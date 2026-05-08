ADVERTISEMENT

With all the global issues and personal problems, positivity can feel pretty hard to come by. But some corners of the internet are trying their best to preserve sanity through one of the easiest and time-tested methods available — memes.

Positivity and Laughs, a Facebook page with over 300,000 followers, is a bit different from the usual sarcastic or existential-dread-themed memes. Instead, it tries to keep things lighthearted.

So if you’re looking for a quick breather in the middle of the chaos, you’ve come to the right place.