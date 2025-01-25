ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who’s lived in the United Kingdom for a longer period knows that the people there can find ways to surprise you when you least expect it. Just when you think that you’ve got a grip on the culture, you’re pleasantly reminded why British humor has a legendary status around the world.

The ‘No Context Brits’ social media project is a celebration of “all things great about Britain,” and the content it shares is a wild ride. We’ve collected some of the most witty, amusing, and confusing pics and memes their team has recently featured online to give you a glimpse into what Britishness is all about. Grab a hot beverage, and scroll down to check them out. Oh, and remember to upvote your faves!

More info: X | Instagram | Website