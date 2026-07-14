Millie Bobby Brown’s Lie Detector Test Takes Controversial Turn After She’s Asked About Eating Her Animals

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Millie Bobby Brown‘s latest press tour appearance has sparked a heated online debate after the actress became visibly flustered during a lie detector test.

The awkward exchange unfolded when Brown was asked whether she eats the same kinds of animals she rescues on her Georgia farm.

The question quickly caught viewers’ attention, as the actress has spent years cultivating a reputation as an outspoken animal lover while caring for more than 60 animals.

Highlights Millie Bobby Brown's answer to an unexpected lie-detector question sparked a heated online debate.

The actress's comments reignited discussions about animal advocacy, meat consumption, and "speciesism."

Viewers, and even animal advocacy groups, weighed in as the viral clip drew comparisons to Billie Eilish's stance on eating meat.

Fans were left divided, with many accusing the Stranger Things star of drawing an inconsistent ethical line between the animals she protects and those she consumes.

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Millie Bobby Brown has long been known for her love of animals and rescue work, owning an astonishing 62 animals in total

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The 22-year-old actress and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, live on a Georgia farm that she has previously described as her own personal “petting zoo.”

During an appearance on BBC Radio 1, Brown revealed that she cares for 62 animals, including horses, ponies, cows, pigs, sheep, chickens, donkeys, goats, dozens of dogs, and several cats.

Beyond her personal pets, Millie Bobby Brown also operates Joey’s Friends, a nonprofit rescue organization she launched in 2022.

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According to her, the charity has helped rescue and rehome more than 230 dogs and has housed dozens of foster animals on her property.

During a March 2025 interview with Vogue, the actress revealed that she had also been a “vegetarian for a really long time,” after joking that people often tell her to stop eating meat because she dislikes handling raw meat.

Despite that earlier phase, Brown explained that she now cooks and eats meat, even describing chicken and chorizo paella as one of her signature dishes.

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During a recent Vanity Fair lie detector interview, the actress confidently agreed that having more than 60 animals made her a “good animal mother,” explaining that she treats each one as an individual with its own unique personality.

As part of the segment, Brown and her Enola Holmes 3 co-star, Louis Partridge, took turns putting each other on the spot with increasingly difficult questions.

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The conversation took an unexpected turn when Partridge asked Millie, “Do you eat any animals that you also look after?”

Co-star Louis Partridge’s unexpected question left Millie visibly flustered during the now-viral lie detector test

@plantbasednews Millie Bobby Brown & Louis Partridge just took a lie detector text as part of a Vanity Fair video. Louis Partridge asked Millie Bobby Brown questions relating to the farm that she owns which she shares with a number of rescued animals… The comments section is open. ♬ original sound – Plant Based News

Without hesitation, she replied, “Never,” prompting the examiner to confirm that her answer was truthful.

However, Louis quickly followed up with a more specific question that appeared to catch the actress off guard.

“I don’t mean the exact animals,” he clarified. “I mean, would you raise a lamb, but then go and have a rack of lamb for dinner?”

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Millie paused before replying, “There are certain animals I don’t eat… Some of my animals I wouldn’t eat.”

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Partridge immediately responded with a laugh, saying, “So, OK, the answer’s yes,” as Brown became noticeably flustered while trying to explain her position.

“Yeah, but I wouldn’t eat, like, sheep. Or horse. Do you know what I mean?” she said before nervously laughing and pleading with her co-star, “Don’t ask me any more questions.”

As clips of the interview spread online, many viewers debated whether Brown’s dietary choices were at odds with the animal-loving image she has cultivated over the years.

Animal advocacy groups and social media users questioned Brown’s animal-loving image, with many accusing her of “hypocrisy”

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Critics argued that Brown’s comments highlighted a “cognitive dissonance,” the psychological discomfort that can arise when a person’s actions appear inconsistent with their beliefs or values.

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Others accused the actress of drawing an arbitrary line between animals she views as companions and those she considers food.

One netizen wrote, “What’s the difference between a horse and a chicken then? In your eyes? I don’t understand this ‘hierarchy’ some people have about animals, like it’s okay to eat some but not others. That is hypocrisy. And I say this as a meat eater.”

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Another user commented, “How self absorbed are we that we only eat the animals in which we do not have an emotional attachment to.”

A third questioned, “Soo she rescue animals, make cute photos with them, play with them, and on the break she eats chicken or steak, but they are not her animals so it’s ok?”

Vegan Friendly U.S., a popular animal advocacy account, shared the interview clip on Instagram, arguing that Brown’s response illustrated how people often view rescued animals as individuals while continuing to see other members of the same species as food.

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The organization wrote, “The truth is, every cow, pig, chicken, sheep, and fish values their life, whether they’ve been rescued or not. They all deserve the chance to live free from harm and exploitation.”

The conversation also sparked comparisons to Billie Eilish, who previously declared during an Elle interview that “eating meat is inherently wrong.”

Singer Billie Eilish previously argued, “You can eat meat, go for it. You can love animals, but you can’t do both”

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The Grammy-winning singer, who has been vegan since childhood, also argued that people “can’t” claim to love animals while continuing to eat them.

Billie said, “Two things cannot coincide: ‘I love all animals so much, and I eat meat.’ …You can’t do both, sorry. You can eat meat, go for it. You can love animals, but you can’t do both.”

Despite the criticism, Brown also received support from many viewers who argued that caring for rescued animals and choosing not to eat certain species does not diminish the meaningful work she has done.

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“She has a farm so she can care for the animals. She wants them to live a full life with her without butchering them for food. Not sure why that’s confusing to y’all,” one supporter commented.

Another added, “If I could, I’d have a small farm with livestock. I’d love the heck outta the animals, but they would also keep my family well fed.”

Others argued that the morality surrounding food choices is rarely black-and-white, suggesting that supporting animal welfare and consuming meat are not necessarily mutually exclusive.

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Some also noted that many people actively donate to animal charities, adopt rescue pets, or oppose animal cruelty while continuing to eat meat, making Millie’s position far from unique.

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Brown has not yet publicly commented on the online discourse surrounding her remarks during the interview.

“My livestock will be my pets. Until it’s time for food. That’s the entire point,” one netizen harshly wrote

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