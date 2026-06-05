25 Winning Photos From The Artist Gallery’s 2026 Landscape Contest That Capture Nature At Its Most Stunning
The Artist Gallery has been celebrating photography across several different categories this year, and after previously featuring selections from its Black and White, Architecture, and Street competitions, we are now turning our attention to the winners and honorable mentions of the 2026 Landscape Photography Contest.
This category brings together images that show just how varied landscape photography can be. Some photographers focused on vast, dramatic scenes shaped by ice, mountains, cliffs, and oceans, while others captured moments where light, mist, color, and composition transform familiar natural spaces into something almost dreamlike. From frozen waterfalls and turquoise rivers to remote islands, open plains, and peaceful lakes, the selected images highlight both the power and stillness of the natural world.
Scroll down to see the photos, and don’t forget to vote for those that impressed you the most.
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“Green Soul” By Luca Pederneschi
Honorable Mention
Location: Iceland
Description: “Northern lights over a mountain landscape in Iceland. The reflected light gave the scene a sense of soul and depth, creating a silent, otherworldly atmosphere.”
“Snow-White And Rose-Red” By Judith Kuhn
Honorable Mention
Location: Lofoten Islands, Norway
Description: “At the end of February 2020, the Lofoten Islands presented themselves in all their winter splendor. Red fishing huts in a landscape blanketed in deep snow – the fact that the sky remained grey didn't matter.”
“Dunes” By Marcin Zajac
Honorable Mention
Location: Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes, California, USA
Description: “Layers of sand dunes illuminated by the sun before it hides below the horizon in Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes, Death Valley National Park. The rippled texture of the sand forms smooth, sensuous curves that seem to flow like waves across the desert landscape.”
“Purple Mountains Majesty” By Charles Janson
Honorable Mention
Location: USA
Description: “Just at sunset, filtered light bathes the desert landscape with a soft warm glow that intensifies all the colors, from the purple-hazed mountains to the bright cinnamon of the stallion running back to its herd before nightfall.”
“The Last Glow Of Drangarnir” By Colas Decloitre
Honorable Mention
Location: Drangarnir Island, Faroe Islands
Description: “As the sun dips below the horizon, Drangarnir’s dramatic sea arch catches the final light of the day, standing strong against the fierce winds of the Faroe Islands.”
“Solitary Balance Pangong Sunset” By Saurabh Sirohiya
Honorable Mention
Location: Pangong Lake, Tibet
Description: “A solitary stone cairn stands along the shores of Pangong Lake during sunset, captured with a 208-second long exposure. The extended exposure smooths the water and softens the dramatic clouds, while golden light illuminates the distant mountains, creating a scene of stillness, balance & tranquility.”
“Alderyarfoss” By Judith Kuhn
Honorable Mention
Location: Alderyarfoss waterfall, Iceland
Description: “Aldeyjarfoss, covered in snow and ice, is a truly captivating sight. Those wishing to explore it independently have only a small window of opportunity in autumn after the first snowfall. When there is too much snow, access is only possible with specialized vehicles.”
“Lóndrangar” By Judith Kuhn
Honorable Mention
Location: Lóndrangar, Iceland
Description: “Even though not many tourists visit Iceland in January, I wasn't alone at this spot to photograph the wonderful sunset.”
“The Dark Pinnacle” By Ryan Hermelyn
Honorable Mention
Location: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Arizona, USA
Description: “Taken in the desert of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Northern Arizona. The unique black sand and clay of the surrounding land compliments the dark blues and purples of the mornings sky. In the distance stands tall a sand and rock sculpture.”
“Monuments” By Marcin Zajac
Honorable Mention
Location: Monument Valley, Arizona, USA
Description: “First light on the sandstone pillars of Monument Valley paints the desert landscape in warm hues of orange and pink. Morning light illuminates every crag and crevice of the ancient rock formations, creating a breathtaking display of nature's architecture in the American Southwest.”
“Frozen Horizon From Klakkur” By Colas Decloitre
Honorable Mention
Location: Klakkur, Faroe Islands
Description: “From Klakkur’s snowy summit, Kunoy stretches into the fjords, framed by the rugged peaks of Kalsoy and Borðoy, where winter and sea collide.”
