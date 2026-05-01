ADVERTISEMENT

When people compare themselves to animals, it’s usually a fox, a mule, or a lioness. However, as Encounters at the End of the World by Werner Herzog (2007) showed, sometimes a penguin suddenly leaving everyone behind and walking alone toward the mountains is who we relate to most.

We at Bored Panda want to remind you that we shouldn’t forget our feathery friends. They’re also full of personality and are simply trying their best to get by. So here’s a bunch of bird memes that hit just right.

For those wondering, we found them on Instagram accounts @memes.bird and @nickthepelican.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two funny bird memes, Grey Parrots, removed from a UK park for swearing, looking mischievous. Wait, what bird is that?

nickthepelican Report

8points
POST
editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm pretty sure a human might have been involved in the teaching process unless, you know, they read those words somewhere.

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Funny bird memes showing a Black Heron luring fish and a relatable comment, perfect for your wait, what bird is that era.

    memes.bird Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    A funny bird meme featuring a seagull looking sideways, with finger emojis and "Is for me?" text. Ideal for bird memes.

    nickthepelican Report

    7points
    POST
    #4

    Funny bird memes guide on public displays of affection, showing two budgies as YES and two birds in a nest as NO.

    nickthepelican Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A funny bird meme shows a small animal transform into a giant eagle. Hilarious bird memes.

    memes.bird Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A funny bird meme of a white heron, labeled Me, taking a long step towards That, ignoring Everyone.

    nickthepelican Report

    5points
    POST
    #7

    Two funny bird memes with a pigeon looking suspicious next to the text "no, officer, I haven't seen my husband in weeks".

    nickthepelican Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Funny bird memes show swans in blue IKEA bags on a grassy field, with text suggesting new names for the bags.

    nickthepelican Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Funny bird memes: A goose at a traffic stop, asking a police officer for bread. A humorous animal encounter.

    nickthepelican Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    A black crow perched inside a car, a funny bird meme showing its new friendship. Wait, what bird is that?

    nickthepelican Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Funny bird memes: A real bird perched on a field guide page depicting its species, mirrored by Joey from Friends looking confused.

    nickthepelican Report

    5points
    POST
    soniborah avatar
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My husband just started watching Friends. I am glad he too will understand these

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    Funny bird memes featuring two pigeons, illustrating a snack turning into a second dinner. Pigeons near water.

    nickthepelican Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    A funny bird meme of a goose creating a skid mark on asphalt, asking "How fast was this duck going?"

    nickthepelican Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Funny bird memes: A pigeon on a skateboard and a white bird in pink shorts for a humorous contrast.

    nickthepelican Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    A goat dressed in a funny yellow duck costume, with text describing its calming effect. Funny bird memes.

    nickthepelican Report

    4points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A fluffy pink robin, a funny bird meme, stands on a branch. Tweet about the Pink Robin being a small, tubby bird.

    memes.bird Report

    4points
    POST
    lifeisgood4226 avatar
    Tugg Ster
    Tugg Ster
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    omgeeee. I want one 🩷🩷🩷

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A kiwi bird, looking like a rat on bird hardware, featured in funny bird memes.

    memes.bird Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Two images show people hugging swans, demonstrating how swans wrap their necks around people. Funny bird memes.

    memes.bird Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    A close-up of a crow with text, a funny bird meme encouraging happiness. Great for bird memes fans.

    memes.bird Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Funny bird memes showing Squidward looking surprised at a plump bird outside a window, perfectly capturing the "Wait, What Bird Is That?" era.

    memes.bird Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    A funny bird meme shows a chicken floating in a pot on the open ocean under a clear blue sky.

    memes.bird Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    A funny bird meme of a small bird with a black bar over its eyes, next to a piece of bread, in a jail cell.

    memes.bird Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Funny bird meme of a fluffy white pigeon sitting on a box of Cadbury chocolate eggs in a store.

    memes.bird Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    A funny bird meme featuring a penguin looking confused, illustrating a handshake with grandpa. Perfect for funny bird memes.

    nickthepelican Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Funny bird memes compilation: a bird as a kettle spout, a bird standing on another bird, and a bird wearing a bottle cap.

    nickthepelican Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Two pigeons, one solid white and one white with black spots, perched on wood. Funny bird memes.

    nickthepelican Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Funny bird memes: Two seagulls and a fake hawk on a roof, appearing to sing together, showing unexpected friendship.

    nickthepelican Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    A funny bird meme shows a falcon standing on shredded paper on a desk, captioned: "Sorry professor, my falcon ate my homework..."

    nickthepelican Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Funny bird memes: A person drives a large duck-shaped boat, captioned as a villain's lair.

    nickthepelican Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    A funny bird meme shows a small disheveled bird next to a normal one, illustrating a bouncer asking, Is your friend ok?

    memes.bird Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Funny bird memes: A person holding a rubber duck, illustrating a late-night YouTube binge. Wait, what bird is that?

    memes.bird Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    A funny bird meme of a small robin sitting behind a large baguette, looking content. Wait, what bird is that?

    memes.bird Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    A funny bird memes grid of 9 medieval owl illustrations asking: How are you feeling today? Which bird is that?

    memes.bird Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    A news headline and tweet about a goose flying upside down. A funny bird showing off its aerial skills.

    memes.bird Report

    3points
    POST
    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look what I can do

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    A funny bird meme of a small yellow bird snuggled into a brown coffee cup handle as a birb warmer.

    memes.bird Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Funny bird memes: Two penguins caught in a sushi restaurant, with an animated scene of chef penguins preparing an octopus.

    memes.bird Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Funny bird memes: A rooster screaming intensely then sleeping peacefully, images taken one minute apart.

    nickthepelican Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Funny bird meme: a chicken sits at a table on a date, captioning its hot date. What bird is that?

