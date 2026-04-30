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Glaciers, wildlife, and The Last Frontier. These are likely the first three things that come to people’s minds when somebody mentions Alaska

However, there is much more to the 49th state of the United States. And what better way to know about them as an outsider than through funny memes? Here are some excellent examples, courtesy of the Alaska MEMES Facebook page. 

Sure, you may crack up at a few of them, but if you’re not a local, these images would be your best orientation. Enjoy scrolling, and hopefully, you learn a thing or two today.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A humorous pie chart meme titled Benefits of living in Alaska. The chart shows almost no benefits for Cost of Living, Temperate Climate, Diverse Economy, or Entertainment Options, summing up what it's like living in Alaska.

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    #2

    A meme showing Charlie Bucket looking thrilled, representing new Alaskans receiving their first PFD check. Alaska memes.

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    #3

    Pixel art of a knight resting by a bonfire with a meme about seeing too many Northern Lights pics. Alaska memes.

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    Here are some other interesting facts about Alaska that many of these memes don’t mention. For one, 82% of its communities are not accessible by road and depend on aviation for year-round access. 

    To get around or have the necessary goods delivered to each household, people rely on small planes, boats, or snowmobiles. 

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    #4

    A meme showing surprised commentators with the text: Aurora: Shows up red, Humans:. Relatable memes about living in Alaska.

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    #5

    A meme about Living in Alaska. A woman labeled "Sunny Alaska Ads" walks away from a man labeled "Visitors," while another man shows him a weather app with cold temperatures and rain.

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    #6

    A Bob's Burgers meme asks, What's it like living in Alaska? The answer: it changes you forever.

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    Because of Alaska’s remoteness, groceries cost way more than they do on the mainland United States. However, prices are higher within the state. According to The New Republic, prices in the remote village of Unalakleet are 80% higher than in Anchorage. 
    #7

    A hilarious meme about living in Alaska: Alaskans discuss daylight gained post-solstice like "emotional support facts" with a laughing emoji.

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    #8

    A man points frantically at a wall covered in papers and red string, illustrating a hilarious Alaska meme.

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    #9

    A meme about living in Alaska: Knights with swords representing mosquitoes, road construction, RVs, tourists, and mid-50s weather, all converging as Alaska Summer.

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    For more context, a Campbell's tomato soup in Anchorage may cost $1.69. In Unalakleet, it is $4.25. Apple juice, meanwhile, may cost $3.29 in the city, but has a staggering price tag of $10.65 un the village.

    #10

    W***y Wonka meme with a sarcastic smile, perfect for hilarious memes about living in Alaska and enhanced northern lights photos.

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    #11

    A meme comparing a dirty HVAC filter to a man covered in soot, illustrating Alaska living.

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    #12

    Futurama Fry meme: "Not sure if 7.0 earthquake or 70-90 mph gust of wind." Hilarious memes about living in Alaska.

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    Alaska may be perceived as a gloomy place because of the dark winters, but the summertime becomes the exact opposite. From mid-May to September, some areas of the state experience 24 hours of sunlight for weeks at a time. 

    The city of Utqiagvik, for one, has 84 days of continuous daylight in the summer, while Fairbanks has around 70 days of 24-hour sunlight. 
    #13

    Hilarious memes show a car's black leather seat covered in snow, illustrating what it's like living in Alaska.

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    #14

    A snowy owl with yellow eyes perches on a snow-covered branch in Alaska, featuring a funny meme about winter.

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    #15

    Spongebob's face contorted in pain and fear, eyes squinted shut. A hilarious meme describing living in Alaska.

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    The reason for Alaska’s continuous daylight is due to the Earth’s tilt. Since the planet is angled about 23.5 degrees, some parts receive different amounts of sunlight throughout the year. 

    Alaska is closer to the Arctic Circle. And the farther north you go, the longer the daylight lasts during the summertime.

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    #16

    A meme from Twilight shows Aro looking unimpressed. Perfect for understanding what it's like living in Alaska.

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    #17

    A meme with two jars. The swear jar has little money, while the Alaska jar, for unsolicited stories, is full. Hilarious memes.

