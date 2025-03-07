ADVERTISEMENT

Americans and Brits really are a pond apart, and not just physically. The two nations differ when it comes to how they use the English language, how they deploy humor (or humour) and wit, and of course, the very real problems they face, and how they tackle them. The British are known for their self-deprecating, dry, and often sarcastic jokes. And they’re not afraid to call themselves “awkward.”

In the words of British journalist Rob Temple, “Britain is a maze of idiosyncrasies, loveable foibles, and outright eccentricities” and he’s capitalizing on the quirks of his countrymen. Temple is the founder of the hugely successful “Very British Problems” empire.

The social media accounts have a combined following of more than 5 million straight-faced fans, all down for a good old-fashioned giggle. There’s even a television show, book, and merchandise to prove that the Brits really are in a league of their own when it comes to their wicked sense of humor and ability to laugh at themselves.

Bored Panda has put together a banger list of hilarious posts from the “Very British Problems” Instagram and "So Very British" Facebook pages. Grab your afternoon tea and cucumber sandwiches, and keep scrolling for a bout of laughter fit for a king.