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When people compare themselves to animals, it’s usually a fox, a mule, or a lioness. However, as Encounters at the End of the World by Werner Herzog (2007) showed, sometimes a penguin suddenly leaving everyone behind and walking alone toward the mountains is who we relate to most.

We at Bored Panda want to remind you that we shouldn’t forget our feathery friends. They’re also full of personality and are simply trying their best to get by. So here’s a bunch of bird memes that hit just right.

For those wondering, we found them on Instagram accounts @memes.bird and @nickthepelican.