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    #18

    A Venn diagram explaining what it's like living in Alaska for rural Alaskans, city Alaskans, and Alaska visitors.

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    #19

    A humorous poster showing angry women pointing, with fireworks in Alaska, scared dog, and a running moose. Sums up living in Alaska.

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    #20

    Lisa Simpson presenting on a screen that reads: "There's no such thing as bedtime when the northern lights are out." Hilarious memes about living in Alaska.

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    #21

    Alaska Winter Bingo card featuring weather conditions like blizzard, black ice, and powder snow. A hilarious meme about living in Alaska.

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    #22

    A meme with text: "He's a 10, but he won't stay up outside to watch the northern lights." Sums up living in Alaska.

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    #23

    A This Is Fine meme dog smiles with fluffy white plants in the background, a relatable meme for Alaska life.

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    #24

    A woman makes a cringey face with one eye winking and mouth open. A hilarious meme about living in Alaska.

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    #25

    A distressed man from Squid Game, with text above about making room in a garage. Hilarious memes about living in Alaska.

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    #26

    A wizard in a green hat and robe walks in a snowy landscape. Funny meme about Alaska living.

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    #27

    Hilarious meme shows a Roman soldier waking a boy, symbolizing Alaskans bothered by 2026 PFD reminders.

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    #28

    A humorous meme featuring a clear, empty glass book on a wooden table, implying a zero-length list of places one would rather be than Alaska. Hilarious Memes.

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    #29

    A two-panel meme with a screaming seagull asking about the "roads". Hilarious memes about living in Alaska.

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    #30

    A woman squints at her phone, unable to adjust brightness, with text stating Alaska controls it. Hilarious Memes in Alaska.

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    #31

    Funny Alaska meme showing a person bundled up in October at 30 degrees and in shorts in March at 30 degrees.

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    #32

    A hand rolls two dice on a green felt table, with "online gift shopping" written on the dice and "ALASKANS" above. Hilarious memes for Alaska.

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    #33

    A man in a suit gives a thumbs up with meme text about Aurora pics. Hilarious memes for living in Alaska.

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    #34

    A funny meme about living in Alaska: wispy clouds in a blue sky resemble a tugboat's wake, with a line about fish fever.

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    #35

    A hilarious meme portraying living in Alaska, with Hulk jumping to "bonk the fish" and later wiping blood from his face.

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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a Brit, "bonking the fish" just sounds so wrong.

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    #36

    A young woman stands out of a car sunroof in a winter forest, smiling, living in Alaska memes.

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    #37

    A humorous meme about living in Alaska, featuring Napoleon looking dejected on a beach.

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    #38

    A police officer riding a moose with flashing lights on its antlers against an Alaskan sunset, a hilarious meme.

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    #39

    A meme depicting The Spring Sun in Alaska as a face covered in sparkling rhinestones, humorously "extra". Hilarious memes about Alaska life.

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    #40

    A meme about living in Alaska showing a gravel pit and a field with many sled dogs, relating to zoning. Hilarious memes.

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    #41

    A meme on a blurry, colorful background with text, "Please stop stealing from Fred Meyer so they can open all the doors at night again 🙏." Relatable Alaska meme.

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    #42

    A meme showing Geordi La Forge reacting to men living in Alaska, one with a beard and another in a log cabin. Hilarious memes.

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    #43

    A humorous Alaska meme with text "IF YOU STILL GET EXCITED FOR SNOW YOU'RE NOT OLD YET" over a snowy forest.

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    #44

    A humorous map showing the US divided into new regions, with Alaska as "Lawless chaos," perfect for Alaska memes.

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    #45

    A Mr. Incredible meme showing happiness for gaining daylight vs. dread for no sunset until March 1st. Alaska memes.

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    #46

    A meme featuring Ralph Wiggum from The Simpsons on a bus, with text about bad winter drivers. Hilarious Memes in Alaska.

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    #47

    A Venn diagram meme showing Alaska residents define "OUTSIDE" as anywhere outside Alaska, including Hawaii and the Lower 48. Hilarious memes.

