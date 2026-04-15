17 Bizarre Medical Problems And Mysteries That Catapulted People Into The News
Thousands of medical textbooks have been written, establishing a blueprint for how the human body is meant to work, how the heart is supposed to beat, and how skin is supposed to skin.
But every now and then, doctors come across a patient who doesn't follow the script, much like the hit ER drama The Pitt, where every episode sees a new medical curveball.
Some medical stories begin with something small, maybe a strange mark on the body or an odd reaction to something so normal. These small oddities led to the strangest medical mysteries, including a woman who spent years getting “drunk” without ever touching alcohol, and a boy whose pain couldn’t be explained by 17 doctors.
Scroll on to discover some of the most bizarre medical mysteries that made figuring out what was actually going on much harder than the actual treatment.
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The Woman Whose Body Is Made Of Two Different People
Imagine two different torsos from two different bodies, seamlessly stitched together right down the middle.
For Taylor Muhl, this wasn’t something she had to imagine. She simply had to look in the mirror.
The singer from California knew right from childhood that something was different about her body.
When she used to dance during her preteen years, she noticed that her stomach didn’t look like the other dancers’. They didn’t have the straight line she had on her torso, marked by two distinctly different skin pigments on her left and right.
“That is probably when I first really noticed. Wait a minute, why doesn’t my stomach look like the other girls’ stomachs?” she said during a 2018 interview with Today.
Her mother would echo the same assurances the doctors gave her: “It’s just a birthmark, and you’re special. That’s why you have it.”
In addition to her unusual birthmark, Muhl would frequently fall sick and have the flu, migraines, and sinus infections while growing up.
She said her immune system was attacking itself, but multiple doctors’ appointments, C.A.T. scans, and MRIs couldn’t give her a solid explanation about what her body was going through.
It was on an ordinary evening when something she saw on TV changed her life completely.
“I was watching a TV show. They had shown a picture on the TV. And it looked identical to my stomach,” she said during the interview.
That was the first time Muhl ever saw someone with a stomach like hers. About a week later, she visited a doctor with a sore throat and brought up what she had seen on the show.
The doctor took a look, and Muhl underwent further examinations that finally gave her an answer: chimerism, a rare genetic condition in which a person has two distinct sets of DNA.
It is believed that about 100 cases have been documented in modern medical literature, and Muhl was one of them.
While chimerism can occur in different ways, Muhl’s condition was a case of “twin chimerism,” where she absorbed some of her twin sister’s cells while in her mother’s womb.
“I’m a fraternal twin who fused together in the womb with my sister,” she wrote on her website.
“Due to the fusion, I carry my twin's genetic makeup within my own body,” she continued. “I’ve been told I have two sets of genetic makeup, two sets of immune and blood cells, along with other unusual physical attributes.”
The singer, who calls herself the "world's first advocate for chimerism” on social media, was told by doctors that her body was reacting to her twin’s DNA and cells as “foreign matter,” and hence it “compromises [her] immune system.”
She acknowledged that her immune system was significantly weaker than the average person’s, with her “all-around immune count” being almost as low as “somebody who has cancer.”
“Some other physical traits I have, that are only on the left side of my body are a double tooth, and everything is slitty [sic] bigger on the left side of my body, versus the right side,” she said.
Muhl also explained that the left side of her body would react differently to certain types of food, jewelry, and insect bites than the right side of her body.
While the discovery of her rare genetic condition was astonishing, she said it helped her finally understand her body and what made her the way she is.
“I Started To Resemble A Zombie”: The Illness That Took Over Her Body
Kara Carpenter didn’t think she was going to make it when she was lying in the ICU, with her body shutting down. So she began writing her will.
“I didn’t know if I was going to survive,” she said.
It all started during a backpacking trip with her brother in the Ouachita Mountains of Arkansas during Thanksgiving week in 2021. The cold was unbearable and made her skin blister. Soon, there were sores filling her mouth, and her bloodshot eyes were burning so much that she could barely see.
“It felt like I was swallowing razors,” she told People in 2025.
At first, doctors didn’t recognize what was happening.
She was sent home with multiple diagnoses: a UTI, a viral infection, pink eye. But none of them explained why her condition was rapidly worsening, despite being prescribed antibiotics.
By the time she reached another hospital, her body was already in crisis.
“I started to resemble a zombie, ” she said. “I looked at my face and thought, this is not okay.”
