Love them, hate them, but you can’t ignore them, yes, we’re talking about family members. Some days, they make life feel heavenly, but then there are those relatives who can make living together…well, a bit of a challenge.

Today, we dove headfirst into the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit to hunt for those infamous family members who somehow manage to drive everyone a little crazy. From breaking the toilet and keeping it a secret to baking the wrong cake, these posts perfectly capture the small moments that make family life…infuriating. Keep scrolling, some of these stories might just remind you of a certain relative you know all too well.

#1

Teaching My Brother To Drive, He Forgot Which Pedal Was Which

Car parked halfway on curb and bushes in a parking lot, showing family frustrations shared in online venting posts.

Luk2s Report

17points
POST
greynook76 avatar
GREYNOOK
GREYNOOK
Community Member
33 minutes ago

at least he knew the brake pedal at the end !

0
0points
reply
    #2

    The Only Ingredient My Father Purchased For Our Potato Salad For Easter Dinner

    Close-up of hand holding a potato, illustrating moments people were infuriated with family members online.

    No eggs, no celery, no herbs or onions. Only potato. Guess our family is having Potato Potalad.

    Starlightriddlex Report

    16points
    POST
    eloiseparry-jones avatar
    Voidified
    Voidified
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago (edited)

    He was taking it literally, I like it!

    2
    2points
    reply
    #3

    I Hate My Little Brother

    iPod disabled showing extreme lockout time, highlighting frustration with family members causing device issues online.

    _TurlteBoB_ Report

    16points
    POST

    It’s totally normal to have both good and bad days with family, because when people are that close, emotions tend to run the show. Some days, they’re absolute lifesavers, the ones helping you plate dinner before guests arrive or cracking jokes that make the whole room lighter. Those moments remind you why family feels like home.

    But then there are days when they test every bit of your patience. Maybe they rearrange your things, throw off your plans, or create stress when you’re already juggling too much. Family life is a constant mix of warmth, noise, and emotional weather changes. Most of us simply learn to ride the waves, even when they get choppy.
    #4

    Leave My Homemade Pizza Alone To Cool For 5 Minutes, Come Back To See One Of My Family Members Cut It

    Partially eaten pepperoni pizza with one slice missing, illustrating family frustration moments shared online.

    Decided to make a pizza from scratch told everybody to leave alone for 5 minutes and this is what I find. Someone send Inspector Gadget because I have a murder case on my hands.

    SuieiSuiei Report

    15points
    POST
    sandicromer_1 avatar
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    Is your family member Jack the Ripper?

    1
    1point
    reply
    eloiseparry-jones avatar
    Voidified
    Voidified
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    Did they cut and bite out of it?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    My Sister Bent The Plug Of My Overpriced Headphones

    White headphone jack plug resting on a wooden surface, illustrating everyday frustrations shared by family members online.

    TimAppleCockProMax69 Report

    14points
    POST
    #6

    An Extended Family Member Broke The Toilet Seat While At A Gathering And Left Without Mentioning It To Anyone

    Hand holding a broken toilet seat in a bathroom, showing family members' infuriating behavior vented online.

    ZeroSleepSamus Report

    14points
    POST
    sandicromer_1 avatar
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    That's what you get for serving Taco Bell.

    3
    3points
    reply
    eloiseparry-jones avatar
    Voidified
    Voidified
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    How do they do that? Are they ok?

    0
    0points
    reply
    savannahgreenleaf avatar
    Savannah greenleaf
    Savannah greenleaf
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    I have had this happen, to myself, in my own home. I had a hard enough time explaining to my partner that it just broke. I do not think I would want to have this conversation ever again, let alone with someone I was less familiar with.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Still, everyday annoyances are one thing, real emotional strain is another. Sometimes the behavior shifts from mildly irritating to genuinely draining, the kind that wears you down a little more each day. When the atmosphere at home starts feeling heavy, it affects everything: your mood, your energy, even your sense of safety. And the numbers say a lot. In 2020, sociologist Karl Pillemer found that 1 in 4 Americans are estranged from their families, around 67 million people. That kind of distance usually isn’t impulsive; it’s a response to years of hurt or crossed boundaries. For many, stepping back becomes the only way to breathe again.

    One big reason people drift from family is toxic behavior, something that rarely shows up all at once. It can be subtle at first: small jabs, dismissive remarks, or constant nitpicking that chips away at you over time. Sometimes it’s manipulation disguised as concern or guilt-tripping dressed up as advice. Before you know it, the atmosphere feels heavy every time you walk into the room. Toxic patterns build quietly, but their impact hits hard. Eventually, people withdraw not out of anger, but out of self-protection.

