69 Photos With No Context That Might Be Confusing If You’re Not British (New Pics)
Anyone who’s lived in the United Kingdom for a longer period knows that the people there can find ways to surprise you when you least expect it. Just when you think that you’ve got a grip on the culture, you’re pleasantly reminded why British humor has a legendary status around the world.
The ‘No Context Brits’ social media project is a celebration of “all things great about Britain,” and the content it shares is a wild ride. We’ve collected some of the most witty, amusing, and confusing pics and memes their team has recently featured online to give you a glimpse into what Britishness is all about. Grab a hot beverage, and scroll down to check them out. Oh, and remember to upvote your faves!
Humor, comedy, and laughter aren’t just enjoyable, they also hold immense benefits for our physical and mental health, as well as our social lives. If you feel better after a night of roaring great laughs with your pals, a good stand-up show, or watching your fave go-to comedy TV show, it’s not just the placebo effect at work. Laughing has measurable positive impacts on your body.
Verywell Mind explains that laughter strengthens your immune system, making you more resilient to getting ill and developing serious diseases. This happens by increasing antibody-producing cells and enhancing the effectiveness of T-cells. Meanwhile, your heart also benefits, as daily laughter reduces the chance of developing cardiovascular disease.
When combined with physical activity (for example, laughter yoga, where you simulate laughter), you also decrease stress and reduce your body weight, which is good for overall health and fitness.
It’s exactly by reducing the risk of various diseases that laughter is speculated to increase overall longevity.
Laughter also improves a person’s pain tolerance and gives your abdominal (core) muscles, shoulders, and diaphragm a workout.
That said, being even a superfan of comedy shouldn’t be an excuse to avoid working out: you need around 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week to stay healthy, according to the CDC.
Paraphrasing Monty Python.What did the Victorians ever do for us?
It’s not just your body that benefits from consistent laughter and living surrounded by good humor. Laughing a lot lowers the amount of the stress hormone cortisol in your body, alters levels of neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin, and releases endorphins. This can improve the situation of people suffering from depression.
What's more, laughter is a great way to connect with others, and those positive, deep relationships make you more resilient to stress in the long run.
I saw this somewhere else but I think this would be hilarious. "I'm behind you"
The ‘No Context Brits’ project has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. On X (formerly Twitter), it has a whopping 1.8 million followers from all over the world, from Brits who love a good laugh about their own culture to people living abroad and hoping to learn a bit more about life in the United Kingdom.
Meanwhile, the project’s Instagram account has 127k followers at the time of writing.
The team curating all of the content has also published two books: Everything is Great: The Weird, Wild and Wonderful World of Modern Britain and How to Really be a Brit: The Unofficial Citizenship Test. They also have a website where you can get merch related to the project if you’re a die-hard fan.
During a previous interview with Bored Panda, the creator of No Context Brits told a colleague of ours that they run a few successful Twitter accounts “specializing in British humor.”
They then thought that “one that encapsulated a combination of all of them would go down well, especially considering the current mood of the country, which isn’t particularly great at the best of times.” This was back in 2021 when many countries, the UK included, faced seemingly endless lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic.
I cannot blame him. But one pint and you do not get much change out of a fiver these days.
According to the creator of ‘No Context Brits,’ they consider the content they share online as “British humor at its best.” They told Bored Panda that this humor is “ironic, witty, sarcastic, and self-deprecating with lots of puns and innuendos thrown in for good measure.”
They added that “the ability to laugh at ourselves is what sets us apart from the rest of the world and this account celebrates that fact.”
Daniel Radcliffe turns into Harry Potter as he gets Voldermort.
Wetherspoons. These will be the only pubs open in Hell.
Brain worms too I imagine. The hateful prick.
Unpopular opinion here, and I am prepared for the downvotes, but princess Diana was and is overrated.
Do not blame him one bit. £54? Them there Londoners have got more money than sense it seems.
Massive downvote due to disrespect of a diseased person. Are you going after Jimmy Carter next?
Technical failure? The teenage lad you hire to mash the taters has broken his arm?
Because all our pigs actually look like the medieval paintings you see on the art history memes page.
They are too busy typing the scripts to Eastenders.