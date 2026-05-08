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Everyone thinks their sense of humor is the best, it’s a pretty subjective question. So it’s equally as impressive that all around the world, people can appreciate that Brits are just pretty funny, when they want to be and sometimes just by accident.

The “Silly Sausage Jokes” is a page dedicated to UK humor (if you thought anything else, your mind is in the gutter), so we’ve gathered some of their best posts. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

More info: Instagram