Soon after, she lost her vision completely and went into a state of delirium.
“I remember thinking I was still camping,” Carpenter said. “My brain was trying to take me back to the last place I felt safe.”
Doctors searched for answers but kept coming up short. Infectious disease specialists were brought in, and possible diagnoses were raised and ruled out, leaving the doctors with nothing that fit her symptoms.
It was her family who finally shifted the needle. Her father, a physician, and four siblings began connecting the dots themselves. They researched symptoms, called contacts, and tried to make sense of the puzzle that no one seemed to be able to solve.
Over a FaceTime call, her father and sister suggested it could be Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a rare, life-threatening reaction where the body essentially attacks its own skin and mucosal lining.
“It’s like you’re burning from the inside out,” she said.
At its worst, her skin began peeling in sheets.
“Blood was coming from my mouth, nose, and ears,” she recalled. “If a zombie and a mummy had a baby, that’s what I looked like.”
Carpenter spent nearly a month in the ICU. There was no cure, only support, pain control, and the hope that her body would survive what it had already started.
At one point, doctors stitched protective membranes over her eyes to prevent permanent blindness.
Even after she was discharged in December 2021, she didn’t get the ending she expected.
“I thought it would be sunshine and rainbows once I left [the hospital],” she said. “But it wasn’t.”
The first year after survival was its own kind of battle.
Pain. Vision issues. Dozens of doctor visits. PTSD.
“I have nightmares. Flashbacks. Even going to the doctor felt like walking back into what harmed me,” she said.
Just as things began to improve, her body shifted again. And she was later diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, another condition her body now had to carry.
“It was a total bummer,” she said. “I had just started getting my life back.”
But through it all, one thing stayed constant.
“I decided I didn’t want to die,” she said. “I chose to fight.”
Today, her life doesn’t look the way it once did. But she’s still here, and for her, that means something.
“Surviving this was the loneliest, most painful, and proudest thing I’ve ever done,” she said.
Refusing to stay silent about her “greatest achievement,” she said, “I share my story so that other people struggling with their health don’t feel so alone and to honor those who didn’t survive.”
Autoimmune diseases/disorders are brutal, I can only imagine what this woman went through. I also deal with my own body attacking itself on the daily. It started off with one issue and over the years, it seems that I've accumulated multiple symptoms and disorders, with very few getting better or gone away. Just gotta keep fighting.
The Rare Condition Behind A Baby's Viral Smile
Every baby’s smile has a way of melting hearts. But baby Ayla Summer Mucha’s smile was extra special because it had a story to tell.
Born in Australia in 2021, Ayla went viral for her “permanent smile,” something that doctors at the Flinder’s Medical Centre in Adelaide, South Australia, had never seen before.
“We were instantly worried,” her mother Cristina Vercher said after her baby was delivered via C-section.
Born in Australia in 2021, Ayla’s condition was immediately visible and unexpected.
She was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition known as bilateral macrostomia. While the cause is still unknown to this day, the symptoms are very evident, with the baby’s face presenting with an unusually wide mouth that looks set in a permanent smile.
The rarity of the condition meant that even doctors at Flinders Medical Centre in Adelaide were initially uncertain, as it had gone undetected during the prenatal scans, and very few documented cases exist in medical literature.
Ayla’s condition was immediately visible at birth, prompting both concern and confusion for her parents, Cristina Vercher and Blaize Mucha.
The overwhelmed parents received a diagnosis shortly after they welcomed their little one, bringing a different kind of distress for Cristina.
Despite being meticulous throughout her pregnancy, she wondered if she had done something wrong. However, after multiple consultations, genetic testing, and scans, doctors reassured the family that the condition was spontaneous and not caused by anything within their control.
While the “permanent smile” drew attention online, the condition itself is more than cosmetic. In some cases, it can affect feeding, as babies may struggle to latch or breastfeed properly.
Despite the challenges, Ayla’s story resonated with thousands. Her parents shared her journey online, hoping to raise awareness about a condition so rare that only a handful of cases have been documented in medical journals.
And while her smile may look different, it has come to represent something else entirely for her fans, including resilience, visibility, and a story that refuses to go unnoticed.
The Girl Who Collapsed While Getting Her Hair Done
Gracie Brown was getting her hair curled before church when she suddenly went limp and unresponsive.
Her sister, Alicia Brown Phillips, revealed on social media that she was helping 10-year-old Gracie get ready when the scary 2019 incident unfolded.
While Alicia was curling her hair, Gracie started to gag and lose color in her face.
The older sister scrambled to take the child’s temperature, which was found to be normal. But things only took a turn for the worse from there.
Her hands began shaking, almost like she was having a seizure. She went completely limp after her lips went blue and her pupils became big.
“I was screaming for my husband to come into the bathroom, and he was taking her pulse, trying to say her name,” the older sister told Good Morning America. “It was probably the scariest thing I’ve ever seen.”
When Gracie regained consciousness, she said she was feeling “much better.” But the child was taken to the emergency room to be on the safer side.
A series of tests, including an electrocardiogram (EKG), a head scan, and blood pressure tests, gave out normal results. Doctors finally gave a diagnosis that Alicia had never heard of: hair-grooming syncope.
The rare condition makes young patients, mostly girls, feel lightheaded or faint when their hair is tugged.
“Turns out brushing, curling, braiding, or drying can cause nerve stimulation on the scalp and cause some children to have seizure-like symptoms … They said they see about 1-5 cases a year,” Alicia wrote in a viral Facebook post at the time.
When hair is being groomed, it can sometimes stimulate what’s known as the vagus nerve, which in turn causes the blood pressure and heart rate to slow down. This could even lead to loss of consciousness and even look like an epileptic seizure.
Dr. Dan Fain, a pediatric neurologist in Grand Rapids, Michigan, told Today that there were ways to prevent hair-grooming syncope. This would include making sure the child is seated instead of standing.
Fainting could also be associated with poor hydration or food intake, so it could also help to comb the child’s hair after they’ve had breakfast or a glass of water.
Dr. Deborah Sokol, another pediatric neurologist, said it helps to “keep the tank fueled and hydrated.”
If a child faints and doesn’t wake up for several minutes, or if they stop breathing, it is essential for parents to seek emergency care.
The Woman Who Lived 99 Years With Her Organs Reversed
Imagine living your entire life with your organs arranged in reverse. And never knowing it.
In the case of Rose Marie Bentley, it wasn’t a medical mystery she spent years trying to solve. It was a discovery made only after she had passed away.
Bentley, a feed store owner from Oregon, lived to the age of 99 with no idea that her body was structured differently from almost everyone else’s.
After she passed away, her body was donated to Oregon Health & Science University, where medical students began to notice something unusual.
During an anatomy class, they struggled to locate key structures where they were expected to be. What started as confusion turned into a kind of lesson no textbook could prepare them for.
In that lab, Bentley wasn’t just a donor. She became a silent teacher, guiding students with a body that rewrote what they thought they knew.
Her organs weren’t missing. They were mirrored.
Bentley had a rare condition called situs inversus with levocardia, meaning many of her abdominal organs, including the liver and stomach, were positioned on the opposite side of her body, while her heart remained in its usual place on the left.
The condition was extraordinarily rare, one in 50 million, and was often associated with severe heart abnormalities that prevent people from surviving into adulthood.
Yet Bentley lived nearly a full century.
Doctors and educators were stunned. Some had spent decades teaching anatomy without ever encountering a case like hers.
Even more surprising was that Bentley had undergone multiple surgeries during her lifetime, and the condition still went largely undetected. Only one surgeon, during an appendectomy, noted that something was unusual.
To her family, however, the discovery felt fitting.
They described her as someone who lived a full, healthy life, with no major medical issues aside from arthritis. And when they learned about her rare anatomy, they believed she would have found it fascinating.
“My mom would think this was so cool,” her daughter Allee said.
In a way, Bentley became what she never knew she was: a once-in-a-generation case that left a lasting impression on every student who learned from her.
The Day Her Blood Turned Blue
It all began with an ordinary toothache. Nothing unusual, just enough pain to reach for an over-the-counter numbing gel that most people wouldn’t think twice about.
But by the next day, something was clearly wrong.
She felt exhausted, short of breath, and her body felt strange in a way she couldn’t explain.
And then came the color.
Her skin began to take on a bluish tint.
When the 25-year-old arrived at the emergency department, doctors immediately noticed it. She looked cyanotic, a medical term used when the body isn’t getting enough oxygen.
But what made this case stranger was that her oxygen levels appeared normal.
Doctors realized something wasn’t adding up. It took them a while to realize that the answer came from what she had used the night before: large amounts of benzocaine, a common numbing agent found in over-the-counter toothache treatments.
