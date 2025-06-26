Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“End Of An Era”: Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years
Anna Wintour attending a high-profile event, marking a significant moment in Vogue's leadership history.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“End Of An Era”: Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Fashion veteran Anna Wintour, 75, is stepping down from her role as editor-in-chief of American Vogue, ending a historic 37-year run that helped redefine fashion publishing

The announcement was made during a staff meeting on Wednesday morning. 

Despite her departure from American Vogue, Wintour will stay on as Condé Nast’s global chief content officer and Vogue’s global editorial director.

Highlights
  • Anna Wintour is stepping down as editor-in-chief of American Vogue after 37 years.
  • The unexpected announcement was made during a staff meeting.
  • She will remain Condé Nast’s global chief content officer and Vogue’s global editorial director.
RELATED:

    Wintour’s decision comes as a surprise after years of denying retirement rumors

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images

    The news caught many in the fashion industry off guard. Anna Wintour has been the face and force behind Vogue for decades, shaping not just covers but the direction of fashion publishing. 

    The idea of her leaving the top role at American Vogue had long been the subject of speculation, though she consistently shut down rumors, according to the New York Post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images

    Just earlier this year, Wintour was honored by King Charles III during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace, where she was asked if she was planning to retire.

    “This morning, His Majesty asked me if this meant I was going to stop working and I said firmly, no. It makes me even more convinced that I have so much more to achieve,” she said.

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: RyanXCX13

    With Wintour’s departure, Condé Nast, American Vogue’s owner, will be looking for her replacement. A new head of editorial content for the American fashion publication is yet to be named.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She will continue to hold two major roles within Condé Nast

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: ddiegomerino

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Although Wintour is leaving her post as editor-in-chief at American Vogue, she is not retiring from the fashion publication industry at all. 

    She will still serve as Condé Nast’s global chief content officer, a role that gives her oversight over titles such as WIRED, GQ, Glamour, Vanity Fair, and Bon Appétit. 

    She will also retain her title as Vogue’s global editorial director, which means that she will still be influencing the magazine on an international scale.

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: UKinUSA

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wintour’s announcement comes on the heels of another major shakeup at Condé Nast.

    Radhika Jones, editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair, stepped down in April after seven years at the helm of the celebrity news magazine.

    Her 37-year tenure at Vogue reshaped the industry

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: Yui Mok – Pool/Getty Images

    Wintour began her Vogue career as creative director in 1983 and became editor-in-chief of British Vogue before taking over the American edition in 1988. 

    Her disruption of the American magazine came quickly. Wintour’s first cover was for US Vogue’s November 1988 issue, and it featured model Michaela Bercu, according to People

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: oceansjonas

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instead of the highly stylized, close-up portraits typical of the time, the image was relaxed, modern, and even controversial.

    Bercu wore a $10,000 Christian Lacroix couture sweater with a $50 pair of jeans, marking the first time denim appeared on a Vogue cover.

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: taviladhaque

    “It was so unlike the studied and elegant close-ups that were typical of Vogue’s covers back then, with tons of makeup and major jewelry. This one broke all the rules,” Wintour recalled in a 2012 interview with the magazine.

    Wintour’s intimidating presence has also become cultural lore. 

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: Vogue

    Her influence allegedly inspired the fictional Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, which happened to be written by her former assistant Lauren Weisberger. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When the film premiered in 2006, Wintour arrived wearing Prada, cementing her role as both a real-life icon and a character larger than life.

    Wintour’s retirement from American Vogue received polarizing reactions from netizens

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: andreacllr

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: blockxs

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: EternalXshine

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: fadedrealitys

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: livnerys

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: Snshores

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: hotboyaless

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: RyanXCX13

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: MiamisOG

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: jaime_solis

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: live4ga

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: EveryPostHits

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: BardisMedia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: kittylopher

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: Moft_Designs

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: simonthadiamond

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: TacoWeedBoobs

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: impxrfectforyou

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: SuperNovaBabee

    "End Of An Era": Anna Wintour Steps Down From Vogue After 37 Years

    Image credits: Sono_Giuu

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    0

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT