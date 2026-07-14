Happy birthday to Dan Reynolds , Phoebe Waller-Bridge , and Jane Lynch ! July 14 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Singer-Songwriter Dan Reynolds, 39 With a powerful voice and evocative lyrics, American singer-songwriter Daniel Coulter Reynolds emerged as the frontman of the globally renowned rock band Imagine Dragons. His work often explores themes of self-acceptance and overcoming adversity. Beyond music, Reynolds actively champions mental health awareness and LGBTQ+ advocacy.



Little-known fact: Before his music career, Daniel Coulter Reynolds achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 2005.

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#2 English Actress and Screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 41 An English actress, screenwriter, and producer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is celebrated for her distinctive narrative voice and comedic brilliance. Her acclaimed series Fleabag garnered multiple Emmy Awards, captivating global audiences with its raw honesty. She also developed and executive produced the hit spy thriller Killing Eve, establishing her as a formidable creative force.



Little-known fact: She co-founded the DryWrite Theatre Company with Vicky Jones in 2007, prior to her breakout acting and writing roles.

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#3 American Actress (glee), Comedian, Author, and Game Show Host Jane Lynch, 66 Renowned for her sharp wit and commanding presence, American actress Jane Lynch commands attention on both screen and stage. She is best known for her Emmy-winning role as Sue Sylvester in the musical series Glee and for her memorable performances in Christopher Guest’s mockumentary films.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career took off, Jane Lynch once considered a path in journalism.

#4 American Actor Matthew Fox, 60 Focused on dramatic depth and presence, Matthew Fox is an American actor known for inhabiting complex characters that resonate with audiences. His career launched with the acclaimed series Party of Five, leading to his iconic role as Jack Shephard on Lost, which garnered him Golden Globe and Emmy nominations.



Little-known fact: Few realize that American actor Matthew Fox is a direct descendant of Union General George Meade, a notable figure from the American Civil War.

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#5 American Businessman, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, Secretary of Commerce in the Trump Administration Howard Lutnick, 65 Resilience and strategic vision have defined Howard Lutnick, an American businessman and government official, particularly in the wake of immense tragedy. Lutnick is recognized for rebuilding Cantor Fitzgerald after 9/11 and establishing a significant relief fund for victims' families. His career trajectory recently led to his appointment as the US Secretary of Commerce.



Little-known fact: He survived the 9/11 attacks because he was taking his son Kyle to kindergarten.

#6 American Actor and Director Jackie Earle Haley, 65 An American actor and director, Jackie Earle Haley is celebrated for his compelling, often intense performances on screen. He first gained fame as a child star in The Bad News Bears. After a notable comeback, he earned an Academy Award nomination for Little Children.



Little-known fact: Jackie Earle Haley holds black belts in both Kenpo and Taekwondo martial arts disciplines.

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#7 American Musician, Comedian, and Actor Kyle Gass, 66 Known for his distinctive guitar work and comedic timing, American musician and actor Kyle Gass is a co-founder of the Grammy-winning comedy rock band Tenacious D. He has also appeared in numerous films like Elf and The Cable Guy, balancing a diverse career in music and acting.



Little-known fact: Before his rock career, Kyle Richard Gass played the flute in his high school marching band.

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#8 American Actress Nancy Olson, 98 An American actress from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Nancy Ann Olson rose to prominence during Hollywood’s Golden Age. She earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in *Sunset Boulevard*, establishing her as a memorable screen presence. Olson also starred in several popular Disney films, including *The Absent-Minded Professor* and *Pollyanna*.



Little-known fact: Nancy Ann Olson was initially considered for the role of Delilah in Cecil B. DeMille’s 1949 film *Samson and Delilah*, a role that ultimately went to Hedy Lamarr.

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#9 American Philosopher, Author, and Activist, Created Kwanzaa Maulana Karenga, 85 An American activist, author, and professor, Maulana Karenga is best known for creating the pan-African holiday Kwanzaa, first celebrated in 1966. He also founded the US Organization and is a distinguished professor of Africana Studies at California State University, Long Beach.



Little-known fact: Maulana Karenga was the fourteenth child and seventh son born into his family in Parsonsburg, Maryland.

#10 American General Claudia J. Kennedy, 79 A pioneering American military leader, Claudia Jean Kennedy made history as the first woman to achieve the rank of three-star general in the US Army. She capped a 31-year career as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, overseeing a global network.



Little-known fact: Claudia Kennedy earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy before embarking on her distinguished military career.

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