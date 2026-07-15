Don't despair because Bored Panda is on a mission to restore your faith in humanity. We've put together a sweet compilation of some of the most wholesome, heartwarming and positive pics that we’ve collected from across the internet. They perfectly capture the everyday miracles that make life so magical, and prove there’s still a lot of love left in the world. Scrolling through them might just make you feel as if you’ve finally found a long-lost pocket full of sunshine.

It’s easy to get caught up in the negativity of the world. Our feeds are filled with so much bad news that it can be difficult to believe there’s still any goodness here on planet Earth. It doesn’t help that doom-scrolling has become a daily habit, and that world leaders seem to have lost the plot.

#1 My Grandfather's Dog Passed Away Last Year. Today We Surprised Him With These Cuties

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#2 The Important Requests

#3 One Hour Of My Day + A Text = Smile & Happy Tears

#4 The Grene Haired Angels:

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#5 My Son Has Been Growing His Hair For 4 Years And Donated 12” To Www.wigs4kids.org Today!! Emotional Day But Couldn’t Stop Smiling I’m So Proud

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#6 We Just Got A Lovebird And Every Time I Take Selfies She Wants To Join In And Look At Herself In The Screen

#7 Good Morning

#8 The Grandmotherly Love Stories:

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#9 The Librarians From Heaven:

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#10 The Perfect Uses Of Paychecks

#11 The Monster Protection

#12 My Dad And I Used To Get Milkshakes Together All The Time. My Daughter And I Sharing Our First Milkshake Together

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#13 Been Estranged From My Family For Several Years. So, I Got Myself Family For Birthday This Year

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#14 Tribute To My Girls: The Left Paw Print With The Single Pink Toe Is On The Left, And The Right Paw Print Is For Her Sister That Passed Away

#15 A Photo Shoot With The Same Photographer Taken 2 Years Apart — Minus 100 Pounds And With 1 Engagement Ring

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 He Hugs Me Like This Every Time I Come Home From College, His Face Says It All

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#17 Getting Grey, 15 Years Together

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#18 Back Home

#19 The Surprise Meals:

#20 The Perfect Interactions:

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#21 The Cherished Family Members:

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#22 My Husband Noticed That No One Was Eating The Oranges

#23 Daughter's Credit Card

#24 Pay Packet

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#25 The Little Thank You

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#27 A Kind Stranger From This Community Sent A Laptop All The Way To Yemen For My Project Huge shoutout to the legend who sent us this laptop. He’s a software engineer and included a ton of coding material that we’ll add to our server for others to learn from. Whish i could tag, but his account us deleted.

With summer coming, power cuts here in Yemen are getting longer and more frequent—sometimes most of the day. A laptop like this, that can run during blackouts, makes a huge difference for us. Thank you again for the support over the years. It genuinely means everything and is changing lives here



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#28 An Elderly Gentleman Walking Past Me In The Woods Just "Tipped Me" £2 Because I Was Picking Up Litter

#29 My Best Friend Sent Me Not One, Not Two, But Three Care Packages Full Of Ramen, Drinks, And Even A Little Duck Night Light After I Told Him I Was Short On Food And Mine Had Broken

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#30 My Husband Has A Habit Tracker I Didn’t Know About . I Asked Him What The Pink Is He Said “ Everytime I Spend Time With You”

#31 I Sewed Grandmother’s Beautiful Crocheted Doilies Onto My Wedding Dress. I Wanted To Honor Her In Some Way On Our Day

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#32 Married For 17 Years Today, Together For 34

#33 A Couple Months Ago, Reddit Taught Me That Newlyweds Used To Plant Sycamore Trees On Both Sides The Walkway Leading To Their House, Then Join Them Together To Symbolize Two Becoming One. Today I Saw It For The First Time

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#34 Grateful For The Teachers Who Have Cared For My Children As I Would

#35 Doggo Trying Ice-Cream For The First Time

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#36 The Purest Pup Ever

#37 The Shocking Displays Of Plane Ettiquette

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#38 My 98 Year Old Grandma Has Been Making Me Birthday Cards For Years. This One Is The Most Plain Of Them All, But Meant The Most

#39 Woman In The Park

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#40 My 5-Year-Old Told Me

#41 The Extremely Productive Car Rides

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#42 The Library

#43 My Dad Sanded And Spray Painted The Wheelchair Frame Pink And Gold, Used Rainbow Bike Spoke Covers, Got A Pink Pushrim Cover, And My Iconic Tiger Wheel Covers By Izzy Wheels

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#44 Man Honors His Deceased Dog With A Sculpture Made From Pieces Of Wood That The Two Collected Together

#45 My 15 Year Old Made Me Dinner When I Worked Late Me and my kiddo been going through a lot lately. We now live in an apartment minus my abusive ex husband. Tonight was my first late night at work. Came home and dinner was ready and she had picked a movie for us to watch AND she told me she missed me today. Shes never done this before. We are healing.



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#46 My Ten Year Old Son Sent This To Me While I Was At Work Tonight

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#47 Painted My First Mural In Toronto. Today The Kid Who Inspired It Came By To Check It Out

#48 I Won Free Pizza For A Year Via This Golden Ticket From My Favorite Local Pizza Place!

#49 My Aunt And Mother Conspired To Change My Childhood Stocking To My Chosen Name (Nonbinary/Trans) My birthname is Emma, but I’ve been going by Emmet since 10th grade (although I didn’t come out to my family and start going by that with them until the last few years) after I started identifying as nonbinary (they/them pronouns, please).