    nickthepelican Report

    2points
    POST
    #39

    Funny bird memes show a cute, fluffy bird on a branch, sparking. The caption reveals its name: Tiny Hawk.

    nickthepelican Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    A large barn owl and a tiny owlet, both wearing top hats, perch on a fence. Funny bird memes.

    nickthepelican Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    A funny bird meme of a Tinder profile showing a duck named Harold wearing a bow tie, making people laugh.

    nickthepelican Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Funny bird meme shows a seagull with its beak held shut by a cartoon hand, with text about 1940s songs.

    nickthepelican Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    A funny bird meme showing a security camera with a nest of birds, humorously depicted as a battle station.

    nickthepelican Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    A large white cockatoo comforts a small orange bird, representing a kind woman and adult on a bad day. A funny bird meme.

    nickthepelican Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Funny bird memes show three chickens surprisingly floating in a blue swimming pool, sparking curiosity about what bird is that.

    nickthepelican Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    A cockatiel bird gazes at a goldfish in an aquarium with the caption "What kind of birb is that?". Funny bird memes.

    nickthepelican Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    A meme featuring a cute Japanese bird and a distorted JonTron saying, "I'll take your entire flock." Funny bird memes.

    nickthepelican Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    A funny bird meme featuring a goose with its mouth wide open, showing its bizarre internal mouth structures.

    nickthepelican Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Evolution has come full circle with funny bird memes. Dinosaurs evolve to chickens, then chicken meat, then dinosaur-shaped nuggets.

    nickthepelican Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Funny bird meme of a raw chicken shaped like a walking bird, with a comment saying, doesnt he have cold give him a jacket.

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Funny bird memes: A goose perched on the antlers of a moose, a visual pun in a natural setting.

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    A Dracula parrot, a funny bird meme, featuring a close-up and full view of its black and red plumage.

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    A funny bird meme about a therapist and patient, who reveals a duck under their coat. Wait, what bird is that?

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    A hilarious bird meme featuring two egrets. One shows a close-up of its head, another a full body in grass, both front-facing. Funny bird memes.

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    Four panels showing a duck greeting a capybara. The duck lovingly rests its head on the capybara. Funny bird memes.

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    A funny bird meme of a crow in a cowboy hat with text asking to say yee-caw, are ya pardner?

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    A baby pelican with sparse white down and pink skin, lying on a beige towel. This funny bird meme is a bit rough on the eyes!

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    A funny bird meme shows duck feet on a rainy sunroof, reflecting on the wet glass.

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    A funny bird meme shows a clear glass chicken-shaped decanter next to two wine glasses. A text overlay reads: "We have guests, get the fancy cups".

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    A person holding a clear bird carrier with a green parrot inside, showcasing a funny bird meme.

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Aerial view of the chicken church, an abandoned bird-shaped building in the Indonesian jungle. Funny bird memes.

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Funny bird memes: A small bird peering out from behind a clear water bottle on a cluttered surface.

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    Funny bird meme of a pelican in a car, with its beak closed in the first panel and wide open in the second.

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    A dad joke text message: Before the crowbar was invented, crows simply drank at home. A funny bird meme.

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    A funny bird meme illustrating a parrot with its feathers peeled back, revealing a goblin-like creature. Wait, what bird is that?

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Funny bird memes: A vintage illustration shows a woman fending off a stork carrying a baby, captioned with a modern reaction.

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    Funny bird memes: Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer representing female birds and Margot Robbie as Barbie representing male birds.

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    A person's tweet about finding a funny bird meme by Googling "black bird with yellow head," leading to images of a yellow-headed blackbird.

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    A funny bird meme featuring a plump penguin with text: "BOWLING BALL??? NO I HAVEN'T SEEN YOUR BOWLING BALL IDK WHERE IT COULD BE".

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    A funny bird meme of a crow with a pink pen in its beak, trying to enter a classroom window.

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    Funny bird memes: A lime green bird in a cage with a note that says My Name is Harpo! Please don't put your hands IN my cage!

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    okohke avatar
    Wren
    Wren
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Harpo's waiting until you turn around so he can nibble off the "don't" too.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #72

    Funny bird meme with text about a parliament of overprotective owls adopted by parents. Owls peer from wooden beams.

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Two funny bird memes: a light brown chicken and a dark brown chicken standing on wooden chairs.

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Funny bird meme with a girl covered in pigeons, one on her head, looking thoughtful in a city square.

    memes.bird Report

    2points
    POST
    #75

    Funny bird memes about an officer stopping a driver. A trunk full of baby parrots is imitating laughter.

    nickthepelican Report

    1point
    POST
    #76

    A beluga whale surfaces, seemingly swallowing a bird, from a funny bird meme video. Depression 100 text below.

    nickthepelican Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    An anime character holds a bird with a funny bird meme subtitle, making this a humorous image.

    memes.bird Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Funny bird meme: a Lost Dog poster features a duckling with a deadpan expression and humorous traits.

    memes.bird Report

    1point
    POST
    #79

    A funny bird meme of a small falcon-like bird crouching on the ground, titled press B to crouch.

    memes.bird Report

    1point
    POST
    #80

    Funny bird meme of a cockatoo at a drive-thru asking for a large seed, perfect for bird lovers.

    memes.bird Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    A meme showing a blue rubber duck next to its melted form on a car dashboard. Funny bird memes for your bird era!

    memes.bird Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Funny bird meme: a toucan loafing like banana bread on a table, with text about toucans.

    memes.bird Report

    1point
    POST
    #83

    Funny bird meme: a tweet by @teragraMadden about night owls, knight owls, and Sir Hoot.

    memes.bird Report

    1point
    POST
    Follow