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Nurses are the heart of healthcare. They’re usually the ones patients interact with the most, providing care around the clock and helping families understand what’s going on.

Plus, that role comes with physical demands, long hours, night shifts, stress, and many other challenges, making their dedication even more admirable.

As a reminder to stay appreciative and respectful of our medical workers, we invite you to take a look at memes shared by one Instagram account that perfectly capture nurses’ chaotic lives in the hospital.