    #7

    My Mom Spilled Our Detergent This Morning, And This Is What I Come Home From Work To

    Laundry detergent spilled on the floor with paper towels soaking up the mess, showing family frustration vented online

    Shadow_Dragon888 Report

    14points
    POST
    #8

    Last Year My Mom Made A Cake For My Birthday. I Turned 28

    Cake with raspberries and candles shaped as number 21 on wooden table, reflecting family moments shared and vented online.

    xzgin Report

    14points
    POST
    eloiseparry-jones avatar
    Voidified
    Voidified
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    Still good to eat, and be happy u are getting younger

    1
    1point
    reply
    #9

    My Dad Everytime

    Hand holding a Coca-Cola can placed on a wooden table next to an empty coaster showing infuriated family moments.

    imdrunk20 Report

    14points
    POST

    A lack of support drives people apart too, and it goes far beyond financial help. Emotional support matters just as much: being heard, being understood, being treated with respect. When family members brush off your feelings or minimize your struggles, something cracks. You stop sharing your wins because they won’t celebrate them. You stop sharing your worries because they’ll only criticize. That kind of emotional distance doesn’t happen overnight; it builds from repeated disappointments. And little by little, people choose space over being dismissed.

    #10

    My Sister Keeps Painting Food And Glueing Fake Eyelashes To Them

    Eggs and an apple with drawn faces and fake eyelashes, a humorous family venting moment online.

    Medical-Tap-6195 Report

    14points
    POST
    eloiseparry-jones avatar
    Voidified
    Voidified
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    Waste of money and food, she needs to stop.

    3
    3points
    reply
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    If someone is insisting on decorating food, perhaps getting some fake food for her to decorate would avoid wasting food.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    Sister Destroyed 3D Puzzle That Took 3 Months To Make

    Before and after photos of a miniature chocolatier shop showing family member damage frustration vented online.

    Accomplished_Bar1745 Report

    14points
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    From the OP: the why is "took out their bad mood on their sibling's things", and the sister is 25 years old.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #12

    My Little Brother Rearranged The Keys In Alphabetical Order

    Colorful round key mechanical keyboard with yellow and white keys causing family members to vent online in frustration.

    Noah-777 Report

    14points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    Wait. Do you get A when you press A or do you get Q? If you get A then I want to employ him. Qwertyuiopasdfghj was invented by the devil.

    2
    2points
    reply
    sophie-hosselkus_1 avatar
    Sleepy children love Moon
    Sleepy children love Moon
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    I assume you would still get Q since the letters aren't based on the actual keys, instead on the programming in the keyboard itself. That's why keys in games and systems are able to be customized since it only matters what the programming thinks it is

    1
    1point
    reply
    eloiseparry-jones avatar
    Voidified
    Voidified
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    That must have been painful to start with.......

    1
    1point
    reply

    And of course, changing times play a huge role. Today, people value mental health, boundaries, and individuality more than ever. Many are unlearning old habits, like staying silent to “keep peace” or sacrificing their needs to fit into traditional roles. As people grow, they realize they don’t have to live by outdated expectations. But not everyone in the family evolves at the same pace. When new perspectives clash with old beliefs, the tension can get real.

    #13

    My Future Sister-In-Law Infuriates Me So Much

    Text message conversation showing family member venting about a puppy having more Instagram followers, causing frustration.

    Joanna_Valdes Report

    14points
    POST
    niall_4 avatar
    Plentyofoomph
    Plentyofoomph
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    Correct, that is very cringe. Not in the way you think though.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #14

    Sister Wiped My 200 Hour Platinum Game Because She Was Angry With Me. To A New Adventure, I Guess

    Old Nintendo DS handheld showing a game screen with a character asking to share information, venting online frustration theme.

    Pikafishy Report

    14points
    POST
    #15

    Someone From My Family Sprinkles Salt All Over My Bed Once In A While

    Close-up of fingers showing tiny plastic microbeads, illustrating moments people were infuriated with family members online.

    I know someone might believe that it will cleanse me from demons or somethings, but holy hell, let me lay in my bed without salt on my mattress.

    Also my parents didn't believe me or gaslit me for a year. I thought I was going crazy.

    CzlowiekNieWiem Report

    13points
    POST
    eloiseparry-jones avatar
    Voidified
    Voidified
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    Whoever did this will regret once u find out

    1
    1point
    reply

    Then there’s the classic clash of values. Maybe it’s career paths, parenting styles, or even basic outlooks on life. When values don’t line up, even small disagreements can become full-blown arguments. Over time, every conversation feels like stepping on a landmine. What starts as discomfort turns into constant friction. Without mutual respect, interactions become exhausting instead of supportive. 
    #16

    This Is Why I Hate Letting People Borrow Stuff

    Pair of beige high heels with mold spots inside one shoe, showing frustration with family members in a vent online post.

    My mom borrowed my (nearly new) heels months ago and forgot them in her car. She found them like this today.

    likeneelyohara Report

    13points
    POST
    eloiseparry-jones avatar
    Voidified
    Voidified
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    Her car must be gross then....

    1
    1point
    reply
    #17

    Family Member Gave Us A Cubby House For Free. This Is How They Dropped It Off

    Broken wooden outdoor furniture scattered messily on grass, showing family frustration moments shared online.

    Pubcrawlguy Report

    13points
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    How did they disassemble it, with a saw?

    0
    0points
    reply
    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    "Dropped it off", from a considerable height I'm guessing.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #18

    Bought A New Car Last Week. Mother-In-Law Takes It For One Drive Last Night

    Car door panel missing screws, showing damage likely caused by family members, illustrating frustration shared online.

    BadBadUncleDad Report

    13points
    POST

    We also spoke to Priyanka Baid, a PhD holder and lecturer who runs a boutique in Jodhpur with her mother-in-law. She shared how family dynamics can feel especially intense for women. “As a woman, I feel some people just don’t want to see you grow in your career,” she said. The moment she started achieving more, the criticism followed. Instead of encouragement, she got suspicion and resentment. Her experience mirrors what many women live quietly: success can attract criticism from the very people expected to cheer for you.

    #19

    My Mom Says We Dont Have Enough Money, But I Catch Her Giving Thousands Of Dollars Monthly To A Megachurch

    Screenshot of a donation receipt page with contribution details and a photo of a smiling man and woman in formal attire.

    Scratchfangs Report

    13points
    POST
    #20

    My Dad Broke My Car Door Handle And Didn't Tell Me

    Car door lock handle missing cover with damaged interior, a common family frustration shared online.

    So my dad's car broke down so he's been using mine to get to work since I don't need it since my school is nearby. But I went with him to my aunt's and when I drove it back I learned he did this, never mentioned it.

    Also to add insult to injury he smokes in my car and in the past left bottles of vodka and beers in my car (along with lots of trash) even after repeatedly asking him to stop.

    Waste_Oil_7964 Report

    13points
    POST
    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    There was a reason his car went on strike.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #21

    My Sister Just Dumped A Bunch Of Food On My Bed

    Bed with gray sheets and pillows stained with crushed chocolate on the surface showing family infuriated moments shared online

    ABNoble Report

    13points
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited)

    After wading through the revenge (OP is asking for revenge), this was because the OP had their own pile of gushers, the sister wanted some, but the OP dared to nom all their own food instead of giving some to their sister.

    0
    0points
    reply

    She added, “I’ve faced harsh criticism from some family members saying I take on too many things, like ambition is something to hide.” The negativity wasn’t occasional, it was steady and discouraging. Relatives doubted her abilities, questioned her choices, and acted like her drive was something to apologize for. She kept pushing forward, but the emotional weight of constant judgment took a toll. Eventually, she had to step back to protect her sanity. Sometimes, the people closest to you still don’t understand what growth looks like.

    What hurt her most was when the criticism went after her motherhood. “They said I’m a terrible mother just because I work and follow my dreams,” she shared. Those words cut deeper than anything else. Instead of celebrating her strength, some relatives tried to shame her for wanting more out of life. But Priyanka knows ambition and motherhood aren’t enemies, they coexist in millions of women every day. Their judgment forced her to rethink which relationships were healthy for her and which weren’t worth the emotional burden.
    #22

    My Mom Keeps Opening My Mail Even After I Told Her To Stop

    Torn Amazon package left on carpet in front of door, showing frustration with family members and online venting.

    Me and my friends from out of state made Amazon wishlists to buy Christmas gifts for each other. I woke up today to my mom scolding me for buying more stuff online (I'm trying to save for a car). I had no idea what she was talking about as I hadn't ordered anything. She shows me the items she unboxed and I recognized them as things from my wishlist. The picture is how she left it on the table. My friends and I had planned on doing a group unwrapping call over Discord as soon as we'd all gotten our gifts so we could watch each other open stuff.

    This isn't the first time my mom has opened packages of mine, but I was especially upset because she'd ruined the surprise. She got mad whenever I told her again to stop opening my mail, claiming “she doesn't check the labels on every single package that comes in.” I told her she should since there was more than one person living here, and she got even more mad.

    ababyinatrenchcoat Report

    12points
    POST
    londyn avatar
    Pseudonym For An Author
    Pseudonym For An Author
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Depending on where you live this could be illegal

    3
    3points
    reply
    #23

    My Family Never Leaves The Washer Door Open

    Mold and dirt buildup inside a washing machine drum with colorful clothes loaded, highlighting family frustration moments.

    Interesting-Yam-8830 Report

    12points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    Gross. What's the rest of the house like?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #24

    Father Thinks These Socks Are Still In Usable Condition

    Worn-out socks with large holes on feet resting on a couch, illustrating family frustrations shared online.

    My 74 year old father is a bit old fashioned and likes to get his monies-worth from his clothes. But for the life of me, I cannot see the point in using socks that literally have 50% of their sole missing.

    When asked; he says that 'I like these ones because they are loose fitting and comfortable'. I have tried to explain that we could quite easily get him 'loose fitting' socks that in fact have complete soles and would probably be more usable. He doesn't agree.

    What is even more strange is he literally has dozens of pairs of new socks waiting to be worn that people and family have bought him.

    Old_Administration51 Report

    12points
    POST
    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    Maybe they are his lucky socks?!!

    1
    1point
    reply

    “Some people you can talk to and reason with,” Priyanka reflected. “But others… it feels like a lost cause.” She learned that not every conversation leads somewhere meaningful. Some relatives are so rooted in their beliefs that even calm explanations bounce right off. Trying to convince them only drains energy that could be spent living life. Over time, she figured out which relationships mattered, and which ones were simply too exhausting to maintain. That clarity became her compass.

    Priyanka wrapped up with a message that hits home: “At some point, you have to choose your peace. I’ve learned to cut out the toxic people and keep the ones who genuinely care.” For her, family isn’t just blood, it’s the people who show up with compassion, respect, and honesty. The ones who celebrate your wins and sit beside you in your lows. Anyone who constantly tears you down doesn’t earn that space. Her story reflects what so many quietly feel today: protecting your well-being isn’t selfish, it’s essential.
    #25

    My Little Brother Got My Playstation Account Suspended

    Email from PlayStation notifying a user their account is temporarily suspended, causing family frustration to vent online.

    SkylanderConti99 Report

    12points
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    Took hunting, but yes, the brother was using the n-word in voice chat =.= Brother is locked out of account, brther retaliated to being locked out by stealing OP mic.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    My Mom Sold A Lot Of Items She Gifted Me Years Ago Because She Was In Debt (And Did Not Tell Me)

    Screen showing deleted online postings for items including Lady Gaga book/DVD and women's ASICS sneakers, venting family frustrations.

    Just so crushing. I found out because she has Parkinson’s and ended up at the hospital with delirium. I had to go through her phone and figure out how in debt and screwed we are now and forever most likely.

    angelthevegan Report

    12points
    POST
    #27

    Merry Christmas! I Got An Extremely Expensive Drone And My Sister's Dog Broke It When Nobody Was Watching

    Broken drone parts scattered on a wrinkled gray bedsheet, showing damage likely caused by a family member's actions.

    Bandana-Verdana Report

    12points
    POST

    While family often comes above everything, it’s still important to draw boundaries to protect your peace. Sometimes, stepping back from certain people becomes necessary simply because their behavior wears you down. These posts capture a range of slightly maddening family moments, just the kind that make you sigh, laugh, or shake your head. Got family members like these? How do you deal with them? We’d love to hear your stories!
    #28

    My $300 Handmade Japanese Knife I Brought Back From Kyoto, Used By My Mom To Butcher Raw Chicken Bones

    Close-up of a hammered steel kitchen knife on a wooden surface, illustrating frustration with family members online.

    eke2k6 Report

    12points
    POST
    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    Also Exhibit 1 at the ensuing mụrder trial.

    2
    2points
    reply
    eloiseparry-jones avatar
    Voidified
    Voidified
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    These moms sound terrible, I hope this stops soon

    1
    1point
    reply
    #29

    My Mom Threw Away The Covers Of My Books Because She Thinks They Look Better Without Them

    Bookshelf filled with popular novels showing a family’s shared collection causing frustration and venting online.

    They are literally being held together with tape, what part of that "looks better?" Also, why throw them away instead of just storing them somewhere?

    nikwillow Report

    12points
    POST
    #30

    My Mom Ate My Clearly Labeled Food And Then Lied About It

    Two plastic containers with lids labeled no, showing family members' infuriating behavior vented online.

    I would like to start by saying I cook all the time. I also buy and share food all the time. She very rarely does either of those things, but whatever I can feed myself. She lets me stay rent free while I’m in college so I figure it works and I can pitch in that way. Anyways, this time I didn’t want to share so I very clearly labeled my food. I come home to eat the food I was looking forward to all day to find this is all she left me. She then tried to blame my grandpa. He has had three strokes and is 86 and does not eat that much. So I tell her I know good and well he did not eat it. I show her it was very clearly labeled “No”. She then lies again and says she didn’t see the label. There is no way she didn’t see the label.

    DisasterSensitive171 Report

    12points
    POST
    #31

    My Mom Trashed My Room Today

    Messy bedroom with clothes and blankets scattered on floor, illustrating frustration with family members vented online.

    She drinks, takes lots of medication, and gets mad easily.

    WorldlinessPitiful11 Report

    12points
    POST
    jknuss avatar
    JkNuss
    JkNuss
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    A***e - I'm sorry - reach out to ALNON it really is a good group to learn strategies to survive till you can get out/away

    1
    1point
    reply
    #32

    My Dad's Currently Living With Me And Keeps Lowering My Thermostat And No, I Pay The Bills

    Honeywell Home thermostat set to 66 degrees on textured wall, illustrating family frustration shared in online venting posts.

    d4wnn Report

    12points
    POST
    #33

    Everytime I Leave My Computer Unlocked Around My Younger Brother, This Happens

    Computer screen with animated character as desktop background, illuminated gaming keyboard and mouse in dark room.

    We share a room and if I forget to lock my computer, Kronk will, without fail become my wallpaper.

    93Volvo240 Report

    12points
    POST
    #34

    I Look Away For A Minute. Little Brother Throws Phone Off Balcony And Onto Concrete

    Broken phone screen with visible cracks next to the phone display showing a vertical green line family frustration vent online image

    WanAli4504 Report

    12points
    POST
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    Little in this instance means two years old btw

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    My Father In Law Dropped Items Off At Our House After An Extended Family Trip

    Trash bin filled with pillow, toilet paper, and bags, showing family frustration moments shared online.

    He got to ours place before us and, being in a rush, put our items in the garbage “to protect them from the rain.”

    gimp1615 Report

    11points
    POST
    #36

    Someone From My Family Cut The Cake Like That

    Partially eaten chocolate cake with uneven slices on a clear glass plate, showcasing family member frustration moments.

    Bordobordo Report

    11points
    POST
    londyn avatar
    Pseudonym For An Author
    Pseudonym For An Author
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    Someone from your family does not have ocd

    2
    2points
    reply
    niall_4 avatar
    Plentyofoomph
    Plentyofoomph
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    OCD isn't a cute little quirk that makes you want things to be neat. It's a serious debilitating condition that causes massive suffering. You shouldn't joke about it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #37

    My Dad Takes Bites Out Of Cookies And Other Treats To Claim Them For "Later", And Doesn't Eat Them Later Anyways

    Plastic container of cookies with one cookie missing a large bite, placed near a watermelon and pineapple, showing family frustration.

    I'm probably seems stupid to complain about, but my family has asked him not to, but still does it, even does it to the last thing in the box. He doesn't have to do that, either eat it all, or don't eat it.

    Single_Storm9743 Report

    11points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    Well, you know what to give him for Christmas then. All the cookies he hasn't finished.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    My Mom Burned All My Drawings

    Dry, c*****d paint spilled on grass near a house wall, showing a frustrating family member moment to vent online.

    So I’ve been drawing and posting anime girls for a while now and my mom got mad about it. At least I still have previous photos. No drawing today though.

    Not_Creative149 Report

    11points
    POST
    eloiseparry-jones avatar
    Voidified
    Voidified
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    Why?

    1
    1point
    reply
    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    From the OP: "Her reason was something about anime girls and satan? Idk I was mad and wasn't paying much attention."

    0
    0points
    reply
