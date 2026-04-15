Kara Carpenter didn’t think she was going to make it when she was lying in the ICU, with her body shutting down. So she began writing her will.



“I didn’t know if I was going to survive,” she said.



It all started during a backpacking trip with her brother in the Ouachita Mountains of Arkansas during Thanksgiving week in 2021. The cold was unbearable and made her skin blister. Soon, there were sores filling her mouth, and her bloodshot eyes were burning so much that she could barely see.



“It felt like I was swallowing razors,” she told People in 2025.



At first, doctors didn’t recognize what was happening.



She was sent home with multiple diagnoses: a UTI, a viral infection, pink eye. But none of them explained why her condition was rapidly worsening, despite being prescribed antibiotics.



By the time she reached another hospital, her body was already in crisis.



“I started to resemble a zombie, ” she said. “I looked at my face and thought, this is not okay.”



Soon after, she lost her vision completely and went into a state of delirium.



“I remember thinking I was still camping,” Carpenter said. “My brain was trying to take me back to the last place I felt safe.”



Doctors searched for answers but kept coming up short. Infectious disease specialists were brought in, and possible diagnoses were raised and ruled out, leaving the doctors with nothing that fit her symptoms.



It was her family who finally shifted the needle. Her father, a physician, and four siblings began connecting the dots themselves. They researched symptoms, called contacts, and tried to make sense of the puzzle that no one seemed to be able to solve.



Over a FaceTime call, her father and sister suggested it could be Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a rare, life-threatening reaction where the body essentially attacks its own skin and mucosal lining.



“It’s like you’re burning from the inside out,” she said.



At its worst, her skin began peeling in sheets.



“Blood was coming from my mouth, nose, and ears,” she recalled. “If a zombie and a mummy had a baby, that’s what I looked like.”



Carpenter spent nearly a month in the ICU. There was no cure, only support, pain control, and the hope that her body would survive what it had already started.



At one point, doctors stitched protective membranes over her eyes to prevent permanent blindness.



Even after she was discharged in December 2021, she didn’t get the ending she expected.



“I thought it would be sunshine and rainbows once I left [the hospital],” she said. “But it wasn’t.”



The first year after survival was its own kind of battle.



Pain. Vision issues. Dozens of doctor visits. PTSD.



“I have nightmares. Flashbacks. Even going to the doctor felt like walking back into what harmed me,” she said.



Just as things began to improve, her body shifted again. And she was later diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, another condition her body now had to carry.



“It was a total bummer,” she said. “I had just started getting my life back.”



But through it all, one thing stayed constant.



“I decided I didn’t want to die,” she said. “I chose to fight.”



Today, her life doesn’t look the way it once did. But she’s still here, and for her, that means something.



“Surviving this was the loneliest, most painful, and proudest thing I’ve ever done,” she said.



Refusing to stay silent about her “greatest achievement,” she said, “I share my story so that other people struggling with their health don’t feel so alone and to honor those who didn’t survive.”