My family has thankfully been very accepting and has been trying their best to gender me properly. I’m very thankful for them being so kind and accepting of me being me. It’s been hard for them to adjust, but they’re doing everything they can to use my name and pronouns rather than my birthname and assigned gender at birth pronouns.



One thing that’s bothered me for a while is my childhood Christmas stocking. It had my birthname on it, and I thought about ordering a new one, but the company that made them has since gone defunct. My family’s stockings all match, and we’ve had them for as long as I can remember, so I didn’t want to just buy a different style of stocking.



Yesterday, after my paternal aunt came into town, my mom asked me to put up the Christmas stockings. Mine was the last in the stack. The moment I picked it up, I realized it now had my chosen name on it instead of my birthname. It made me so incredibly happy!! I had no idea how they did it until my mom and aunt explained that my mom had given my aunt the stocking, and my aunt had used similar yarn to edit my name, mimicking the font that was used.



The great thing is that it’s 100% reversible!! My original name is still underneath, untouched!! Not that I ever plan on reverting it back to my birthname, but it’s really cool to me that the history behind the stocking is still embedded into its being. Emma is still a part of me, just as she’s a part of this stocking. There would be no me without her.



I don’t think any gift I’ll get this Christmas will top this one. I’ll be able to open my stocking on Christmas morning with my real name on it, and that means the world to me. I’m so grateful to have such a wonderful family to call my own.



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#50 My Old-As-Dirt-With-A-Million-Health-Conditions Cat Licked His Plate Clean Today And It Fills Me With Joy

#51 5 Generations In One Photo!

#52 Someone Left The Peanut Butter On The Counter

#53 Sleeping 100 Years Apart

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#54 Yesterday Was My Grandfathers 90th. When I Asked Him What He Wanted To Do, He Said He Wanted To Get Haircuts Together

#55 I Turned My Grandmother's Kitchen Wallpaper Into A Dress

#56 Yesterday Was The First Of Many Years In Which I'll Be Celebrating My Grandfather's Birthday Without Him. I Thought I'd Show You All How I Choose To Remember Him

#57 My Granny Gave Me This Ring, Telling Me It Would Bring Me Friends

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#58 The Words Of Encouragement

#59 The Flamingoes

#60 Art

#61 It Should Always Be, The Thought Behind The Gift, Not The Price It Costs

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#62 My Mom Literally Projected Our Late Dog Back Into Her Room

#63 Baby’s First Flight. 11 Hours To Hawaii At 9 Weeks Old

#64 My Hotel Room Cleaner Made Me A Towel Animal, And Over The Next Weeks He Left Them There Until It Became A Towel Zoo

#65 "I'm Glad You Have Enough Love In Your Life That That Response Comes Naturally"

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#66 My Step Dad And The K’nex Ferris Wheel He Built, For No Reason Other Than He Found The K’nex In The Attic. All The Grandchildren Are Age 14+. He’s So Proud Of It. My Mums Going To Put Fairy Lights And Easter Eggs On It

#67 My Mom Wrote This On The Wall Next To My Dad’s Tool Bench 25 Years Ago And He Still Has It Up

#68 Every Morning When I Start To Get Out Of Bed, My BF Clings Onto Me And Cuddles Me Tight, And Apparently He Does It In His Sleep

#69 This Apple Eater Was In My Yard A Solid 9 Hours Today

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#70 I Had To Get A Small Procedure Done Today And I Had To Be Put Under. I Brought A Teddy Bear With Me For Comfort And Emotional Support. When I Woke Up, I Saw That The Nurses Gave My Emotional Support Teddy Bear A Medical Mask And A Mini Bonnet Cap To Match Mine

#71 Received This Note After A Concert I Just Went To

#72 Just Met 5 Mins Prior 😭

#73 The Upper Floor Started It

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#74 Villagers In India Made Giant Sweaters To Keep Rescued Elephants Warm

#75 My Cat Brings Tiny Toys Downstairs When My Nephew Is Here To Play With Him

#76 A Photo Of My Son Next To A Photo Of My Dad Who Passed Away In 2015, When He Was In High School

#77 Life Lesson

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#78 The Letters From Old Friends

#79 This Is Kiwi The Parrot. She Just Got Her Hair Made And She Thinks She’s The Main Character

#80 I Went Back To The Laundry Room Looking For My Missing Socks... And Found This. Totally Forgot These Little Guys Have Magnetic Hands, So They Just Keep Sticking Together

#81 Someone Gave A Man In The Train A Corndog Plushie, I Want To Cry

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#82 What My 9 Y.o Brother Gave Me When He Saw Me Sad

#83 Bam Margera Enjoying Spaghetti And Meatballs With His Mom And Dad

#84 My Parents Kidnapped My Stuffed Elephant So I recently visited my parents (they live near New York/Philly area I live in the California/Arizona area) and ended up forgetting my stuffed elephant. Upon hearing this news they went into my room grabbed the elephant (his names Pablo) and have been taking everywhere they go. I’m talking grocery store, out to eat, to work. Wherever they go Pablo follows. They’re sending my pictures like of him like he’s having the time of his life. They played Tik tac toe with him, on a kids menu at Olive Garden. This is the best thing my parents have done.



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#85 My Daughter Asked Me To Babysit Her Stuffed Animal Today So I Took It With Me To Uber And Snapped Pictures At The Places We Visited

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#86 My 4 Year Old Son Presented Me With Hand Picked Dandelions In A Little Cup

#87 Found This Sign And It Made Me Smile!

#88 My Girlfriend Stayed Up Until 3am To Make Macarons Because I Told Her They Were Some Of My Favourite Food