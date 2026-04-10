Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“The Devil Wears Prada Was True”: Anna Wintour’s Ex-Assistants Tell The Reality Of Working For The Vogue Icon
Anna Wintour sitting in a bright room wearing a red checkered dress and statement necklace, representing Vogue icon reality.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“The Devil Wears Prada Was True”: Anna Wintour’s Ex-Assistants Tell The Reality Of Working For The Vogue Icon

Add us on Google
samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
Add us on Google
0

27

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Anna Wintour has long been known for her strict reputation at Vogue, but fresh insights from her former assistants have offered a more detailed look at what the job actually involves.

Their accounts come as interest surrounding The Devil Wears Prada 2 has picked up ahead of its release on May 1, bringing renewed attention to Wintour’s professional life.

Highlights
  • Former assistants Sache Taylor, Sammi Tapper, and Marley Marius revealed that working for Anna Wintour involved a 21-page handbook.
  • Wintour’s workday begins as early as 4:00 a.m., with assistants physically "hovering" over editors' desks to ensure meetings stay on schedule.
  • While ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ suggested a high-heeled fantasy, assistants admitted switching to flats within weeks.

In the 2006 original film, Meryl Streep played Wintour’s alter ego, Miranda Priestly.

RELATED:

    Anna Wintour’s former assistants revealed what it was really like working inside her office

    Anna Wintour sitting at a desk in an office, representing the reality of working for the Vogue icon.

    Image credits: NBC

    In an April 9 episode of The Run-Through With Vogue podcast, three of Wintour’s former assistants, Sache Taylor, Sammi Tapper, and Marley Marius, spoke about their time working directly under her between 2017 and 2025.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the first surprises came during the hiring process. Candidates were advised not to wear black, as Wintour is known to prefer color. Instead of typical interview questions, the process focused more on personality.

    “She doesn’t want a robot… she wants someone with a personality,” Marius recalled being told before her interview.

    Anna Wintour wearing a red leather coat and sunglasses walking past photographers on a city street.

    Image credits: Getty/Jacopo Raule

    Once hired, the job came with structure and intensity. Marius revealed she was given a 21-page handbook, passed down from assistant to assistant, outlining expectations for the role.

    The day began early. Wintour typically woke between 4 and 5:30 a.m., read the news, played tennis, and arrived at the office around 8 a.m. By then, assistants had already prepared her coffee, breakfast, and schedule.

    Anna Wintour wearing large sunglasses and a leopard print coat at a fashion event, embodying Vogue icon status.

    Image credits: Getty/Jacopo Raule

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @voguemagazine The moment we’ve all been waiting for…today, three of #AnnaWintour’s former assistants—Sache Taylor, Sammi Tapper, and Marley Marius, or “Anna’s Angels,” as Chloe Malle calls them—join #TheRunThrough to discuss what #TheDevilWearsPrada got right (and wrong) about working at #Vogue♬ original sound – Vogue
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “When she asks for someone, she wants that person very quickly,” Marius said.

    Taylor described physically tracking down editors to get them into meetings on time, sometimes hovering at their desks to make sure they moved faster. “I would just hover until they were ready,” she said.

    Wintour’s assistants had to follow strict rules behind the glamour

    Anna Wintour wearing sunglasses and a floral blouse, holding coffee in a busy Vogue office with assistants at desks.

    Image credits: Vogue

    While The Devil Wears Prada painted a high-fashion fantasy, some parts were grounded in reality.

    There were clear expectations around appearance. Assistants were told “no jeans and no sneakers,” and heels were initially encouraged. However, practicality often took over.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Marius admitted she lasted just two weeks in heels before switching to flats due to the job’s fast pace. “Things are happening at a certain pace, and it sometimes involves a bit of running,” she explained.

    Woman in beige coat holding coffee cups, walking outdoors, illustrating the reality of working for Anna Wintour at Vogue.

    Image credits: 20th Century Studios

    The workload did not end at the office. Wintour carried what assistants called a “homework bag”, an L.L.Bean tote filled with articles, drafts, and the magazine’s “book”, a preview of upcoming issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She never wants anyone waiting on her for feedback,” Tapper said.

    According to the assistants, Wintour reviewed everything overnight, often returning detailed notes by the next morning. Her edits, however, were known for being difficult to read.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman in blue sweater holding a notebook with another woman in the background portraying Vogue office dynamics and assistants.

    Image credits: 20th Century Studios

    “It takes a village” to decode her handwriting, Taylor joked, adding she would only ask for clarification “once a week.”

    Despite the intensity, some assistants described adapting their routines to keep up, sticking to simple outfits and focusing more on efficiency than fashion.

    As behind-the-scenes stories resurfaced, Wintour addressed her Devil Wears Prada image and poked fun at herself

    Anna Wintour wearing sunglasses in a car with a companion, illustrating the reality of working for the Vogue icon.

    Image credits: Vogue

    Ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Wintour posed for a special Voguecover alongside Streep.

    Reflecting on the comparison between herself and Miranda Priestly, Wintour told Greta Gerwig, “It’s such an honor to be played by Meryl, however distant Miranda is from myself.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She also admitted she was curious and slightly nervous about the upcoming sequel, even calling Streep directly to ask about it.

    Two women wearing sunglasses and stylish outfits seated on chairs, representing Anna Wintour and Vogue fashion reality.

    Image credits: Vogue

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She read the script… and said, ‘Anna, I think it’s going to be all right,’” Wintour shared.

    At the same time, she dismissed any idea of stepping into acting herself. “I have no gifts… I can’t sing, I can’t dance, I can’t act,” she said.

    Streep, in turn, joked about the reality of Wintour’s job, saying she “would dread the shoes,” highlighting the role’s demanding nature.

    With interest around the film growing, fans picked up on an unexpected detail in the trailer of The Devil Wears Prada 2

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Three people in a stylish office setting, depicting the reality of working for Vogue icon Anna Wintour.

    Image credits: 20th Century Studios

    In one scene showing Anne Hathaway’s character crossing a New York street, a bystander inside a taxi can be seen holding a phone out of the window, seemingly filming the moment.

    “This girl having her phone just wide out the window in the trailer is frying me,” one viewer wrote.

    Woman in a gray suit and sunglasses crossing street with yellow taxi in the background, illustrating working for the Vogue icon.

    Image credits: 20th Century Studios

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others quickly joined in. “And the camera captured her completely!” another added, while one joked, “Because that’s Andy Sachs. A million girls would kill for that job!”

    The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release on May 1, nearly 20 years after the original became a cult classic.

    “Why does this make me want to apply for the job?” wrote one user

    Comment reading so the Devil Wears Prada was true with 17 likes, discussing Anna Wintour and Vogue work reality.

    Comment stating the Devil Wears Prada movie was a true story, reflecting ex-assistants’ reality of working with Anna Wintour.

    Comment by Mandy Lee questioning if anyone wants the job, asking Amy to find out who is applying, with a smiling emoji and 2661 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media stating devil wears prada was a documentary with 2507 likes, reflecting on the reality of working for Anna Wintour.

    Comment on social media discussing fashion style and bureaucracy related to working for Vogue and Anna Wintour.

    Woman posing in a green dress in front of a white wall, representing Anna Wintour’s ex-assistants discussing working for the Vogue icon.

    Comment about wearing Chanel boots for an interview, highlighting the reality of working for the Vogue icon Anna Wintour.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment asking why the story about Anna Wintour’s ex-assistants makes them want to apply for the job.

    Social media comment discussing the challenging reality of working for Anna Wintour, Vogue icon.

    Comment by Andrea asking if they should apply, depicted with a profile photo and 73 likes, related to working for Vogue icon.

    Comment criticizing workplace toxicity at a magazine, reflecting on the reality of working for the Vogue icon.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment describing the reality of working for Anna Wintour, highlighting experiences from ex-assistants.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities

    27

    0

    27

    0

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT