Anyone who’s lived in the United Kingdom for a longer period knows that the people there can find ways to surprise you when you least expect it. Just when you think that you’ve got a grip on the culture, you’re pleasantly reminded why British humor has a legendary status around the world.

The ‘No Context Brits’ social media project is a celebration of “all things great about Britain,” and the content it shares is a wild ride. We’ve collected some of the most witty, amusing, and confusing pics and memes their team has recently featured online to give you a glimpse into what Britishness is all about. Grab a hot beverage, and scroll down to check them out. Oh, and remember to upvote your faves!

#1

Social media post about British culture with humorous exchange on taxis and Christmas Day.

no.context.brits Report

    #2

    British news graphic about a man using a TV remote outside houses to change channels.

    no.context.brits Report

    #3

    Metro headline about Morrions sign damage after Storm Darragh, depicting missing letters on a store sign.

    no.context.brits Report

    Humor, comedy, and laughter aren’t just enjoyable, they also hold immense benefits for our physical and mental health, as well as our social lives. If you feel better after a night of roaring great laughs with your pals, a good stand-up show, or watching your fave go-to comedy TV show, it’s not just the placebo effect at work. Laughing has measurable positive impacts on your body.

    Verywell Mind explains that laughter strengthens your immune system, making you more resilient to getting ill and developing serious diseases. This happens by increasing antibody-producing cells and enhancing the effectiveness of T-cells. Meanwhile, your heart also benefits, as daily laughter reduces the chance of developing cardiovascular disease.
    #4

    "NottinghamshireLive headline about couple leaving Nottingham, with two smiling individuals in winter attire."

    no.context.brits Report

    #5

    Label on a cleaning product bottle with humorous text about forgetting a smartphone, highlighting British humor.

    no.context.brits Report

    #6

    A fox tugs on someone's clothing at a London bus stop at night, creating a confusing scene for British onlookers.

    no.context.brits Report

    When combined with physical activity (for example, laughter yoga, where you simulate laughter), you also decrease stress and reduce your body weight, which is good for overall health and fitness.

    It’s exactly by reducing the risk of various diseases that laughter is speculated to increase overall longevity.
    #7

    Man in a jacket with many pockets at a food stall, British humor caption saying "I think you’ve had enough mate."

    no.context.brits Report

    #8

    Chalkboard menu humorously lists "7 course Irish meal" as 6 pints and a potato, evoking quirky British humor.

    no.context.brits Report

    #9

    British comedian posing in a music studio; comment humorously describes his hairstyle as standing in front of his haircut.

    no.context.brits Report

    Laughter also improves a person’s pain tolerance and gives your abdominal (core) muscles, shoulders, and diaphragm a workout.

    That said, being even a superfan of comedy shouldn’t be an excuse to avoid working out: you need around 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week to stay healthy, according to the CDC.

    #10

    Ginger cat wearing a striped tie on a path; humorous British context.

    no.context.brits Report

    #11

    Massive pothole revealing Victorian cobblestones on a UK street at night.

    no.context.brits Report

    #12

    A British painting of a woman in an ornate dress with text humorously comparing it to hiding a TV.

    no.context.brits Report

    It’s not just your body that benefits from consistent laughter and living surrounded by good humor. Laughing a lot lowers the amount of the stress hormone cortisol in your body, alters levels of neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin, and releases endorphins. This can improve the situation of people suffering from depression.

    What's more, laughter is a great way to connect with others, and those positive, deep relationships make you more resilient to stress in the long run.

    #13

    A muddy British road with text overlay: "Just knocked over my Sports Direct mug."

    NoContextBrits Report

    #14

    British humor displayed on a gravestone with the text "I told you I was sick. Bastards!"

    NoContextBrits Report

    normeo127 avatar
    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw this somewhere else but I think this would be hilarious. "I'm behind you"

    #15

    "Confusing British humor Facebook profile of Mike Chek, Norwich, Norfolk."

    no.context.brits Report

    The ‘No Context Brits’ project has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. On X (formerly Twitter), it has a whopping 1.8 million followers from all over the world, from Brits who love a good laugh about their own culture to people living abroad and hoping to learn a bit more about life in the United Kingdom.
    #16

    British text message from a granny, mentioning £2 for an advent calendar, captioned as the sweetest text ever.

    no.context.brits Report

    #17

    British chat screenshot discussing university location, mentioning Manchester and Birmingham.

    no.context.brits Report

    #18

    A group of men looking down from a building's balcony, with humorous text suggesting a surreal scenario with famous musicians.

    no.context.brits Report

    Meanwhile, the project’s Instagram account has 127k followers at the time of writing.

    The team curating all of the content has also published two books: Everything is Great: The Weird, Wild and Wonderful World of Modern Britain and How to Really be a Brit: The Unofficial Citizenship Test. They also have a website where you can get merch related to the project if you’re a die-hard fan.
    #19

    British humor: boarded-up building with "The Ultimate Laser Adventure" sign and witty caption overlay.

    no.context.brits Report

    #20

    Miniature art gallery made from a cardboard box for pet rats in a British setting, featuring small pictures on the walls.

    no.context.brits Report

    #21

    Handwritten sign in King's Cross tube advises minding your own business; British humor.

    no.context.brits Report

    During a previous interview with Bored Panda, the creator of No Context Brits told a colleague of ours that they run a few successful Twitter accounts “specializing in British humor.”

    They then thought that “one that encapsulated a combination of all of them would go down well, especially considering the current mood of the country, which isn’t particularly great at the best of times.” This was back in 2021 when many countries, the UK included, faced seemingly endless lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic.
    #22

    British five-pound note featuring Winston Churchill, with two people in a pub setting in the background.

    no.context.brits Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I cannot blame him. But one pint and you do not get much change out of a fiver these days.

    #23

    Sign reading "This is a Morrissey-free workplace" with a crossed-out image, 30 days since last incident; British humor evident.

    no.context.brits Report

    #24

    Manchester news headline about teen's karate kick incident involving a 74-year-old and River Mersey.

    no.context.brits Report

    According to the creator of ‘No Context Brits,’ they consider the content they share online as “British humor at its best.” They told Bored Panda that this humor is “ironic, witty, sarcastic, and self-deprecating with lots of puns and innuendos thrown in for good measure.”

    They added that “the ability to laugh at ourselves is what sets us apart from the rest of the world and this account celebrates that fact.”
    #25

    Man in glasses and a scarf resembling Harry Potter on a British-themed Twitter post.

    NoContextBrits Report

    #26

    Tweet comparing American and British sports fans with humorous remarks.

    MailmanStalker Report

    #27

    "Colorful ‘Everyone Welcome’ banner in Manchester next to a road sign, capturing a British street scene."

    no.context.brits Report

    Which of these no-context pics about British life did you find the most amusing? Which ones were so good that you couldn’t help but send them to your family or friends?

    Have you ever been to the UK on vacation or lived there for a longer time? Do we have any Pandas reading this right now who currently reside in the UK?

    What do you love most about British culture and comedy? What makes it unique for you? We can’t wait to hear your thoughts, so feel free to share them in the comments while we get ourselves a big mug of tea.
    #28

    Man holding an "invisibility cloak" with a humorous listing underneath, highlighting British humor.

    no.context.brits Report

    #29

    BBC News headline about Leeds pub garden flooding while men sit with pints in water, showcasing British humor.

    no.context.brits Report

    #30

    "British news post about tragic Lake District incident, with user comment expressing love for the location."

    no.context.brits Report

    #31

    Game show contestant answers Mediterranean exile question, comedic mistake, British humor element.

    no.context.brits Report

    #32

    Person walking in a busy London street, signing an autograph, highlighted in a tweet about meeting people in London.

    elliotjtp Report

    #33

    Animated sewer London scene from Flushed Away, highlighting British humor with a Big Ben-like structure.

    no.context.brits Report

    #34

    Tesco bread label reading "Sheila's Brown Bread," with humorous text overlay "RIP Sheila," highlighting British humor.

    no.context.brits Report

    #35

    British newspaper headline about Tupac lyrics mistaken for a carol at a Christmas service.

    no.context.brits Report

    #36

    Open pack of biscuits sealed against a wall, a common British habit.

    no.context.brits Report

    #37

    Text message exchange about a British band, The Smiths, with emoticons expressing confusion and understanding.

    no.context.brits Report

    #38

    British weather humor: three rainy scenes labeled UK in different seasons, with a sunny beach labeled UK during lockdown.

    no.context.brits Report

    #39

    Text exchange about cooking for various groups, ending with a humorous mention of Wetherspoons. Confusing if not British.

    no.context.brits Report

    #40

    Graffiti on a billboard reads "Tommy Robinson has got bum worms," showcasing British humor.

    no.context.brits Report

    #41

    Confusing British meme with Princess Diana quote and comical heart advice about toast.

    no.context.brits Report

    cybertychobrahe avatar
    Elwood Schwartz (it/that)
    Elwood Schwartz (it/that)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unpopular opinion here, and I am prepared for the downvotes, but princess Diana was and is overrated.

