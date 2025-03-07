ADVERTISEMENT

Americans and Brits really are a pond apart, and not just physically. The two nations differ when it comes to how they use the English language, how they deploy humor (or humour) and wit, and of course, the very real problems they face, and how they tackle them. The British are known for their self-deprecating, dry, and often sarcastic jokes. And they’re not afraid to call themselves “awkward.”

In the words of British journalist Rob Temple, “Britain is a maze of idiosyncrasies, loveable foibles, and outright eccentricities” and he’s capitalizing on the quirks of his countrymen. Temple is the founder of the hugely successful “Very British Problems” empire.

The social media accounts have a combined following of more than 5 million straight-faced fans, all down for a good old-fashioned giggle. There’s even a television show, book, and merchandise to prove that the Brits really are in a league of their own when it comes to their wicked sense of humor and ability to laugh at themselves.

Bored Panda has put together a banger list of hilarious posts from the “Very British Problems” Instagram and "So Very British" Facebook pages. Grab your afternoon tea and cucumber sandwiches, and keep scrolling for a bout of laughter fit for a king. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

British Humour

Shakespearean insult "What, you egg!" exemplifies British humor in text format.

SoVeryBritish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    I Just Watched A Chicken Cross The Road And Now I’m Wondering Why It Happened

    British humor: a chicken crossing in front of a delivery van on a rural road.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Only In Britain

    Bus with a humorous sign reading "Rail Replacement, I'm a Train Choo Choo," highlighting British humor.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Only in Britain will you find level 1-5 warnings about the "goose on platform 2." If you're traveling on a day the bird's in a good mood, lucky you. He's relaxed and you can be, too. But if you spot a "Level 5" warning, be afraid. Be very afraid. Today, the goose is peeved, violent, and ready to attack, likely making your day a lot more awkward than it already is.

    The goose post is just one of many hilarious problems shared on the Very British Problems IG account. The account has racked up an impressive 964k followers, and that's on top of the millions of people who follow the sister "X" and Facebook accounts.
    #4

    British Humour

    Tweet by VeryBritishProblems about struggling to get back into routine after a break, highlighting British humor.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    British Humour

    British humor: A sign warns about a "Level 5 Goose" at a London Underground platform, advising to avoid the area.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    British Humour

    British humor tweet about a coat, emphasizing self-deprecation and modesty.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "Very British Problems" is the brainchild of a bloke called Rob Temple. He's a journalist, consultant, producer, author, and all-round funny guy. Originally from Peterborough, he now lives in Cambridge "with his alarmingly expansive collection of waterproof jackets," according to the "Very British Problems" website.

    Temple has penned some pretty hilarious posts for the Telegraph, including one titled Very British Problems: the small anxieties that plague our nation, from mini-breaks to office speak. His book, Britain According to Very British Problems was published in 2024.
    #7

    British Humour

    British problems humor: "You haven’t truly angered a Brit until they beg you for your pardon" tweet.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    A Good Day To Switch From Beige Trousers To Beige Shorts

    Trousers drying on a stair railing inside a British home, capturing a quirky British domestic moment.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Life Is Just Full Of Big Decisions

    Two cans of British baked beans held in a supermarket aisle, featuring Branston and Heinz Beanz brands.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Branston. No contender. If you can choose Branston, get it. If Branston did barbecue beans I wouldn't touch Heinz again.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Very British Problems are what make us so, well, British. And what better place to get to the heart of these problems than, urm, Britain?" wrote Temple on his site, ahead of the book's launch.

    "Starting in Land's End and heading all the way up to John O'Groats, this A-Z tour of Britain covers everything from the national sports of apologising, queueing, and bog-snorkelling to our national cuisine of chips, bread rolls, and... chips in bread rolls. You'll take in sights such as Stonehenge (see the iconic prop from Spinal Tap in all its glory), Loch Ness (legend has it there is no monster) and Platform 9 ¾ (after a few hours waiting in a railway station, have your photo taken next to a brick wall) all whilst looking for somewhere decent to stop and eat your packed lunch."
    #10

    Monday Morning Survival Kit. Right, Let’s Get This Week Started

    Hand holding a torn teabag, illustrating a classic British problem.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Somethings Tells Me This Might Be A Corner Shop

    Corner shop in the UK with colorful window displays featuring groceries and drinks, iconic British setting.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Spoilt For Beautiful British Place Names Today

    Road sign for Six Mile Bottom village, highlighting British humorous place names.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Temple's sharp wit, wicked sense of humor, and ability to use his words wisely make him a perfect example of what British blokes are all about. But life hasn't always been a laughing matter for this U.K. national treasure.

