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Sometimes, it’s hard to grasp just how different the United States looked several centuries ago. Before modern homes, sleek furniture, and all the little conveniences we’re used to, many people lived in log cabins, gathered around wooden tables and chairs, and relied on oil lamps for light. Sadly, we can’t travel back in time to witness it for ourselves, but the pieces left behind can still give us a glimpse into that world.

On the Facebook group Early American, members share historic finds they’ve collected from America’s past. Some are everyday household objects, while others are family heirlooms or carefully preserved antiques. Scroll down to see them for yourself and upvote your favorites!

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#1

My Parent's Living Room In New Jersey

A historically decorated room featuring Early America pieces, including two armchairs and a fireplace with a gilded mirror.

Built in 1962, my then very young mother once told the architect "I want the house to be as authentic as possible" to which he queried "Where do you want the outhouse?" The Girandole mirror, tilt top table and Queen Anne side chair are period pieces with the other items reproductions

Max Hayden Report

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    #2

    Outside Looking Into My Dining Room

    Outside Looking Into My Dining Room

    Herman Veenendaal Report

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    monsieurmabel avatar
    monsieur mabel
    monsieur mabel
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ....definitely setting a mood here.....

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    #3

    Our Granddaughter’s Bedroom, Which We Call The “Pretty Room”, Is More Victorian, And Home To Most Of My Collection Of Child Related Antiques

    Our Granddaughter’s Bedroom, Which We Call The “Pretty Room”, Is More Victorian, And Home To Most Of My Collection Of Child Related Antiques

    Pamela Lipscomb Husfelt Report

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    #4

    I Found A Pretty Fun Piece Recently. Late 19th Century Folk Art Bent Wood Adirondack Rocker

    Early American historic pieces: a rustic rocking chair made from branches and dark wicker with decorative knobs.

    Jeff Lemuel Report

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    #5

    Does Anyone Else Collect Mid 19th Century Images ?

    Does Anyone Else Collect Mid 19th Century Images ?

    Brian Schara Report

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    #6

    Bought This Last Week

    A classic Hoosier cabinet, an early American historic piece, filled with various kitchen collectibles and vintage items.

    Elaine Macy Wright Report

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    monsieurmabel avatar
    monsieur mabel
    monsieur mabel
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...the organizer in me loves this.....

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    #7

    My Great Great Grandmothers Pocket Sized Oxford Bible Which Is Dated 1891

    An old, worn Holy Bible with a dark brown cover and faded gold lettering, tied with a cream lace ribbon. Historic piece.

    She was born in 1869. It is held together by a combined 9 threads. My great grandmother was the one who wrapped it in lace

    Ayden Hildebrand Report

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    #8

    Vintage Bee Skep In Old Chair In Front Of My Garden Shed!

    Early America historic pieces: a vintage beehive skep on a chair near a garden shed, surrounded by lush ivy.

    Ann Pittard Smith Report

    4points
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    #9

    Can You Imagine Sitting On A Horse Hair Sofa?

    Can You Imagine Sitting On A Horse Hair Sofa?

    Nevertheless, it was useful in the 19th century, but very difficult today. I found the sofa in absolutely pristine condition. When I went to pick it up it was left outside in front of an old barn in the rain. Oh well, it was worth every bit and there was no damage

    Steve Bernard Report

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    #10

    My Dining Room Looking My Parlor. Trenton, NJ

    My Dining Room Looking My Parlor. Trenton, NJ

    Silas Hoadley tall case clock, 1830 corner cupboard, Centennial Chippendale dining chair, early 19th century Sheraton banquet gate leg dining table, 1920's Sheraton Sideboard, Dutch 18th century chandelier. Dog 11 years old

    Max Hayden Report

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    #11

    My Kitchen (David T Smith) Is Finally Complete In My Late 17th C. Home

    Historic American kitchen with various collected early America pieces, including a distressed cabinet, multi-drawer unit, and pewter plates.

    Karina Goldner Romano Report

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    #12

    Recently, I've Noticed That Members Have Been Sharing Their 19th Century Woven Coverlets

    Recently, I've Noticed That Members Have Been Sharing Their 19th Century Woven Coverlets

    And today a member asked for ideas on how to display them. Here are some ways I display a few of the coverlets from my own collection. I like to put them in places where we can best enjoy them: in the master bedroom, in the hallway outside our MBR, and in the dining area of my country kitchen.

    Valerie Anne Report

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    #13

    My Mom Bought It At An Antique Store About 40 Years Ago. She Had It Reupholstered. I Inherited It And Love It

    My Mom Bought It At An Antique Store About 40 Years Ago. She Had It Reupholstered. I Inherited It And Love It

    Peggy Hasenzahl Edwards Report

    4points
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    #14

    I Started Getting Into Primitives About Two Months Ago- Then Just Nosedived Right Into Antique Stoneware- This Is My Latest Obsession!

    I Started Getting Into Primitives About Two Months Ago- Then Just Nosedived Right Into Antique Stoneware- This Is My Latest Obsession!

    Nick Shaver Report

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    #15

    I Have This 4.5 Inch Long Good Luck Horse Shoe. I Am Hoping Some One Might Know What It Was Made For. I Love The Good Luck Script On It

    I Have This 4.5 Inch Long Good Luck Horse Shoe. I Am Hoping Some One Might Know What It Was Made For. I Love The Good Luck Script On It

    Willis Simpson Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Wanted To Share Good Scans Of Some Of My 19th Century Images

    Wanted To Share Good Scans Of Some Of My 19th Century Images

    I've only been collecting these for 6-7 years. Daguerreotypes are near impossible to find on the west coast so most I've purchased online

    Darin Cozine Report

    4points
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    #17

    Lovely To Behold But The High Lead Content Makes Early Flow Blue Unsafe To Use. It's Still Wonderful To Enjoy It As A Display Feature

    Corner cabinet filled with historic pieces from Early America, featuring blue and white dishes and decorative paintings.

    James Pollowitz Report

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    #18

    I Imagine Shelves Like This In An Early Home… Filled With Pieces Used Daily, Worn Over Time, And Loved Without A Second Thought

    Rustic wooden shelves displaying Early America historic pieces: pottery, baskets, and candles.

    Dylan Miller Report

    4points
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    #19

    Discovered In A Barn This Morning In Wayne County, North Carolina. Crazy To Still Find Pieces Like This In The Wild

    An aged, dark green antique wooden secretary desk with two drawers and carved details, a historic piece from Early America.

    Kyle A. Berrier Report

    4points
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    #20

    He’s All Original And Untouched

    An old, white, weathered rocking horse, an historic piece from Early America, against a rustic log cabin wall.

    Definitely has condition issues, but you would too, if you were his age! Honestly the largest bow rocking horse I’ve seen, not to much mention owned! The oldest one, too. He is NOT kept outdoors. I just parked him here when I unloaded the van. Refer to the house door for scale! I love him!!! I wish I knew more about him.

    EDITED TO ADD: Sunshine illuminated pictures from today! I wiped the dust off the rockers (yes, they are damaged and need stabilizing) and revealed a gorgeous old red with black stenciled motifs! I also saw the colorful plaid fabric remnants of the saddle blanket. The covering of saddle itself is long gone, but you can see the hand carved wooden seat, pommel and cantle. You can even see traces of color on the breast collar. ♥️. By the way, I measured him. The rockers are exactly five feet across! He’s 36” tall to the top of his head.

    Sarah Meadows Report

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    #21

    248 Year Old Newspaper

    A historic piece of Early America, The London Gazette, dated October 31 to November 3, 1778, displaying news.

    Most of you know we like early items that would have been found in homes of the period. This one is even more appropriate for our home in that it is from November 3, 1778. TC was born on Nov 3, just not in 1778

    TC Kim Waln Report

    3points
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    #22

    I Bought The Taller Three Several Years Ago And I'm Not Sure Where

    Antique turkey decoys surround a decorated tree, displaying historic pieces from early America in a rustic setting.

    Unfortunately, the artist didnt sign them. I bought the two in the middle from Angie Ward-Hoskins. Her mother made them, but she's no longer selling them. You can find patterns on Etsy. Also, Lottie Laychak at Sweetpeas Primitives makes wonderful primitive turkeys, as well!

    Kimberly Kaufman Report

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    #23

    Newest Sampler. Great Addition

    A collection of early America historic pieces, including antique furniture, bowls, and buckets, displayed in a rustic setting.

    Tere Bunker Report

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    #24

    My Original George Washington Peace Medal Given To A Native Chief In 1792. Made From Coin Silver

    My Original George Washington Peace Medal Given To A Native Chief In 1792. Made From Coin Silver

    Vince Scarlata Report

    3points
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    #25

    A Family Friend Gave It To Me, And I’d Like To Learn More About It

    A Family Friend Gave It To Me, And I’d Like To Learn More About It

    Deanna Elizabeth Report

    3points
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    #26

    This Is Part Of My Rockingham/Benninton Collection. My Husband And I Have Had Some Good Times Looking For These Pieces

    This Is Part Of My Rockingham/Benninton Collection. My Husband And I Have Had Some Good Times Looking For These Pieces

    Rosana Garner Report

    3points
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    #27

    Here Is My Newly Acquired Pie Safe. It Came Out Of A Very Prominent Home In Maine

    Early American furniture: a rustic red cabinet with punched tin panels and a matching wall shelf, showcasing historic pieces.

    Lynn Maddocks Report

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    #28

    This Empire-Style Chest Of Drawers, A Country Piece Hand-Crafted In New Hampshire Of Solid Birdseye Maple And Curly Maple, Has Been My Personal Dresser For The Past Eight Years

    Historic American dresser with curly maple wood, showcasing classic craftsmanship for collectors of early American pieces.

    While browsing our favorite NH antique shop during the summer of 2015, I fell in love with the chest at first sight, unaware that clues to its unique provenance were written on the back. It was only after bringing the chest of drawers home to our cottage that I discovered this hidden key to its important history. My online research later confirmed what was recorded there: the chest was carried by ox cart from Richmond, NH, to Sugar Hill, NH, by one of Sugar Hill's earliest settlers - possibly Moses Aldrich himself.

    Three years after acquiring the chest, we were visiting Sugar Hill during the famed Lupine Festival. We happened upon the Sugar Hill Sampler, a large barn transformed into a gift shop, whose proprietor happened to be Barbara Serafini, the previous owner of my chest. I went inside the gift shop and wandered to the back of the barn, where I discovered the Early Settler's Museum. The museum was Barbara's labor of love, created for the sake of documenting and preserving her family's history and the history of the surrounding area. It provided me with a world of insight into the history of my chest! As I explored the museum I learned that Barbara Serafini was a fifth generation descendant of Moses and Sarah Aldrich, the first permanent settlers of Sugar Hill. She was the daughter of Fiorenzo (Enzo, Serry) Serafini, son of an Italian immigrant, and Esther (Essie) Tefft Serafini, who bought the chest of drawers in 1937 from Essie's elderly cousin, Elwood Bowles (as noted on the back of the chest).

    A few years later, Serry and Essie would become the next proprietors of the venerable and iconic Homestead Inn of Sugar Hill, NH. So that is where my chest of drawers lived until 2015, when our antique dealer friend bought the chest and sold it to me. Essie inherited the inn and Elm Farm from her parents, Simon and Marcia Bowles. They had acquired the farm from Moses Aldrich, the earliest permanent settler of Sugar Hill who built the original farmhouse in 1805. To make extra money, the Bowles began taking boarders in 1881. They expanded the farmhouse in 1889 and named it the Homestead Inn, operating it until 1940, when, at the start of WW2 they turned the inn over to their daughter, Essie, and son-in-law, Serry. Eventually, Barbara Serafini inherited the farm and inn from her parents.

    The Homestead Inn was one of the oldest family-operated inns in America - seven generations of the same family welcomed guests to the venerable inn. But one sad day, the historic inn closed its doors forever. And the building was razed a few years later in 2015, after all the antique furniture was removed. Besides the chest, we also bought an original old sign that came from the Homestead Inn, a charming and highly prized piece of NH history that we are proud to display above our fireplace mantel today. I will always cherish my chest of drawers. It is very special to me because it was brought to Sugar Hill by one of its earliest settlers, "lived" at the iconic Homestead Inn, and is part of the fascinating history of my beloved New Hampshire.

    Valerie Anne Report

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    #29

    This Is A Table At My Elderly Parent’s Home In Virginia. No Idea About It And Would Love To Have Some Thoughts. Could Have Come Out Of Minnesota From A Great Aunt

    Ornate historic Early America antique wooden table with colorful vases and small collectibles, showcasing early American pieces.

    Bridget Bryant Report

    3points
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    #30

    This Is Actually One Of A Pair Of Early Brass Candlesticks, But Thought The Close Up Would Show Best

    A vintage brass candlestick with a partially burnt candle on a wooden table, near a window with floral curtains. Early America antique.

    TC Kim Waln Report

    3points
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    #31

    Pre Civil War American Ogee Clock. $7.50 USD At A Local Estate Sale

    A close-up of an ornate historic American clock with a decorative painted glass panel. Early America collected item.

    Paul Barina Report

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    #32

    I Picked This Up For $25

    An antique wooden bucket with a metal handle, a historic piece from early America, on a wooden table.

    Allan Mendez Report

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    #33

    Living Room With Connecticut Full-Bonnet Highboy

    A room furnished with Historic Pieces From Early America, including a tall chest of drawers, a leather chair, and a fireplace.

    Portrait of J. DeVries art dealer in Boston, 1840 I made the swag holders with the decorative brass buttons

    Al Grella Report

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    #34

    Seven Early Stoneware Jugs. One Is Not Quite As Early As The Others, But It’s Still Older Than Me

    Several historic pieces from early America, including stoneware jugs with blue designs and a painted wooden chest.

    Ed Stenger Report

    3points
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    #35

    This Rare And Wonderful Piece Is An Early Gift From My Dear Husband In Honor Of Our Upcoming 50th Wedding Anniversary In 2025

    A painted oval wooden box, open to reveal its colorful lid. An historic piece from early America, with a leopard and cherub.

    It is a bentwood bride's box with its fascinating folk art paint decoration still intact. The mysterious scene is full of ancient symbolism: a snow leopard is chained to a tall monument which holds a giant burning heart. The mythological Cupid is suspended above the scene and has launched an arrow from his bow that travels toward its target: the smoking heart. There are three groups of flowers behind the leopard.

    The initials, F.G.G., are painted along the border in archaic German script, along with four words that are translated: "Trust not the World". The box is held together with wooden pegs and likely dates to between 1780 and 1820. Although it is constructed like a typical German bride's box, its atypical decoration may suggest a Pennsylvania German origin. This extraordinary piece was previously part of the collection of the late Bruce Knight, an avid antique collector and the founder and former proprietor of the Heart of Ohio Antique Center, the largest antique mall in the country, located in Springfield, Ohio

    Valerie Anne Report

    3points
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    #36

    When You Go To Purchase A Drysink Off Facebook Marketplace And Actually Stumble Into An Estate Sale That Wasn’t Yet Tagged Or Advertised, What A Day

    When You Go To Purchase A Drysink Off Facebook Marketplace And Actually Stumble Into An Estate Sale That Wasn’t Yet Tagged Or Advertised, What A Day

    Cindy Lewis Servizzi Report

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    #37

    A Very Nice Early Bordens Dairy Milk Carrier

    A hand holds an antique blue wooden Borden's Dairy box. An early American collectible.

    Joe Rajczak Report

    3points
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    #38

    Posting Wallpaper Or Band Boxes This Morning. Notice The One On The Bottom Right Has The American Flag

    Early America historic pieces: stacked oval boxes with painted designs, showcasing various collected patterns and scenes.

    TC Kim Waln Report

    3points
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    #39

    Here Is A Circa 1870s Walnut And Pine Blank Blank? Any Ideas? Size 5”h 8”w And 4”d. Minus The Base And Crank

    Here Is A Circa 1870s Walnut And Pine Blank Blank? Any Ideas? Size 5”h 8”w And 4”d. Minus The Base And Crank

    Steve Bernard Report

    3points
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    #40

    This Copper Kettle Has Been Stored In Our Homes For Years

    A tarnished, black cauldron with a rustic metal handle hangs from a wooden beam. A historic piece from early America.

    My husband is certain it belonged to his grandparents so it is old. My husband is 81

    Terri Rothan Patterson Report

    3points
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    #41

    I Know Not What This Is. 13" Longest. All Wood. Dated 1661. Whatever It Was Used For The Heavily Buildup Residue Is Rather Waxy Soap Like

    I Know Not What This Is. 13" Longest. All Wood. Dated 1661. Whatever It Was Used For The Heavily Buildup Residue Is Rather Waxy Soap Like

    Trevor Cozyris Report

    3points
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    #42

    I Just Purchased 3 Of These Chairs From An Estate Sale. I Love The Wide Seats And The Way The Chairs Lean Back A Bit!

    I Just Purchased 3 Of These Chairs From An Estate Sale. I Love The Wide Seats And The Way The Chairs Lean Back A Bit!

    Mary Chamberlin Report

    3points
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    #43

    I've Had This Teeny Very Intricate High Top Shoe For A Long Time

    A hand holds a tiny, aged dark leather boot, a historic piece from Early America, on a wooden background.

    I never did understand its purpose
    awfully small to examine for a salesman sample
    Definitely not a doll shoe (well I don't think so anyhow)
    I just think it's beautifully done

    Sandi Wise Report

    3points
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    #44

    I Just Picked These Up Searching Boxes In An Attic At An Estate Sale

    I Just Picked These Up Searching Boxes In An Attic At An Estate Sale

    I’d like to know an approximate age and if they were a common kitchen utensil for cooking and baking. I first thought they were all for beer until I saw the little ones as I grew up in an Irish family

    Patrick Collier Connelly Report

    3points
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    #45

    Silas Hoadley In A Nice Dry Red And Black Grain Paint

    An antique wooden grandfather clock stands tall next to a colonial-style chair, showcasing historic pieces from early America.

