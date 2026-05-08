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With all the global issues and personal problems, positivity can feel pretty hard to come by. But some corners of the internet are trying their best to preserve sanity through one of the easiest and time-tested methods available — memes.

Positivity and Laughs, a Facebook page with over 300,000 followers, is a bit different from the usual sarcastic or existential-dread-themed memes. Instead, it tries to keep things lighthearted.

So if you’re looking for a quick breather in the middle of the chaos, you’ve come to the right place.

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#1

A funny meme featuring Lieutenant Les McBurney of the Sun Prairie Fire Department, creating random memes nonsense.

Positivity and Laughs Report

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    #2

    A random meme featuring a tweet that reads, "When you ask Austin Powers why his house smells so nice," above a sign saying "air fresheners baby."

    Positivity and Laughs Report

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    #3

    A woman on BBC Breakfast with a caption reading Hellen Bach, creating a funny random meme.

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    A simple way to let go of negativity is through laughter, and there’s plenty of research to back that up.

    A good laugh can actually help lower cortisol and epinephrine (the body’s fight or flight hormones) and boost endorphins — your natural feel-good chemicals.

    “One of the most immediate benefits of laughter is its ability to reduce stress… Laughter helps build resilience, making it easier to stay calm and focused even when life gets hectic,” says Dr. Sohail Nibras, a psychiatrist in Texas.

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    #4

    A random meme comparing a clothing tag to a cactus. The top panel shows a Nike tag; the bottom shows a cactus inside pants.

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    #5

    A random meme of a man, eyes closed, hand on forehead, frustrated while writing. Relatable nonsense.

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    #6

    A black dog with a red collar holding a novelty chew toy that looks like human teeth, creating a funny random meme.

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    Memes are like little cheat codes for your brain.

    Research conducted during the pandemic found that viewing memes —particularly funny and relatable ones — was associated with higher levels of positive emotions compared to non-meme content.

    Memes can also indirectly increase “coping efficacy,” or a person’s belief in their ability to manage a difficult situation.

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    The Facebook page these posts come from was created at the start of the lockdown in March 2020. The hundreds of thousands of followers it has since gained suggest a clear demand for this kind of feel-good content in difficult times.
    #7

    A little girl with static-charged, spiky blonde hair on a trampoline. A funny random meme to make you laugh.

    Positivity and Laughs Report

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    #8

    A British Tea Translator meme, humorously defining phrases like "Cup of tea?" and "I'll make some tea." Random memes for laughs.

    Positivity and Laughs Report

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Startlingly accurate. "Please make some tea". You don't want to see what happens next.

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    #9

    A random meme with text on a light background reads: I'm a person who wants to do a lot of things, trapped in a body that doesn't.

    Positivity and Laughs Report

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    leahchapman avatar
    Bella
    Bella
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm a person that wants to do a lot of things, cursed with a brain that tells me what's the fucken point

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    Dark humor memes offer comfort through relatability, but wholesome and positive memes have something more: hope.

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    These memes often use cute content like animals or babies, which, studies say, can grab our attention and distract our minds from immediate stressors.

    They also try to turn a distressing thought into a humorous and sometimes inspirational image. This can help us look at a negative situation from a less threatened perspective.
    #10

    Mugshots of four Michigan men arrested for drunk driving a horse and buggy, described as random memes resembling Shrek villagers.

    Positivity and Laughs Report

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    #11

    A red tilted post box doing the Michael Jackson lean, illustrating one of the funny random memes.

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    #12

    A random meme showing a great white shark and a diver, with text humorously justifying shark attacks.

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    Funny posts are not just brain food, though. Studies show that a hearty laugh can actually relieve physical tension and relax muscles for up to 45 minutes.

    It can also boost our immunity in the long run.

    A study found that genuine laughter increases the production of antibodies and activates immune cells, such as T-cells and natural killer cells. This strengthens the body’s resistance to illness.

    In another study done in 2023, patients with coronary heart disease who regularly watched comedy saw improvements in their heart's circulatory system. It was found that laughter causes the inner lining of blood vessels to expand, increasing blood flow.

    Even 10 minutes of laughter can boost heart rate and oxygen intake similarly to light physical activity, which helps lower blood pressure over time.
    #13

    Funny random meme: A person clinging to a surfacing submarine with the text "GUYS, THIS ISN'T FUNNY... OPEN THE DOOR!"

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    #14

    A meme showing a raw egg in a pan on top of a washing machine, illustrating random memes and nonsense from a drunk roommate.

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    #15

    A man is comically penned in a baby gate enclosure while two babies wander freely, a funny random meme.

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    dcteubel avatar
    Iampenny
    Iampenny
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When our cildren wer at the crawling stage, we but the Christmas tree in the play pen, no more grabbing baubles and pulling the tree down.

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    Laughter is a free resource we’re all born with, but it’s not always something we use enough, especially as adults. Even babies laugh, smile, and react to playful moments.

    Studies show that children laugh far more than adults. One study even suggests that children laugh up to 400 times a day compared to 15-20 times for adults.

    One of the reasons for this gap is that as we age, we often suppress laughter to maintain a professional image or to avoid looking silly.

    Another reason is experience. Laughter is usually a response to something unexpected, and as adults, we develop a sort of pattern recognition. Fewer things strike us as novel or strange enough to trigger a reflexive laugh.

    “The real reason is far simpler — children laugh from the heart, while adults tend to laugh more from the head. Where a child might burst into a belly laugh, an adult might say, ‘That’s really funny’ and barely crack a smile,” says Ros Ben-Moshe, a wellbeing and positivity author.

    This is why intentional humor — like following positive meme pages — is so important for adults to bridge that gap.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A random meme of a tweet by Deejay Combs: Me eating: My white shirt: let me taste it. Funny nonsense for your brain.

    @DeejayCombs Report

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    graye06 avatar
    EvanisHere
    EvanisHere
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate how accurate this is.

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    #17

    A funny random meme of Salt Bae expertly dripping a tiny amount of gas at a Shell station. This is pure nonsense.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The following joke dates from about 50 years ago. "A teenager came in today and asked for a dollar's worth of petrol. The attendant sprayed a little behind his ear". I've been thinking about that joke recently.

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    #18

    Funny-Positive-Laughs

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    The best part about this kind of content online is that you won’t feel guilty of doom-scrolling.

    Experts believe that while social media can be harmful, the intentional consumption of positive content acts as a protective buffer for your brain.

    By flooding your feed with wholesome content, you are also essentially training your algorithm, and making sure that your daily digital intake is nourishing rather than toxic.
    #19

    A funny meme about driving in Tennessee and encountering deer, perfect for random memes collection.

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    #20

    A street sign pointing to a "Play Area & Cholera Burial Ground" creating random memes or humor.

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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Upton-upon-Severn, Worcestershire.

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    #21

    Funny-Positive-Laughs

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    Laughter is a social superpower. By sharing a positive meme, you’re basically offering someone else a moment of sanity.

    Notice how your body feels right now — that ease is exactly what the world needs more of. So, pass the magic on, and let’s make the internet a lighter place together.
    #22

    A funny meme about leaving children a drawer full of old appliance manuals, offering some random memes and relatable humor.

    Positivity and Laughs Report

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    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But do you still have the boxes?

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    #23

    Funny-Positive-Laughs

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    #24

    A humorous road sign reads, "Girl, unless he wears a diaper, you can't change him." A funny random meme.

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    #25

    A humorous meme comparing childhood's NeverEnding Story to adult chores like dirty dishes and laundry. Find more random memes here.

    Positivity and Laughs Report

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    #26

    Two dogs with mouths wide open, resembling drunken singing friends, embodying random memes and hilarious nonsense.

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    #27

    A meme showing a sad, wealthy man and a happy dog with a stick on a bus. A funny random meme.

    Positivity and Laughs Report

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    dcteubel avatar
    Iampenny
    Iampenny
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who's a good boy?

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    #28

    A funny random meme with a cactus as a doorknob and text about a therapist saying to let people in.

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    #29

    A humorous missing Dalek poster, offering a $0.15 reward, makes for a random meme about Doctor Who.

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    #30

    A random meme featuring Michael Scott looking frantic, with text about Cinco de Mayo on Taco Tuesday. Everybody stay calm!

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    #31

    Four laundry baskets hanging on a rotary clothesline in a garden, creating a funny and random meme.

    Positivity and Laughs Report

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    #32

    A rusty pickup truck at a Louis Vuitton-themed gas station with high fuel prices, conveying random memes.

    Positivity and Laughs Report

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    #33

    A random meme shows a red monster truck Jeep with tiny spare tire, captioned, "Hope he never has to use that spare tire."

    Positivity and Laughs Report

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    #34

    A meme showing a man on a bed with a centaur body on a sheet, playing on the phrase "I'm an animal in bed." Random memes for laughs.

    Positivity and Laughs Report

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    #35

    A woman with exaggerated, villain-like makeup and an ID badge, looking away, with meme text about fighting Power Rangers. Random memes for some brain nonsense.

    Positivity and Laughs Report

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    #36

    A grumpy orange cat on a utility pole, then rescued by a man on a ladder, finally looking angry in the man's arms, creating a random meme.

    Positivity and Laughs Report

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    #37

    A funny meme featuring a Dorito chip with a face on it and text about a satisfying crunch. A random meme for your brain.

    Positivity and Laughs Report

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    #38

    Humorous image of people in a pool, using an umbrella in the rain. A funny random meme about human absurdity.

    Positivity and Laughs Report

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    apocalypticexcavator avatar
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok, a bit of reality for OP: in a sudden worsening of weather, pool water may be and feel warmer / safer than the air around. You still don't want your face to be beaten by rain and hail tho.

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    #39

    A funny meme showing a boy playing video games in 1987 contrasted with Super Mario Bros. gameplay. Random memes for some brain nonsense.

    Positivity and Laughs Report

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    #40

    A woman with curly hair resembling Frodo Baggins, next to a picture of Frodo. A funny random meme about a haircut.

    Positivity and Laughs Report

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    #41

    A random meme showing Michael Myers with a slightly disturbing, exaggerated smile, illustrating a relatable feeling of sleep deprivation.

    Positivity and Laughs Report

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