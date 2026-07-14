Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids
A young girl with a pink headband applying makeup to her face, reflecting kids' career goals for future generations.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
2

27

2

ADVERTISEMENT

For the children of today, “when I grow up” is no longer about dreaming of becoming doctors and astronauts.

It’s about going viral.

A new study suggested that social media stardom has become one of the most common career aspirations among young people. Even children as young as seven said they want to grow up to be influencers.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Social media has become one of the biggest influences on young people’s career choices.
    • Researchers found that an increasing number of children aspire to become influencers online.
    • Some students said they “want to be famous” and believed YouTubers and influencers earn “lots of money.”
    • Only a few middle and high school students found online career planning programs in their school helpful.

    For the children of today, “when I grow up” is no longer about dreaming of becoming doctors and astronauts

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

    More than 60% of middle and high school students we surveyed from 2021 to 2024 said they wanted to be social media influencers or chose their future careers based on what they saw while scrolling on the internet.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The findings came from research conducted by Professor Matthew Simoneau, of the University of Wisconsin, and his colleagues.

    To understand how kids imagine their careers these days, the team spoke to a range of elementary, middle, and high school students in the U.S. and Norway, as young as 7 years old.

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    Image credits: Freepik/Magnific (not an actual photo)

    Their findings revealed that social media has become one of the biggest influences on young people’s career choices, coming in at second place right after family, friends, and teachers.

    “Over 60% of middle and high school students we surveyed from 2021-2024 said they wanted to be social media influencers or picked their future careers based on what they saw online,” Simoneau wrote in The Conversation.

    Other popular career choices included being a professional soccer player, musician, and actor, he said.

    Social media has become one of the biggest influences on young people’s career choices

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    Image credits: dla_fam

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    Some students didn’t even write down the actual names of professions.

    Simoneau said there were 7-year-olds and kids of other age groups in Wisconsin and Norway who simply drew the YouTube or TikTok logo.

    Others said they hoped to be an “influencer” but had no idea about their target audience or what kind of content they would like to share.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But they said they “want to be famous” and believed YouTubers and influencers earn “lots of money.”

    This impression was created in their minds despite the fact that nearly half of all online content creators earn less than $15,000 a year, Simoneau noted.

    @papianbaseball GRWM for school! Morning routine as a 7 year old #grwm#morningroutine#fyp#baseballkid#foodie @Valentino @Nike @Jordan Brand ♬ luther – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

    “Students also drew pictures of footballers, musicians, actors, and princesses,” Simoneau wrote. “Some students shared career goals like becoming a wildlife biologist, pilot, engineer, or filmmaker.”

    The lead author noted that the older students were more likely to mention careers like nurse, electrician, engineer, teacher, welder, police officer, and small-business owner.

    However, becoming an influencer and content creator remained a common aspiration for kids and teenagers.

    Becoming an influencer and content creator remained a common aspiration for kids and teenagers

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    Image credits: papianbaseball

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    There were some instances where social media had a positive influence on students, Simoneau said.

    He cited one instance where a student living in a rural town said they wanted to become a marine biologist after being inspired by the content they saw online, even though the nearest ocean was 1,300 miles away from them.

    @usastorytube Spend The Day With Me #grwm#skincare#makeup♬ original sound – harper fans

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While explaining their process of gathering data, Simoneau said his team surveyed more than 80 different children in Wisconsin, aged 7 to 11.

    They also conducted focus groups with more than 140 middle and high school students to understand their academic and career plans and what influenced their ideas.

    In Norway, they took interviews with over 60 children from the same age bracket.

    The children in both locations were given simple prompts like “When I grow up, I would like to be … ” and were asked, “How do you know about this job?”

    Some students said they “want to be famous” and believed YouTubers and influencers earn “lots of money”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    Image credits: garzacrew

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    As part of the goal to understand how students develop their career aspirations, the researchers analyzed what schools are offering to aid this process.

    They found that schools conduct career fairs and create shadowing opportunities, but most children do not receive adequate individualized guidance on career paths from a school counselor.

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    Image credits: rileyjaystanley

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We found that there is a disconnect between how schools are helping kids think about their possible future careers and what factors are actually influencing young people as they imagine their futures,” Simoneau wrote.

    Only a few middle and high school students found online career planning programs in their school helpful.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Researchers analyzed the different avenues that influenced children’s career aspirations  

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    Image credits: kimandnorth

    Some called these activities “redundant” and described them as “the same thing we did in middle school.”

    In one case, a 17-year-old Wisconsin girl called her career survey a “waste of time.”

    “The test told me I should be a truck driver,” said the teenager, who was already accepted into nursing school when she took the career survey.

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

    Nevertheless, students do receive some kind of prompts to help them think about what sort of career they want.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It was also found that most middle and high school students take online career interest surveys to help understand which jobs could be a good fit.

    Researchers further noted that children are always influenced by the conversations they have with people around them.

    “Students consistently said they learned more from conversations with teachers, counselors, family members, and professionals than from online questionnaires,” Simoneau wrote.

    “It’s like the kid that says they will be in the NBA but they don’t even play basketball,” one commented online

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Study Reveals The Depressingly Dystopian Career Goals Of 60 Percent Of Kids

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    27

    2

    27

    2

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When economic times are bad, people tend to come up with ideas for easily making a quick buck. Same thing happened during the Great Depression nearly 100 years ago, with people turning to all kinds of harebrained schemes—-going to Hollywood or joining a band or something that doesn’t require college or a huge outlay of money (neither of which the majority of the population had) or borderline criminal activities, for money. There were no jobs, and any money made was going to basic needs. Today we have the internet and, unfortunately, “influencers”, very few of whom have even set foot on a college campus, and many of whom may have not graduated high school, so are barely literate. But they’re getting views and going viral and many get popular enough to start having revenue streams and sponsors giving them freebies, including clothing and makeup. But they’re the exception rather than the rule, and a lot of them have parents with the money to support them, buy them the best equipment (a bi

    1
    1point
    reply
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My son wants to work with trains in some capacity, ideally driving them. He is not aware of social media apart from the very specific "ai parrots asking Alexa to play music in the middle of the night"

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When economic times are bad, people tend to come up with ideas for easily making a quick buck. Same thing happened during the Great Depression nearly 100 years ago, with people turning to all kinds of harebrained schemes—-going to Hollywood or joining a band or something that doesn’t require college or a huge outlay of money (neither of which the majority of the population had) or borderline criminal activities, for money. There were no jobs, and any money made was going to basic needs. Today we have the internet and, unfortunately, “influencers”, very few of whom have even set foot on a college campus, and many of whom may have not graduated high school, so are barely literate. But they’re getting views and going viral and many get popular enough to start having revenue streams and sponsors giving them freebies, including clothing and makeup. But they’re the exception rather than the rule, and a lot of them have parents with the money to support them, buy them the best equipment (a bi

    1
    1point
    reply
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My son wants to work with trains in some capacity, ideally driving them. He is not aware of social media apart from the very specific "ai parrots asking Alexa to play music in the middle of the night"

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Family
    Homepage
    Trending
    Family
    Homepage
    Next in Family
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT