Who Is Nancy Olson? Nancy Ann Olson is an American actress known for her grounded, intelligent performances throughout Hollywood’s Golden Age. She brought a distinctive blend of sincerity and vitality to her roles. Her breakout moment arrived with her Academy Award-nominated performance as Betty Schaefer in Billy Wilder’s iconic 1950 film noir, *Sunset Boulevard*. This role catapulted her into the public eye, establishing her as a compelling screen presence.

Full Name Nancy Ann Olson Gender Female Relationship Status Widowed Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education University Of Wisconsin, UCLA Father Henry John Olson Mother Evelyn Bertha Olson Siblings David Olson Kids Liza Lerner, Jennifer Lerner, Christopher Livingston

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Nancy Ann Olson was the daughter of Henry John Olson, a prominent physician. Her upbringing instilled Midwestern values and a strong work ethic. Olson pursued her education at the University of Wisconsin before transferring to UCLA, where her stage performances captured the attention of a talent scout, leading to her contract with Paramount Studios.

Notable Relationships Over the past decades, Nancy Ann Olson navigated a notable personal life alongside her screen career. She was married to celebrated lyricist Alan Jay Lerner from 1950 to 1957, with whom she had two daughters, Liza and Jennifer. She later married Alan W. Livingston, a prominent Capitol Records executive, in 1962. They had a son, Christopher, and remained together until Livingston’s death in 2009.

Career Highlights Nancy Ann Olson earned significant critical acclaim for her portrayal of Betty Schaefer in the 1950 film *Sunset Boulevard*, which secured her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. This performance remains a cornerstone of her legacy. Her versatile career also included several beloved Walt Disney productions, such as *Pollyanna* in 1960 and *The Absent-Minded Professor* in 1961, followed by its sequel, *Son of Flubber*, in 1963. These family-friendly films introduced her to a new generation of audiences. Olson retired from acting in the mid-1980s but released her memoir, *A Front Row Seat: An Intimate Look at Broadway, Hollywood, and the Age of Glamour*, in 2022, offering a personal reflection on her storied career and life experiences.