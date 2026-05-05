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After recently highlighting The Artist Gallery’s 2026 Architecture and Street Photography Awards, we’re now turning to another category where the power of a single frame feels especially clear: black-and-white photography.

The contest celebrates monochrome work in which contrast, composition, light, and storytelling take center stage, giving photographers a chance to show just how much emotion can be conveyed without color.

This year’s winners and honorable mentions bring together a striking variety of subjects, from quiet landscapes and architectural patterns to intimate human moments and scenes shaped by atmosphere, texture, and shadow. Without color to guide the viewer, every line, expression, and detail becomes more intentional, allowing each image to feel both timeless and immediate.

Scroll down to see the awarded photos, and don’t forget to vote for the ones that stand out to you most.

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#1

“The Cheerful Eyes” By Saurabh Sirohiya

“The Cheerful Eyes” By Saurabh Sirohiya

Location: India
Description: “A child’s face is framed by many hands, forming a powerful visual of unity and shared struggle. Reflects the reality of children growing up amid labor and limited access to education. Yet, the child’s bright smile stands as a symbol of resilience, hope, and the enduring spirit of childhood.”

The Artist Gallery Report

10points
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    #2

    “Dignity And Identity: Waste Pickers Of Phnom Penh” By Steff Gruber

    “Dignity And Identity: Waste Pickers Of Phnom Penh” By Steff Gruber

    Location: Phnom Penh, Cambodia
    Description: “Amid the mountain of trash at the Dangkor landfill, two small children sit beneath a wire mesh basket covered with a semi-transparent cloth. The two little children hold each other in their arms and look directly into the camera. Behind them, the mountain of trash rises up.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    9points
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    #3

    “Fortitude” By Preet & Prashant Chacko

    “Fortitude” By Preet & Prashant Chacko

    Location: Maasai Mara, Kenya
    Description: “Age cannot wither nor rain dampen her infinite fortitude. A lioness decides to brave the rain rather than rush for shelter, in the Maasai Mara in Kenya. We explore the theme of minimalism here and crafted the whole image with explicit purpose of saying a lot with little.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    9points
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    #4

    “Backlight Ritual” By Luisa Lynch

    “Backlight Ritual” By Luisa Lynch

    Location: Spain
    Description: “This photograph captures two wild canaries illuminated in strong backlight, transforming their bodies into luminous silhouettes suspended in darkness. The light does not reveal - it defines. Feathers become sharp lines, wings unfold like radiant structures, and the birds emerge as sculptural forms.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    9points
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    #5

    “Titans Clash” By Somdutt Prasad

    “Titans Clash” By Somdutt Prasad

    Location: Kurile Lake, Russia
    Description: “Titans clash during the Kamchatka salmon run. Two brown bears lock jaws in a ferocious test of dominance, mouths touching as teeth bare. Suspended water droplets capture the explosive energy, while the monochrome edit highlights the raw texture of wet fur in this primal face-off.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    8points
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    #6

    “Crows With Man” By Axel Gorlach

    “Crows With Man” By Axel Gorlach

    Location: Nuremberg
    Description: “This gentleman fed the crows in the park every day. One day I had my Fuji with me and asked him if I could take a photo, and he agreed.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    7points
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    #7

    “Above & Below” By Judith Kuhn

    “Above & Below” By Judith Kuhn

    Location: Kirkjufell, Iceland
    Description: “Incredible Northern Lights night at Kirkjufell in western Iceland.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    7points
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    #8

    “Held” By Heidi Breugelmans

    “Held” By Heidi Breugelmans

    Location: Belgium
    Description: “I will carry you as long as needed. Forever, if I can...”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    6points
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    #9

    “Double Domes Abu Dhabi” By Karen Safer

    “Double Domes Abu Dhabi” By Karen Safer

    Location: Abu Dhabi, UAE
    Description: “This is from my United Arab Emirates Series - domes and architectural wonders. Perfectly balanced image of the magnificent Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    5points
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    #10

    “Untitled” By Gary Goldsmith

    “Untitled” By Gary Goldsmith

    Location: Boston City Hall, Boston, Massachusetts, USA
    Description: “Man riding a bicycle beneath a building, highlighted by the light shining through.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    5points
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    #11

