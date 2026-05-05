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After recently highlighting The Artist Gallery’s 2026 Architecture and Street Photography Awards, we’re now turning to another category where the power of a single frame feels especially clear: black-and-white photography.

The contest celebrates monochrome work in which contrast, composition, light, and storytelling take center stage, giving photographers a chance to show just how much emotion can be conveyed without color.

This year’s winners and honorable mentions bring together a striking variety of subjects, from quiet landscapes and architectural patterns to intimate human moments and scenes shaped by atmosphere, texture, and shadow. Without color to guide the viewer, every line, expression, and detail becomes more intentional, allowing each image to feel both timeless and immediate.

Scroll down to see the awarded photos, and don’t forget to vote for the ones that stand out to you most.

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