    #42

    Text message exchange about buying a steak bake at Greggs, contrasting world issues with a British snack.

    no.context.brits Report

    #43

    Man looking concerned with expensive fish and chips, highlighting British humor.

    no.context.brits Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do not blame him one bit. £54? Them there Londoners have got more money than sense it seems.

    #44

    British clay figures holding a bone-shaped cake with a candle, creating a whimsical scene.

    NoContextBrits Report

    #45

    Two engraved padlocks on a metal fence displaying conflicting messages, possibly confusing to those unfamiliar with British humor.

    no.context.brits Report

    #46

    Man in a supermarket, wearing a brown coat and tie, standing beside vegetable displays. British humor caption says "Veggie Kray."

    no.context.brits Report

    #47

    Funeral procession with British flag-draped coffin under flowers, titled "Margaret Thatcher Best Moments", showing British humor.

    no.context.brits Report

    jorinda-rankin1 avatar
    BarkingSquirell
    BarkingSquirell
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Massive downvote due to disrespect of a diseased person. Are you going after Jimmy Carter next?

    #48

    A meme with a dam labeled "The Letter R," holding back water labeled "Googling Gary Oldman," above a town labeled "Straight Men."

    no.context.brits Report

    #49

    British humor: A Smiths-themed Indian restaurant in Manchester with menu puns on Instagram.

    no.context.brits Report

    #50

    Google search about Welsh language speakers, showing map of Wales and Welsh flag.

    no.context.brits Report

    #51

    Person on subway resembles Radiohead album cover on phone screen; a humorous scene highlighting British music culture.

    no.context.brits Report

    #52

    British humor in a Twitter exchange about feminism with a candid response.

    no.context.brits Report

    #53

    A man featured in a news story headline by The Independent, discussing a personal fear.

    no.context.brits Report

    #54

    Plumbing pipe humorously circles a wall clock next to an air conditioning unit, showing British wit.

    no.context.brits Report

    #55

    Chubby cat lounging in a Tesco aisle with pet food boxes, seemingly taking a nap in a British supermarket.

    no.context.brits Report

    #56

    British humor meme with UK flag suggesting to fry salmon, Japan flag declines humorously.

    no.context.brits Report

    #57

    "Comparison meme: parents buying a house; millennials struggling to afford Lurpak. British humor."

    no.context.brits Report

    #58

    A man dressed as Henry VIII, wearing a detailed historical costume and cap, embodying British historical theme.

    no.context.brits Report

    #59

    British breakfast with two pastries, poached eggs, and sauce, labeled humorously as "Gregg’s Benedict."

    no.context.brits Report

    #60

    Young and older chef side by side in a humorous British photo comparison.

    no.context.brits Report

    #61

    Tweet referencing British news about Princess Charlotte speaking two languages.

    no.context.brits Report

    #62

    Skeleton sitting on a British train seat, appearing humorous and out of place.

    NoContextBrits Report

    #63

    British humor sign: "Due to a technical failure, mash potato is unavailable. Sorry for any inconvenience."

    NoContextBrits Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Technical failure? The teenage lad you hire to mash the taters has broken his arm?

    #64

    British bacon comparison: UK bacon vs. bacon worldwide; highlighting cultural differences in food presentation.

    NoContextBrits Report

    wj_vaughan avatar
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because all our pigs actually look like the medieval paintings you see on the art history memes page.

    #65

    Monkey wearing glasses and a shirt at a desk with text saying, "Monkeys will never type Shakespeare, study finds."

    NoContextBrits Report

    #66

    "BBC News headline about British homes with workers lifting straw construction materials."

    no.context.brits Report

    #67

    Cracked phone screen showing humorous British text messages from Mum and Gaz.

    no.context.brits Report

    #68

    NME headline about Snoop Dogg wanting to replace Gregg Wallace on MasterChef, featuring their photos.

    no.context.brits Report

    #69

    BBC Sport headline about England and Australia, accompanied by an image of a cricket player.

    NoContextBrits Report

