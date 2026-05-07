This Instagram Page Transforms Women Vintage Photos Into Hilariously Relatable Memes (28 Pics)
Combining retro photography with razor-sharp modern humor, the Retro Memes Instagram page transforms elegant old advertisements and classic portraits into hilariously relatable memes that feel strangely current.
Beneath the flawless hairstyles, pearls, and perfectly composed smiles are captions about social exhaustion, petty thoughts, parenting struggles, avoiding phone calls, losing patience with people, and all the small daily breakdowns that come with being human. Somehow, decades-old images paired with brutally honest humor create comedy that lands even harder than modern memes.
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We’ve gathered some of the funniest and most painfully accurate posts from this Instagram page that perfectly blend vintage aesthetics with modern internet humor. Scroll down, and don’t be surprised if you catch yourself thinking, “This is way too relatable.”
I'm 44 years old and I'm not ashamed to tuck a napkin into the neckline of my shirt in order to prevent that from happening XD Well, okay, so the spillage still happens, but at least it doesn't get on my shirt (or my jubbaluggs!)
I'd like to print this out poster-sized and nail it to my front door XD
I think I've found my Mother's Day card that I'm going to give to my mom!
I'd tell a funny story about a time I went next door (where my family lives) pantsless and unexpectedly ran into an employee of ours that was visiting, but I've been told I'm too verbose, so you'll all just have to imagine me trying to explain, in Spanish, why I was pantsless XD