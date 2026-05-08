50 Hilarious And Bizarre Cat Pics And Memes That Are Completely Out Of Context
Cats again? You ask… Well, yes! And to be completely frank, would anyone really complain? We don’t think so. If you’re here mostly for some good, hilarious, and relatable cat content, you’re in the right place – we believe that’s most of you (us included). So we’re listening and meeting your demand, presenting yet another list worth sticking with us for the next 5 minutes or so.
'Cats Without Context' is an Instagram page that shares funny memes and random cat photos with no explanation, but do they really need one? Probably not. Each post captures the weird, cute, and unpredictable moments of cats, making it the perfect place for a short break and a good laugh.
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Congratulations, Larry! You look so fluffy, I just wanna cuddle you 😍
I've been trying to figure out my cockatiel for years now.
When we had my daughter allergy tested, years ago, family members kept asking me, "What will you do if she's allergic to cats?" I didn't have an answer; they had me so worried! In the end, she reacted to every single environmental allergy... except cats. Every one. Dust, mildew, mould, whatever else they test for, even cockroaches. But the cats were fine.
Is cat halal? I prefer to think she's just getting a nice peeling. Off to the mudbath afterwards!