come true.

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#2 Locked-in syndrome - a lesion of the pons (part of the brain stem) causes total paralysis, usually leaving you with only the ability to perform vertical eye movements. You are still fully awake and aware and able to see and hear, but unable to move at all. Any meaningful degree of recovery is extremely rare.

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#3 Everyone is saying prions and rabies, and I don’t dispute either, but total medicine resistant bacteria?? Come on. We have a cure for rabies as long as it is administered in a timely manner. sCJD is exceedingly rare and all other variants of prion disease are even more rare. Antibiotic resistant bacteria? Everywhere.



Imagine dying of something we “cured” 100 years ago, except we didn’t because of misuse of antibiotics and bacteria adaptation. This is the reality in many developing nations.



Imagine dying of a toothache, or a skinned knee, or an ear infection. People think we’ve beaten bacteria. Not even close. Finish your antibiotic courses people.

When we think about the world’s deadliest diseases, we often picture dramatic, headline-grabbing outbreaks that strike without warning. But the reality is much quieter and more persistent. Most lives aren't lost to sudden "incurable" threats; they are lost to long-term, noncommunicable conditions that develop slowly over years of daily life. In 2021, these chronic illnesses accounted for nearly 40% of the 68 million deaths worldwide, proving that the greatest risks are often the ones we live with the longest. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I’m a doctor and it is prion disease.



Rapidly progressive, neuro-degenerative, no treatment, fatal, and can be transmissible in specific circumstances.



Editor's explanation - Prion diseases are rare, fatal, and rapidly progressive neurodegenerative disorders caused by misfolded proteins that damage brain cells, creating sponge-like holes. They affect humans and animals, characterized by dementia, ataxia, and involuntary movements. The prognosis is extremely poor, with most cases resulting in death within one year of symptom onset, and there is no cure.

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#5 Trigeminal Neuralgia. The pain is so severe the patient gives up on life. Shooting pain across the face which is triggered by barely touching the face, eating, shaving or even if it’s touched by cold air.

Scariest part is it’s more common than you know. It can happen without any cause, though it’s been theorised that it happens due to compression of nerves.

There is no cure yet but there’s periodic management of symptoms.

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#6 Not mentioned yet but Huntington’s is a really awful, sad disease



Editor's explanation: Huntington’s Disease is an inherited, progressive brain disorder caused by a single defective gene on chromosome 4, which leads to the gradual decay of nerve cells in the basal ganglia and cerebral cortex. This degeneration results in a triad of symptoms: involuntary jerking movements known as chorea, severe cognitive decline resembling dementia, and various psychiatric disturbances such as depression or irritability. Symptoms typically emerge between the ages of 30 and 50, and while medications can help manage the physical and mental symptoms, there is currently no cure to stop or reverse the underlying progression of the disease.

At the top of the list is ischaemic heart disease, the world’s biggest killer. It’s responsible for 13% of all deaths, though the story changes depending on where you call home. While Europe has seen a 15% drop in heart disease deaths since 2000, the Western Pacific has seen a massive surge, bearing the brunt of the global increase. This divide highlights a growing gap in how different societies manage the stress and dietary habits that strain the human heart. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Rabies. Rabies is the scariest thing in humans.



Editor's explanation: Rabies is a viral infection of the central nervous system that is almost exclusively transmitted through the saliva of infected mammals via bites or scratches. Once the virus enters the body, it travels along the nerves to the brain, where it causes acute inflammation and severe neurological distress, including symptoms like confusion, agitation, and a characteristic fear of water. Because the disease is nearly 100% fatal once clinical symptoms appear, immediate medical intervention through post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is essential following any suspected contact with a rabid animal.

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#8 ALS is definitely the scariest to me.

Editor's clarification: ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), often referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. It specifically targets motor neurons, which are the cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement. Key Characteristics

Muscle Decay: As motor neurons degenerate, they stop sending signals to the muscles. This leads to muscle weakness, atrophy (wasting away), and fasciculations (twitches).

Loss of Function: Over time, the brain loses the ability to initiate and control voluntary movement. This eventually affects the ability to speak, eat, move, and—critically—breathe.

Cognitive Preservation: In many cases, a person’s mental capacity, memory, and personality remain intact, even as the body loses physical function.

Prognosis: While the rate of progression varies significantly between individuals, the average life expectancy is typically 2 to 5 years from the time of diagnosis, though some people live for decades.

#9 I am admitley not a Doctor.



But it's definitely dementia



(It's much scarier then Rabies or the painfull diseases because it can irreversibly change you ).



