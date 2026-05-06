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We crunch numbers in school, and for many, that feels like more than enough. But between learning the formulas and completing the tests, teachers throw in the occasional “you’ll use this later” reassurance. And while the most common response in class at the time might be “pfff,” they’re often right.

Fast forward three, five, or ten years, and the same calculations show up at work, in spreadsheets, and even at home as you try to determine how much wallpaper your living room remodeling project requires.

So, to help everyone make peace with it, we put together a list of hilarious math memes — and yes, they hit harder if you’ve moved past counting on your fingers.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A funny meme showing stop signs forming a sine wave, representing math struggles. The caption says "Get out."

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capeglossystarling avatar
Ugh, do I have to?
Ugh, do I have to?
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They just did that becos they felt like it.

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    #2

    A funny meme about math trauma. A hamster reacts with fear to the word "solve" from a therapist.

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    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't ask them to discuss their x.

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    #3

    A funny math meme showing a sliced onion with the Pi symbol. It's a visual pun for math struggles.

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    rominaherrera avatar
    HangryHangryHippo
    HangryHangryHippo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hahahaha good one! (o-pi-nion in case someone didn't get it)

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    #4

    A funny meme showing geometric shapes (pentagon, hexagon, octagon) and a COVID-19 virus labeled 'Semester gone', relatable for anyone who struggled with math during the pandemic.

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    #5

    A funny math meme showing E=mc² as Energy=Milk x Coffee², with a confused Einstein face asking, "Am I a joke to you?"

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    #6

    Funny math meme featuring Mr. Krabs. A text reads, Me: I'm sure no-one is actually so bad at maths that they'd think 9 - 2 * 4 = 28. Facebook: observe.

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    #7

    Funny math meme of Liam Neeson on the phone, saying "I don't know who you are, but I will find you," for math memes.

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    #8

    Funny math memes showing a square equaling a circle, with famous scientists looking shocked, bringing back math trauma.

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    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know, I feel like they'd be more likely to gang up and beat the poster up.

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    #9

    A math meme showing a student's simple answer, 17, rejected for a complex calculus solution. Funny math struggles.

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    #10

    A funny meme about sadness using Dave Chappelle, relating to math struggles and trauma.

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    #11

    Funny math memes: Three panels showing text next to images of cats with distressed, confused, or screaming expressions.

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    #12

    Funny math meme: carnival sign reads Crying is NOT an Emergency, related to struggling with math and university trauma.

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    #13

    A funny meme from Twitter where Carson shares a dream about math trauma, provoking humorous replies.

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    #14

    A math meme showing an image with an 89-degree angle with a text reading: Hey perfectionists. This is an 89° angle. Have a good night!

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    #15

    A funny meme comparing "sinus infection" to a distorted "cosinus infection" on a human head diagram. Brings back math trauma!

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Funny math meme showing three dragon heads: Number Theory, Arithmetic, and Approximation Theory. Brings math trauma back.

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    #17

    A person in a maroon hoodie with a math equation and text sits indoors, facing a window. Funny math memes.

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    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OHHHH! Im sec of c and i know it! IM S**Y AND I KNOW IT!

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    #18

    Funny math memes showing a crowd opting for memes over studying mathematics, with the caption What's going on?

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    #19

    Funny meme about math struggles. Gauss, a buff dog, solving complex math at 7. Me, a small dog with a propeller hat, solving simple addition at 19.

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    #20

    A funny math meme using the Drake format, contrasting easy variables with confusing ones, relatable for math struggles.

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    #21

    A math professor gestures during a lecture, showing a funny multiple-choice question on a screen. Math memes.

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    #22

    A funny math meme explaining why pizza is called pizza using the volume formula. This might bring math trauma back.

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    4points
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    #23

    A math meme displaying a Mobius strip as an Alabama family tree. Funny memes that bring back math trauma.

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    4points
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    #24

    Funny math memes comparing bad haircuts to different equations, bringing math trauma back.

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    4points
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    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never thought I'd see equations for hairlines.

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    #25

    A perfectly shaped pentagonal dodecahedron snow sculpture on a sidewalk, next to a bicycle covered in snow. Funny math meme.

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    4points
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    #26

    A funny math meme about a son struggling with math, depicting parents asking him to wake up, and the dad explaining finances.

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    #27

    A math meme showing a teacher asking whats funny while a brain thinks of "Log Horizon" by bending the horizon. Funny memes.

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    4points
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    #28

    A funny math meme of three Spider-Men pointing at each other, representing 2+2, 2x2, and 2². Might bring back math trauma.

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    4points
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    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and (√2 * √2) + 2 (we're currently learning surds)

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    #29

    A meme illustrating a futuristic utopia with the text: Society if (a+b)² was equal to a²+b². Funny math meme.

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    4points
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    #30

    A man reads Introductory Calculus for Infants to a crying baby. A funny math meme that brings back trauma.

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    4points
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    #31

    A funny math meme using Buzz Lightyear, showing his name as "Buzz Lightyear" and then "Buzz 9454240512000km" to represent distance.

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    4points
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    #32

    Two identical black and white cats sitting on a wooden floor, illustrating a funny math meme about the Banach-Tarski paradox.

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    4points
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    #33

    Funny math meme: A broken bridge with a large gap, resembling a math problem simplified to an extreme. This might bring math trauma back.

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    3points
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    #34

    A math problem simplification with extremely long, complex steps. Funny math memes illustrate the trauma of solving them.

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    3points
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    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have never been more afraid in my life.

    1
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    #35

    A math meme with text 'Girl: My number is on the back of the paper. The paper:' above a Mobius strip.

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    #36

    Funny math meme with Matthew McConaughey in Dazed and Confused saying "Be a lot cooler if you did" about using algebra.

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    #37

    A funny math meme comparing differentiating e^x to a Pokemon battle. It's not very effective! Math humor.

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    #38

    Funny math meme comparing a simple ring to a complex Mobius strip, relatable for anyone struggling with math.

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    #39

    Funny math meme: a tiny puppy being interviewed, saying "ok, so basically im very smol", representing epsilon in math.

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    #40

    Math memes: a cartoon character with an oversized brain in a flying saucer above a city, with text about Area 51.

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    #41

    Funny math meme of a man applying Flex Tape to a leaky tank. A perfect representation of math struggles.

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    #42

    Funny math meme showing Nebula as 4 squared and Thanos as 2 to the 4th power. Relatable for anyone who struggled with math.

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    3points
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    #43

    A funny meme about math trauma. It shows images of Vector, The One Ring, a field, and The Matrix characters under the title Algebra starter pack.

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    3points
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    #44

    Funny math meme with a cat on a glowing purple summoning circle, representing WolframAlpha solving integrals.

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    3points
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    #45

    A funny meme for those who struggled with math. A crusader holds a drink, looking confused next to a soda machine.

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    3points
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    #46

    A funny math meme featuring two wide-eyed monkey puppets, representing the struggle with math and commutative diagrams.

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    3points
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    #47

    A math meme featuring three men with surprised faces, captioned "When you multiply 2 negative numbers". Funny memes for math struggles.

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    3points
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    #48

    A graph showing derivatives, non-monotonic functions, and the "stonks" meme to illustrate funny math concepts.

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    2points
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    #49

    Funny math memes blending Pythagoras and Einstein equations, creating trauma and laughter.

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    2points
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    #50

    A funny math meme showing Porygon representing a summation symbol and Porygon2 for an integral symbol, relatable for those who struggled with math.

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    2points
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    #51

    A math meme comparing the Vans logo to a square root math problem. Funny memes for those who struggled with math.

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    #52

    Funny math meme: A mathematician shaking hands with an engineer, then washing hands thoroughly. Brings back math trauma!

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    #53

    A Renaissance painting meme of a man pointing to his hand with a confused math expression, for funny memes.

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    #54

    Kevin from The Office reacts to a password field accepting 'pie' but rejecting 'pi', a funny math meme.

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    #55

    A math meme about bunnies multiplying, showing a large pile of rabbits vs. a complex rabbit family tree for math struggles.

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    2points
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    #56

    A funny math meme. Aang faces a long line of previous avatars, each representing increasingly complex math problems.

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    2points
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    #57

    A funny math meme using Doctor Who characters. Clara asks, Is three a lot? The Doctor explains, Depends on the context. Then, e. Yes and pi. No.

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    2points
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    #58

    A teacher points to a funny math meme on a projector screen, saying Pi Day is a fake holiday to sell more math.

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    2points
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    #59

    A person on a flight holding a large white icosahedron, a funny math meme that brings back trauma.

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    2points
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    #60

    Funny math meme: Teacher's rigid rule on formulas despite a correct answer, featuring the "DO NOT QUESTION THE ELEVATED ONE" text.

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    2points
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    #61

    A math meme shows a crying man labeled A constant, with a threatening dy/dx character behind him. Funny math memes.

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    2points
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    #62

    Funny math meme: a friend incorrectly divides infinity by infinity, met with Edgeworth's classic "entire circus" line.

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    2points
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    #63

    Funny math meme featuring Schrödinger's wave function, with emojis and text. Might bring back math trauma.

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    2points
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    #64

    A funny meme about math trauma. A man with a long face and glasses, wearing a suit, speaks at a podium with a large letter E.

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    2points
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    #65

    A funny math meme about finding the radius of blurry, optical illusion circles, which may bring back trauma for those who struggled with math.

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    2points
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    #66

    Funny math meme juxtaposing "Area 51" with "Volume 51," illustrated by a 2D and 3D aerial view of Area 51.

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    2points
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    #67

    Funny meme about math struggles. A student answers 2+1=0, leading to a teacher's approval. Humor that brings back math trauma.

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    2points
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    #68

    Funny math meme listing Seven Deadly Sins with corresponding indeterminate forms in calculus, evoking math trauma.

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    2points
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    #69

    Expanding brain meme showing increasing enlightenment as math units change, a funny meme for math struggles.

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    2points
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    #70

    A funny meme about math trauma. Two Animal Crossing characters with text: "You learned a new emotion, Sadness!"

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    2points
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    #71

    A math meme of Ralph Wiggum looking scared, chuckling, and saying, "I'm in danger," referencing Hilbert's Hotel. Funny math memes.

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    2points
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    #72

    Funny math meme showing a girl asking to "make it straight please" from y=x² to dy/dx. Relatable math struggles.

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    2points
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    #73

    Funny math meme featuring a man saying, I want a perfect number, then Perfection for 28 after rejecting 69 and 42.

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    2points
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    #74

    Funny math meme about word problems, showing a man with an absurd calculation. Relates to math trauma and struggles.

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    2points
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    #75

    A meme showing Elon Musk laughing, representing engineers' reaction to complex math definitions, one of many funny memes.

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    2points
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    #76

    Frieza meme: A student's new method works, but the math teacher ignores it. Funny meme for math struggles.

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    2points
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    #77

    A funny math meme featuring a joyful starfish saying "Today's The Daaaaay!" perfect for math humor.

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    2points
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    #78

    A funny math meme using Penguins of Madagascar to illustrate the simplicity of measuring the hypotenuse.

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    2points
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    #79

    Funny math meme: sin(zania)/cos(zania) with a map of Tanzania. Brings back math trauma!

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    2points
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    #80

    A funny math meme about the Earth's shape, causing trauma and laughter for those who struggled with math.

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    2points
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    #81

    A screen showing a poll result about inflation. "NO" has 124%, "YES" has 195%. A funny meme about math struggles.

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    2points
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    #82

    Funny math meme comparing strong mathematicians of the past to weaker ones today with a sad dog.

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    2points
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    #83

    Funny math memes showing incorrect math solutions with increasing enlightenment, sure to bring back math trauma.

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    #84

    Funny math meme: Young Anakin Skywalker as a pilot, saying "I'll try induction, that's a good trick." Relatable math struggles.

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