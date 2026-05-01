83 Funny Bird Memes For Those Who’ve Entered Their “Wait, What Bird Is That?” Era
When people compare themselves to animals, it’s usually a fox, a mule, or a lioness. However, as Encounters at the End of the World by Werner Herzog (2007) showed, sometimes a penguin suddenly leaving everyone behind and walking alone toward the mountains is who we relate to most.
We at Bored Panda want to remind you that we shouldn’t forget our feathery friends. They’re also full of personality and are simply trying their best to get by. So here’s a bunch of bird memes that hit just right.
For those wondering, we found them on Instagram accounts @memes.bird and @nickthepelican.
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I'm pretty sure a human might have been involved in the teaching process unless, you know, they read those words somewhere.
My husband just started watching Friends. I am glad he too will understand these