    TC Kim Waln Report

    3points
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    #46

    Finally Have My Sideboard Looking How I Want It To

    Finally Have My Sideboard Looking How I Want It To

    David Abston Report

    3points
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    #47

    My 2nd Great Grandfathers Baby Shoes, He Was Born November 20th Of 1895

    A pair of historic pieces: small, dark brown leather baby boots with black buttons, collected from Early America.

    Ayden Hildebrand Report

    3points
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    #48

    I Purchased This Painting Of A Very Handsome Woman A Few Years Ago, Not Signed

    I Purchased This Painting Of A Very Handsome Woman A Few Years Ago, Not Signed

    Identity unknown. Clearly the frame is not original, but i’m curious. The cap she wears, her strong jaw … I think german or slavic descent… I love her

    Yvonne Comeau Report

    3points
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    #49

    Extremely Rare 18th Century Teapot Found At Estate Sale!

    A historic piece from early America: a vibrant green and yellow ceramic teapot featuring intricate embossed figures and patterns.

    Rob Hunter Report

    3points
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    #50

    A Few Of The Lanterns

    A collection of early American lanterns hanging above a window, showcasing historic pieces that people collected.

    Nate Cogs Report

    3points
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    #51

    Hand Painted Mudroom Floor

    A black and tan checkered floor with visible wood grain, extending from a doorway. Historic pieces of Early America inspire this design.

    The artist used a feather and paint to create the faux marble effect. Then he sealed the entire floor with amber shellac. It has held up for many years

    Al Grella Report

    3points
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    #52

    Horses

    A wooden hutch filled with historic pieces from early America, including pewter dishes and miniature horse toys.

    I'm sure several will say or think "That's way too many" and honestly I can't disagree but what started with one wooden rocking horse some 35 years ago turned into somewhat of an addiction and so here we are

    Cresson Wiker Report

    3points
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    #53

    Picked Up This Interesting Piece. It About 5 1/2 Feet Round. Previous Owner Said It Was Called A Bangle. And Was On A Side Of A Barn

    An historic piece from early America, this large, weathered wooden wheel with decorative cutouts and pointed spokes, rests on grass.

    Philip Snyder Report

    3points
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    #54

    I Have Another Unique Cupboard I Acquired From An Old Farmhouse House In Northern PA

    A tall, antique wooden cabinet with Gothic arches and wrought iron grilles displays historic pieces from early America.

    I don’t know much about it. I thought maybe a church piece but not really sure. The front panels are made of wrought iron. When I stumbled upon it I knew I had to have it. Certain pieces that speak to you. Thank you all again for all the great info and what’s your thoughts on this piece

    Joe Rajczak Report

    3points
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    #55

    Anybody Know If This Is An Early American Silversmith? F. Eynatten And Co. On The Top Is Gibons. They Must Have Been A Wealthy Family

    A wooden spoon rack with eight early America collectible spoons and ladles, two rows of four on a yellow wall.

    Cliff Dvorak Report

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    #56

    Recently Acquired. Dovetail Corners And Wide 20" Boards

    An historic piece from early America: a rustic wooden chest with painted floral designs, sitting on a woven rug.

    Robert Andersen Report

    2points
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    #57

    One Of My Favorite Silhouettes!

    One Of My Favorite Silhouettes!

    Ann Pittard Smith Report

    2points
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    #58

    My Wife Found This Miniature Tintype In A Second Hand Shop Yesterday And Brought It Home For $2

    A US penny next to an early American miniature photograph of a woman in an ornate gold frame, showing historic pieces people collected.

    It's the smallest that I've ever seen and put a penny next to it for size reference. (As small as it is ....how she spotted it tucked in between two shelves is a mystery to me.)
    I digitally cleaned up the photo to give me an idea as to what it might have looked like when it was first made for a loved one.
    I'm guessing the tintype is from the mid 1800's and am not a fashion/fabrics expert to make a better educated guess so I'm asking the groups expertise for help in dating it. Is she dressed in some type of mourning clothes ?
    Thank you for any thoughts on the tintype size and lady and her manner of dress.

    Doug Mitchell Report

    2points
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    #59

    Collection Of Butter Paddles

    A bowl filled with various antique wooden spoons and scoops, showcasing historic pieces from early America.

    Nina Pagano Report

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