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It’s easy to get caught up in the negativity of the world. Our feeds are filled with so much bad news that it can be difficult to believe there’s still any goodness here on planet Earth. It doesn’t help that doom-scrolling has become a daily habit, and that world leaders seem to have lost the plot.

Don't despair because Bored Panda is on a mission to restore your faith in humanity. We've put together a sweet compilation of some of the most wholesome, heartwarming and positive pics that we’ve collected from across the internet. They perfectly capture the everyday miracles that make life so magical, and prove there’s still a lot of love left in the world. Scrolling through them might just make you feel as if you’ve finally found a long-lost pocket full of sunshine.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Grandfather's Dog Passed Away Last Year. Today We Surprised Him With These Cuties

A man holds two small puppies close, showing wholesome posts of love and what matters most.

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tasher1952 avatar
Doofnuts
Doofnuts
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He has new purpose in life---- good for you!

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    #2

    The Important Requests

    A wholesome post with a note requesting a piano piece, reminding us what matters most about neighborly appreciation.

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    9points
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    #3

    One Hour Of My Day + A Text = Smile & Happy Tears

    A smartwatch displays a message: You just saved a life today! YOUR blood donation was sent to University Med. Ctr- Lubbock for a patient in need! This is a wholesome post.

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    8points
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    #4

    The Grene Haired Angels:

    A wholesome post describing a teenager with green hair and piercings comforting someone crying on the subway, reminding us to see good in the world.

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    #5

    My Son Has Been Growing His Hair For 4 Years And Donated 12” To Www.wigs4kids.org Today!! Emotional Day But Couldn’t Stop Smiling I’m So Proud

    Wholesome posts show a child with long hair, before and after a haircut for donation, smiling, reminding what matters most.

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    6points
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    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is going to be a good human!

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    #6

    We Just Got A Lovebird And Every Time I Take Selfies She Wants To Join In And Look At Herself In The Screen

    Wholesome posts feature a woman with a small, colorful bird perched on her nose, highlighting what matters most.

    carlinh Report

    6points
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    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had two when I lived in Hawaii. They are awesome===destructive little turds, but awesom.

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    #7

    Good Morning

    A wholesome post with a meme of Squirtles representing a dad and his kids, with a dad's loving text message below, showcasing good in the world.

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    6points
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    #8

    The Grandmotherly Love Stories:

    A screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing a wholesome love story, an example of good in the world.

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    #9

    The Librarians From Heaven:

    A wholesome post about a librarian helping a homeless person by offering a meditation room, coffee, and housing assistance.

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    6points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worked in a library and some guy fell asleep in one of the reading nooks. I mentioned it to a colleague who said "hey, let him sleep". Which we did; he looked quite comfy.

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    #10

    The Perfect Uses Of Paychecks

    Reddit post sharing a wholesome story about a first paycheck, reminding of good in the world.

    OrwellNGoode Report

    6points
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    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't have this. You were so lucky!

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    #11

    The Monster Protection

    Wholesome posts about a pet dog protecting a baby from a vacuum cleaner. A reminder of what matters most.

    dailyhappystories Report

    6points
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    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our dog just graps the front wheel and drags the vacuum around the room. We never have straight vacuum lines.

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    #12

    My Dad And I Used To Get Milkshakes Together All The Time. My Daughter And I Sharing Our First Milkshake Together

    A wholesome post of a father and daughter smiling and laughing over a milkshake, reminding us what matters most.

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    #13

    Been Estranged From My Family For Several Years. So, I Got Myself Family For Birthday This Year

    A fluffy cat sleeping peacefully, representing the wholesome posts that remind what matters most.

    ro_ro_ro_roadhouse Report

    5points
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    #14

    Tribute To My Girls: The Left Paw Print With The Single Pink Toe Is On The Left, And The Right Paw Print Is For Her Sister That Passed Away

    Wholesome posts featuring a cat paw tattoo and a real cat's paw, reminding what matters most in pet love.

