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Man’s Divorce Threat Over Wife Breastfeeding Sparks Outrage As Experts Condemn “Ignorant” Claim
Woman breastfeeding her baby outdoors, highlighting a man's divorce threat over wife breastfeeding sparking public outrage.
Couples, Relationships

Man’s Divorce Threat Over Wife Breastfeeding Sparks Outrage As Experts Condemn “Ignorant” Claim

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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The internet blinked in disbelief when a grown man believed he was competing with his newborn son for his wife’s affection.

Screenshots of the husband’s texts to his wife, who seemed to have just given birth, recently made the rounds online.

“My God. What did I just read?” a baffled social media user said after reading the bizarre texts.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Netizens called it peak absurdity when a father admitted he was jealous of his own baby boy.
    • In a series of texts to his wife, the man claimed it was “incestuous” for her to breastfeed their newborn son.
    • The tantrum-throwing husband claimed he could no longer enjoy his wife's “b**bs” anymore.

    A grown man believed he was competing with his newborn son for his wife’s affection

    Couple with divorce papers and wedding rings showing conflict over breastfeeding

    Image credits: LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS/Adobe Stocks (Not the actual photo)

    Netizens called it peak absurdity when a father admitted he was jealous of his own baby boy.

    Their story was covered on Kidspot, with the outlet changing their names to April and Jonathan.

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    The exchange began with Jonathan having a meltdown, not because she cheated on him or betrayed him, but because she did something as ordinary as breastfeeding their newborn baby.

    Mother breastfeeding baby outdoors in garden setting

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    “You’ve been breastfeeding? You know how I f***ing feel about that,” he said.

    When the mother asked him when he would be coming back to them, he said, “Idk (I don’t know) if I am.”

    Surprised by his reaction, the wife asked him if he was mad at her, to which he admitted he was.

    The extremely normal, even essential, part of caring for a newborn baby had somehow resulted in the breakdown of the marriage 

    Parents happily interacting with their baby lying down

    Image credits: Taylor Gray/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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    Screenshot of online comment criticizing divorce threat over breastfeeding

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    Screenshot of online comment expressing distrust of husband over children

    “What did I do?” said the postpartum mother. “It’s just the breastfeeding?”

    She suggested she could feed their son in a different room if he was uncomfortable seeing it.

    “Well, we didn’t talk about it. You just did it,” said the fussy husband. “And it’s not about seeing it. I know it’s happening.”

    “I’m done,” he then declared.

    Text messages showing man's anger over wife's breastfeeding causing conflict

    Image credits: Bitter-Major-5595/Reddit

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    When the wife asked him if he was divorcing her, he argued that she could have asked the nurses for a breast pump to feed the child.

    “It’s a proven scientific fact that breast milk is no better than modern formula,” he claimed.

    But the wife argued, “I know. But the benefits of breastmilk still outweighs the formula. Latching helps drop the milk better than the pumps.”

    The sulky, tantrum-throwing husband claimed it was “incestuous” for her to breastfeed her newborn son

    Text messages discussing breastfeeding benefits versus formula in divorce threat

    Image credits: Bitter-Major-5595/Reddit

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    The impressively out-of-line husband claimed he would never be able to look at her the same way again.

    He suggested that it wasn’t about whether she was a “bad mom” but that she was a “bad wife.”

    “I enjoy your b**bs. Now they’ve been in another man’s mouth,” added the sulky, tantrum-throwing husband. “I now no longer enjoy your b**bs.”

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    Text messages with man calling wife's breastfeeding incestuous in divorce argument

    Image credits: Bitter-Major-5595/Reddit

    The man went on to suggest that a mother feeding her own son was “incestuous.”

    “He’s a male. And your son,” he added. “That makes it incestuous in my eyes.”

    Their heated exchange ended with the husband allowing her to stay in the house until she’s “back on her feet.”

    After that, she was expected to find her own place. But somehow, he still felt entitled to ask for 50/50 custody.

