While browsing our favorite NH antique shop during the summer of 2015, I fell in love with the chest at first sight, unaware that clues to its unique provenance were written on the back. It was only after bringing the chest of drawers home to our cottage that I discovered this hidden key to its important history. My online research later confirmed what was recorded there: the chest was carried by ox cart from Richmond, NH, to Sugar Hill, NH, by one of Sugar Hill's earliest settlers - possibly Moses Aldrich himself.



Three years after acquiring the chest, we were visiting Sugar Hill during the famed Lupine Festival. We happened upon the Sugar Hill Sampler, a large barn transformed into a gift shop, whose proprietor happened to be Barbara Serafini, the previous owner of my chest. I went inside the gift shop and wandered to the back of the barn, where I discovered the Early Settler's Museum. The museum was Barbara's labor of love, created for the sake of documenting and preserving her family's history and the history of the surrounding area. It provided me with a world of insight into the history of my chest! As I explored the museum I learned that Barbara Serafini was a fifth generation descendant of Moses and Sarah Aldrich, the first permanent settlers of Sugar Hill. She was the daughter of Fiorenzo (Enzo, Serry) Serafini, son of an Italian immigrant, and Esther (Essie) Tefft Serafini, who bought the chest of drawers in 1937 from Essie's elderly cousin, Elwood Bowles (as noted on the back of the chest).



A few years later, Serry and Essie would become the next proprietors of the venerable and iconic Homestead Inn of Sugar Hill, NH. So that is where my chest of drawers lived until 2015, when our antique dealer friend bought the chest and sold it to me. Essie inherited the inn and Elm Farm from her parents, Simon and Marcia Bowles. They had acquired the farm from Moses Aldrich, the earliest permanent settler of Sugar Hill who built the original farmhouse in 1805. To make extra money, the Bowles began taking boarders in 1881. They expanded the farmhouse in 1889 and named it the Homestead Inn, operating it until 1940, when, at the start of WW2 they turned the inn over to their daughter, Essie, and son-in-law, Serry. Eventually, Barbara Serafini inherited the farm and inn from her parents.



The Homestead Inn was one of the oldest family-operated inns in America - seven generations of the same family welcomed guests to the venerable inn. But one sad day, the historic inn closed its doors forever. And the building was razed a few years later in 2015, after all the antique furniture was removed. Besides the chest, we also bought an original old sign that came from the Homestead Inn, a charming and highly prized piece of NH history that we are proud to display above our fireplace mantel today. I will always cherish my chest of drawers. It is very special to me because it was brought to Sugar Hill by one of its earliest settlers, "lived" at the iconic Homestead Inn, and is part of the fascinating history of my beloved New Hampshire.