    In 2022, Temple revealed in a column for the Telegraph that he'd almost died from alcoholism. He'd just marked one year sober when he shared his hard-hitting personal story. Temple also tackled mental health problems and a breakdown following the collapse of his first marriage.
    #13

    There’s Obviously Only One Sensible Way To Cut A Piece Of Toast And It’s Like This. Any Other Methods Are Just Silly. Now Let That Be The End Of It

    Toast cut in a zigzag pattern on a white plate, embodying a humorous British problem.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    British Humour

    Tweet about a British problem: the "leg out of the duvet" season, humorously dreading summer nights.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    British Humour

    British problem: a plate with colorful sprinkle cake on custard.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Temple tells of how he drank so heavily that he ended up hospitalized with acute pancreatitis. He'd been living on a diet consisting of vodka and wine gums for a 'few months,' he says. The author revealed that his illness caused hallucinations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He also talks about withdrawals, a fall down the stairs, hepatitis, and double aspirational pneumonia. It was so severe that his parents cut a holiday in Spain short to visit him. He eventually gave up drinking and changed his life.
    #16

    British Humour

    British problems depicted with chocolate egg and fingers on a plate, and a humorous mug in the background.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that a white chocolate creme egg? Okay okay, I need me one of those, going on the shopping list right now.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Tiny Ladder To Biscuits Spotted In B&m. Borrowers Were Here

    A wire shelf frame leaning against a British supermarket aisle displaying various biscuits and snacks.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    I Was Wondering Why My Coat Was So Bulky Today. I’ve Been Walking Around With A Can Of Spam In My Pocket

    Person holding a can of Spam on a pavement, highlighting British humor.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good lad, always have a tin of spam handy. Slice it up and fry it off, it is nice added to beans on toast.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    In his one-year sobriety post, Temple talks about a 'time of wobbly orientation', and how his second wife helped save him with her unwavering support. He shares not only his optimism about the future, but also how quitting the bottle has helped his bank balance, and other aspects of his life.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    British Humour

    Train interior with blue seats and a sign reading "I don't know," highlighting British humor.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    British Humour

    Tweet about British problems: differing perceptions of eating two burgers in a restaurant versus a BBQ.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    British Humour

    Tweet describes typical British weather problems with humor: from sunny to hail.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The author claims he saves the equivalent of around $9,000 a year, which is money he used to spend on drinking at home alone. He reveals that he no longer has to drive around with his own breathalyzer around, and highlights the health improvements he's seen since quitting.

    But the best thing about abstinence, writes Temple, is the fact that he no longer worries the people he loves.   
    #22

    British Humour

    Text tweet humorously describes British escape room problem with tea and word restrictions.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To make it more realistic, add in the host's cat that will definitely gravitate straight towards your lap. Every time I'm someone's guest, the most difficult part of leaving is extricating myself from under the cat that has glued itself to my lap with its purrs and will resist removal by utilising claws.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    British Humour

    Tweet about a British problem involving using a lorry as a shield at a roundabout, with humorous timing uncertainty.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    British Humour

    Tweet joking about British problems, with a comment on M&S biscuits reflecting British culture humor.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    More Beautiful British Place Names

    British road sign for Wrestlingworth and Cockayne Hatley, surrounded by greenery.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cöckermouth and Strawberry Knöb are still winning here.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    Thought We’d Have Flying Cars By 2025, Instead It’s Adverts For Vapes Through The Door

    British leaflet for vape offers partially stuck in a door letterbox.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Another Beautiful British Place Name. A Superior, Omnipotent Manchester

    British road sign in Godmanchester with a 30 mph limit, advising drivers to proceed slowly.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Another Beautiful British Place Name

    Village sign of Stow cum Quy featuring a crow and landscape, capturing a humorous British essence.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    It Wouldn’t Be A Gp Waiting Area Without One Of These Bad Boys

    Bead maze toy on a wooden table, illustrating a quintessentially British childhood play scenario.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Further To My Last Post, Please Can We Petition For Yelling To Be Spelled With Capital Letters

    British road sign showing distances to Yelling and Toseland in overcast weather.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    My Wife: “Just Get Eggs, Please. Don’t Get Anything Else. Just Get Six Eggs And Then Come Home.” Me:

    British humor: Ice cream sundae kit with Lyle’s chocolate syrup and glass in a green box on a store shelf.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    British Humour

    Text from VeryBritishProblems humorously reminiscing about past landscapes becoming housing developments.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    British Humour

    Tweet by VeryBritishProblems about the relatable British issue of forgetting to make the bed before bedtime.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    British Humour

    Text post humorously describing British problem of pets having multiple names and nicknames.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have Orange; aka orrnj, lil orange one, tangerine, stripey, nutbar, mad half hour mäniac, and get off the cupboard you'll fall. Also Void; aka darkness, eyes in the dark, ink, panther, eyes, duvet monster, are you in my hood again, and quit biting your brother.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    British Humour

    Very British problems tweet about declining an invitation in a humorous way.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    British Humour

    Tweet highlighting British humor about punctuality and time management.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    British Humour

    Text from VeryBritishProblems account humorously recalls pre-mobile phone meeting habits in the UK.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    British Humour

    British problems humor tweet, discussing expressions like "bloody nightmare" and "it's not ideal" for inconveniences and disasters.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    British Humour

    Text from VeryBritishProblems about Brits going to supermarkets to cool down.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    debandtoby13 avatar
    Lady Eowyn
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hah! I have a picture from my very young childhood, my captioned it with a story about going to the store because we didn't have air conditioning. In America.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    British Humour

    Text from Very British Problems Twitter account about typical British excuse for declining evening plans.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    British Humour

    Tweet humorously questioning if ironing is still a British problem, suggesting hanging clothes instead.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    British Humour

    Tweet humorously describing British seasons with exaggerated durations: Spring two months, Summer eight minutes, Autumn three weeks, Winter seven years.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    British Humour

    Tweet highlighting British humor, saying "Seize the day!" is countered by opting to leave the day alone.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    British Humour

    Tweet about British problems with text: "Write a story about British summertime in 4 words. Heating on in June."

    SoVeryBritish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    British Humour

    Tweet humorously describing a typical British problem: time feeling inconsistent.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    British Humour

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems about enjoying a whole garlic bread baguette as a meal.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    British Humour

    Text post about British childhood teaching that swans can break arms, highlighting a humorous British problem.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    British Humour

    Tweet humorously illustrating a British problem about sleep timing on a sofa and in bed.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    British Humour

    Tweet about a very British problem with procrastinating on getting petrol till morning.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    British Humour

    Tweet by VeryBritishProblems about tidying the house yet apologizing for the mess, showcasing British humor.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    British Humour

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems about funny British shop encounters involving Post Office confusion.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    British Humour

    Funny tweet exchange highlights British humor with a comment about burying bodies, showing dry wit and sarcasm.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    British Humour

    Text about British problems featuring a separate cheese fridge as a luxury dream.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    British Humour

    Tweet about classic British problems with rainy weather and humorous complaints.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    British Humour

    Text post humorously describing typical British problems with weather and outdoor cushions.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Love Me A Good British Clock Tower

    Quaint British clock tower with brick exterior, blue sky, and vintage charm.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Bet The Residents Here Eat Loads Of Mashed Potato

    Sign for Badger Way in a British neighborhood, highlighting local humor.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    I’m Going Into Monday Thinking Of This Picture 💪 (Which Means I’m Going Into Monday Already Slightly Annoyed)

    A British store shelf displays framed "Good Vibes Only" art, humorously priced in pounds.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Every Year I Forget That The Reward For Getting Through January’s Weather Is February’s Weather

    Raindrops on a window with a blurred view of a typical British rainy day.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Breakfast Of Champions

    British biscuits in a white bowl with a spoon and a milk carton on a table, highlighting British humor.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    British Humour

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems about financial planning disrupted by buying olive oil.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    British Humour

    Very British Problems tweet humorously suggests 8:45pm as the ideal time for New Year's celebrations.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    British Humour

    Tweet about British problems with children in large school uniforms, captioned "can't believe how quickly the time goes!"

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    British Humour

    Tweet highlighting a British problem of people being late and stating obvious wait time, shared by VeryBritishProblems.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    British Humour

    Text from VeryBritishProblems Twitter account about typical British motorway speed limits.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    British Humour

    British humor tweet about tea consumption leaderboard anonymity.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    British Humour

    Text from Very British Problems: "Really enjoyed the 14 minutes of daylight we had today."

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #68

    British Humour

    British humor sign warning of death by electrocution and a £20 fine on a utility box.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    British Humour

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems about receiving annual emails hoping to find them well.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    British Humour

    Very British Problems tweet about responding to "I've had better days" with classic British understatement.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    British Humour

    Text from VeryBritishProblems about a humorously classic British meal plan.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rozglickknight avatar
    TooTrue
    TooTrue
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Leftover meat sandwiches instead of cheese on toast, but that is my Sunday too.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #72

    Jif Lemon, Having Its Little Annual Moment On The Big Boy Shelves (End Of A Main Aisle). Bless

    Bottles of British Jif lemon juice on a store shelf with a price label.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Parsnips = Best Vegetable

    Four parsnips humorously arranged on a countertop, showcasing a quirky British problem.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    From The D Section Of My Latest Book: Dinner (Or Tea)

    Text discussing the humorous British debate of choosing dinner or tea, reflecting regional and cultural influences.

    Very British Problems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #75

    British Humour

    Text post captures a humorous British problem about meetings and emails.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    British Humour

    Tweet about British humor on "circling back" time, expressing reluctance.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    British Humour

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems about choosing which Olympic sport to be an expert on today.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    British Humour

    Tweet about British problems: "Shouting sporting advice from my sofa all summer. It's tiring but hopefully it's helping."

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    British Humour

    Tweet from VeryBritishProblems about the humor of avoiding muddy rugby and wearing suits during British school life.

    verybritishproblemsofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!