    The husband declared that they were “done,” but still said he would fight for 50/50 custody

    Text messages with hostile divorce threats due to wife's breastfeeding

    Image credits: Bitter-Major-5595/Reddit

    Online comment condemning man's ignorant reaction to breastfeeding

    Comment condemning ignorance about breastfeeding and defending it as for infant feeding purpose

    Based on the texts, it was not immediately clear whether the man was the infant’s biological father.

    Nevertheless, breastfeeding is widely seen by doctors and medical professionals as the gold standard for feeding an infant.

    Breast milk not only provides an infant with the nutrition they need, but can even protect them from short- and long-term illnesses and diseases. In addition to being free and less messy (there’s no need to clean bottles or pump parts after each feed), breastfeeding fosters a special bond between the baby and the parent.

    Happy parents holding and playing with their baby at home

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Babies who have been breastfed also show a lower risk of asthma, obesity, type 1 diabetes, and sudden infant de*th syndrome (SIDS), according to the CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). They also have a lower risk of contracting ear infections and experience less diarrhea.

    Breastfeeding also provides a plethora of benefits to the mother, including reduced risk of high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and breast and ovarian cancer.

    Meanwhile, feeding babies formula or using a breast pump is also safe, useful, and sometimes necessary because there may be medical, personal, or practical reasons that prevent parents from being able to breastfeed their child.

    Hence, these are valid options, but claiming that formula or pumping is equal to breastfeeding could be misleading.

    Breastfeeding is widely seen by doctors as the gold standard for feeding an infant

    Close-up of a woman removing a wedding ring from her finger

    Image credits: Xalanx/Adobe Stocks (Not the actual photo)

    Netizens shared their disblief online after reading the text exchange between the overreacting husband and postpartum wife.

    “My God. What did I just read? A father is jealous of his newborn child for being breastfed and blaming the mother. What has this world come to?” read one comment.

    “Holy sh*t is disgusting,” one reader wrote. “Some people need to go out and have serious therapy.”

    Another said that the husband did her a “real favor,” but in a “horrible way.”

    “He’s shown her his true colors in the most disgusting way, and she can’t ignore that now,” they continued.

    “This guy must have skipped all of health and biology class,” one commented online

    Comment expressing disgust over threats of divorce related to breastfeeding

    Comment suggesting the post is rage bait but sharing a personal experience with similar views

    Comment expressing fear over man’s divorce threat and breastfeeding violence

    Comment advising woman to leave man child over breastfeeding dispute

    Comment calling man’s breastfeeding claim twisted and ignorant

    Comment on misogynistic views about breastfeeding and relationships

    Comment about ex-husband making gross breastfeeding comments before divorce

    Comment criticizing man's feelings on breastfeeding before fatherhood

    Comment condemning man's ignorance and jealousy over breastfeeding

    Comment questioning man's view on infant feeding before formula

    Comment calling man a clown needing rejection over breastfeeding issue

    Comment expressing disgust over man's divorce threat on breastfeeding

    Comment criticizing toxic behavior before marriage in breastfeeding divorce outrage

    Comment hoping woman leaves toxic marriage amid breastfeeding divorce controversy

    Comment on men and insanity in breastfeeding divorce outrage story

    Comment on men causing women to go their own way breastfeeding divorce outrage

    Comment on jealousy over infant breastfeeding in divorce outrage story

    Comment defending breastfeeding as natural and nonsexual amid divorce threat outrage

    Comment advising wife to leave for safety due to unstable father amid breastfeeding divorce threat

    Comment demanding immediate removal of man over breastfeeding divorce controversy

    Comment stating futility of reason with man threatening divorce over breastfeeding issue

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Keep the baby, lose the husband.

    1
    1point
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    cgeorge-annapolitan avatar
    Crystal M
    Crystal M
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seh's in danger, likely the baby as well.

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    0points
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    User avatar
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Keep the baby, lose the husband.

    1
    1point
    reply
    cgeorge-annapolitan avatar
    Crystal M
    Crystal M
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seh's in danger, likely the baby as well.

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    0points
    reply
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