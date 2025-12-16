“She Was Racist”: Lady Wants Friend’s ‘White Baby,’ Mad After He Wants His Sis To Adopt It Instead
Raising kids is super challenging because there are so many things that can go wrong. No wonder adoption agencies are so particular about whom they hand a baby over to. After all, parenting can even test the patience of “good people” and make them do regrettable things.
Well, this guy was also super concerned about his baby and who should adopt it after it was born. Eventually, he chose his sister, as she had raised him, too. Much to his surprise, it really angered his friend, who desperately wanted a baby. Here’s all the drama that followed…
Raising kids can be extremely tough; that’s why it’s important that the right parents adopt them
The poster’s elder sister raised him, so naturally, he called her when his girlfriend found out that they were pregnant
Image credits: wycuhif8v
She agreed to adopt the poster’s unborn baby, and the couple was happy that their child would stay within the family
Image credits: wycuhif8v
However, when the couple’s friend found this out, she was super pissed as she had been trying for a baby for the past two years
Image credits: wycuhif8v
She really wanted the poster’s “white baby,” but he got annoyed by her comments and straight out refused
Today, we dive into the original poster’s (OP) world as he tells us how drama sparked surrounding his unborn baby. Well, he and his girlfriend panicked after they found out that they were pregnant. He called up his 34-year-old sister and explained the whole situation to her. The thing is, she was the one who had raised him and even called him her firstborn.
She had also adopted three kids, and the poster thought of them as his brothers. After his girlfriend got pregnant, the couple was stressed, as she didn’t want to go through with an abortion. She also didn’t want their child to end up in the system, but they were beyond delighted when OP’s sister said that she would adopt the baby.
Much to the couple’s surprise, this really angered one of their 21-year-old friends (Em), who had been trying for a baby for the past two years. She stalked the poster’s sister and lashed out that the woman already had 3 children. However, she refused to see reason when he clarified that all of them were adopted. She kept pestering him and even got their other friends involved.
One day, OP finally snapped after Em claimed that it was very difficult to “get a white baby.” The poster is biracial (passes off as white), and he didn’t want her stripping the baby of its culture. While most of their friends claimed that Em was racist, his girlfriend was skeptical. She thought that the woman just wanted to be a mother, so the confused poster sought advice online.
Netizens instantly claimed that racist Em sounded like bad news. According to several studies, it has been found that 64% of folks say that racism is actually quite widespread in the US. Sadly, research suggests that when a person faces such discrimination, it can spark racial trauma within them, while also leading to disturbed mental health.
No wonder the poster just lost it after Em’s remark about his “white baby.” A lot of folks claimed that she was not fit to be a mother to any child, and considering the fact that she was super racist, I agree with them. After all, if the baby inherits a recessive gene from OP’s side and comes out a shade darker, who knows whether the woman will even accept it or not?
Also, the fact that Em felt so entitled to someone else’s baby clearly screams “RED FLAG.” Even experts stress that such people have high demands, expect others to do things for them, and prioritize their own needs. They also act melodramatically and cause a scene when things don’t go their way. That’s exactly what Em did when OP refused to give her the baby.
People online were also shocked by how the woman had completely violated the pregnant couple’s boundaries. Just because she was desperate for a baby doesn’t mean that she could keep pushing even after they had made the decision. All of this proved that OP made the right decision when he chose his sister, and hopefully, he stuck with it.
What are your thoughts about the story? Feel free to type them in the comments section!
Folks online wasted no time in calling out his racist friend, who also sounded extremely entitled and not at all like a mother
I'm sorry WHAT? This woman is 21. How about waiting five minute for God's sake. She's clearly too unstable to parent at this point and needs to grow up quite a lot before considering trying to parent.
Right? Even the adoption agencies would be looking at her sideways! She sounds really unstable, not to mention racist AF.
