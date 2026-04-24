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Architecture has a way of shaping how we experience the world, and the winners of The Artist Gallery’s 2026 Architecture Photography Awards highlight just how powerful that connection can be. Bringing together photographers from around the globe, the contest celebrates striking compositions that capture both the grandeur and subtle details of built environments. From sweeping bridges disappearing into mist to minimalist structures that play with light and symmetry, the selected images reveal architecture not just as design, but as atmosphere, storytelling, and emotion.

Across the winning and honorable mention entries, there’s a strong focus on perspective and contrast. Some photographers frame iconic landmarks through unexpected angles or everyday surroundings, while others lean into abstraction, turning facades, patterns, and shadows into almost surreal visuals. Whether it’s historic buildings marked by time or futuristic structures pushing the limits of design, each photograph offers a fresh way of seeing the spaces we often take for granted, and reminds us that great architecture is as much about feeling as it is about form.

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#1

“Extended Waal Bridge” By Jeroen Lagerwerf

“Extended Waal Bridge” By Jeroen Lagerwerf

Location: Nijmegen, Netherlands
Description: “This is the underside of the "Extended Waal Bridge" near Nijmegen city, Netherlands. The bridge is shaped so that high water can flow through it naturally. It's noteworthy that the entire bridge, despite its rounded shape, is made of concrete.”

The Artist Gallery Report

11points
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    #2

    “The Wave” By Anna Wacker

    “The Wave” By Anna Wacker

    Location: Bølgen, Vejle, Denmark
    Description: “The façade unfolds in a continuous sequence, suggesting movement rather than solidity. The building reads almost as a pattern, repeating and shifting along the water.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    9points
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    #3

    “The Umbrella” By Per Wilms

    “The Umbrella” By Per Wilms

    Location: Copenhagen, Denmark
    Description: “Is it a microorganism or a piece of modern art? One can´t tell until spotting the umbrella in the window, breaking the symmetry. Then you realize it's a building.
    It's a round office building in Copenhagen´s Nordhavn (northern harbor), standing 60 meters tall, called "Spidsen" (the tip).”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    9points
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    #4

    “The Tension” By Anna Wacker

    “The Tension” By Anna Wacker

    Location: Cactus Towers, Copenhagen, Denmark
    Description: “The stacked forms appear unstable, as if held in place by balance rather than weight. What interests me here is the visual tension between repetition and irregularity.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    8points
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    #5

    “Erasmusbrug - Rotterdam” By Juan Carlos Hervás

    “Erasmusbrug - Rotterdam” By Juan Carlos Hervás

    Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands
    Description: “The objective of this technique allows a high contrast and the dark skies enhance the structures.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    7points
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    #6

    “The Golden Timber Structure” By Witsawarut Kekina

    “The Golden Timber Structure” By Witsawarut Kekina

    Location: Yumeshina Island, Japan
    Description: “A cyclist rides beneath a vast wooden structure glowing in the warm light of sunset, where repeating beams create a rhythmic tunnel of architecture along the waterfront.”

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    7points
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    #7

    “Flowing Horizon” By Witsawarut Kekina

    “Flowing Horizon” By Witsawarut Kekina

    Location: Chengdu Science Fiction Museum, Chengdu, China
    Description: “A striking modern architectural structure with sweeping, layered curves, captured in black and white, evoking a sense of motion, elegance, and futuristic design against an open urban skyline.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    7points
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    #8

    “Leading Lines” By Alex Polli

    “Leading Lines” By Alex Polli

    Location: Duisburg, Germany
    Description: “This is a detail of an internal staircase in a museum in Duisburg; the staircase was designed by the famous architects Herzog and De Meuron. The play of light inside the building creates truly evocative lines, as in this shot, inviting those viewing the scene and the photograph to follow the line.”

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    7points
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    #9

    “Den Blå Planet” By Michael Echteld

    “Den Blå Planet” By Michael Echteld

    Location: Copenhagen, Denmark
    Description: “Den Blå Planet is an aquarium in Copenhagen, Denmark. It was designed by 3XN Architects.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    6points
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    #10

    “Time Guard” By Barbara Nichtern

    “Time Guard” By Barbara Nichtern

    Location: Crete, Greece
    Description: “A dead tree in front of an aging façade. Two eyes of the same transience between wood and stone.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    6points
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    #11

    “In The Shadow Of Eternity” By Diwakar Redhu

    “In The Shadow Of Eternity” By Diwakar Redhu

    Location: Cairo, Egypt
    Description: “This composition contrasts the fragile geometry of modern brick and concrete with the Great Pyramid beyond. Framed through the density of contemporary Giza, the image captures how centuries-old precision rise beyond buildings that feel temporary in both material and memory.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    6points
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    #12

