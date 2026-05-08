59 Historic Pieces From Early America That People Collected
Sometimes, it’s hard to grasp just how different the United States looked several centuries ago. Before modern homes, sleek furniture, and all the little conveniences we’re used to, many people lived in log cabins, gathered around wooden tables and chairs, and relied on oil lamps for light. Sadly, we can’t travel back in time to witness it for ourselves, but the pieces left behind can still give us a glimpse into that world.
On the Facebook group Early American, members share historic finds they’ve collected from America’s past. Some are everyday household objects, while others are family heirlooms or carefully preserved antiques. Scroll down to see them for yourself and upvote your favorites!
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My Parent's Living Room In New Jersey
Built in 1962, my then very young mother once told the architect "I want the house to be as authentic as possible" to which he queried "Where do you want the outhouse?" The Girandole mirror, tilt top table and Queen Anne side chair are period pieces with the other items reproductions
Outside Looking Into My Dining Room
Our Granddaughter’s Bedroom, Which We Call The “Pretty Room”, Is More Victorian, And Home To Most Of My Collection Of Child Related Antiques
I Found A Pretty Fun Piece Recently. Late 19th Century Folk Art Bent Wood Adirondack Rocker
Does Anyone Else Collect Mid 19th Century Images ?
Bought This Last Week
My Great Great Grandmothers Pocket Sized Oxford Bible Which Is Dated 1891
She was born in 1869. It is held together by a combined 9 threads. My great grandmother was the one who wrapped it in lace
Vintage Bee Skep In Old Chair In Front Of My Garden Shed!
Can You Imagine Sitting On A Horse Hair Sofa?
Nevertheless, it was useful in the 19th century, but very difficult today. I found the sofa in absolutely pristine condition. When I went to pick it up it was left outside in front of an old barn in the rain. Oh well, it was worth every bit and there was no damage
My Dining Room Looking My Parlor. Trenton, NJ
Silas Hoadley tall case clock, 1830 corner cupboard, Centennial Chippendale dining chair, early 19th century Sheraton banquet gate leg dining table, 1920's Sheraton Sideboard, Dutch 18th century chandelier. Dog 11 years old
My Kitchen (David T Smith) Is Finally Complete In My Late 17th C. Home
Recently, I've Noticed That Members Have Been Sharing Their 19th Century Woven Coverlets
And today a member asked for ideas on how to display them. Here are some ways I display a few of the coverlets from my own collection. I like to put them in places where we can best enjoy them: in the master bedroom, in the hallway outside our MBR, and in the dining area of my country kitchen.
My Mom Bought It At An Antique Store About 40 Years Ago. She Had It Reupholstered. I Inherited It And Love It
I Started Getting Into Primitives About Two Months Ago- Then Just Nosedived Right Into Antique Stoneware- This Is My Latest Obsession!
I Have This 4.5 Inch Long Good Luck Horse Shoe. I Am Hoping Some One Might Know What It Was Made For. I Love The Good Luck Script On It
Wanted To Share Good Scans Of Some Of My 19th Century Images
I've only been collecting these for 6-7 years. Daguerreotypes are near impossible to find on the west coast so most I've purchased online
Lovely To Behold But The High Lead Content Makes Early Flow Blue Unsafe To Use. It's Still Wonderful To Enjoy It As A Display Feature
I Imagine Shelves Like This In An Early Home… Filled With Pieces Used Daily, Worn Over Time, And Loved Without A Second Thought
Discovered In A Barn This Morning In Wayne County, North Carolina. Crazy To Still Find Pieces Like This In The Wild
He’s All Original And Untouched
Definitely has condition issues, but you would too, if you were his age! Honestly the largest bow rocking horse I’ve seen, not to much mention owned! The oldest one, too. He is NOT kept outdoors. I just parked him here when I unloaded the van. Refer to the house door for scale! I love him!!! I wish I knew more about him.
EDITED TO ADD: Sunshine illuminated pictures from today! I wiped the dust off the rockers (yes, they are damaged and need stabilizing) and revealed a gorgeous old red with black stenciled motifs! I also saw the colorful plaid fabric remnants of the saddle blanket. The covering of saddle itself is long gone, but you can see the hand carved wooden seat, pommel and cantle. You can even see traces of color on the breast collar. ♥️. By the way, I measured him. The rockers are exactly five feet across! He’s 36” tall to the top of his head.
248 Year Old Newspaper
Most of you know we like early items that would have been found in homes of the period. This one is even more appropriate for our home in that it is from November 3, 1778. TC was born on Nov 3, just not in 1778
I Bought The Taller Three Several Years Ago And I'm Not Sure Where
Unfortunately, the artist didnt sign them. I bought the two in the middle from Angie Ward-Hoskins. Her mother made them, but she's no longer selling them. You can find patterns on Etsy. Also, Lottie Laychak at Sweetpeas Primitives makes wonderful primitive turkeys, as well!
Newest Sampler. Great Addition
My Original George Washington Peace Medal Given To A Native Chief In 1792. Made From Coin Silver
A Family Friend Gave It To Me, And I’d Like To Learn More About It
This Is Part Of My Rockingham/Benninton Collection. My Husband And I Have Had Some Good Times Looking For These Pieces
Here Is My Newly Acquired Pie Safe. It Came Out Of A Very Prominent Home In Maine
This Empire-Style Chest Of Drawers, A Country Piece Hand-Crafted In New Hampshire Of Solid Birdseye Maple And Curly Maple, Has Been My Personal Dresser For The Past Eight Years
While browsing our favorite NH antique shop during the summer of 2015, I fell in love with the chest at first sight, unaware that clues to its unique provenance were written on the back. It was only after bringing the chest of drawers home to our cottage that I discovered this hidden key to its important history. My online research later confirmed what was recorded there: the chest was carried by ox cart from Richmond, NH, to Sugar Hill, NH, by one of Sugar Hill's earliest settlers - possibly Moses Aldrich himself.
Three years after acquiring the chest, we were visiting Sugar Hill during the famed Lupine Festival. We happened upon the Sugar Hill Sampler, a large barn transformed into a gift shop, whose proprietor happened to be Barbara Serafini, the previous owner of my chest. I went inside the gift shop and wandered to the back of the barn, where I discovered the Early Settler's Museum. The museum was Barbara's labor of love, created for the sake of documenting and preserving her family's history and the history of the surrounding area. It provided me with a world of insight into the history of my chest! As I explored the museum I learned that Barbara Serafini was a fifth generation descendant of Moses and Sarah Aldrich, the first permanent settlers of Sugar Hill. She was the daughter of Fiorenzo (Enzo, Serry) Serafini, son of an Italian immigrant, and Esther (Essie) Tefft Serafini, who bought the chest of drawers in 1937 from Essie's elderly cousin, Elwood Bowles (as noted on the back of the chest).
A few years later, Serry and Essie would become the next proprietors of the venerable and iconic Homestead Inn of Sugar Hill, NH. So that is where my chest of drawers lived until 2015, when our antique dealer friend bought the chest and sold it to me. Essie inherited the inn and Elm Farm from her parents, Simon and Marcia Bowles. They had acquired the farm from Moses Aldrich, the earliest permanent settler of Sugar Hill who built the original farmhouse in 1805. To make extra money, the Bowles began taking boarders in 1881. They expanded the farmhouse in 1889 and named it the Homestead Inn, operating it until 1940, when, at the start of WW2 they turned the inn over to their daughter, Essie, and son-in-law, Serry. Eventually, Barbara Serafini inherited the farm and inn from her parents.
The Homestead Inn was one of the oldest family-operated inns in America - seven generations of the same family welcomed guests to the venerable inn. But one sad day, the historic inn closed its doors forever. And the building was razed a few years later in 2015, after all the antique furniture was removed. Besides the chest, we also bought an original old sign that came from the Homestead Inn, a charming and highly prized piece of NH history that we are proud to display above our fireplace mantel today. I will always cherish my chest of drawers. It is very special to me because it was brought to Sugar Hill by one of its earliest settlers, "lived" at the iconic Homestead Inn, and is part of the fascinating history of my beloved New Hampshire.
This Is A Table At My Elderly Parent’s Home In Virginia. No Idea About It And Would Love To Have Some Thoughts. Could Have Come Out Of Minnesota From A Great Aunt
This Is Actually One Of A Pair Of Early Brass Candlesticks, But Thought The Close Up Would Show Best
Pre Civil War American Ogee Clock. $7.50 USD At A Local Estate Sale
I Picked This Up For $25
Living Room With Connecticut Full-Bonnet Highboy
Portrait of J. DeVries art dealer in Boston, 1840 I made the swag holders with the decorative brass buttons
Seven Early Stoneware Jugs. One Is Not Quite As Early As The Others, But It’s Still Older Than Me
This Rare And Wonderful Piece Is An Early Gift From My Dear Husband In Honor Of Our Upcoming 50th Wedding Anniversary In 2025
It is a bentwood bride's box with its fascinating folk art paint decoration still intact. The mysterious scene is full of ancient symbolism: a snow leopard is chained to a tall monument which holds a giant burning heart. The mythological Cupid is suspended above the scene and has launched an arrow from his bow that travels toward its target: the smoking heart. There are three groups of flowers behind the leopard.
The initials, F.G.G., are painted along the border in archaic German script, along with four words that are translated: "Trust not the World". The box is held together with wooden pegs and likely dates to between 1780 and 1820. Although it is constructed like a typical German bride's box, its atypical decoration may suggest a Pennsylvania German origin. This extraordinary piece was previously part of the collection of the late Bruce Knight, an avid antique collector and the founder and former proprietor of the Heart of Ohio Antique Center, the largest antique mall in the country, located in Springfield, Ohio
When You Go To Purchase A Drysink Off Facebook Marketplace And Actually Stumble Into An Estate Sale That Wasn’t Yet Tagged Or Advertised, What A Day
A Very Nice Early Bordens Dairy Milk Carrier
Posting Wallpaper Or Band Boxes This Morning. Notice The One On The Bottom Right Has The American Flag
Here Is A Circa 1870s Walnut And Pine Blank Blank? Any Ideas? Size 5”h 8”w And 4”d. Minus The Base And Crank
This Copper Kettle Has Been Stored In Our Homes For Years
My husband is certain it belonged to his grandparents so it is old. My husband is 81
I Know Not What This Is. 13" Longest. All Wood. Dated 1661. Whatever It Was Used For The Heavily Buildup Residue Is Rather Waxy Soap Like
I Just Purchased 3 Of These Chairs From An Estate Sale. I Love The Wide Seats And The Way The Chairs Lean Back A Bit!
I've Had This Teeny Very Intricate High Top Shoe For A Long Time
I never did understand its purpose
awfully small to examine for a salesman sample
Definitely not a doll shoe (well I don't think so anyhow)
I just think it's beautifully done
I Just Picked These Up Searching Boxes In An Attic At An Estate Sale
I’d like to know an approximate age and if they were a common kitchen utensil for cooking and baking. I first thought they were all for beer until I saw the little ones as I grew up in an Irish family
Silas Hoadley In A Nice Dry Red And Black Grain Paint
Finally Have My Sideboard Looking How I Want It To
My 2nd Great Grandfathers Baby Shoes, He Was Born November 20th Of 1895
I Purchased This Painting Of A Very Handsome Woman A Few Years Ago, Not Signed
Identity unknown. Clearly the frame is not original, but i’m curious. The cap she wears, her strong jaw … I think german or slavic descent… I love her
Extremely Rare 18th Century Teapot Found At Estate Sale!
A Few Of The Lanterns
Hand Painted Mudroom Floor
The artist used a feather and paint to create the faux marble effect. Then he sealed the entire floor with amber shellac. It has held up for many years
Horses
I'm sure several will say or think "That's way too many" and honestly I can't disagree but what started with one wooden rocking horse some 35 years ago turned into somewhat of an addiction and so here we are
Picked Up This Interesting Piece. It About 5 1/2 Feet Round. Previous Owner Said It Was Called A Bangle. And Was On A Side Of A Barn
I Have Another Unique Cupboard I Acquired From An Old Farmhouse House In Northern PA
I don’t know much about it. I thought maybe a church piece but not really sure. The front panels are made of wrought iron. When I stumbled upon it I knew I had to have it. Certain pieces that speak to you. Thank you all again for all the great info and what’s your thoughts on this piece
Anybody Know If This Is An Early American Silversmith? F. Eynatten And Co. On The Top Is Gibons. They Must Have Been A Wealthy Family
Recently Acquired. Dovetail Corners And Wide 20" Boards
One Of My Favorite Silhouettes!
My Wife Found This Miniature Tintype In A Second Hand Shop Yesterday And Brought It Home For $2
It's the smallest that I've ever seen and put a penny next to it for size reference. (As small as it is ....how she spotted it tucked in between two shelves is a mystery to me.)
I digitally cleaned up the photo to give me an idea as to what it might have looked like when it was first made for a loved one.
I'm guessing the tintype is from the mid 1800's and am not a fashion/fabrics expert to make a better educated guess so I'm asking the groups expertise for help in dating it. Is she dressed in some type of mourning clothes ?
Thank you for any thoughts on the tintype size and lady and her manner of dress.