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Everyone thinks their sense of humor is the best, it’s a pretty subjective question. So it’s equally as impressive that all around the world, people can appreciate that Brits are just pretty funny, when they want to be and sometimes just by accident.

The “Silly Sausage Jokes” is a page dedicated to UK humor (if you thought anything else, your mind is in the gutter), so we’ve gathered some of their best posts. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

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#1

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A Jones
A Jones
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20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I give em' a pass, toast is yummy.

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    #2

    British memes about cows with regional accents, including a Union Jack cow saying, "Oi bruv moo innit." Enjoy!

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    #3

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    The global obsession with British humor is often attributed to its unique embrace of the underdog and the delightful art of failing miserably. While many entertainment industries focus on the aspirational and the heroic, British comedy finds its heartbeat in the mundane and the embarrassing.

    There is an inherent comfort in watching a character who is completely out of their depth but trying to maintain a shred of dignity. This is why shows like The Office resonated so deeply when they first hit the airwaves. Instead of a boss who is a secret genius, viewers were introduced to a man who was desperately uncool and painfully unaware of it.

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    #4

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    #5

    British memes about the Glasgow W***y Wonka experience, featuring a sad Oompa Loompa and a scary unknown character.

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    #6

    British memes: A man feigning surprise as a jar of biscuits is offered, relating to a relatable tweet.

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    This focus on the cringe factor is a major pillar of why the world loves these stories. We have all felt that pang of social anxiety or the desire to be liked by people we do not even particularly enjoy. By putting these uncomfortable truths under a microscope, British writers allow us to laugh at the things that usually make us want to hide under a blanket.

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    #7

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    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean Aldi and Lidl cashiers are fast but I wouldn’t call them aggressive 🤦‍♀️

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    #8

    A British meme showing an Asda self-checkout screen displaying a festive Merry Christmas graphic. Enjoy these British memes!

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    #9

    A British meme showing a Barclays banking booth with seating and a huge dinosaur backdrop.

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    This often ties into the historical class structure where characters are obsessed with their social standing or are trying to climb a ladder that is missing several rungs. This tension between who people are and who they want to be is a goldmine for humor.
    #10

    A shop with a traditional facade reads "Ye Olde Vape Shoppe," a British meme about rain, tea, and biscuits.

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    #11

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    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
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    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Henry deserves some fresh air and exercise!

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    #12

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    Another reason for this global success is the mastery of sarcasm and irony which acts as a second language in the United Kingdom. In many cultures, words are expected to mean exactly what they say, but the British have turned the act of saying the opposite of the truth into a high art form. This requires a certain level of trust between the performer and the audience because it invites the viewer to be part of an inside joke.

    #13

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    Kipper
    Kipper
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    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could’ve been Slough!

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    #14

    Satellite view of the UK, resembling a tropical island. A British meme about the land of rain, tea, and biscuits.

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    #15

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    When a character stands in the pouring rain and remarks that the weather is lovely, they are demonstrating a resilient and dry outlook on life that many people find incredibly charming. This deadpan delivery is a hallmark of British style and it creates a sense of intellectual engagement that feels very rewarding. You have to pay attention to the subtle cues and the slight twinkle in the eye to catch the real meaning behind the words.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A British meme about tradition: a person holding a pint glass in the foreground, with another person playing darts.

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    #17

    British meme showing tuna pancakes, a surprising dish for Americans, part of British memes about rain, tea, and biscuits.

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    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
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    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not just Americans. Tuna in a pancake? Why?

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    #18

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    The tradition of absurdism also plays a massive role in this comedic export. Groups like Monty Python broke the rules of traditional storytelling by leaning into the surreal and the nonsensical. They proved that you do not always need a logical conclusion to a joke if the journey there is sufficiently ridiculous.

    #19

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    #20

    A man on scaffolding by a building, possibly cheating at a British escape room, featured in British memes.

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    #21

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    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
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    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The AI one reminds me of Jürgen Tarrach, a german actor.

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    This brand of humor transcends language barriers because visual absurdity and pure silliness are universal. Whether it is a man trying to return a dead parrot or a ministry dedicated entirely to silly walks, the humor comes from the subversion of reality itself. This willingness to be completely strange has influenced generations of comedians from every corner of the planet. It encourages a sense of playfulness and reminds us that life does not always have to make sense to be funny.
    #22

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    #23

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    #24

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    British comedy is also much more comfortable with leaving things in a state of chaos or mild despair rather than offering a traditional happy ending. This honesty about the repetitive and sometimes disappointing nature of life feels very authentic to many viewers. It suggests that while things might not get better, we can at least find something to laugh about in the meantime.

    #25

    British memes: A news headline about a couple marrying for £300, with a £15 dress & Wetherspoons reception.

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    #26

    A British meme showing a well-stocked supermarket shelf with drinks, representing the common dilemma of choosing the usual.

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    #27

    A British meme about a dad's witty reply in a group chat, asking if a bloke was a funeral director. Enjoy British memes.

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    This pessimistic optimism creates a bond with the audience that feels more like a real friendship than a polished performance. We love these characters because they do not have it all figured out and they likely never will. Finally, the richness of the English language allows for a level of wordplay and punning that is truly impressive. British comedians often use language as a toy, stretching and pulling at meanings to create layers of wit.

    #28

    A driver on a highway at dusk, holding a beer bottle, with a Pleasant Mart sign ahead. A British meme about rain, tea, and biscuits.

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    #29

    British memes about concert prices and Gen Z drinking less, showing friends toasting drinks.

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    #30

    Happy British couple celebrating a lottery win, a great example of British memes and enjoying life's biscuits.

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    This verbal gymnastics keeps the audience on their toes and rewards those who appreciate a well crafted sentence. It is this balance of the sophisticated and the silly that has allowed British humor to travel across borders and find a home in the hearts of millions of people worldwide. It turns out that being a bit of a disaster is a universal human experience and nobody documents that disaster with more wit and warmth than the British.
    #31

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    #32

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    #33

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    #34

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    #35

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    #36

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    #37

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    #38

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    #39

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    #40

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    #41

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    #42

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
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    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quality husband. Quality food. I hope there is some gravy to go with it though.

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    #43

    A British meme shows Tesco's description of 'wafer thin ham on lightly buttered bread,' humorously highlighting a British food meme.

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    #44

    A red Citroen car, featured in a British meme, parked on the street with trees and a wooden fence in the background.

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    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
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    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m British but I haven’t got a clue 🤷‍♀️

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    #45

    A man kicks a tear gas canister, resembling a football kick. British memes often feature unexpected humor.

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    #46

    A British man with a fresh haircut and beard, wearing a black sweatshirt and shoulder bag, from a collection of British memes.

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    Bee
    Bee
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    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's with the stick on LEGO man beard?? 🤔

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    #47

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    #48

    A British bulldog, draped in the Union Jack flag, standing on a pub roof. A British meme enjoying rain, tea, biscuits.

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    #49

    British memes story about a missing man in Turkey joining his own search party, featuring a map of Turkey.

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    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
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    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well to be fair, I suspect he knows the man and where he is likely to go.

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    #50

    British memes featuring John Cena waiting outside a wrestling cage match, humorously depicting gym entry.

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    #51

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    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
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    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor lad has not even made a dent in the pile. Looks doable though. Apart from the toast. All that bread would get you.

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    #52

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    #53

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    #58

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    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
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    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's with the posh bread? You can have white bread buttered, toasted or fried. Or all three. Those are the only options with a proper cry up.

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    #61

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    #62

    A man in a blue suit looks intensely serious, a meme about British memes and Tesco tokens.

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    #63

    British meme shows a news headline about a woman confusing paragliders for an invasion. A funny British meme.

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