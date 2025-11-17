Today, we dove headfirst into the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit to hunt for those infamous family members who somehow manage to drive everyone a little crazy. From breaking the toilet and keeping it a secret to baking the wrong cake, these posts perfectly capture the small moments that make family life…infuriating. Keep scrolling, some of these stories might just remind you of a certain relative you know all too well.

Love them, hate them, but you can’t ignore them, yes, we’re talking about family members. Some days, they make life feel heavenly, but then there are those relatives who can make living together…well, a bit of a challenge .

#1 Teaching My Brother To Drive, He Forgot Which Pedal Was Which

#2 The Only Ingredient My Father Purchased For Our Potato Salad For Easter Dinner No eggs, no celery, no herbs or onions. Only potato. Guess our family is having Potato Potalad.



#3 I Hate My Little Brother

It’s totally normal to have both good and bad days with family, because when people are that close, emotions tend to run the show. Some days, they’re absolute lifesavers, the ones helping you plate dinner before guests arrive or cracking jokes that make the whole room lighter. Those moments remind you why family feels like home. ADVERTISEMENT But then there are days when they test every bit of your patience. Maybe they rearrange your things, throw off your plans, or create stress when you’re already juggling too much. Family life is a constant mix of warmth, noise, and emotional weather changes. Most of us simply learn to ride the waves, even when they get choppy.

#4 Leave My Homemade Pizza Alone To Cool For 5 Minutes, Come Back To See One Of My Family Members Cut It Decided to make a pizza from scratch told everybody to leave alone for 5 minutes and this is what I find. Someone send Inspector Gadget because I have a murder case on my hands.



#5 My Sister Bent The Plug Of My Overpriced Headphones

#6 An Extended Family Member Broke The Toilet Seat While At A Gathering And Left Without Mentioning It To Anyone

Still, everyday annoyances are one thing, real emotional strain is another. Sometimes the behavior shifts from mildly irritating to genuinely draining, the kind that wears you down a little more each day. When the atmosphere at home starts feeling heavy, it affects everything: your mood, your energy, even your sense of safety. And the numbers say a lot. In 2020, sociologist Karl Pillemer found that 1 in 4 Americans are estranged from their families, around 67 million people. That kind of distance usually isn't impulsive; it's a response to years of hurt or crossed boundaries. For many, stepping back becomes the only way to breathe again. One big reason people drift from family is toxic behavior, something that rarely shows up all at once. It can be subtle at first: small jabs, dismissive remarks, or constant nitpicking that chips away at you over time. Sometimes it's manipulation disguised as concern or guilt-tripping dressed up as advice. Before you know it, the atmosphere feels heavy every time you walk into the room. Toxic patterns build quietly, but their impact hits hard. Eventually, people withdraw not out of anger, but out of self-protection.

#7 My Mom Spilled Our Detergent This Morning, And This Is What I Come Home From Work To

#8 Last Year My Mom Made A Cake For My Birthday. I Turned 28

#9 My Dad Everytime

A lack of support drives people apart too, and it goes far beyond financial help. Emotional support matters just as much: being heard, being understood, being treated with respect. When family members brush off your feelings or minimize your struggles, something cracks. You stop sharing your wins because they won't celebrate them. You stop sharing your worries because they'll only criticize. That kind of emotional distance doesn't happen overnight; it builds from repeated disappointments. And little by little, people choose space over being dismissed.

#10 My Sister Keeps Painting Food And Glueing Fake Eyelashes To Them

#11 Sister Destroyed 3D Puzzle That Took 3 Months To Make

#12 My Little Brother Rearranged The Keys In Alphabetical Order

And of course, changing times play a huge role. Today, people value mental health, boundaries, and individuality more than ever. Many are unlearning old habits, like staying silent to “keep peace” or sacrificing their needs to fit into traditional roles. As people grow, they realize they don’t have to live by outdated expectations. But not everyone in the family evolves at the same pace. When new perspectives clash with old beliefs, the tension can get real.

#13 My Future Sister-In-Law Infuriates Me So Much

#14 Sister Wiped My 200 Hour Platinum Game Because She Was Angry With Me. To A New Adventure, I Guess

#15 Someone From My Family Sprinkles Salt All Over My Bed Once In A While I know someone might believe that it will cleanse me from demons or somethings, but holy hell, let me lay in my bed without salt on my mattress.



Also my parents didn't believe me or gaslit me for a year. I thought I was going crazy.



Then there’s the classic clash of values. Maybe it’s career paths, parenting styles, or even basic outlooks on life. When values don’t line up, even small disagreements can become full-blown arguments. Over time, every conversation feels like stepping on a landmine. What starts as discomfort turns into constant friction. Without mutual respect, interactions become exhausting instead of supportive.

#16 This Is Why I Hate Letting People Borrow Stuff My mom borrowed my (nearly new) heels months ago and forgot them in her car. She found them like this today.



#17 Family Member Gave Us A Cubby House For Free. This Is How They Dropped It Off

#18 Bought A New Car Last Week. Mother-In-Law Takes It For One Drive Last Night

We also spoke to Priyanka Baid, a PhD holder and lecturer who runs a boutique in Jodhpur with her mother-in-law. She shared how family dynamics can feel especially intense for women. "As a woman, I feel some people just don't want to see you grow in your career," she said. The moment she started achieving more, the criticism followed. Instead of encouragement, she got suspicion and resentment. Her experience mirrors what many women live quietly: success can attract criticism from the very people expected to cheer for you.

#19 My Mom Says We Dont Have Enough Money, But I Catch Her Giving Thousands Of Dollars Monthly To A Megachurch

#20 My Dad Broke My Car Door Handle And Didn't Tell Me So my dad's car broke down so he's been using mine to get to work since I don't need it since my school is nearby. But I went with him to my aunt's and when I drove it back I learned he did this, never mentioned it.



Also to add insult to injury he smokes in my car and in the past left bottles of vodka and beers in my car (along with lots of trash) even after repeatedly asking him to stop.





#21 My Sister Just Dumped A Bunch Of Food On My Bed

She added, “I’ve faced harsh criticism from some family members saying I take on too many things, like ambition is something to hide.” The negativity wasn’t occasional, it was steady and discouraging. Relatives doubted her abilities, questioned her choices, and acted like her drive was something to apologize for. She kept pushing forward, but the emotional weight of constant judgment took a toll. Eventually, she had to step back to protect her sanity. Sometimes, the people closest to you still don’t understand what growth looks like. What hurt her most was when the criticism went after her motherhood. “They said I’m a terrible mother just because I work and follow my dreams,” she shared. Those words cut deeper than anything else. Instead of celebrating her strength, some relatives tried to shame her for wanting more out of life. But Priyanka knows ambition and motherhood aren’t enemies, they coexist in millions of women every day. Their judgment forced her to rethink which relationships were healthy for her and which weren’t worth the emotional burden.

#22 My Mom Keeps Opening My Mail Even After I Told Her To Stop Me and my friends from out of state made Amazon wishlists to buy Christmas gifts for each other. I woke up today to my mom scolding me for buying more stuff online (I'm trying to save for a car). I had no idea what she was talking about as I hadn't ordered anything. She shows me the items she unboxed and I recognized them as things from my wishlist. The picture is how she left it on the table. My friends and I had planned on doing a group unwrapping call over Discord as soon as we'd all gotten our gifts so we could watch each other open stuff.



This isn't the first time my mom has opened packages of mine, but I was especially upset because she'd ruined the surprise. She got mad whenever I told her again to stop opening my mail, claiming “she doesn't check the labels on every single package that comes in.” I told her she should since there was more than one person living here, and she got even more mad.



#23 My Family Never Leaves The Washer Door Open

#24 Father Thinks These Socks Are Still In Usable Condition My 74 year old father is a bit old fashioned and likes to get his monies-worth from his clothes. But for the life of me, I cannot see the point in using socks that literally have 50% of their sole missing.



When asked; he says that 'I like these ones because they are loose fitting and comfortable'. I have tried to explain that we could quite easily get him 'loose fitting' socks that in fact have complete soles and would probably be more usable. He doesn't agree.



What is even more strange is he literally has dozens of pairs of new socks waiting to be worn that people and family have bought him.



“Some people you can talk to and reason with,” Priyanka reflected. “But others… it feels like a lost cause.” She learned that not every conversation leads somewhere meaningful. Some relatives are so rooted in their beliefs that even calm explanations bounce right off. Trying to convince them only drains energy that could be spent living life. Over time, she figured out which relationships mattered, and which ones were simply too exhausting to maintain. That clarity became her compass. Priyanka wrapped up with a message that hits home: “At some point, you have to choose your peace. I’ve learned to cut out the toxic people and keep the ones who genuinely care.” For her, family isn’t just blood, it’s the people who show up with compassion, respect, and honesty. The ones who celebrate your wins and sit beside you in your lows. Anyone who constantly tears you down doesn’t earn that space. Her story reflects what so many quietly feel today: protecting your well-being isn’t selfish, it’s essential.

#25 My Little Brother Got My Playstation Account Suspended

#26 My Mom Sold A Lot Of Items She Gifted Me Years Ago Because She Was In Debt (And Did Not Tell Me) Just so crushing. I found out because she has Parkinson’s and ended up at the hospital with delirium. I had to go through her phone and figure out how in debt and screwed we are now and forever most likely.



#27 Merry Christmas! I Got An Extremely Expensive Drone And My Sister's Dog Broke It When Nobody Was Watching

While family often comes above everything, it’s still important to draw boundaries to protect your peace. Sometimes, stepping back from certain people becomes necessary simply because their behavior wears you down. These posts capture a range of slightly maddening family moments, just the kind that make you sigh, laugh, or shake your head. Got family members like these? How do you deal with them? We’d love to hear your stories!

#28 My $300 Handmade Japanese Knife I Brought Back From Kyoto, Used By My Mom To Butcher Raw Chicken Bones

#29 My Mom Threw Away The Covers Of My Books Because She Thinks They Look Better Without Them They are literally being held together with tape, what part of that "looks better?" Also, why throw them away instead of just storing them somewhere?



#30 My Mom Ate My Clearly Labeled Food And Then Lied About It I would like to start by saying I cook all the time. I also buy and share food all the time. She very rarely does either of those things, but whatever I can feed myself. She lets me stay rent free while I’m in college so I figure it works and I can pitch in that way. Anyways, this time I didn’t want to share so I very clearly labeled my food. I come home to eat the food I was looking forward to all day to find this is all she left me. She then tried to blame my grandpa. He has had three strokes and is 86 and does not eat that much. So I tell her I know good and well he did not eat it. I show her it was very clearly labeled “No”. She then lies again and says she didn’t see the label. There is no way she didn’t see the label.

#31 My Mom Trashed My Room Today She drinks, takes lots of medication, and gets mad easily.



#32 My Dad's Currently Living With Me And Keeps Lowering My Thermostat And No, I Pay The Bills

#33 Everytime I Leave My Computer Unlocked Around My Younger Brother, This Happens We share a room and if I forget to lock my computer, Kronk will, without fail become my wallpaper.



#34 I Look Away For A Minute. Little Brother Throws Phone Off Balcony And Onto Concrete

#35 My Father In Law Dropped Items Off At Our House After An Extended Family Trip He got to ours place before us and, being in a rush, put our items in the garbage “to protect them from the rain.”



#36 Someone From My Family Cut The Cake Like That

#37 My Dad Takes Bites Out Of Cookies And Other Treats To Claim Them For "Later", And Doesn't Eat Them Later Anyways I'm probably seems stupid to complain about, but my family has asked him not to, but still does it, even does it to the last thing in the box. He doesn't have to do that, either eat it all, or don't eat it.

