“She Was Racist”: Lady Wants Friend’s ‘White Baby,’ Mad After He Wants His Sis To Adopt It Instead

Raising kids is super challenging because there are so many things that can go wrong. No wonder adoption agencies are so particular about whom they hand a baby over to. After all, parenting can even test the patience of “good people” and make them do regrettable things.

Well, this guy was also super concerned about his baby and who should adopt it after it was born. Eventually, he chose his sister, as she had raised him, too. Much to his surprise, it really angered his friend, who desperately wanted a baby. Here’s all the drama that followed…

More info: Reddit

Raising kids can be extremely tough; that’s why it’s important that the right parents adopt them

Pregnant woman sitting on couch at home, reflecting on complicated feelings about adoption and race issues.

The poster’s elder sister raised him, so naturally, he called her when his girlfriend found out that they were pregnant

Text excerpt discussing a woman wanting her white baby adopted by a friend instead of his sister in a complicated situation.

Woman upset after friend wants sister to adopt his white baby, sparking claims of racism and family tension.

Text excerpt discussing adoption and pregnancy within a story about a lady wanting her friend's white baby and adoption issues.

Text about a woman wanting her friend’s white baby and conflict over having his sister adopt instead.

Woman with two mixed race children sitting outdoors on sand, reflecting on friend wanting white baby adoption conflict.

She agreed to adopt the poster’s unborn baby, and the couple was happy that their child would stay within the family

Text discussing a woman scheduling an abortion while her sister offers to adopt the white baby instead.

Text excerpt discussing a friend wanting to adopt a white baby and the conflict surrounding the adoption decision.

Text excerpt about older sister adopting white baby, friend upset and discussing adoption preferences and family dynamics.

Text describing a conversation about adoption and keeping a white baby in the family, citing issues of racism.

Man comforting upset woman in robe sitting on bed, reflecting tension over friend’s white baby adoption conflict.

However, when the couple’s friend found this out, she was super pissed as she had been trying for a baby for the past two years

Text message discussing reconsideration of adopting baby and decision for friend’s sister to adopt instead.

Text message about difficulty finding a white baby, discussing biracial identity and cultural concerns in adoption.

Text discussing a racial controversy involving a lady wanting her friend's white baby and adoption concerns.

Text on a white background reading We have months to decide, but I'm torn. AITA, reflecting a dilemma about a friend's white baby adoption.

She really wanted the poster’s “white baby,” but he got annoyed by her comments and straight out refused

Today, we dive into the original poster’s (OP) world as he tells us how drama sparked surrounding his unborn baby. Well, he and his girlfriend panicked after they found out that they were pregnant. He called up his 34-year-old sister and explained the whole situation to her. The thing is, she was the one who had raised him and even called him her firstborn.

She had also adopted three kids, and the poster thought of them as his brothers. After his girlfriend got pregnant, the couple was stressed, as she didn’t want to go through with an abortion. She also didn’t want their child to end up in the system, but they were beyond delighted when OP’s sister said that she would adopt the baby.

Much to the couple’s surprise, this really angered one of their 21-year-old friends (Em), who had been trying for a baby for the past two years. She stalked the poster’s sister and lashed out that the woman already had 3 children. However, she refused to see reason when he clarified that all of them were adopted. She kept pestering him and even got their other friends involved.

One day, OP finally snapped after Em claimed that it was very difficult to “get a white baby.” The poster is biracial (passes off as white), and he didn’t want her stripping the baby of its culture. While most of their friends claimed that Em was racist, his girlfriend was skeptical. She thought that the woman just wanted to be a mother, so the confused poster sought advice online.

Young woman sitting on kitchen floor, looking upset while holding phone, with glass of red wine nearby, conveying tension about white baby topic.

Netizens instantly claimed that racist Em sounded like bad news. According to several studies, it has been found that 64% of folks say that racism is actually quite widespread in the US. Sadly, research suggests that when a person faces such discrimination, it can spark racial trauma within them, while also leading to disturbed mental health.

No wonder the poster just lost it after Em’s remark about his “white baby.” A lot of folks claimed that she was not fit to be a mother to any child, and considering the fact that she was super racist, I agree with them. After all, if the baby inherits a recessive gene from OP’s side and comes out a shade darker, who knows whether the woman will even accept it or not?

Also, the fact that Em felt so entitled to someone else’s baby clearly screams “RED FLAG.” Even experts stress that such people have high demands, expect others to do things for them, and prioritize their own needs. They also act melodramatically and cause a scene when things don’t go their way. That’s exactly what Em did when OP refused to give her the baby.

People online were also shocked by how the woman had completely violated the pregnant couple’s boundaries. Just because she was desperate for a baby doesn’t mean that she could keep pushing even after they had made the decision. All of this proved that OP made the right decision when he chose his sister, and hopefully, he stuck with it.

What are your thoughts about the story? Feel free to type them in the comments section!

Folks online wasted no time in calling out his racist friend, who also sounded extremely entitled and not at all like a mother

Reddit comments discussing a woman's desire for a white baby and the decision to have her sister adopt instead.

Reddit discussion about adopting a white baby and keeping the baby in the family amid racism concerns.

Reddit comments discussing a racist lady’s demand for her friend’s white baby and adoption by his sister instead.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing feelings about a friend’s white baby and adoption preferences.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a racist woman wanting a friend's white baby and adoption by his sister.

Screenshot of online comment discussing a friend wanting a white baby and dispute over sister adopting instead.

Comment discussing adoption conflict and racist attitude about a white baby causing disagreement between friends.

Text discussing a racist demand for a white baby and conflict over adoption between friends and sister.

Screenshot of an online comment about a woman wanting her friend’s white baby and the sister adopting it instead.

Screenshot of an online comment calling out a friend for being racist and not entitled to a white baby.

Reddit comment discussing trust issues and adoption decisions involving a white baby and a racist friend's demands.

Reddit comment discussing adoption of white baby and racial identity concerns in family custody debate.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a racist lady wanting friend’s white baby and adoption conflict.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a friend wanting a white baby and adoption preferences.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a dispute involving a racist lady wanting her friend's white baby adopted by his sister.