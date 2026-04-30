77 Hilarious Memes That Sum Up What It’s Like Living In Alaska
Glaciers, wildlife, and The Last Frontier. These are likely the first three things that come to people’s minds when somebody mentions Alaska.
However, there is much more to the 49th state of the United States. And what better way to know about them as an outsider than through funny memes? Here are some excellent examples, courtesy of the Alaska MEMES Facebook page.
Sure, you may crack up at a few of them, but if you’re not a local, these images would be your best orientation. Enjoy scrolling, and hopefully, you learn a thing or two today.
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Here are some other interesting facts about Alaska that many of these memes don’t mention. For one, 82% of its communities are not accessible by road and depend on aviation for year-round access.
To get around or have the necessary goods delivered to each household, people rely on small planes, boats, or snowmobiles.
Because of Alaska’s remoteness, groceries cost way more than they do on the mainland United States. However, prices are higher within the state. According to The New Republic, prices in the remote village of Unalakleet are 80% higher than in Anchorage.
For more context, a Campbell's tomato soup in Anchorage may cost $1.69. In Unalakleet, it is $4.25. Apple juice, meanwhile, may cost $3.29 in the city, but has a staggering price tag of $10.65 un the village.
Alaska may be perceived as a gloomy place because of the dark winters, but the summertime becomes the exact opposite. From mid-May to September, some areas of the state experience 24 hours of sunlight for weeks at a time.
The city of Utqiagvik, for one, has 84 days of continuous daylight in the summer, while Fairbanks has around 70 days of 24-hour sunlight.
The reason for Alaska’s continuous daylight is due to the Earth’s tilt. Since the planet is angled about 23.5 degrees, some parts receive different amounts of sunlight throughout the year.
Alaska is closer to the Arctic Circle. And the farther north you go, the longer the daylight lasts during the summertime.
As a Brit, "bonking the fish" just sounds so wrong.
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