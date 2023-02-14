You might have visited London a few times. You might even have done a brief exchange at a British university or lived in the United Kingdom for a spell. But it takes years and years to truly get to grips with the culture of the British Isles. It’s far more than afternoon tea, gorgeous accents, and red double-decker buses.

Comedy plays a huge part here. The quips can be just as crass as they’re witty, and more often than not they can make outsiders wonder what the heck is going on. That’s where the ‘No Context UK Facebook’ Twitter page comes in. We’ve collected some of their most hilarious memes to share with you. If these won’t make you do a double-take, we’re not sure what will. Scroll down and check them out!

Meanwhile, check out Bored Panda's interview with British comedy writer, published author, and music producer Ariane Sherine. Scroll down to read her thoughts.