    “In The Center” By Michiko Otomo

    “In The Center” By Michiko Otomo

    Location: Quebec City, Canada
    Description: “This photo was taken in the National Museum of Fine Arts (Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec) in Quebec city, Canada.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    5points
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    #12

    “Hidden Stories” By Saurabh Sirohiya

    “Hidden Stories” By Saurabh Sirohiya

    Location: India
    Description: “Three children peer through a narrow gap in worn wooden doors, their eyes intense and full of unspoken stories, capturing innocence, curiosity, and a quiet sense of mystery.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    5points
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    #13

    “Balconies Repeat” By Taso Katsionis

    “Balconies Repeat” By Taso Katsionis

    Location: Australia
    Description: “Balconies form a geometric pattern, with the corner projecting a strong vertical line.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    4points
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    #14

    “Mundari's Life” By Svetlin Yosifov

    “Mundari's Life” By Svetlin Yosifov

    Location: South Sudan
    Description: “In the Mundari cattle camps, kids are doing most of the daily work. Kids collect the fresh cow dung and put it into piles which are then set on fire. Those fire are useful as they repel the (extremely) numerous and voracious flies and mosquitoes of the South Sudanese countryside.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    4points
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    #15

    “Skyfall” By Preeti & Prashant Chacko

    “Skyfall” By Preeti & Prashant Chacko

    Location: Maasai Mara, Kenya
    Description: “One stormy day at the Maasai Mara, it looked like the sky would fall on our heads. And when the dramatic clouds and rays created an illusion of a giant tree in the sky, all that was left was to find a corresponding one on the ground to make to complete this image!”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    4points
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    #16

    “Forest” By Sihang Chen

    “Forest” By Sihang Chen

    Location: Unknown
    Description: “Using minimalist composition and delicate light and shadow, the textures of forest branches and leaves are intricately intertwined with reflections on the water, creating a unique visual rhythm where reality and illusion coexist.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    4points
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    #17

    “Hochtannbergspass” By Judith Kuhn

    “Hochtannbergspass” By Judith Kuhn

    Location: Germany
    Description: “The first real snow came early in the winter of 2025/2026. Fortunately, I was able to enjoy the freshly fallen white splendor; after that, there was a long period of nothing more.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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    #18

    “In The Center” By Michiko Otomo

    “In The Center” By Michiko Otomo

    Location: Quebec City, Canada
    Description: “This photo was taken in the National Museum of Fine Arts (Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec) in Quebec city, Canada.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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    #19

    “Restless Lake” By Barbara Nichtern

    “Restless Lake” By Barbara Nichtern

    Location: Dolomites, Italy
    Description: “A lake, a hotspot in the Dolomites, dramatic and timeless, expressed in the gray scale according to Anselm Adams.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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    #20

    “Silhouette” By Gary Goldsmith

    “Silhouette” By Gary Goldsmith

    Location: Boston City Hall, Boston, Massachusetts, USA
    Description: “A man silhouetted in the light, surrounded by the imposing architecture of the building with its repeating angles.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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    #21

    “Angel's Wings” By Bo Stark

    “Angel's Wings” By Bo Stark

    Location: USA
    Description: “Navy SEAL Chris Wyllie.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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    #22

    “Brothers” By Paul Anthony Wilson

    “Brothers” By Paul Anthony Wilson

    Location: Scarborough, North Yorkshire, UK
    Description: “These two Gypsy lads were watching me take pictures of the 'Reading of the Charter' at Seamer horse fair, I spun around to take the shot, the oldest boy grabbed the other around the neck which made him smile...the missing teeth made the shot!”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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    #23

    “Untitled (V And The Curved Columns” By Michael Potts

    “Untitled (V And The Curved Columns” By Michael Potts

    Location: Iceland
    Description: “Photo of model V in Iceland with curved columns in the background. I often have to wait for a shot to present itself to me. I was feeling nervous with us all being near a gorge (between V and the background) though she was perfectly safe.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    1point
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