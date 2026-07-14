Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Lie Detector Test Takes Controversial Turn After She’s Asked About Eating Her Animals
Millie Bobby Brown looks surprised during a lie detector test, with small braids in her long brown hair.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown’s Lie Detector Test Takes Controversial Turn After She’s Asked About Eating Her Animals

Add us on Google
amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
Add us on Google
2

17

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Millie Bobby Brown‘s latest press tour appearance has sparked a heated online debate after the actress became visibly flustered during a lie detector test.

The awkward exchange unfolded when Brown was asked whether she eats the same kinds of animals she rescues on her Georgia farm.

The question quickly caught viewers’ attention, as the actress has spent years cultivating a reputation as an outspoken animal lover while caring for more than 60 animals.

Highlights
  • Millie Bobby Brown's answer to an unexpected lie-detector question sparked a heated online debate.
  • The actress's comments reignited discussions about animal advocacy, meat consumption, and "speciesism."
  • Viewers, and even animal advocacy groups, weighed in as the viral clip drew comparisons to Billie Eilish's stance on eating meat.

Fans were left divided, with many accusing the Stranger Things star of drawing an inconsistent ethical line between the animals she protects and those she consumes.

RELATED:

    Millie Bobby Brown has long been known for her love of animals and rescue work, owning an astonishing 62 animals in total

    Millie Bobby Brown holding a black puppy, a controversial moment linked to her lie detector test about eating animals.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 22-year-old actress and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, live on a Georgia farm that she has previously described as her own personal “petting zoo.”

    During an appearance on BBC Radio 1, Brown revealed that she cares for 62 animals, including horses, ponies, cows, pigs, sheep, chickens, donkeys, goats, dozens of dogs, and several cats.

    Beyond her personal pets, Millie Bobby Brown also operates Joey’s Friends, a nonprofit rescue organization she launched in 2022.

    Split image of Millie Bobby Brown's expression during a lie detector test, reacting to questions about eating her animals.

    Image credits: VanityFair

    Martina's comment: She is out of touch with reality, a controversial reaction to Millie Bobby Brown's lie detector test.

    Paulinglrd's comment: I always thought she was vegetarian or vegan, relating to Millie Bobby Brown's lie detector test.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to her, the charity has helped rescue and rehome more than 230 dogs and has housed dozens of foster animals on her property.

    During a March 2025 interview with Vogue, the actress revealed that she had also been a “vegetarian for a really long time,” after joking that people often tell her to stop eating meat because she dislikes handling raw meat.

    Despite that earlier phase, Brown explained that she now cooks and eats meat, even describing chicken and chorizo paella as one of her signature dishes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Millie Bobby Brown kissing a white horse, a controversial image related to her lie detector test about eating animals.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    During a recent Vanity Fair lie detector interview, the actress confidently agreed that having more than 60 animals made her a “good animal mother,” explaining that she treats each one as an individual with its own unique personality.

    As part of the segment, Brown and her Enola Holmes 3 co-star, Louis Partridge, took turns putting each other on the spot with increasingly difficult questions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The conversation took an unexpected turn when Partridge asked Millie, “Do you eat any animals that you also look after?”

    Co-star Louis Partridge’s unexpected question left Millie visibly flustered during the now-viral lie detector test

    @plantbasednewsMillie Bobby Brown & Louis Partridge just took a lie detector text as part of a Vanity Fair video. Louis Partridge asked Millie Bobby Brown questions relating to the farm that she owns which she shares with a number of rescued animals… The comments section is open.♬ original sound – Plant Based News

    A comment on the controversial Millie Bobby Brown lie detector test about eating her animals.

    Without hesitation, she replied, “Never,” prompting the examiner to confirm that her answer was truthful.

    However, Louis quickly followed up with a more specific question that appeared to catch the actress off guard.

    “I don’t mean the exact animals,” he clarified. “I mean, would you raise a lamb, but then go and have a rack of lamb for dinner?”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Millie paused before replying, “There are certain animals I don’t eat… Some of my animals I wouldn’t eat.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Millie Bobby Brown kissing a baby goat, relevant to her lie detector test controversy.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    A comment questioning Millie Bobby Brown about harvesting her farm animals.

    Partridge immediately responded with a laugh, saying, “So, OK, the answer’s yes,” as Brown became noticeably flustered while trying to explain her position.

    “Yeah, but I wouldn’t eat, like, sheep. Or horse. Do you know what I mean?” she said before nervously laughing and pleading with her co-star, “Don’t ask me any more questions.”

    As clips of the interview spread online, many viewers debated whether Brown’s dietary choices were at odds with the animal-loving image she has cultivated over the years.