Doctors quickly identified the condition as methemoglobinemia, a rare reaction where hemoglobin (the molecule responsible for carrying oxygen in the blood) is altered in a way that prevents it from releasing oxygen to the body’s tissues.
So even though oxygen was present, it couldn’t be used, and her blood wasn’t functioning the way it should.
The usual bright red color of her blood turned into a deep, unusual blue. It’s the kind of condition most doctors only read about in textbooks.
Fortunately, in this case, the treatment was as specific as the diagnosis.
She was given methylene blue, an antidote that helps restore hemoglobin’s ability to release oxygen properly.
Within hours, the reversal began.
After two doses and an overnight stay, her condition stabilized, and the color slowly returned to normal.
What started as a simple attempt to numb pain had triggered a reaction few people would ever expect, because sometimes, even the most familiar remedies can lead to the rarest outcomes.
The Case No One Could Solve, Until ChatGPT Stepped In
For three years, a mother named Courtney didn’t get a proper answer for why her once-happy little boy, Alex, was behaving differently.
She said several doctors couldn’t explain why the four-year-old boy was “dissolving into this tantrum-ing crazy person that didn’t exist the rest of the time.”
Courtney said her son was in a lot of pain, had started chewing on things, and even stopped growing taller. His headaches were also getting worse with time.
They also noticed some imbalances between the left and right sides of his body. “He would lead with his right foot and just bring his left foot along for the ride,” the mother said.
Each different symptom took the family to a specialist. They went to a dentist for the strange chewing, a pediatrician for not growing taller, and an ENT doctor to check whether his sinus cavities or airway had issues that contributed to his sleep problems.
They went to 17 doctors in total for over three years, but “nobody [was] willing to solve the greater problem. Nobody will even give you a clue about what the diagnosis could be,” she told Today in 2023.
A frustrated and exhausted Courtney then turned to ChatGPT for help. She painstakingly went through every line in his MRI notes and fed them to the AI chatbot.
“I put the note in there about ... how he wouldn’t sit crisscross applesauce,” she said. “To me, that was a huge trigger (that) a structural thing could be wrong.”
ChatGPT finally spewed an answer: tethered cord syndrome, a neurological condition where the spinal cord is abnormally attached to surrounding tissue, thus affecting movement, causing pain, and so on.
After doctors confirmed the diagnosis, Alex underwent surgery in 2023 to fix his tethered cord syndrome.
Courtney said she wanted to share her son’s story so that others also don’t give up until they find an explanation.
“There’s nobody that connects the dots for you,” she told the outlet. “You have to be your kid’s advocate.”
While ChatGPT is useful for information, it can never replace a doctor, and medical diagnoses must always come from trained professionals.
The Condition That Made Swallowing Almost Impossible
Influencer Alfie Deyes, best known for sharing content with his 4.54 million YouTube subscribers, spent more than a decade thinking he had an aggressive case of acid reflux.
Back when he was putting out dozens of videos a month for his fan-following, Deyes often spoke candidly about cutting out coffee, alcohol, bananas, bread, and carbonated drinks to quell his acid reflux symptoms, which generally include indigestion, difficulty swallowing, and a burning chest pain from stomach acid flowing back up into the esophagus.
His symptoms became so severe about 10 years prior that he began visiting doctors. Most of them attributed it to stress.
“I had seen so many different doctors at this point,” he told his followers in a YouTube video last year. “Nothing I could do could literally make an impact on just how severe this acid reflux was, and it was so incredibly often.”
“It was really hard to be told the problem — the thing causing all of the issues — was stress, because it was so hard to try and combat that,” he said elsewhere in the video.
Cutting out different foods didn’t solve the problem for Deyes, who began having severe difficulty swallowing food.
This led to him eating smaller quantities and, in turn, struggling to keep weight on. He even stopped going out with friends because he wouldn’t be able to finish a meal.
“Sometimes I would start a meal and have one mouthful, and I couldn’t swallow it. It would feel like the food was stuck,” he said. “It just got to the point where it was taking over my life too much.”
Things took a turn when Deyes was flicking through TikTok one day and stumbled upon a video of a woman getting a barium swallow test.
The test involves drinking a liquid that contains a small amount of barium, which makes body parts appear more clearly on an X-ray. This helps in the diagnosis of esophagus-related issues, as the test shows what happens to food when it is swallowed.
