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When people think of van life, they often imagine stunning views, and total freedom. You might also have some practical questions, like how do people live in such a small space, or where do they even shower?

To give you a better understanding of not just the ups, but also the downs of life on the road, we’ve collected some of the best memes from the vault of @memesofvanlife. They perfectly capture all the beautiful, chaotic, and painfully accurate moments.

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#1

Meme showing the reality of living out of a van: unicorn in a field and a dirty horse on a street. This illustrates sparkling homelessness.

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    #2

    POV meme with dozens of drones flying in a sunset sky, capturing a van life gathering, highlighting homelessness.

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    Some people keep van life super simple, with just a bed and a bit of storage. Others go all in on comfort, with proper kitchens, solar power, and bathrooms.

    But the core idea remains the same — people move from place to place instead of staying in one city. Some do it full-time, living in their van all year round. Others are part-timers or weekenders, using their van only for trips, vacations, or seasonal travel.

    A lot of van lifers have remote jobs, while some freelance, run online businesses, or pick up seasonal jobs along the way.
    #3

    A smiling person playing Uno, holding a +4 card while other cards on the table represent the reality of living out of a van.

    memesofvanlife Report

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    #4

    A girl holds a boy labeled Vanlifers as a tiger (gas expenses) lurks, and a rabbit (rent payment) sits by a bucket. Homelessness.

    memesofvanlife Report

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    #5

    A meme about living out of a van, showing a man looking at his phone in bed after dark. Sparkling homelessness.

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    Experts trace the roots of van life back to the hippie movement of the 60s and early 70s. It was a time when people were pushing back against traditional routines and choosing freedom.

    Back then, vans (especially old campers and buses) were used by surfers, musicians, and travelers who wanted to live on the road without spending much.

    Today, the crowd has expanded to digital nomads, influencers, retirees and even young families seeking adventure.

    The big shift came when social media started showing a more curated version of life on the road. Movies like ‘Into The Wild’ showed both the fun and the dark side of this lifestyle. Remote work also made it easier to actually sustain it.

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    Over time, rising rent and living costs pushed more people to consider alternatives like van life.
    #6

    A meme comparing what $300k bought in 1999 (beach house, RV, boat) versus a single camper van in 2022, highlighting the reality of living out of a van.

    memesofvanlife Report

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    #7

    Animated character pointing to signs for Cracker Barrel, Walmart, and Rest Area, asking Is this a campsite? Relates to homelessness memes.

    memesofvanlife Report

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    #8

    A meme showing a smiling woman in a window with text about checking out her house after she wanted to see a van, reflecting van life reality.

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    As #vanlife movement was picking up speed, the pandemic hit. Suddenly, more people were looking for flexible ways to live and travel.

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    Recreational Vehicle (RV) shipments jumped from around 400,000 in 2019 to 600,000 in 2021.

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    In a 2020 survey in the US, 74% of people said they would choose van life if it meant they could retire comfortably.

    “The pandemic put the van life industry on steroids,” Brian Jagodnik, marketing and creative director at Outside Van, a luxury van conversion company in Portland, Oregon, told CNN Business.

    “People wanted to get out. They wanted to get away from other people and stay safe, and we were all limited in what we could do. It pushed people outside and to travel away from others and take the road less traveled, and so the industry just continued to grow.”
    #9

    A woman smiles from a white van on a sandy beach, trees in background. A meme about van life and homelessness.

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    pirattyca avatar
    Ati
    Ati
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You left out the white dog :D

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    #10

    A meme showing a man putting on glasses to see the truth about living out of a van, combating homelessness myths.

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    #11

    A meme about van life, showing a tweet from @memesofvanlife describing the reality of living out of a van.

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    A lot of people also like the flexibility of living on the road. You’re not stuck in a fixed routine or location, so you can change plans on a whim.

    You can stay longer in a place you love or move on if you don’t. There are no hotel bookings or flights that you need to reschedule or cancel.
    #12

    Image showing gentrification examples: industrial building to craft beer bar, Mervyn's to Nordstrom, and homelessness tent to luxury van life.

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    #13

    Vanlife meme showing a person sweating while choosing between a dreamcatcher or Buddhist prayer flags for van decor, highlighting homelessness reality.

