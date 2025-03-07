79 Hilarious Problems That Are Oh So Very British (New Pics)
Americans and Brits really are a pond apart, and not just physically. The two nations differ when it comes to how they use the English language, how they deploy humor (or humour) and wit, and of course, the very real problems they face, and how they tackle them. The British are known for their self-deprecating, dry, and often sarcastic jokes. And they’re not afraid to call themselves “awkward.”
In the words of British journalist Rob Temple, “Britain is a maze of idiosyncrasies, loveable foibles, and outright eccentricities” and he’s capitalizing on the quirks of his countrymen. Temple is the founder of the hugely successful “Very British Problems” empire.
The social media accounts have a combined following of more than 5 million straight-faced fans, all down for a good old-fashioned giggle. There’s even a television show, book, and merchandise to prove that the Brits really are in a league of their own when it comes to their wicked sense of humor and ability to laugh at themselves.
Bored Panda has put together a banger list of hilarious posts from the “Very British Problems” Instagram and "So Very British" Facebook pages. Grab your afternoon tea and cucumber sandwiches, and keep scrolling for a bout of laughter fit for a king.
It's an insult to a younger person, allowing them underdeveloped.
I Just Watched A Chicken Cross The Road And Now I’m Wondering Why It Happened
Only In Britain
Only in Britain will you find level 1-5 warnings about the "goose on platform 2." If you're traveling on a day the bird's in a good mood, lucky you. He's relaxed and you can be, too. But if you spot a "Level 5" warning, be afraid. Be very afraid. Today, the goose is peeved, violent, and ready to attack, likely making your day a lot more awkward than it already is.
The goose post is just one of many hilarious problems shared on the Very British Problems IG account. The account has racked up an impressive 964k followers, and that's on top of the millions of people who follow the sister "X" and Facebook accounts.
"Very British Problems" is the brainchild of a bloke called Rob Temple. He's a journalist, consultant, producer, author, and all-round funny guy. Originally from Peterborough, he now lives in Cambridge "with his alarmingly expansive collection of waterproof jackets," according to the "Very British Problems" website.
Temple has penned some pretty hilarious posts for the Telegraph, including one titled Very British Problems: the small anxieties that plague our nation, from mini-breaks to office speak. His book, Britain According to Very British Problems was published in 2024.
A Good Day To Switch From Beige Trousers To Beige Shorts
Life Is Just Full Of Big Decisions
"Very British Problems are what make us so, well, British. And what better place to get to the heart of these problems than, urm, Britain?" wrote Temple on his site, ahead of the book's launch.
"Starting in Land's End and heading all the way up to John O'Groats, this A-Z tour of Britain covers everything from the national sports of apologising, queueing, and bog-snorkelling to our national cuisine of chips, bread rolls, and... chips in bread rolls. You'll take in sights such as Stonehenge (see the iconic prop from Spinal Tap in all its glory), Loch Ness (legend has it there is no monster) and Platform 9 ¾ (after a few hours waiting in a railway station, have your photo taken next to a brick wall) all whilst looking for somewhere decent to stop and eat your packed lunch."
Monday Morning Survival Kit. Right, Let’s Get This Week Started
Somethings Tells Me This Might Be A Corner Shop
Spoilt For Beautiful British Place Names Today
Temple's sharp wit, wicked sense of humor, and ability to use his words wisely make him a perfect example of what British blokes are all about. But life hasn't always been a laughing matter for this U.K. national treasure.
In 2022, Temple revealed in a column for the Telegraph that he'd almost died from alcoholism. He'd just marked one year sober when he shared his hard-hitting personal story. Temple also tackled mental health problems and a breakdown following the collapse of his first marriage.
There’s Obviously Only One Sensible Way To Cut A Piece Of Toast And It’s Like This. Any Other Methods Are Just Silly. Now Let That Be The End Of It
Temple tells of how he drank so heavily that he ended up hospitalized with acute pancreatitis. He'd been living on a diet consisting of vodka and wine gums for a 'few months,' he says. The author revealed that his illness caused hallucinations.
He also talks about withdrawals, a fall down the stairs, hepatitis, and double aspirational pneumonia. It was so severe that his parents cut a holiday in Spain short to visit him. He eventually gave up drinking and changed his life.
Tiny Ladder To Biscuits Spotted In B&m. Borrowers Were Here
I Was Wondering Why My Coat Was So Bulky Today. I’ve Been Walking Around With A Can Of Spam In My Pocket
Good lad, always have a tin of spam handy. Slice it up and fry it off, it is nice added to beans on toast.
In his one-year sobriety post, Temple talks about a 'time of wobbly orientation', and how his second wife helped save him with her unwavering support. He shares not only his optimism about the future, but also how quitting the bottle has helped his bank balance, and other aspects of his life.
The author claims he saves the equivalent of around $9,000 a year, which is money he used to spend on drinking at home alone. He reveals that he no longer has to drive around with his own breathalyzer around, and highlights the health improvements he's seen since quitting.
But the best thing about abstinence, writes Temple, is the fact that he no longer worries the people he loves.
To make it more realistic, add in the host's cat that will definitely gravitate straight towards your lap. Every time I'm someone's guest, the most difficult part of leaving is extricating myself from under the cat that has glued itself to my lap with its purrs and will resist removal by utilising claws.
More Beautiful British Place Names
Thought We’d Have Flying Cars By 2025, Instead It’s Adverts For Vapes Through The Door
Another Beautiful British Place Name. A Superior, Omnipotent Manchester
Another Beautiful British Place Name
It Wouldn’t Be A Gp Waiting Area Without One Of These Bad Boys
Further To My Last Post, Please Can We Petition For Yelling To Be Spelled With Capital Letters
My Wife: “Just Get Eggs, Please. Don’t Get Anything Else. Just Get Six Eggs And Then Come Home.” Me:
We have Orange; aka orrnj, lil orange one, tangerine, stripey, nutbar, mad half hour mäniac, and get off the cupboard you'll fall. Also Void; aka darkness, eyes in the dark, ink, panther, eyes, duvet monster, are you in my hood again, and quit biting your brother.
Hah! I have a picture from my very young childhood, my captioned it with a story about going to the store because we didn't have air conditioning. In America.