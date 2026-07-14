ADVERTISEMENT

Wildlife photography gives us a glimpse into a world that often unfolds beyond human sight. From split-second encounters and dramatic displays of survival to expressive portraits and fascinating animal behavior, these images reveal the beauty, power, and remarkable diversity of life in the wild.

The Artist Gallery regularly invites professional and amateur photographers from around the world to showcase their work across a range of categories. After recently featuring the winners of its 2026 Landscape Photography Contest, we are now turning our attention to the winning and honorable mention images selected for this year’s Wildlife competition.

Scroll down to explore the winning wildlife photographs, and be sure to vote for the images that impressed you the most.

More info: theartistgallery.art | Instagram | Facebook