    VenomC Report

    4points
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    #15

    A Photo Shoot With The Same Photographer Taken 2 Years Apart — Minus 100 Pounds And With 1 Engagement Ring

    Wholesome posts of two happy couples embracing outdoors, showing affection, reminding what matters most in relationships.

    mkl721 Report

    4points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    He Hugs Me Like This Every Time I Come Home From College, His Face Says It All

    Wholesome posts include a woman happily carrying a large golden retriever in a grassy outdoor setting.

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    #17

    Getting Grey, 15 Years Together

    Wholesome posts show a man and his black dog aging together, reminding us what matters most in life.

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    #18

    Back Home

    A wholesome post showing a side-by-side comparison of a man with his blue guitar as a teenager and then reunited with it years later, highlighting good in the world.

    Goldrushcomic Report

    4points
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    #19

    The Surprise Meals:

    A wholesome post showing two Happy Meals left at a door for kids, reminding us to see good in the world.

    delanovoice Report

    4points
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    #20

    The Perfect Interactions:

    A screenshot of a wholesome post from parenthood365 about a child being welcomed on a bus. This reminds us what matters most.

    parenthood365 Report

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    #21

    The Cherished Family Members:

    A photo of a framed picture of a cat on a bedside table, an example of a wholesome post showing good in the world.

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    #22

    My Husband Noticed That No One Was Eating The Oranges

    A peeled orange with a smiley face, part of wholesome posts reminding of good in the world.

    goodnews.global Report

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    #23

    Daughter's Credit Card

    A parent holding a wallet with a daughter's credit card, showing wholesome posts about what matters most.

    BobbyDinero08 Report

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    #24

    Pay Packet

    Wholesome posts featuring a 'Pay packet' for a 6-year-old helping with patio work, showing kindness. What matters most.

    steph_heathcote Report

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    #25

    The Little Thank You

    Wholesome posts showing a 'Thank U' sign from a grateful nurse after a neighbor mowed her lawn. What matters most.

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    #26

    Mrs. Higgins!!

    Wholesome posts about a grandson's detailed instructions for delivering food to his deaf grandmother. Wholesome posts.

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    #27

    A Kind Stranger From This Community Sent A Laptop All The Way To Yemen For My Project

    Man working on a laptop at night, showcasing wholesome posts that remind what matters most.

    Huge shoutout to the legend who sent us this laptop. He’s a software engineer and included a ton of coding material that we’ll add to our server for others to learn from. Whish i could tag, but his account us deleted.
    With summer coming, power cuts here in Yemen are getting longer and more frequent—sometimes most of the day. A laptop like this, that can run during blackouts, makes a huge difference for us. Thank you again for the support over the years. It genuinely means everything and is changing lives here 

    maho90 Report

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    #28

    An Elderly Gentleman Walking Past Me In The Woods Just "Tipped Me" £2 Because I Was Picking Up Litter

    Two coins on a tree trunk with a red plastic bag, a wholesome post showing what matters most.

    Rumerhazzit Report

    4points
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    #29

    My Best Friend Sent Me Not One, Not Two, But Three Care Packages Full Of Ramen, Drinks, And Even A Little Duck Night Light After I Told Him I Was Short On Food And Mine Had Broken

    A box filled with various wholesome snacks, including ramen, drink concentrates, and chocolate bars, for a wholesome post.

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    4points
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    #30

    My Husband Has A Habit Tracker I Didn’t Know About . I Asked Him What The Pink Is He Said “ Everytime I Spend Time With You”

    Hands holding a smartphone displaying a habit tracking app, showing daily progress, a wholesome post that matters most.

    Cautious-Impact22 Report

    4points
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    #31

    I Sewed Grandmother’s Beautiful Crocheted Doilies Onto My Wedding Dress. I Wanted To Honor Her In Some Way On Our Day

    A wholesome post showing a bride and groom embracing by the water, reminding us what matters most.

    Kittywhimsy Report

    3points
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    #32

    Married For 17 Years Today, Together For 34

    Wholesome posts showcasing childhood photos and an adult couple smiling at a scenic overlook, reminding what matters most.

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    #33

    A Couple Months Ago, Reddit Taught Me That Newlyweds Used To Plant Sycamore Trees On Both Sides The Walkway Leading To Their House, Then Join Them Together To Symbolize Two Becoming One. Today I Saw It For The First Time

    Wholesome posts feature a large, unique tree with a split trunk forming an arch in front of a house, reminding what matters most.

    frique Report

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    #34

    Grateful For The Teachers Who Have Cared For My Children As I Would

    A screenshot of a wholesome post from Stephanie Land about a teacher and students sitting on the floor, reminding us what matters most.

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    #35

    Doggo Trying Ice-Cream For The First Time

    A dog happily eating ice cream, covered in whipped cream, a wholesome post showing what matters most.

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    #36

    The Purest Pup Ever

    A dog sitting next to a neat pile of spilled food, a wholesome post about what matters most.

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    #37

    The Shocking Displays Of Plane Ettiquette

    Tweet describing an entire plane waiting for passengers with tight connections, a wholesome post.

    luxemiaa Report

    3points
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    #38

    My 98 Year Old Grandma Has Been Making Me Birthday Cards For Years. This One Is The Most Plain Of Them All, But Meant The Most

    A heartfelt birthday card from Grandma Rose to Elliott, a wholesome post showing what matters most.

    Tttoille Report

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    #39

    Woman In The Park

    Twitter post about a woman picking dandelions for her tortoise Stanley, a wholesome post reminding us what matters most.

    Pandamoanimum Report

    3points
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    #40

    My 5-Year-Old Told Me

    A wholesome post with a child's drawing of a house for a playdate, reminding us what matters most.

    nicosttweets Report

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    #41

    The Extremely Productive Car Rides

    A wholesome post featuring a note from a Japanese Uber driver practicing English, showing what matters most.

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    #42

    The Library

    Screenshot of a post about a lost library book being returned by a kind soul, a wholesome post reminding us what matters most.

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    #43

    My Dad Sanded And Spray Painted The Wheelchair Frame Pink And Gold, Used Rainbow Bike Spoke Covers, Got A Pink Pushrim Cover, And My Iconic Tiger Wheel Covers By Izzy Wheels

    A stylish woman in a wheelchair, adorned in a vibrant pink and orange outfit, soaking up the sun, showing wholesome posts.

    adisabledicon Report

    3points
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    #44

    Man Honors His Deceased Dog With A Sculpture Made From Pieces Of Wood That The Two Collected Together

    A split image of a dog chewing wood on the left and a driftwood sculpture of a dog on the right, displaying wholesome posts.

    tobbigray Report

    3points
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    #45

    My 15 Year Old Made Me Dinner When I Worked Late

    A plate of macaroni and cheese with chicken nuggets and ketchup, a wholesome post showing simple comfort food.

    Me and my kiddo been going through a lot lately. We now live in an apartment minus my abusive ex husband. Tonight was my first late night at work. Came home and dinner was ready and she had picked a movie for us to watch AND she told me she missed me today. Shes never done this before. We are healing.

    Symbioticsinner Report

    3points
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    #46

    My Ten Year Old Son Sent This To Me While I Was At Work Tonight

    A text message showing an incredibly loving and wholesome post from a child to a parent.

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    #47

    Painted My First Mural In Toronto. Today The Kid Who Inspired It Came By To Check It Out

    A large mural of a child in a pilot's helmet holding a paper plane, a wholesome post inspiring dreams.

    tomtom303 Report

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    #48

    I Won Free Pizza For A Year Via This Golden Ticket From My Favorite Local Pizza Place!

    A man with a beard and long hair smiling while holding a Golden Ticket, one of the wholesome posts that matters most.

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    #49

    My Aunt And Mother Conspired To Change My Childhood Stocking To My Chosen Name (Nonbinary/Trans)

    A wholesome red and white knitted Christmas stocking with the name EMMET on it, hanging by a fireplace.

    My birthname is Emma, but I’ve been going by Emmet since 10th grade (although I didn’t come out to my family and start going by that with them until the last few years) after I started identifying as nonbinary (they/them pronouns, please).
    My family has thankfully been very accepting and has been trying their best to gender me properly. I’m very thankful for them being so kind and accepting of me being me. It’s been hard for them to adjust, but they’re doing everything they can to use my name and pronouns rather than my birthname and assigned gender at birth pronouns.

    One thing that’s bothered me for a while is my childhood Christmas stocking. It had my birthname on it, and I thought about ordering a new one, but the company that made them has since gone defunct. My family’s stockings all match, and we’ve had them for as long as I can remember, so I didn’t want to just buy a different style of stocking.

    Yesterday, after my paternal aunt came into town, my mom asked me to put up the Christmas stockings. Mine was the last in the stack. The moment I picked it up, I realized it now had my chosen name on it instead of my birthname. It made me so incredibly happy!! I had no idea how they did it until my mom and aunt explained that my mom had given my aunt the stocking, and my aunt had used similar yarn to edit my name, mimicking the font that was used.

    The great thing is that it’s 100% reversible!! My original name is still underneath, untouched!! Not that I ever plan on reverting it back to my birthname, but it’s really cool to me that the history behind the stocking is still embedded into its being. Emma is still a part of me, just as she’s a part of this stocking. There would be no me without her.

    I don’t think any gift I’ll get this Christmas will top this one. I’ll be able to open my stocking on Christmas morning with my real name on it, and that means the world to me. I’m so grateful to have such a wonderful family to call my own.

    MxBluebell Report

    3points
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    #50

    My Old-As-Dirt-With-A-Million-Health-Conditions Cat Licked His Plate Clean Today And It Fills Me With Joy

    A fluffy black and white cat lying on a brown blanket, a wholesome post about what matters most.

    Primary_Warthog_5308 Report

    3points
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    #51

    5 Generations In One Photo!

    Four generations of women, including a baby and an elderly woman, showing wholesome posts about family and good in the world.

    WrongReviewThrowAway Report

    3points
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    #52

    Someone Left The Peanut Butter On The Counter

    A wholesome post showing a sleeping dog with its head in a peanut butter jar, reminding us what matters most.

    smogt3ch Report

    2points
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    #53

    Sleeping 100 Years Apart

    A young child sleeps peacefully next to an elderly woman, a wholesome post showing what matters most in shared moments.

    moseswilliams Report

    2points
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    #54

    Yesterday Was My Grandfathers 90th. When I Asked Him What He Wanted To Do, He Said He Wanted To Get Haircuts Together

    Wholesome posts show a man and his elderly father getting haircuts together, then posing for a photo.

    nthepromisedland Report

    2points
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    #55

    I Turned My Grandmother's Kitchen Wallpaper Into A Dress

    A woman in a floral dress holds a photo, reminiscent of wholesome posts, with an older woman smiling.

    EmilySeilhamer Report

    2points
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    #56

    Yesterday Was The First Of Many Years In Which I'll Be Celebrating My Grandfather's Birthday Without Him. I Thought I'd Show You All How I Choose To Remember Him

    An older man laughs joyfully while holding a baby, capturing a wholesome post and what matters most.

    thelittlestofbears Report

    2points
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    #57

    My Granny Gave Me This Ring, Telling Me It Would Bring Me Friends

    A small, intricately designed Claddagh ring rests on a finger, symbolizing wholesome posts of love and connection.

    ForTheDumps Report

    2points
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    #58

    The Words Of Encouragement

    A social media post about a thoughtful child at an arcade buffet, a wholesome reminder of what matters most.

    stannedup Report

    2points
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    #59

    The Flamingoes

    Two pink flamingo lawn ornaments, a wholesome post reminding of good in the world.

    draconym Report

    2points
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    #60

    Art

    Wholesome posts with a framed note from a child to her mom, offering comfort. Reminder of what matters most.

    b_l_u_s_h_i_n_g Report

    2points
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    #61

    It Should Always Be, The Thought Behind The Gift, Not The Price It Costs

    A wholesome post showing a purple crayon, a thoughtful gift from a student, reminding us what matters most.

    Original_Act_3481 Report

    2points
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    #62

    My Mom Literally Projected Our Late Dog Back Into Her Room

    A joyful holographic projection of a small dog standing on a wooden floor next to a projector, showcasing wholesome posts.

    soft.liferoutines Report

    2points
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    #63

    Baby’s First Flight. 11 Hours To Hawaii At 9 Weeks Old

    A smiling pilot in uniform holding a baby, both in the cockpit of an airplane, sharing a moment of wholesome posts.

    __m0.nique Report

    2points
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    #64

    My Hotel Room Cleaner Made Me A Towel Animal, And Over The Next Weeks He Left Them There Until It Became A Towel Zoo

    Numerous whimsical towel animals populate a hotel room, a wholesome post reminding us what matters most.

    wehaveavisual Report

    2points
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    #65

    "I'm Glad You Have Enough Love In Your Life That That Response Comes Naturally"

    Screenshot of an email with a client expressing good nature after an accidental Love you, a wholesome post reminding what matters most.

    peacelovehap Report

    2points
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    #66

    My Step Dad And The K’nex Ferris Wheel He Built, For No Reason Other Than He Found The K’nex In The Attic. All The Grandchildren Are Age 14+. He’s So Proud Of It. My Mums Going To Put Fairy Lights And Easter Eggs On It

    Couple standing beside a large, intricate Ferris wheel made of building blocks, a wholesome post example.

    weasly87 Report

    2points
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    #67

    My Mom Wrote This On The Wall Next To My Dad’s Tool Bench 25 Years Ago And He Still Has It Up

    Chalk writing on a wall says I Love You Michael REALLY LOVE YOU, a wholesome post showing what matters most.

    MoominLiv Report

    2points
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    #68

    Every Morning When I Start To Get Out Of Bed, My BF Clings Onto Me And Cuddles Me Tight, And Apparently He Does It In His Sleep

    A woman looking at the camera while lying next to a sleeping man, a wholesome post of closeness that matters most.

    MalinoisJaws Report

    2points
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    #69

    This Apple Eater Was In My Yard A Solid 9 Hours Today

    A majestic deer with large antlers resting on green grass, a wholesome post showing nature's beauty.

    MyrmidonExecSolace Report

    2points
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    #70

    I Had To Get A Small Procedure Done Today And I Had To Be Put Under. I Brought A Teddy Bear With Me For Comfort And Emotional Support. When I Woke Up, I Saw That The Nurses Gave My Emotional Support Teddy Bear A Medical Mask And A Mini Bonnet Cap To Match Mine

    A plush toy bear wearing a face mask and a surgical cap, representing wholesome posts of care.

    Yume_Fairy2522 Report

    2points
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    #71

    Received This Note After A Concert I Just Went To

    A close-up of a wholesome handwritten note expressing gratitude and joy, reminding someone what matters most.

    JesseAmpersands Report

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    #72

    Just Met 5 Mins Prior 😭

    A wholesome post showing a smiling person sitting in a chair with a happy black and white dog on their lap.

    ApprehensiveFlower75 Report

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    #73

    The Upper Floor Started It

    A multi-story building decorated with a long string of wholesome inflatable Christmas characters, including Santa and a snowman.

    buttbait Report

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    #74

    Villagers In India Made Giant Sweaters To Keep Rescued Elephants Warm

    Two elephants standing over women crocheting blankets, and one elephant wearing a colorful blanket, wholesome posts reminding what matters most.

    Financial_Crazy_7874 Report

    2points
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    #75

    My Cat Brings Tiny Toys Downstairs When My Nephew Is Here To Play With Him

    A hand holding various small plastic toys, including animals and a quirky orange monster, reminding us what matters most.

    I_Like_Metal_Music Report

    2points
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    #76

    A Photo Of My Son Next To A Photo Of My Dad Who Passed Away In 2015, When He Was In High School

    Wholesome posts comparing a young person with sunglasses and an older photo of a man, highlighting resemblance, reminding what matters most.

    OrganicBridge7428 Report

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    #77

    Life Lesson

    Facebook post about a man helping a teenager with car repairs, a wholesome reminder of good in the world.

    unknown Report

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    #78

    The Letters From Old Friends

    A wholesome post with a picture of a dog and a card, reminding us what matters most in kindness and remembrance.

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    #79

    This Is Kiwi The Parrot. She Just Got Her Hair Made And She Thinks She’s The Main Character

    A charming yellow parakeet with playful pigtails made of small yellow hair ties, perching on wires, showing wholesome posts.

    merliahzxz Report

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    #80

    I Went Back To The Laundry Room Looking For My Missing Socks... And Found This. Totally Forgot These Little Guys Have Magnetic Hands, So They Just Keep Sticking Together

    Two yellow cartoon characters peeking from inside a washing machine, a wholesome post reminding us what matters most.

    danielcooper2268 Report

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    #81

    Someone Gave A Man In The Train A Corndog Plushie, I Want To Cry

    A man hugging a giant hot dog plushie on a subway, a wholesome post that reminds what matters most.

    7Green_Apple7 Report

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    #82

    What My 9 Y.o Brother Gave Me When He Saw Me Sad

    A handwritten note with hearts says Pls dont be sad my sis, reminding us what matters most.

    chiseyuki Report

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    #83

    Bam Margera Enjoying Spaghetti And Meatballs With His Mom And Dad

    Three people smiling around a table with pasta, a wholesome post reminding us what matters most.

    Fritz1818 Report

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    #84

    My Parents Kidnapped My Stuffed Elephant

    A plush elephant in a shopping cart, car seat, and next to a pizza, reminding us what matters most.

    So I recently visited my parents (they live near New York/Philly area I live in the California/Arizona area) and ended up forgetting my stuffed elephant. Upon hearing this news they went into my room grabbed the elephant (his names Pablo) and have been taking everywhere they go. I’m talking grocery store, out to eat, to work. Wherever they go Pablo follows. They’re sending my pictures like of him like he’s having the time of his life. They played Tik tac toe with him, on a kids menu at Olive Garden. This is the best thing my parents have done.

    ImaginaryFish9075 Report

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    #85

    My Daughter Asked Me To Babysit Her Stuffed Animal Today So I Took It With Me To Uber And Snapped Pictures At The Places We Visited

    A Peter Rabbit plush toy in an airport terminal, representing wholesome posts and good in the world.

    iamjames Report

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    #86

    My 4 Year Old Son Presented Me With Hand Picked Dandelions In A Little Cup

    A hand holding dandelions in a glass of water, symbolizing wholesome posts and finding good in the world.

    DropDeadFredidit Report

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    #87

    Found This Sign And It Made Me Smile!

    A sign on a blue gate offering free flowers, a wholesome post reminding us what matters most in the world.

    Sam2794 Report

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    #88

    My Girlfriend Stayed Up Until 3am To Make Macarons Because I Told Her They Were Some Of My Favourite Food

    Two small, crumbly macarons on a dark blue plate, representing wholesome posts that remind us what matters most.

    Mr-Shockwave Report

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