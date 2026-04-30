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Glaciers, wildlife, and The Last Frontier. These are likely the first three things that come to people’s minds when somebody mentions Alaska.

However, there is much more to the 49th state of the United States. And what better way to know about them as an outsider than through funny memes? Here are some excellent examples, courtesy of the Alaska MEMES Facebook page.

Sure, you may crack up at a few of them, but if you’re not a local, these images would be your best orientation. Enjoy scrolling, and hopefully, you learn a thing or two today.