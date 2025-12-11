Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Brings Souvenir Wines From Abroad, Absolutely Livid After Hubby Drinks Them With His Buddies
Woman upset and arguing with husband in kitchen after he drinks souvenir wines brought from abroad
Couples, Relationships

Woman Brings Souvenir Wines From Abroad, Absolutely Livid After Hubby Drinks Them With His Buddies

Let’s be real: even dream couples have a communication breakdown from time to time. Making sure you really understand each other and stay on the same page takes the kind of work a lot of people just aren’t prepared to put in. 

One woman turned to an online community to vent after her husband ignored her repeated requests to stay away from her special souvenir wines. After she discovered he’d finished the prized bottles with his friends, things got dramatic fast. 

 More info: Reddit

    Staying on the same page as your partner takes the kind of effort that some people just aren’t willing to put in, sadly

    Woman in wine shop examining souvenir wines from abroad, appearing thoughtful while choosing bottles from shelves.

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One woman asked her husband, more than once, to stay away from two bottles of wine that were especially sentimental to her

    Woman upset after husband drinks souvenir wines brought from abroad with his friends at home.

    Text excerpt explaining a woman choosing souvenir wines from abroad for her husband, including unopened German wine gifted by a friend.

    Woman angry after her husband drinks souvenir wines she brought from abroad with his friends.

    Woman angrily confronting husband in kitchen after he drinks souvenir wines brought from abroad with friends

    Image credits: photoroyalty / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When she went away, however, he thought it would be no big deal to tuck into her prized liquor after a pub night with his friends

    Text excerpt about a woman upset after bringing souvenir wines from abroad and her husband drinks them with friends.

    Text excerpt showing a woman upset after her husband drinks souvenir wines she brought from abroad despite earlier warnings.

    Text excerpt describing a woman upset after her husband drinks souvenir wines she brought from abroad with his friends.

    Text showing a woman’s frustration as her husband forgets not to share souvenir wines and whisky with his friends.

    Woman happily accepting wine poured by friend during casual gathering with buddies in kitchen setting

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When she got back to discover the bottles drained, she flipped out, but her husband just said he “doesn’t remember unimportant stuff” and even suggested she get counseling

    Woman upset after husband drinks souvenir wines from abroad with his friends, causing tension in their relationship.

    Text post expressing frustration about husband drinking souvenir wines brought from abroad despite repeated warnings not to touch them.

    Text on white background explaining husband and friends are not alcoholics, and correcting a previous quote about relationship.

    Image credits: Deenosaurus02

    Enraged, stunned, and disappointed beyond belief, she then turned to netizens to ask whether she was overreacting, or if she’s right to be mad at her thoughtless husband

    When the original poster (OP) returned from Japan with a carefully chosen bottle of sake, it wasn’t meant to be handed out like party juice. Along with it sat an untouched German wine, another small keepsake. She made it clear to her husband that these bottles were truly special, sentimental, and strictly not for guests. Ever.

    But despite her crystal-clear boundaries, her husband kept asking if he could gift the sake to family or friends. Every time she told him absolutely not. He even refused to drink it the one time she opened it, saying he had a headache. So, apart from OP taking a little sip, the cherished sake waited, definitely meant to stay right where it was.

    Then OP went away for a bit but, after a pub night, her husband invited his friends over and cracked open both the souvenir sake and the untouched wine. When OP returned the next day and asked him where her prized bottles were, he casually announced that he and his mates had finished them. 

    When she confronted him about stomping all over her boundaries, he brushed her off, claiming he “forgot” her very explicit no, insisting he doesn’t remember “unimportant stuff.” He even said she shouldn’t “ruin their relationship” and suggested she see a counselor. Now OP’s left questioning everything, wondering if her anger is justified.

    Four souvenir wine bottles from abroad lined up on a sunlit surface, showcasing their unique labels and designs.

    Image credits: Zaji Kanamajina / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    To be honest, her husband sounds like a bit of a jerk, right? She couldn’t have been any clearer, yet he conveniently “forgot” about her instructions the second it suited him. Couples get their wires crossed at times, sure, but this was a blatant boundary buster. So, how can spouses avoid a collapse in communication, anyway? 

    The experts over at Heartfelt Counseling say that, when you’re part of a committed couple, you and your partner need to work together to figure out ways to hear, validate, and understand each other. If you’re not working together as a team, you risk falling into the communication breakdown trap. 

    Signs your relationship is suffering from catastrophically crossed wires include disagreements that always end in a fight, interrupting each other, a loss of casual intimacy, not setting goals or making plans together, unhealthy competition, raising your voice, and playing the blame game.

    Writing for VeryWellMind, Elizabeth Scott (Ph.D.) suggests a few useful ways to keep communication on track, including listening carefully (hello active listening), trying to see your partner’s point of view, responding to criticism with empathy, owning what’s yours, using “I” statements, looking for compromise, and taking a time-out if things get heated.

    We’d say OP and (mostly) her husband need to have some real talk if they’re going to avoid this incident snowballing into a full-blown wrecked relationship. After all, she did draw a very clear line in the sand which he crossed without a thought. 

    What’s your take? Is OP overreacting, or is her husband due for a reality check he won’t be able to “forget” this time? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

    In the comments, readers all seemed to agree that the woman wasn’t the jerk in the whole mess and slammed her husband for his thoughtlessness and lack of respect for her

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a woman upset her husband drank souvenir wines she brought from abroad.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing frustration about husband drinking souvenir wines brought from abroad.

    Reddit comment criticizing husband for drinking souvenir wines brought from abroad, leaving wife absolutely livid.

    Woman upset after husband drinks souvenir wines from abroad with his friends, showing frustration in a home setting.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing manipulative behavior involving wine brought as a souvenir from abroad.

    Woman upset after husband drinks souvenir wines she brought from abroad with his friends at home.

    Comment on a social media post about a woman bringing souvenir wines from abroad, upset after her husband drinks them with friends.

    Screenshot of an online comment thread where a user reacts with "Ooooo, he does not like you" to a story about souvenir wines.

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