Dementia can causes personality changes by damaging brain cells, particularly in areas regulating emotions, impulses, and motivation. Common shifts include increased irritability, apathy, social withdrawal, reduced empathy, and impulsive or socially inappropriate behavior



It's essentially just a eraser of your loved ones brain.



Dementia can so deeply change a person that you won't be able to recognize them anymore.

Then there is COVID-19, which fundamentally shifted the global landscape in a few short years. In 2021, it claimed 8.8 million lives and did something once thought impossible: it erased nearly a decade of progress in global life expectancy, dropping the average to 71.4 years. While the virus has since fallen out of the top ten rankings in places like the U.S., the strain it put on healthcare systems continues to impact how we treat every other illness on this list.

#10 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis(IPF) maybe not the scariest but it’s bad. Kills more people annually than breast cancer and no one is doing any marches for it. The only “cure” is a double lung transplant and often a heart and double lung transplant are necessary. There are like 3 doctors in the US that specialize in it.



Editor's explanation: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic and progressive lung disease characterized by the scarring, or fibrosis, of lung tissue without a known cause. Over time, this thickening and stiffening of the tissue make it increasingly difficult for the lungs to transfer oxygen into the bloodstream, leading to symptoms such as a persistent dry cough, fatigue, and shortness of breath during physical activity. While the damage to the lungs is permanent and the disease typically worsens over several years, treatments such as antifibrotic medications and oxygen therapy can help slow the progression and improve the quality of life for those affected.

#11 Retinitis pigmentosa.



All you can do is watch it get worse.



Macular degeneration is bad, but RP steals sight from the young.



Editor's explanation: Retinitis pigmentosa is a group of rare genetic disorders that involve a breakdown and loss of cells in the retina, the light-sensitive tissue lining the back of the eye. This progressive condition typically begins with the loss of rod cells, leading to difficulty seeing at night and a gradual narrowing of the peripheral field of vision, often described as "tunnel vision." As the disease advances, it can eventually affect the cone cells responsible for central vision and color perception; while the rate of vision loss varies greatly among individuals, various assistive technologies and emerging gene therapies are being utilized to help manage the impact on daily life.

#12 In my operating room if we had a brain biopsy for unknown mass we threw away the tools afterward as we couldn’t be sure they could be re-sterilized.

This shift pushed long-standing killers like stroke and COPD (chronic lung disease) into third and fourth place, respectively. Even with the change in rank, they still claim roughly 15% of all lives globally, serving as a constant reminder of the toll taken by aging and environmental factors. Similarly, lower respiratory infections remain a serious threat, though we are finally seeing a silver lining; thanks to better vaccines and treatment access, these deaths have dropped significantly since 2000.

#13 Throughout my medical training, I always said the scariest disease to me was pancreatic cancer, having seen so many patients diagnosed very late with poor prognosis and few/no options for treatment.



My mom was diagnosed stage IV pancreatic adenocarcinoma in May 2023, we got 8 months together before it took her. I miss her every day. .

#14 Since no one has said it yet, Parkinson's disease. Your body fails you while your brain is still sharp so you're acutely aware of the progression of the disease.



Editor's explanation: Parkinson’s Disease is a progressive central nervous system disorder that primarily affects the motor system due to the loss of dopamine-producing neurons in a specific area of the brain called the substantia nigra. This depletion of dopamine leads to hallmark physical symptoms such as resting tremors, muscle rigidity, slowed movement (bradykinesia), and impaired balance or posture. Beyond physical movement, the condition can also involve non-motor symptoms like sleep disturbances, cognitive changes, and mood disorders, and while various treatments and lifestyle adjustments can significantly manage these symptoms, there is currently no known cure.

#15 Stevens Johnson’s syndrome / toxic epidermal necrolysis



Drug reaction where your body sheds its own skin.



Don’t Google it.

One of the most concerning trends is the rise of Alzheimer’s and dementia, which reflects an aging global population. By 2021, these were the seventh leading cause of death globally, and for women, the burden is especially heavy, accounting for nearly 70% of those deaths. In countries like Australia, dementia has already overtaken heart disease as the leading cause of death, signaling a new era where cognitive health is as critical as physical survival.

#16 I’ll throw out diabetes. It precipitates so many awful downstream effects if left uncontrolled. Increase risk of heart disease, stroke, renal disease, eyes, neuropathy, decreased wound healing and many more.



A lot of the patients I end up seeing are d/t complications arising from DM.

#17 Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) is a devastating group of genetic disorders characterized by skin so fragile that it is often compared to a butterfly's wings, where any minor friction or touch causes painful, full-thickness blistering. This condition creates a life of relentless physical trauma, as patients face daily, agonizing hours of wound care and dressing changes akin to treating severe burn victims. Beyond the skin, EB can cause the fingers to fuse, the esophagus to narrow, making eating nearly impossible, and lead to aggressive, life-threatening skin cancers at a young age. With no known cure, management is limited to palliative care and infection prevention, making it one of the most physically and emotionally taxing medical conditions in existence.

#18 Doctor here: Naegleria fowleri causes Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare, rapidly fatal brain infection acquired when the amoeba enters the nose from warm fresh water. Or prion disease, or rabies, if you had any of those you’re cooked.

We are also seeing a "metabolic surge" that mirrors our changing modern habits. Since 2000, deaths from kidney disease have nearly doubled, and diabetes deaths have jumped by a staggering 95%. These conditions often feed into one another, creating a complex web of health issues that are becoming the defining medical challenge of the 21st century.

#19 Doctor here with multiple sclerosis. MS is pretty scary to me because it can do anything. At any point could my brain and spine get attacked and I may not be able to walk. Thankfully the meds are getting pretty good but it’s personally scariest to me because I have it.

#20 I personally find gestational trophoblastic neoplasia terrifying.



Editor's explanation: Gestational trophoblastic neoplasia (GTN) is a group of rare, pregnancy-related tumors that develop from the abnormal growth of trophoblast cells, which normally form the placenta. This condition most frequently arises following a molar pregnancy, though it can occur after any type of pregnancy, and is characterized by the overproduction of the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG). While these tumors have the potential to invade the uterine wall or spread to other parts of the body, GTN is considered highly treatable and often curable with specialized chemotherapy and monitoring, even if metastasis has occurred.

#21 As a laboratory professional in Microbiology, its Prions. Sure, diseases like Rabies and Ebola are terrifying, especially with the symptoms that can occur. However, if you are lucky you can get a rabies vaccination if you have been exposed and get possible life saving treatments with Ebola.



With Prions that’s not the case. It’s not even a living thing. Its mis folded proteins that essential cause other proteins to misfold and it causes a cascade effect. This causes a profound rapid onset of dementia. There is no known cure. If you get this, you will 100% d*e.

#22 Prion diseases, glioblastoma, I agree on locked in syndrome, rapidly progesssive fulminant multiple sclerosis, NMDA encephalitis, DIPG in kids…among the scarier things I don’t want.

However, there is real hope buried in the data. HIV/AIDS deaths have plummeted by 61% over the last two decades, falling from a top-ten killer to 21st place; a testament to what happens when the world unites behind a medical cause. Yet, other old foes are more stubborn. Tuberculosis still claims over a million lives a year, reminding us that for many, the struggle isn't with new viruses, but with ancient ones we have yet to defeat.

#23 I work in neurology and yeah… a lot of neurologic disorders., notably neuromuscular diseases. ALS, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, large strokes, glioblastoma, and any cancer with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis.

#24 Not a medical professional here, but I find Alzheimer's to be a horrible disease.



I worked at a condo complex, and there was an elderly woman who would walk her husband, who had Alzheimer's, up and down the front sidewalk every day. Sometimes they'd stop, and he'd just stand there, and stare for long periods. I would stop and talk with her every day. Found out she was doing this on her own. She was lonely, scared, and welcomed our chats. There were some days her husband would recognize me, and we'd have a short, but pleasant chat.



She told me about the horrors of seeing the love of her life deteriorate to this level. It's incredibly painful to families. I have some signs of early Alzheimer's, and am being treated, but in my head, my mind is crystal clear and I'm quite aware, despite what my outward appearance is. I often wonder if patients like her husband were also very aware in their head, but are unable to express that in any way. it scares the daylights out of me.

#25 Multiple System Atrophy, which my mother in law died of. A a rare, progressive neurodegenerative disorder. It’s similar to Parkinson’s but worse.



Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) A fatal viral brain disease, that my uncle died of.

#26 No a doctor but work with horses



Eastern Equine Encephalitis, rare in humans no known cure.



30 - 75% will d*e if they get it. Symptoms can vary drastically from low level to facial drooping, photophasia, brain bleeds, coma etc.



Not the worse disease but the scary part is its transmitted by Mosquitos. AND... it has no cure.

Diseases can be unpredictable, and at times, deeply unsettling; not just because of how they affect the body, but because of how little we sometimes know about them. Coming back to this post, it’s clear that while some conditions are familiar, many others exist quietly outside everyday conversation, only surfacing in moments like these. Reading through them can feel overwhelming, but it also brings a certain awareness of how complex health really is, and how important it is to stay informed without letting fear take over. Everyone’s experience and understanding will be different, and that’s okay. As you go through these, take it in at your own pace. Some of these may be new to you, some may not, but each one is a reminder of how important care, knowledge, and compassion are when it comes to health.