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    #14

    Squidward looking out a window at SpongeBob and Patrick playing, representing a 9-5 vanlifer watching content creators. #vanlife #memes #homelessness

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    While van life and camping come with freedom, it doesn’t mean there are no responsibilities. They just look different from traditional living.

    Everything from insulation and flooring to installing a bed, water system, and a small kitchen can set you back quite a few bucks even before you hit the road.

    Instead of rent, you’re managing things like cold mornings, water and electricity use, keeping the heater running, cooking simple meals, and constantly figuring out safe spots to park for the night.

    Then there’s the unpredictability of bad weather, finding reliable internet for work, and the occasional breakdown that can throw your whole plan off track.

    “Unless you have a really luxurious motorhome, after a while you do miss your four walls and a hot shower, especially in winter. That’s why I don’t recommend this life if you only want to save on rent. At the end of the experience, I felt like an astronaut returning from space. It took me a while to get used to life indoors,” says writer and van lifer Antonio Armano.
    #15

    A meme contrasting a smiling man (thinking I'm the fun uncle) with a shocked man (realizing I'm the weird uncle who lives in a van), humorously depicting van life reality.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Meme of a person in glasses asking "Is this a house?" pointing to a white van, representing the reality of living out of a van.

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    #17

    A white van with retro stripes on a dirt road, highlighting the reality of living out of a van and homelessness.

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    This lifestyle has also raised questions about the movement’s sustainability and effect on the environment. 

    Vans run on fuel and add to emissions. Older or diesel vehicles in particular tend to have a higher carbon footprint compared to staying in one place.

    Other concerns include waste management on the road, water use, and the strain of having lots of vans parked in natural or quiet areas for long periods.

    The surge in demand has been “bittersweet,” says Bryan Walker, co-owner of Cascade Vans.

    “Five, six, seven years ago, some of the places we’d go, you’d be up there alone. Now, there’s no trespassing signs, and they’ve banned camping in a lot of places because it’s just gotten so trashed. You see the places that you love and get to experience doing that lifestyle, and now you’re seeing it become kind of exploited.”

    #18

    A line of white vans on a road, resembling a migration. This meme highlights the reality of living out of a van, or homelessness.

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    #19

    A knight in armor with text about van life self-sufficiency, then an arrow hitting his visor with text about van breakdown. This meme captures homelessness and the reality of living out of a van.

    memesofvanlife Report

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    #20

    A meme from memesofvanlife advises high-speed travel to outrun mental health issues, humorously reflecting van life and homelessness.

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    With all its pros and cons, van life isn’t a straight-forward story. Not everyone can afford to travel in an RV or build a fully equipped van — even though Instagram often makes it look easy.

    The reality is, it takes money, planning, and a lot of flexibility to actually live that way by choice.
    #21

    A meme shows van builders showcasing hexagonal tile designs in various van interiors, highlighting the reality of living out of a van.

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    #22

    A meme showcasing women in scenic outdoor locations, embodying the van life reality as autumn begins.

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    #23

    A meme post from @memesofvanlife about sparkling homelessness, stating that vanlife must be from the vanlife region of France.

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    #24

    A meme featuring Plankton from Spongebob, expressing confusion about where to go on a first van trip. Relatable to van life.

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    #25

    Nine images of vans driving on a dirt road towards snowy mountains, showcasing the reality of living out of a van.

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    #26

    A meme showing two images of Willem Dafoe with text about van life and homelessness.

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    #27

    A skeleton working at a desk, first in an office, then in a van with a desert view, reflecting homelessness.

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    #28

    A man sleeping on a cold rock with mountains in the background, representing the reality of living out of a van.

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    #29

    A meme contrasting living out of a van by a beach versus a cozy home with a Christmas tree. Highlighting van life reality.

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    #30

    A meme showing Hard to Swallow Pills. The reality of living out of a van. Homelessness, van life.

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    #31

    A meme about van life, showing two camper vans parked in a wooded area near a beach. It highlights the reality of living out of a van.

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    #32

    Mr. Worldwide holding Earth, representing van life and the reality of living out of a van.

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    #33

    A man explains his digital nomad choice, claiming freedom. Below, his actual home: a moving truck, highlighting the reality of homelessness.

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    #34

    A meme from "memesofvanlife" showing the reality of living out of a van, highlighting the hustle behind the van life dream.

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    #35

    A Venn diagram meme about the reality of living out of a van, highlighting traits like not paying rent and homelessness.

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    #36

    A tweet from @memesofvanlife giving a Mother's Day shoutout to moms whose children live in a van. It nails the reality of living out of a van.

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    #37

    Two images of a white van. The top one says "VANLIFE IS AWESOME & BEAUTIFUL." The bottom says "VANLIFE IS AWFUL." This meme highlights the reality of living out of a van.

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    #38

    Buzz Lightyear in a package, then shelves of identical Buzz packages, captioning a custom Sprinter van build for van life memes.

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    #39

    A meme featuring Steve Buscemi saying How do you do, fellow vanlifers? about living out of a van.

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    #40

    A meme from @memesofvanlife about the reality of living out of a van, highlighting #sparklinghomelessness experiences.

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    #41

    A meme showing an overly optimistic van build sketch, with areas for a conference room, kitchen, and ATV storage. Reality of living out of a van.

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    #42

    Aro Volturi from Twilight looking down haughtily, representing pre-pandemic van life veterans. Perfect for homelessness memes.

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    #43

    A meme comparing a luxurious van conversion to a basic van with a wooden bed frame, highlighting the reality of living out of a van.

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    #44

    A graph showing how much you enjoy van life over time, with enjoyment decreasing due to breakdowns, then sharply rising after quitting content creation. This meme perfectly nails the reality of living out of a van.

    memesofvanlife Report

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    #45

    A golf course meme showing part-time vanlifers (Tiger Woods) and full-timers (John Daly), highlighting homelessness reality.

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    #46

    A meme about van life, showing text: Her: Come over, Me: I can't. Her: Level campsite, Me: white van speeding.

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    #47

    Cartoon hand opening a file labeled EXCUSES, commenting on living out of a van. Reflects on homelessness.

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    #48

    A woman with a confused expression surrounded by math equations and images of food, meme about homelessness, living out of a van.

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    #49

    Oprah Winfrey meme reacting to tent camping, a common sentiment for those living out of a van.

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    #50

    Two surprised monkeys meme contrasting solitary confinement and van life, highlighting the reality of homelessness.

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    #51

    Spongebob Squarepants looking exhausted and forlorn, leaning against a tree. The meme highlights the reality of living out of a van.

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    #52

    Patrick Star checking off a van life to-do list: buy van, build van, start YouTube channel. Hilarious homelessness meme.

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    #53

    A meme showing a white van completely covered in ladders, highlighting the reality of living out of a van.

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    #54

    A colorful camper van being towed on a flatbed trailer, highlighting the reality of living out of a van.

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    #55

    Bigfoot toy walking through a forest, depicting the feeling of returning home. A meme about van life and homelessness.

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    #56

    Willem Dafoe meme expressing irony about living out of a van, relating to the reality of van life and homelessness.

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    #57

    Tom from Tom and Jerry looking angry, holding a book that says "Travelling doesn't make you special or better." This meme perfectly nails the reality of living out of a van.

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    #58

    A meme contrasting desired vs. received vanlife content. Image shows two people holding mugs over a scenic lake view, representing vanlife.

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    #59

    People on the left, vans on the right. Match them with lines. A humorous take on homelessness and living out of a van.

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    #60

    Monkey puppet meme depicting the reality of living out of a van, specifically van life and homelessness.

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    #61

    A man with messy hair and beard, wide eyes, and an open mouth, giving two thumbs up, related to homelessness memes.

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    #62

    Patrick Star meme showing research vs. building, highlighting the reality of living out of a van.

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    #63

    A meme contrasting van life experiences, with the first scenario as Easy and the second, more challenging one, as Hard. This meme perfectly nails the reality of living out of a van.

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    #64

    A van parked on a dirt road, with text describing early van life and its simplicity, highlighting the reality of living out of a van.

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    #65

    A meme illustrating vanlife math: a tidy van plus dirt roads equals a messy van. This highlights the reality of living out of a van.

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    #66

    A man in a yellow shirt looks at his reflection in a mirror, which appears as a blue ghost. The meme discusses living out of a van.

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    #67

    Homer Simpson sleeping peacefully in bed, representing the joy of affordable van life and living out of a van.

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    #68

    A man in a plaid shirt leans in to tell a woman in a red dress a joke about van life, showing homelessness.

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    #69

    A meme showing Ralph Wiggum in danger, perfect for memes about van life and homelessness.

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