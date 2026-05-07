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Combining retro photography with razor-sharp modern humor, the Retro Memes Instagram page transforms elegant old advertisements and classic portraits into hilariously relatable memes that feel strangely current.

Beneath the flawless hairstyles, pearls, and perfectly composed smiles are captions about social exhaustion, petty thoughts, parenting struggles, avoiding phone calls, losing patience with people, and all the small daily breakdowns that come with being human. Somehow, decades-old images paired with brutally honest humor create comedy that lands even harder than modern memes.

More info: Instagram