When Deyes showed the test to one of his doctors, he was told that it might not always reveal much about a patient’s condition. But the doctor agreed to do the test anyway.
“Within no more than 10 seconds, [the doctor’s] like, ‘Oh yeah, I can see what it is. I can see what’s going on,’” the YouTuber recalled.
The test led to Deyes being diagnosed with achalasia, an extremely rare disorder that affects about eight to 12 people in 100,000.
For people with this swallowing disorder, the esophagus muscles do not contract properly, and this affects the swallowing of food into the stomach. It typically affects adults between 30 and 60 years of age.
Deyes recalled being “mind-blown” after his diagnosis because it meant being one step closer to a solution. And the solution was in the form of a 10-minute procedure, where doctors manually opened his esophagus to help food pass faster.
The content creator said he has had no issues swallowing food since then.
“I can’t even explain how different my life is,” he added.
The Model Who Cannot Smile
Imagine not being able to smile. Not once. Not ever.
That’s exactly what Tayla Clement has lived with since birth. It wasn’t because she never felt like smiling, but because her body simply wouldn’t let her.
Born with Moebius syndrome, a rare condition that affects the facial nerves, Tayla cannot move her eyebrows, track her eyes side to side, or lift her upper lip.
“I can’t smile,” she said. “That’s why people call me the girl who can’t smile.”
Growing up, that difference made her a target.
“People would bring plastic bags to school and tell me to put them over my head,” she recalled. “They said I didn’t deserve to be seen.”
For years, Clement believed them.
At the age of 12, she underwent surgery in the hope that it would change everything; tissue was taken from her thigh and transferred to her face to try to create a smile.
It didn’t work.
“I thought the surgery would solve all my issues because I was bullied so much,” she told 7 News Australia. “But it didn't.”
As the bullying continued, the impact it had on her ran deeper.
By her late teens, she began experiencing dissociative seizures, sometimes up to ten a day, linked to psychological stress she had endured.
“I had such severe depression,” she said, “that doctors compared it to PTSD.”
But her story didn’t end there.
Slowly, things began to shift.
By rebuilding her confidence in the gym and through meditation, she reclaimed how she saw herself. And with time, Clement began to move away from the version of herself shaped by other people’s reactions.
Then came something she had never imagined: a modeling contract signed with Zebedee Talent. Clement began using the same face she was once told to hide to represent something else entirely: visibility.
“I had no one to look up to growing up,” she said. “I didn’t see anyone like me.”
Now, she is that person who gets to inspire people.
“And that makes me so happy.”
The Woman Who Believes She Has The Biggest Breasts In The UK
“Wait a minute, how big are they gonna get?”
It’s a question Summer Robert often asked about her ever-changing body.
Robert knew her body was different right from when she was young. She began wearing C-cup-sized lingerie by the age of 8 and needed a double J as a teenager.
Corsets and pricey custom-made undergarments made their way into her wardrobe out of necessity. Today, the content creator’s br* size is 30R, and she said her breasts won’t stop growing because of a condition known as macromastia.
The 27-year-old, who believes she has the biggest breasts in the UK, said it took years for doctors to take her seriously.
“I had been going to the doctors since I was like 14 or 13 years old, and not one of them diagnosed me. No one told me that there was a condition,” she told People. “They all just said it was puberty. They all just said I had to lose weight. It was ridiculous.”
When a doctor finally had a diagnosis to offer, they “literally printed a Wikipedia page and gave me the Wikipedia page,” she said.
Macromastia is characterized by the excessive growth of breast tissue, which can happen gradually or in sudden spurts, or sometimes even be triggered by hormonal changes.
It can have a significant impact on one’s life, causing chronic back, neck, and shoulder pain, and problems with posture. In addition to the physical strain, individuals can face unwanted attention and may struggle with feelings of self-consciousness. Even something as simple as finding clothes that fit can become a daily struggle.
For Robert, she found herself having “growth spurts” triggered by hormones. Over just the last year, she grew a total of 11 br* sizes and says her chest now weighs about 25kg.
“I just go through those struggles daily—people thinking that I want to show off my b**bs and I want the attention,” Robert told the outlet. “I'm just like, 'I'm just trying to exist, literally, and I just have big b**bs.’ I can wear clothes that are ugly and I'm still going to get harassed and catcalled.”
Although it took time, Robert eventually fell in love with her body. And making a living from creating adult content helped her gain confidence in herself.
Her career includes a fair bit of traveling, and she has no choice but to fly business class to avoid the cramped spaces of an economy cabin.
“There is a real physical and financial toll of navigating a world that feels increasingly designed for a one-size-fits-all standard,” she told The Scottish Sun.
“Even something so simple like putting the tray table down to eat my dinner is so difficult [in economy], it doesn’t go down all the way,” she continued. “I just thought every time you flew it was hell and nothing could be done about it.”
Robert said she wasn’t considering breast reduction surgery because she has “really grown to love” her body. She said she wants to “see what’s gonna happen” and might consider going under the knife in about 10 years.
“It’s really weird because before I hated them so much and I just wanted them gone,” she said, “whereas I think because it’s been such rapid growth in the past year, I’m a bit like, wait a minute, how big are they gonna get?”
For now, the content creator said she was content using her 30R breasts to make £45,000 (nearly $57,000) each month from sharing videos on adult websites.
The One Question That Solved What Six Doctors Couldn’t
Six different diagnoses. None of them worked.
A woman had already been told she had everything from Ménière’s disease to IBS to general vertigo. The medications changed, but the symptoms didn’t: crushing fatigue, migraines, dizziness, brain fog, sinus pressure, skin flares.
Then came a conversation with her friend Makenna Kovach that lasted less than a minute but changed the rest of her life.
As she listed her symptoms to Kovach, the friend noticed something familiar. She had lived through the same pattern herself the year before.
So instead of suggesting another possibility, she asked a single question.
“Are you hypermobile?”
The answer was immediate: extremely.
That was enough.
Kovach recognized what the previous doctors hadn’t linked together. The symptoms weren’t separate conditions, but part of a larger system.
She suspected histamine intolerance and mast cell activation syndrome, conditions where the body reacts as if it’s under constant allergic stress, often overlapping with connective tissue disorders linked to hypermobility.
Instead of waiting for another appointment, the friends acted.
They went to a pharmacy, picked up a combination of over-the-counter medications—an antihistamine, a digestive enzyme, and a decongestant.
Within two hours, her friend felt better than she had in weeks.
Later, the diagnosis was confirmed.
What six doctors had treated as separate issues turned out to be pieces of the same puzzle.
And in that one-minute conversation, the difference wasn’t just knowledge.
It was pattern recognition.
“I know how confusing it is when nothing quite fits,” Kovach said. “When your symptoms don’t line up with what anyone expects, you start to feel like it’s all in your head.”
The Mom Whose Body Wouldn’t Stop Producing Milk
It started earlier than it should have.
She was just 13 weeks pregnant when her body began producing milk, far more than anyone expected.
“At that point, I knew something wasn’t right,” Elisabeth Anderson-Sierra later recalled.
But what felt unusual at the time didn’t stop.
Years later, it still didn’t.
Elisabeth, a mother of three from Oregon, lives with a rare condition known as hyperlactation syndrome, where the body produces an extreme and continuous oversupply of breast milk.
In her case, it wasn’t just excess. It was constant.
“I now pump about 200 ounces a day,” she wrote for Today in 2023. “And it never really stopped in between pregnancies.”
For her, feeding wasn’t a routine part of motherhood.
It became her entire schedule.
Pumping eight to ten times a day, often for nearly an hour each session, meant that much of her life revolved around staying connected to a machine.
“It was like a full-time job,” she told People. “And that doesn’t even include cleaning, storing, or transporting everything.”
At one point, her equipment was so large and powerful that she couldn’t leave the house for long periods of time.
“It felt like a ball and chain,” she admitted.
But the condition didn’t just affect her time. It took a physical toll, too.
“If I’m not pumping, things start to happen—inflammation, mastitis, even abscesses,” she said.
Hospital visits for dehydration and malnutrition became part of the reality. And still, her body kept producing.
Doctors traced the cause to an overactive hormonal pathway, where elevated levels of prolactin continuously signal the body to produce milk, regardless of need.
“With this excess of prolactin, my body just makes milk on its own,” she explained.
The condition is rare and often misunderstood, which is why Elisabeth chose to speak about it publicly and also appeared in the Netflix documentary (Un)Well, where her story brought visibility to a condition few people had ever heard of.
“I’ve seen moms look at what my body produces and feel like they’re not doing enough,” she said. “But the truth is, you don’t want this.”
Because what looks like abundance from the outside can feel very different from within. Still, she found a way to reshape it.
“There’s a lot of negatives,” she said. “But I try to focus on the good that’s come out of it.”
Over the years, Elisabeth donated hundreds of thousands of ounces of milk, helping premature babies and families who needed it most. But even that came with trade-offs.
In 2023, Anderson-Sierra set the Guinness World Record for the largest donation of breast milk by an individual. She said she was “humbled” by the record she set with her donation of 1,599.68 liters (more than 420 gallons).
For now, the condition continues. And while there are medical options and treatment plans to deal with the condition, the side effects were “too much,” she said.
“My body just won’t stop,” she added.
He Went From Walking To Paralyzed In Hours
Ra-Jon James only had a little weakness and red eyes, nothing that immediately pointed to something serious.
“I started to feel weak,” he told WTKR 3 about the July incident. “Other people noticed something was off.” So he went to urgent care only to find that the tests came back normal. He then returned home.
Hours later, the Virginia Beach man collapsed and was unable to stand or walk. His body, which had felt slightly off just hours earlier, now refused to respond.
By the time he reached the hospital, his condition had escalated into something far more serious, as he had to be put on a ventilator. Ra-Jon James was completely paralyzed.
At one point, the question became unavoidable.
“Am I going to live?”
Doctors moved quickly, admitting him to the ICU and working around the clock to stabilize him.
The diagnosis explained the speed and severity. He had Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare autoimmune condition where the body’s immune system attacks its own nerves, leading to rapid weakness and, in severe cases, full paralysis.
“For some reason, your body creates antibodies that attack your own nerve cells,” Dr. Jennifer Quilter of Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital explained. “This is a nerve problem. It's not a muscle problem.”
For James, the progression was extreme.
“The doctor told me I was close to de*th,” he said.
He spent nearly three months in the hospital, undergoing plasma exchange treatment to remove the infection from his body and intensive rehabilitation.
The recovery was slow and uncertain, but it happened.
James returned to the same hospital months later, and this time, he was walking, leaving even the doctors stunned.
“We were like, ‘Holy smokes we can’t believe it,’” Dr. Quilter said. “We don’t often see it that severe.”
Today, James is focused on something else.
Making sure others recognize the signs before it’s too late.
“This could happen to anyone,” he said.
The Nighttime Bite That Became A Medical Mystery
It started with a bite she almost ignored.
In the middle of the night, Sarah Neal felt something crawling on her skin. Half-asleep, she brushed it off and went back to bed, thinking nothing of it.
By the next evening, her body told a different story.
A rash began creeping across her arms and legs. Her face turned red, hot to the touch. By the time she looked in the mirror, it wasn’t just irritation. She knew that something was clearly wrong.
Then came the fever.
By morning, her face was swollen, her skin tight and burning, with pustules (small, pus-filled bumps on the skin) beginning to form. What had started as a mild annoyance had escalated into something she couldn’t ignore.
So she went to the ER.
But instead of answers, she left with more confusion.
Doctors dismissed the bite and suggested it might be a reaction to sunscreen or skincare. She was given steroids and antibiotics and sent home, still unsure of what was happening to her body.
At home, the symptoms continued to worsen.
It was her mother who pushed her to try again.
After calling multiple clinics, Neal managed to get a same-day appointment with a dermatologist, something even people online told her was rare.
This time, the pieces started to come together.
The dermatologist listened, examined the rash, and then gave a diagnosis she had never heard before: acute generalized exanthematous pustulosis.
It was a rare skin reaction, most commonly triggered by medications. But in even rarer cases, it can be caused by something else.
A spider bite.
The mark on her skin matched what doctors see in bites from a brown recluse spider, a species known for causing tissue damage and, in extreme cases, necrosis.
Within days of treatment, the rash began to fade, confirming the diagnosis.
But the bite itself told a slower story.
The tissue around it darkened, hardened, and began to die. For weeks, the pain made it difficult to sit, sleep, or move comfortably.
“I felt like a medical mystery,” she said.
And for a while, she was.
Eventually, her body healed.
What remained was a small scar, and the memory of how quickly something ordinary could spiral into something no one immediately understood.
“I think I’m going to get a tattoo of a spider drawn on it,” she said. “Just for the memories.”
When The Body Starts Brewing Its Own Alcohol
She hadn’t had a drink in years. Not a sip. And yet, she kept showing up to the emergency room with slurred speech, overwhelming fatigue, and the unmistakable smell of alcohol on her breath.
Each time, the conclusion was the same: alcohol intoxication.
But there was one problem. She wasn’t drinking.
Over the course of two years, she was admitted multiple times with the same symptoms. She would suddenly become drowsy, falling asleep while getting ready for work, struggling to stay alert, and losing her appetite.
To doctors, the pattern looked obvious. But to her family, it didn’t. They knew she had been abstaining from alcohol for the past few years because of her religious beliefs.
So something else had to be happening.
The clue came from her medical history.
Years of recurrent infections had required repeated courses of antibiotics. Over time, those treatments had quietly reshaped something far less visible, her gut.
When doctors finally connected the dots, the explanation was as strange as it was precise.
She had auto-brewery syndrome, a rare condition where microbes in the gut ferment sugars into ethanol, effectively producing alcohol inside the body.
“We found that gut bacteria, including Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae, ferment sugars into ethanol in the intestine in patients with ABS,” said Bernd Schnabl, a professor of medicine from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine.
In her case, the process was strong enough to raise her blood alcohol levels to the point of visible intoxication.
She wasn’t drinking.
Her body was.
For patients, the effects go far beyond confusion.
Episodes can lead to cognitive impairment, liver damage, digestive issues, even withdrawal-like symptoms. And because the condition is so rare and poorly understood, many spend years being misdiagnosed before getting an answer.
In this woman’s case, the diagnosis changed everything.
What once looked like a behavioral problem turned out to be biological. And what felt like a mystery was, all along, happening in plain sight, just not where anyone was looking.
The Breakdancer Who Reshaped His Skull
For years, it was just part of the routine.
Practice. Spin. Repeat.
For nearly two decades, five days a week, one breakdancer trained relentlessly. He would balance on his head, spin for minutes at a time, and push his body to master the move.
At first, the changes were easy to ignore.
A small bump. A patch of hair loss. Nothing that couldn’t be hidden under a cap.
So he kept going.
Over time, the bump grew.
What had once been subtle became visible: a raised, cone-shaped mass forming on the top of his head. It became tender, harder to ignore, and harder to hide.
When he finally sought medical help, doctors had to rule out the more serious conditions first, like tumor, cancer, and a structural abnormality.
But the answer turned out to be something far more specific.
Years of headspinning had compressed and reshaped the tissue beneath his scalp, leading to what doctors now describe as a “breakdance bulge,” a rare overuse injury caused by repeated pressure and friction on the skull.
In his case, the only way forward was surgery.
The mass was removed, and with it, the need to keep his head covered in public.
Cases like his are rarely documented, but not entirely unheard of. Studies suggest that many breakdancers experience early signs of similar strain, from hair loss to scalp inflammation to small, painless bumps.
Most just never let it get to the point of needing surgery, because what looks like a signature move on the dance floor can, over time, leave a mark the body doesn’t easily forget.
The Teen With The World’s Hairiest Face
Before winning a world record, there were stares. Children in school were afraid to come near him.
“They were scared of me,” Lalit Patidar said.
Born with hypertrichosis, a rare condition that causes abnormal hair growth, Patidar’s appearance set him apart from the very beginning. Nearly his entire face, about 95% to be exact, was covered in hair.
The condition was so rare that only 50 cases have reportedly been documented worldwide since the Middle Ages. But Patidar wasn’t proud of his rarity; strangers stared, classmates hesitated, and some even kept their distance.
But over time, something shifted.
“When they started knowing me and talking to me, they understood I was not so different,” he told the Guinness World Records last year. “It was just on the outside.”
Years later, that same difference led to something unexpected, and that was worldwide recognition.
Lalit Pardar, at the age of 18, earned a Guinness World Records title for having the hairiest face, with more than 200 strands of hair per square centimeter.
“I am speechless,” he said after receiving the award. “I don’t know what to say because I’m very happy to get this recognition.”
For Lalit, the story wasn’t just about rarity. It was about ownership.
Despite suggestions from others to change his appearance, he made his stance clear.
“I like how I am,” he asserted. “I don’t want to change my look.”
Today, he shares his life with hundreds of thousands of followers online, many of whom see something very different from what others once did.
Refusing to shave his facial hair, he held up his certificate for a social media post and wrote, “Proud of me.”