    Animal advocacy groups and social media users questioned Brown’s animal-loving image, with many accusing her of “hypocrisy”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Millie Bobby Brown with a small dog, amidst her lie detector test controversy.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    Critics argued that Brown’s comments highlighted a “cognitive dissonance,” the psychological discomfort that can arise when a person’s actions appear inconsistent with their beliefs or values.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others accused the actress of drawing an arbitrary line between animals she views as companions and those she considers food.

    One netizen wrote, “What’s the difference between a horse and a chicken then? In your eyes? I don’t understand this ‘hierarchy’ some people have about animals, like it’s okay to eat some but not others. That is hypocrisy. And I say this as a meat eater.”

    Millie Bobby Brown relaxing with a cat, related to her lie detector test and animal eating questions.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment showing confusion about being asked if she eats her animals during a Millie Bobby Brown lie detector test.

    Another user commented, “How self absorbed are we that we only eat the animals in which we do not have an emotional attachment to.”

    A third questioned, “Soo she rescue animals, make cute photos with them, play with them, and on the break she eats chicken or steak, but they are not her animals so it’s ok?”

    Vegan Friendly U.S., a popular animal advocacy account, shared the interview clip on Instagram, arguing that Brown’s response illustrated how people often view rescued animals as individuals while continuing to see other members of the same species as food.

    Millie Bobby Brown posing with her dog during the controversial lie detector test regarding eating her animals.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The organization wrote, “The truth is, every cow, pig, chicken, sheep, and fish values their life, whether they’ve been rescued or not. They all deserve the chance to live free from harm and exploitation.”

    The conversation also sparked comparisons to Billie Eilish, who previously declared during an Elle interview that “eating meat is inherently wrong.”

    Singer Billie Eilish previously argued, “You can eat meat, go for it. You can love animals, but you can’t do both”

    Image credits: billieeilish

    The Grammy-winning singer, who has been vegan since childhood, also argued that people “can’t” claim to love animals while continuing to eat them.

    Billie said, “Two things cannot coincide: ‘I love all animals so much, and I eat meat.’ …You can’t do both, sorry. You can eat meat, go for it. You can love animals, but you can’t do both.”

    Despite the criticism, Brown also received support from many viewers who argued that caring for rescued animals and choosing not to eat certain species does not diminish the meaningful work she has done.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Millie Bobby Brown looks thoughtful during the lie detector test, addressing questions about eating her animals.

    Image credits: VanityFair

    “She has a farm so she can care for the animals. She wants them to live a full life with her without butchering them for food. Not sure why that’s confusing to y’all,” one supporter commented.

    Another added, “If I could, I’d have a small farm with livestock. I’d love the heck outta the animals, but they would also keep my family well fed.”

    Others argued that the morality surrounding food choices is rarely black-and-white, suggesting that supporting animal welfare and consuming meat are not necessarily mutually exclusive.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some also noted that many people actively donate to animal charities, adopt rescue pets, or oppose animal cruelty while continuing to eat meat, making Millie’s position far from unique.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brown has not yet publicly commented on the online discourse surrounding her remarks during the interview.

    “My livestock will be my pets. Until it’s time for food. That’s the entire point,” one netizen harshly wrote

    A social media comment discussing the hypocrisy of eating farm animals versus pets, relating to Millie Bobby Brown's lie detector test.

    A comment on Millie Bobby Brown's lie detector test about eating animals, discussing quality of life for creatures.

    A comment on Millie Bobby Brown's lie detector test, stating the purpose of a farm is to harvest animals.

    A comment on Millie Bobby Brown's lie detector test, explaining the difference between livestock and pets.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment on Millie Bobby Brown's lie detector test, expressing a desire to have farm animals as pets.

    A comment on Millie Bobby Brown's lie detector test, preferring not to eat animals personally raised.

    A social media comment discusses having a farm and not eating animals, related to Millie Bobby Brown's lie detector test.

    A social media comment expresses a goal of having a homestead and animal sanctuary, tying into Millie Bobby Brown's lie detector test.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment calls the question about eating animals callous, referencing Millie Bobby Brown's lie detector test.

    A social media comment criticizes misunderstanding Millie Bobby Brown's lie detector test regarding eating animals.

    A social media comment expresses agreement with Billie Eilish, relating to Millie Bobby Brown's lie detector test.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Animal rescue
    animal welfare
    celebrities

    17

    2

    17

    2

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her name reminds me too much of Whitney Houstons tumultuous love life

    1
    1point
    reply
    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is really a waste of space article. Most farmers eat meat. That doesn’t mean she’s butchering her rescues and grilling them. Get a life people.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her name reminds me too much of Whitney Houstons tumultuous love life

    1
    1point
    reply
    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is really a waste of space article. Most farmers eat meat. That doesn’t mean she’s butchering her rescues and grilling them. Get a life people.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT