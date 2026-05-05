While van life and camping come with freedom, it doesn’t mean there are no responsibilities. They just look different from traditional living.

Everything from insulation and flooring to installing a bed, water system, and a small kitchen can set you back quite a few bucks even before you hit the road.

Instead of rent, you’re managing things like cold mornings, water and electricity use, keeping the heater running, cooking simple meals, and constantly figuring out safe spots to park for the night.

Then there’s the unpredictability of bad weather, finding reliable internet for work, and the occasional breakdown that can throw your whole plan off track.

“Unless you have a really luxurious motorhome, after a while you do miss your four walls and a hot shower, especially in winter. That’s why I don’t recommend this life if you only want to save on rent. At the end of the experience, I felt like an astronaut returning from space. It took me a while to get used to life indoors,” says writer and van lifer Antonio Armano.