    “Dusseldorfer” By Marc Brenzikofer

    “Dusseldorfer” By Marc Brenzikofer

    Location: Düsseldorf, Germany
    Description: “Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus, in blue, white and black, abstract and reduced in color and sight.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    6points
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    #13

    “Rural Chapel Axial” By Cameron Campbell

    “Rural Chapel Axial” By Cameron Campbell

    Location: USA
    Description: “Outdoor chapel in the landscape at dusk on axis. Architect - ASK Studio.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    5points
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    #14

    “Twisted Tower” By Irina Monastyrsky

    “Twisted Tower” By Irina Monastyrsky

    Location: Mira Tower, San Francisco, CA, USA
    Description: “The "twisted tower" in San Francisco is the Mira Tower, a 40-story residential building designed by architect Jeanne Gang of Studio Gang. Its unique, corkscrewing façade is made of spiraling aluminum and glass bay windows that are meant to reinterpret classic San Francisco architecture.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    5points
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    #15

    “Elegant Spiral” By Alex Polli

    “Elegant Spiral” By Alex Polli

    Location: Zurich, Switzerland

    The Artist Gallery Report

    4points
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    #16

    “The Twist” By Anna Wacker

    “The Twist” By Anna Wacker

    Location: Turning Torso skyscraper, Malmö, Sweden
    Description: “This photo focuses on the quiet drama of rotation and vertical movement. The building’s slow twist becomes a visual metaphor for controlled transformation - powerful yet restrained - revealing how architecture can express motion while remaining firmly grounded.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    4points
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    #17

    “Silence In Concrete” By Wisawarut Kekina

    “Silence In Concrete” By Wisawarut Kekina

    Location: Osaka Prefectural Sayamaike Museum, Osaka, Japan
    Description: “A lone figure stands beneath a vast circular opening in a raw concrete structure, where light, shadow, and curves converge to create a quiet, contemplative architectural space.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    4points
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    #18

    “Tearsdrop” By Dorothy Qaid

    “Tearsdrop” By Dorothy Qaid

    Location: Warsaw, Poland

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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    #19

    “Sculpted Light” By Jess Chen

    “Sculpted Light” By Jess Chen

    Location: The Mexican Museum, San Francisco, CA, USA
    Description: “The façade possesses a striking depth, with its metal design sculpting spaces that alternate between shadow and light. Sunlight streams through, animating the surface and making patterns come alive, creating a vivid and captivating interplay of highlights and silhouettes.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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    #20

    “The Threshold” By Anna Wacker

    “The Threshold” By Anna Wacker

    Location: Triangle, Malmö, Sweden
    Description: “This is a transitional space, defined by intersecting planes and changing levels. The photograph focuses on movement through the structure rather than on the structure itself.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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    #21

    “Amsterdam-Zuid” By Franck Machalowski

    “Amsterdam-Zuid” By Franck Machalowski

    Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands
    Description: “The multiexpo series transforms familiar landmarks into dreamlike visions through analog multiple exposure. Layers of light and structure merge to create a surreal depth where reality and memory intertwine.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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    #22

    “The Leaning Tower” By Frederic Blanc

    “The Leaning Tower” By Frederic Blanc

    Location: Pisa, Italy
    Description: “Captured the detail, and the shadows of Pisa Tower. This day, the sun was strong, which enhance the contrast on the structure of the tower.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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    #23

    “City Of Arts” By Marc Marco

    “City Of Arts” By Marc Marco

    Location: Ciudadrealeña de las Artes y las Ciencias, Valencia, Spain

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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    #24

    “Inside The Museum Of The Future” By Nico Trinkhaus

    “Inside The Museum Of The Future” By Nico Trinkhaus

    Location: Museum of the Future, Dubai, UAE
    Description: “Architecture turns into living sculpture inside the Museum of the Future. White shapes that flow, geometric cut-outs, and high skylights make the line between structure and art less obvious. A single sunburst adds warmth and emotion.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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    #25

    “After The Passing” By Diwakar Redhu

    “After The Passing” By Diwakar Redhu

    Location: Scottish Highlands, Scotland
    Description: “Often photographed for the steam train that crosses it, this image shifts attention back to the viaduct itself. A sweeping curve of concrete arches that continues to define the Scottish landscape more than a century after its construction.”

    The Artist Gallery Report

    3points
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