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Wildlife photography gives us a glimpse into a world that often unfolds beyond human sight. From split-second encounters and dramatic displays of survival to expressive portraits and fascinating animal behavior, these images reveal the beauty, power, and remarkable diversity of life in the wild.

The Artist Gallery regularly invites professional and amateur photographers from around the world to showcase their work across a range of categories. After recently featuring the winners of its 2026 Landscape Photography Contest, we are now turning our attention to the winning and honorable mention images selected for this year’s Wildlife competition.

Scroll down to explore the winning wildlife photographs, and be sure to vote for the images that impressed you the most.

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#1

“My Hero!” By Preeti And Prashant Chacko

A black and white wildlife photography shot of a mother bear and cub looking up.

2nd Place Winner

Photo description: “Being a mother bear is hard work! She not only has to feed the cubs but has to also stay alert and proactively keep her cubs away from the slightest danger. And this bear did it with great calm and grace . So much so that this cub seems to be looking up at her saying ‘Thank you. You are my hero!’”

The Artist Gallery Report

9points
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    #2

    “Glorious Hunting” By Panos Laskarakis

    A lion's eye peeking through the ribs and bloody flesh of a carcass.

    Honorable Mention

    Photo description: “In the Okavango Delta of the savage Botswana, the wild eye of the male lion through the carcass of the buffalo, as a result of an impressive hunt in the previous day! This is the wild nature where everything could happen with the perfect balance!”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    9points
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    #3

    “Chasing Breakfast” By Charles Janson

    Wildlife photography capturing the silhouette of a bear running through water at sunset, splashing.

    Honorable Mention

    Photo description: “In the golden light of early morning, a Brown Bear in Alaska chases a salmon upstream. In late summer, bears are trying to eat as much as possible to build up fat for their long winter hibernation.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    8points
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    #4

    “The Rugby Players” By Preet And Prashant Chacko

    Wildlife photography of four rhinos walking in a line with a bird nearby.

    Honorable Mention

    Photo description: “Never having played rugby (or American football), we have often wondered what it would be like to be the recipients of a hard tackle. These egrets at Solio Game Reserve almost learnt that feeling when 5 muscular rhinos charged in their direction, but chose to fly out just in time!”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    8points
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    maryzurlinden avatar
    Purple Gurl
    Purple Gurl
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who else is seeing the big match from the movie Bedknobs and Broomsticks?

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    #5

    “Lynx Family” By Roberto Carnevali

    Wildlife photography of a lynx family resting in a hollow log.

    Honorable Mention

    Photo description: “A family of lynxes takes shelter inside a tree trunk on a hot summer day in the Austrian Alps. The father, mother, and two cubs are asleep. Only one cub is awake and looking around.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    8points
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    #6

    “Reflected Curiosity” By Panagiotis Xaxiris

    A leopard cub curiously looking at its reflection, a winning shot from a wildlife photography contest.

    3rd Place Winner

    Photo description: “A young one-year-old male leopard in Botswana’s Moremi Game Reserve catches its reflection in the polished surface of a safari vehicle’s bumper. Bathing in the warm golden hour light, this yearling’s curiosity is framed in a rare, self-reflective moment.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    7points
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    #7

    “Attack From Above” By Panagiotis Xaxiris

    Two buzzards engaged in a territorial dispute on grassy ground, captured for a wildlife photography contest.

    Honorable Mention

    Photo description: “A dramatic and visceral aerial grapple between a Common Buzzard and a Western Marsh Harrier over the wetlands of the Amvrakikos Gulf in winter. Captured during hours of patient waiting from a hidden ground-level position, this split-second action highlights the raw intensity of apex predators.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    7points
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    #8

    “Grizzly Love” By Kyle Moore

    Wildlife photography of two brown bears wrestling in the water, splashing in action.

    Honorable Mention

    Photo description: “A female bear foraged peacefully along the shoreline until a determined male arrived, leading to a prolonged mating encounter as the rising tide surrounded them - a dramatic and rarely witnessed moment of wild bear behaviour. Lake Clarke, Alaska.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    7points
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    #9

    “Rite Of Passage” By Somdutt Prasad

    Two tigers in a dramatic mid-air battle, showcasing the intensity of wildlife photography.

    Honorable Mention

    Photo description: “Two sub-adult Bengal tigers engage in a powerful mid-air skirmish in Tadoba, India. This display of agility and strength is a vital part of their development, as they hone the combat skills necessary to one day rule the jungle.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    6points
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    #10

    “The Observer” By Dario Podesta

    Wildlife photography of a large bird perched on a rock overlooking a beautiful ocean landscape.

    Honorable Mention

    Photo description: “A southern caracara surveys its territory from the highest rock in the Falkland Islands.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    6points
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    #11

    “King's Promenade” By Yoshiki Nakamura

    A tiger walking towards the camera in a forest.

    Honorable Mention

    Photo description: “After spending a long time resting in the dense underbrush, this Bengal tiger in Kanha National Park, India, finally emerged - just as a patrolling elephant passed nearby. As if following a script, the tiger stepped confidently onto the very path I had been watching, offering a rare and unobstructed view.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    6points
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    #12

    “Cormorant Landing” By Dario Podesta

    An action-packed wildlife photography shot of a bird landing amidst other birds by the ocean.

    Honorable Mention

    Photo Description: “A black-necked cormorant returns to its colony after fishing at sea. In Argentine Patagonia.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    5points
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    #13

    “A Sunset Drink” By Jeremy Neipp

    A young owl perched in lush green foliage, with blurred yellow foreground, a captivating wildlife photography moment.

    Honorable Mention

    Photo description: “As I was watching this past year's Great Horned Owl juveniles make their first flights out of the nest, one flew down by the pond to get a drink. Through a window in the brush and trees I was able to use my 135 1.8 to capture the fiery sunset colors and the Owlet hidden in the thicket.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    5points
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    #14

    “The Silent Hunter” By Panagiotis Xaxiris

    A short-eared owl soaring with wings spread, backlight by the sun, a stunning wildlife photography contest entry.

    Honorable Mention

    Photo description: “A Short-eared Owl (Asio flammeus) hunting at low altitude over the wetlands of Chalastra, in the Axios Delta. The late afternoon light catches the owl mid-flight, emphasizing the immense wingspan and the perfect symmetry of its glide.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    5points
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    #15

    “Under The Falling Snow” By Kyle Moore

    Wildlife photography featuring a fox sitting in the snow during a winter snowfall.

    Honorable Mention

    Photo description: “As snow drifts through the darkness, a fox pauses in a fleeting moment of calm amid the winter night.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    5points
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    #16

    “Big Blue” By Kaushiik Subramaniam

    Wildlife photography of a large whale swimming in deep blue water from an aerial view.

    Honorable Mention

    Photo description: “The largest known animal to ever live on the planet, a blue whale, rises for a breath off the coast of Mexico. We spotted the spout of this whale over a mile away and immediately knew what species it was. It sounded like a rocket taking off in the distance.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    5points
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    #17

    “Choreography Of Light” By Yoshiki Nakamura

    Three swans captured in motion blur, flying against a blue background.

    Honorable Mention

    Photo description: “Captured in Kushiro with a 1/4-second exposure, the whooper swans’ wingbeats dissolved into luminous arcs of motion. The reflected blue of the mountainside transformed their flight into an abstract dance—rhythmic, layered, and quietly breathtaking.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    4points
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    #18

    “Ray's For Days” By Brittany Ilardi

    A school of rays swimming in deep blue water with light rays from above.

    Honorable Mention

    Photo description: “In late spring, the waters around Baja California Sur are teeming with mobulas. Known as “fevers”, these groups of rays are often gathered by the thousands. This is a rare glimpse of mobulas in the clear blue. This species typically prefers murky plankton-rich waters.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    4points
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    rgrstone13 avatar
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was wading in waist high water in Florida and got caught up in a fever of sting rays. There was a little girl near me who was scared as we watched this huge group of glinting wing tips heading toward us. I picked her up and held her as the rays just parted and swam around us, their wings just brushing our skin as they passed. Absolutely incredible moment!

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    #19

    “Juvenile Black Stork” By Chris Brain

    A close-up of a brown bird preening its feathers.

    Honorable Mention

    Photo description: “I was struck by the wing patterns of this juvenile Black Stork, as it rested its head in between bouts of preening. I wanted to fill the frame with those patterns to concentrate the eye.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    4points
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    #20

    “Algal Blanket” By Dario Podesta

    Wildlife photography of a crocodile camouflaged in a murky, algae-filled river.

    Honorable Mention

    Photo description: “Observing from the top of a bridge over the river, I was able to photograph this black caiman stalking potential prey among the algae. North Argentina.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    4points
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    #21

    “A Mother's Touch” By Kaushiik Subramaniam

    Two majestic whales underwater in a winning wildlife photography shot, highlighting their graceful presence.

    1st Place Winner

    Photo description: “A tender moment between a grey whale calf and its mother in their birthing lagoons of Mexico. Mothers and calves form a close bond in these lagoons, which will serve them well on their long
    journey back north to their Alaska feeding grounds.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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    #22

    “Poise Of The Wild” By Dev Kumar

    Wildlife photography of an orangutan looking directly at the camera in a black and white portrait.

    Honorable Mention

    Photo description: “This monochrome portrait captures an orangutan in a moment of quiet contemplation, chin resting on hand, gaze meeting mine with a calm, unguarded presence. Stripped of color, the image leans into shadow and texture, allowing form, expression, and emotion to take precedence over spectacle.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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    #23

    Untitled By Kaushiik Subramaniam

    A person reaching out to a whale underwater, an incredible winning shot from the wildlife photography contest.

    Honorable Mention

    Photo description: “The connection of worlds. The grey whales of Mexico show a curiosity of humans unlike anything else in the world. In this image, a juvenile whale approaches a joyful tourist, as its mother
    watches from below. Intimate moments like these are truly life-changing.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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    #24

    “Innocence” By Preeti And Prashant Chacko

    Wildlife photography of an infant monkey peeking out from its mother's fur.

    Honorable Mention

    Photo description: “A baby langur peers out from the safety of its mother's arms, expressing so many different emotions: mischief, curiosity, wonder and innocence.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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