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We crunch numbers in school, and for many, that feels like more than enough. But between learning the formulas and completing the tests, teachers throw in the occasional “you’ll use this later” reassurance. And while the most common response in class at the time might be “pfff,” they’re often right.

Fast forward three, five, or ten years, and the same calculations show up at work, in spreadsheets, and even at home as you try to determine how much wallpaper your living room remodeling project requires.

So, to help everyone make peace with it, we put together a list of hilarious math memes — and yes, they hit harder if you’ve moved past counting on your fingers.