“Lost Memories” By Ryan Hermelyn
Honorable Mention
Location: Jenny Lake, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA
Description: “This was captured during sunrise at Jenny Lake in the Grand Teton National Park. The low wind over the lake creates the mirror-like appearance reflecting the red and purple of the morning light. The colorful rocks underneath the surface compliments the picturesque scene.”
“Antarctica Iceberg Sculpture” By Bill Wilkins
Honorable Mention
Location: Antarctica
Description: “This photo I took shows just one of the many spectacular
icebergs you will find down in Antarctica. This dramatic scene shows several icebergs in the Antarctic Ocean, with one iceberg forming a natural arch you can see another one behind it.”
“Pastoral Palouse” By Charles Janson
Honorable Mention
Location: Palouse, Washington, USA
Description: “A sun-filled peaceful agricultural landscape of the Palouse in Washington state contrasts with the violent spring storm surging towards us from the horizon. We had only a few minutes to photograph before we felt the first rain drops.”
“Enrosadira” By Nicola Simone
Honorable Mention
Location: Dolomites, Italy
Description: “After finding the perfect spot, I had to wait for sunset to see the mountains burn without flames. It's the spectacle of the Alpenglow, which turns the peaks of the Dolomites red when the sun sets.”
“Solitude” By Stephen Majsak
Honorable Mention
Location: Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA
Description: “Quiet reflection at the edge of the Grand Canyon.”
“Tempest In The Tetons” By Charles Janson
3rd Place Winner
Location: Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA
Description: “An autumn rain storm fills a valley in Grand Teton National Park. The late afternoon sun lights the sheets of rain from behind, revealing their details. The dark grey-blue clouds overhead contrast with the yellow fall leaves below.”
“Cathedral” By Marcin Zajac
1st Place Winner
Location: Stuðlagil Canyon, Iceland
Description: “Stuðlagil Canyon, situated in eastern Iceland, is a striking geological formation distinguished by its towering basalt columns and vibrant turquoise glacial river. The canyon reminded me of a Gothic cathedral, with its basalt columns.”
“Shaped By Time” By Colas Decloitre
2nd Place Winner
Location: Campo de Piedra Pómez, Argentina
Description: “In the Campo de Piedra Pómez in Argentina, wind and time have sculpted the volcanic rock into a dense field of ridges and grooves. Seen from above, the landscape becomes a textured surface where light reveals the slow process of erosion.”
“Desolate Tide” By Ryan Hermelyn
Honorable Mention
Location: Northern Arizona, USA
Description: “Taken in Northern Arizona at sunset, this shot captured the uniqueness of the red rock landscape. Dubbed the New Wave, these rock formations have such a unique pattern that reminds us of waves.”
“The Warden” By Ryan Hermelyn
Honorable Mention
Location: Olympic National Park, Washington, USA
Description: “This was taken on the Olympic Coast in Olympic National Park at sunset and features the gigantic iconic sea stacks and the pebble filled shoreline.”
“Cono De Arita: Where Light Travels Far” By Colas Decloitre
Honorable Mention
Location: Cono de Arita, Salar de Arizaro, Argentina
Description: “Rising from the vast emptiness of the Salar de Arizaro in Argentina, the Cono de Arita stands alone under early morning light. Its elongated shadow stretches across the desert floor, emphasizing the scale and stillness of the surrounding landscape.”
“Sunset On Latemar” By Nicola Simone
Honorable Mention
Location: Latemar Mountain, Italy
Description: “The Latemar is bathed in the last breaths of light. Its spires, sculpted by time, emerge like stone cathedrals, while the setting sun opens a golden gap between the mountains and the sky.
With this image, I wanted to capture not only the grandeur of the Alpine panorama, but above all the feeling of standing before something eternal, where time seems to stand still and nature speaks through light, wind, and silence.”
“The Silence Of The Mist” By Frederic Blanc
Honorable Mention
Description: “A solitary wooden dock floats on the calm, misty surface of an early morning lake. In the background, a lone A-frame house is nestled within a dense coniferous forest, its reflection mirrored in the still water. I wanted to represent the quietness of the nature waking up at the dawn.”
“Harmony” By Panos Laskarakis
Honorable Mention
Location: Fitz Roy, Patagonia, Argentina
Description: “The peak Fitz Roy in Patagonia of Argentina, after sunset during Autumn! After one week of snowstorms and winds of 120 Km/h, I feel grateful that I had the chance to admire from above with the drone, the most spectacular scenery on earth!”