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    #48

    A meme portraying a man in a hat pointing at his palm, saying "Thanks for all the free public infrastructure and government services, now where's the cash?" It sums up living in Alaska.

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    #49

    Kermit the Frog looking thoughtfully out a rainy window with a meme caption. Hilarious memes living in Alaska.

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    #50

    A humorous meme about living in Alaska, showing a yellow leaf on green grass with text about the urge to winterize.

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    #51

    A meme showing a blue snowmobile inside a shed, with text about winter fun. Hilarious memes for living in Alaska.

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    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bobsled in a shed?

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    #52

    A humorous meme about living in Alaska, showing a character rejecting online shopping for volcanic eruption supplies, but embracing local purchases.

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    #53

    Wolverine looking at a photo of the northern lights above trees, a relatable meme for living in Alaska.

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    #54

    A person labeled "Me, an Alaskan" reaches for fishing, but is held back by "Work," an Alaska meme.

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    #55

    A meme depicting a person looking in a freezer with "The Utilities" written over a man inside, for funny memes about living in Alaska.

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    #56

    A humorous Alaska meme with text: THANKFUL THAT COLD-BLOODED CREATURES DON'T THRIVE IN THE SNOW.

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    #57

    Meme comparing satisfaction of mowing a lawn vs. clearing snow with a snowblower. Perfect for Alaska memes about living in the cold.

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    #58

    A man transforms from a full clown to no makeup, reflecting changing thoughts on winter plowing. Hilarious memes about living in Alaska.

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    #59

    A meme with Pam from The Office, showing two pictures: a coat rack and a chair. Text reads "Alaskans: They're the same picture," relating to Alaska memes.

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    #60

    A Dr. Strange meme asking about futures and political outcomes. A hilarious meme for living in Alaska.

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    #61

    A four-panel meme featuring Kermit the Frog in different reflective poses, humorously portraying life in Alaska.

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    #62

    People lined up outdoors, with the text "WAITING FOR THE TIRE SHOPS TO OPEN FOR TIRE CHANGEOVERS", a meme about living in Alaska.

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    #63

    Hilarious Alaska meme: Legislator struggles to choose between education funding and big PFDs, a common Alaska dilemma.

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    #64

    A meme showing a weather alert for significant snowfall in Alaska, captioned "Don't tease me with a good time" with a laughing emoji. Hilarious memes about living in Alaska.

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    #65

    A funny meme about living in Alaska: a blurry image of a person with the caption "Moose: what crows see when I drive past them."

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    #66

    Hilarious memes about fishing in Alaska. The image shows a small sport fisherman, a larger commercial fishing figure, and a giant trawling monster.

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    #67

    An airport runway with red lights, snowy mountains, and a pink light beam in the sky, illustrating life in Alaska.

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    #68

    A meme showing a beautiful Alaskan landscape with purple wildflowers, mountains, and sunset, overlaid with humorous news text about Alaska mountains.

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    #69

    Abe Simpson tells stories to children, including Bart, on a grassy hill, a meme about living in Alaska.

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    #70

    A grocery store aisle stocked with trapping supplies in boxes, showing what it's like living in Alaska. Hilarious memes.

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    #71

    A funny meme showing a man saying, Im tired, boss, representing an old furnace working hard in Alaska.

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    #72

    Funny memes about living in Alaska showing a vampire fearing the sun, Superman fearing kryptonite, and Alaskans fearing snowmobiles.

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    #73

    A man in a large fur coat and hat, with a gray beard and sunglasses, representing living in Alaska. Hilarious memes.

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    #74

    A meme showing a thermostat set to 72 degrees with text about winning the lottery, perfectly sums up living in Alaska.

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    #75

    A smiling woman holding a stack of colorful towels next to text about frozen condensation. Hilarious memes about living in Alaska.

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    #76

    A Venn diagram meme about driving in winter: Left Lane, Middle Lane, Right Lane, and Where I Drive, overlapping Where They Plow. Hilarious memes for living in Alaska.

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    #77

    Hilarious memes sum up living in Alaska. A man shushes, representing daylight disrupting bedtime.

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