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The Artist Gallery has been celebrating photography across several different categories this year, and after previously featuring selections from its Black and White, Architecture, and Street competitions, we are now turning our attention to the winners and honorable mentions of the 2026 Landscape Photography Contest.

This category brings together images that show just how varied landscape photography can be. Some photographers focused on vast, dramatic scenes shaped by ice, mountains, cliffs, and oceans, while others captured moments where light, mist, color, and composition transform familiar natural spaces into something almost dreamlike. From frozen waterfalls and turquoise rivers to remote islands, open plains, and peaceful lakes, the selected images highlight both the power and stillness of the natural world.

Scroll down to see the photos, and don’t forget to vote for those that impressed you the most.

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