Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Dangerous Social Media Challenge Makes Another Victim After Girl, 15, Loses Her Life
Girl, 15, with curly hair and a light shirt, impacted by dangerous social media challenges.
Family, Relationships

Dangerous Social Media Challenge Makes Another Victim After Girl, 15, Loses Her Life

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
2

32

2

ADVERTISEMENT

A grieving Oklahoma father is urging parents to pay closer attention to what their kids are watching online.

Enid resident Richard Presson lost his 15-year-old daughter, Leah Presson, to a dangerous trend, disguised as a “challenge” that numerous children and teenagers have fallen for.

“It hurts to see that my daughter is now laying lifeless because of some challenge that couldn’t be stopped,” the bereaved father said.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Richard Presson lost his 15-year-old daughter, Leah Presson, to the dangerous Benadryl challenge.
    • The challenge urges teens to consume an excessive dose of Benadryl (allergy medication) that could be dangerous, even fatal.
    • Leah was rushed to the hospital with seizures, triggered by the ingestion of an excessive amount of Benadryl.
    • “It hurts to see that my daughter is now laying lifeless because of some challenge that couldn’t be stopped,” said the grieving father.

    A grieving Oklahoma father is urging parents to pay closer attention to what their kids are watching online

    A young girl with curly hair and a serious expression, a victim of a dangerous social media challenge.

    Image credits: Leah Presson

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Leah Presson, at the age of 15, landed in the ICU after attempting the viral “Benadryl Challenge.”

    The “challenge” is all about having an excess amount of Benadryl, an over-the-counter allergy medication, and then staying awake as the medication triggers hallucinations.

    A young girl lies in a hospital bed, tubes attached, a victim of a dangerous social media challenge.

    Image credits: Richard Presson

    A tweet questioning the Benadryl challenge, asking why kids do dangerous social media challenges.

    Image credits: sonjaphoto

    The popularity of the challenge grew dangerously high, forcing the US Food and Drug Administration to issue a warning against taking higher than recommended doses of Benadryl, as it can lead to serious heart problems, seizures, coma, or even losing one’s life.

    “We are aware of news reports of teenagers ending up in emergency rooms or dy*ng after participating in the ‘Benadryl Challenge’ encouraged in videos posted on the social media application TikTok,” the FDA said in its 2020 warning.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The department said it strongly urged TikTok to remove such videos from the platform.

    Richard Presson lost his 15-year-old daughter, Leah Presson, to the dangerous Benadryl challenge 

    Boxes of Benadryl Allergy medication on a store shelf, linked to a dangerous social media challenge.

    Image credits: CBSPittsburgh

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A text message saying 'I can't even swallow the recommended dose', relating to a social media challenge.

    Richard said Leah took up the challenge at least five times, with her first being around Christmas in 2025.

    “I never heard of it until my ex-wife told me about it the other day…,” he told NewsNation earlier this month. “I urge other people to [communicate]…”

    “Or if there’s ever a sign of something like this or a new challenge to educate their kids, communicate with someone that can communicate with the child,” he added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media post from a parent discussing parenting over social media and dangerous social media challenges.

    Leah suffered seizures last month after ingesting an overdose of Bendaryl and was hospitalized at the Integris Health Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

    She spent days in the ICU with zero brain activity before she was pronounced lifeless on June 14.

    “Leah is a very great person and she always wanted to be TikTok famous,” her father told the outlet. “It hurts to see that my daughter is now laying lifeless because of some challenge that couldn’t be stopped.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The family wanted to use her “small little body” to donate organs and possibly “save up to 90 other lives.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She’s been a giver her whole life. She’s wanted to save lives and stuff like that,” Richard said.

    Leah was in the ICU with zero brain activity after ingesting more than the recommended dose of Bendaryl

    A young girl in a hospital bed with a white stuffed animal beside her, victim of a dangerous social media challenge.

    Image credits: Richard Presson

    Parents and children are often warned about the risks of the viral “Benadryl challenge,” which has seen a resurgence on TikTok in recent times.

    Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego raised the alarm in May, saying their emergency department received at least five children in one week for taking up the “Benadryl challege.”

    An exterior view of Integris Health hospital building, relating to a victim of a dangerous social media challenge.

    Image credits: kfor4news

    A social media comment from a user, tumtum, about brain damage caused by dangerous social media challenges.

    Image credits: spaceball59157

    Fort Worth Children’s Hospital in Texas also said in April that they treated more than 100 patients for Benadryl overdoses in six months. One of the patients tragically lost their life as well.

    “When you take the Benadryl or diphenhydramine in excess of that, in excess of this, it can lead to seizures and cardiac arrhythmias, and sometimes those cardiac arrhythmias lead to cardiac arrest, which can lead to no blood to the brain, which can lead to brain d**th,” Dr. Ryan Brown of Oklahoma Children’s at OU Health told Nexstar’s KFOR.

    A hand holding a smartphone displaying the TikTok app logo, representing social media and dangerous challenges.

    Image credits: greenwish _/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    A possible Benadryl overdose could be identified through signs like agitation, drowsiness, or looking flushed. And parents must seek medical help if they suspect their child has ingested too much of it, has collapsed, cannot be woken up, has trouble breathing, or appears to have had a seizure.

    “If your child is acting strange, look around,” Dr. Brown said. “Make sure that there’s not an empty pill bottle or something in the vicinity that may lead you to a clue as to what may have been going on.”

    It is essential for parents to warn them about the potential dangers of viral TikTok challenges 

    A girl with long brown hair looks down, making a pouting face. She has designs on her hand, a victim of a social media challenge.

    Image credits: Leah Presson

    Dr. Chandler Hicks, a child psychiatrist, said adults must have conversations with children about the risks of such online challenges, because they might not recognize the dangers linked to them.

    “Some of it can just be being naive, being young, and not really understanding the consequences. Some of it can be attention-seeking. Some of it can be peer pressure related,” Dr. Hicks said.

    He also said its essential for parents to keep a watch on their kids’ screen time and the content they are exposed to.

    As Richard deals with the loss of his teenage daughter, he said he wants adults to be aware of “where they can educate their kids.”

    “These challenges are just silly, and they need to be educated so it doesn’t happen again,” he added.

    Netizens raised the alarm over the uptick in teenagers losing their lives to TikTok challenges in recent years

    A tweet by Debra M reads, THIS IS WHY TEENS DON'T BELONG ON THE INTERNET, discussing the social media challenge.

    Image credits: DM84281

    A tweet by Judd states the problem is not Benadryl but social media, relating to the dangerous social media challenge.

    Image credits: I_Trudge

    A tweet by Dr Zuess suggests taking TikTok off the shelf, referencing a dangerous social media challenge.

    Image credits: The_RobGoodin

    A tweet by Paul discusses household items that can be dangerous and mentions the tragic outcome of a social media challenge.

    Image credits: TOW1968

    A social media challenge comment about Benadryl not requiring ID, referencing the dangerous social media challenge.

    Image credits: _lonelystarr13

    A social media challenge comment expressing frustration with calls for government regulation after a dangerous social media challenge incident.

    Image credits: iamlisakirk

    A social media challenge comment suggesting better parenting is needed, discussing risks of various products.

    Image credits: Aleric45

    A social media challenge comment advising a father to teach his daughter to be smart instead of blaming others.

    Image credits: haugerr_

    A social media challenge comment stating it is not the store's fault and parents should monitor teen internet activity.

    Image credits: RebelRoseYell

    A social media post on Twitter by user Leo #808King with a profile picture of a person. The post is a reply to @unlimited_ls and says: His grief is misdirected....but you can't blame him. Below that it says 8:07 PM - Jun 28, 2026. At the bottom are icons for like, reply, and copy link. This reflects the dangerous social media challenge.

    Image credits: iamleo808king

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    32

    2

    32

    2

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    thesquidness avatar
    cugel.
    cugel.
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didn't get articles: All the TikTokers who saw this and said, "Nup, that's just stupid"

    0
    0points
    reply Mark as spam
    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "She always wanted to be TikTok famous" sums it up. What's next ? We should ban superheroes movies because of the dumb kids who jump off a building thinking they can fly ? Or we should ban kitchen knives because dumb kids stabbed themselves to get likes ? I don't like social media, but if your kid's life goal is to be "TikTok famous" and *you* as an adult think it's normal, the problem isn't TikTok, you just failed as a parent.

    0
    0points
    reply Mark as spam
    User avatar
    POST
    thesquidness avatar
    cugel.
    cugel.
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didn't get articles: All the TikTokers who saw this and said, "Nup, that's just stupid"

    0
    0points
    reply Mark as spam
    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "She always wanted to be TikTok famous" sums it up. What's next ? We should ban superheroes movies because of the dumb kids who jump off a building thinking they can fly ? Or we should ban kitchen knives because dumb kids stabbed themselves to get likes ? I don't like social media, but if your kid's life goal is to be "TikTok famous" and *you* as an adult think it's normal, the problem isn't TikTok, you just failed as a parent.

    0
    0points
    reply Mark as spam
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Homepage
    Next in Society
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT