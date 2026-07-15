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If you’re going to lie, the internet is probably the worst place to do it. Others can easily check whether your story adds up and often have the screenshots to prove when it doesn’t. Once the truth comes out, there is usually no easy way to take it back.

We gathered some awkward and embarrassing screenshots of people getting caught lying and called out for it. Scroll down to see how their stories fell apart, and don’t forget to upvote the funniest ones.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The “Prediction”

Screenshot of a user busted for lying about Greta Thunberg's age and climate predictions.

RareXG Report

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davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Al Gore did. His whole "an inconvenient truth" video was based on the assumption of a "collapse" of the Greenland ice sheet resulting in all these nations ending up underwater and a "flood of refugees" from Bangladesh into the USA. Nobody told him that this "collapse" was going to happen slowly over between 1,000 and 2,000 years. But then, Vice Presidents have never been famous for their high intelligence. As for Greta, fetal alcohol syndrome has been suggested, I have no idea if it's true.

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    #2

    Pizza Place Owner Not Putting Up With The Bs Customer Review

    A screenshot showing a customer busted for lying about terrible service, revealing they were denied charging a Segway.

    Kmos86 Report

    12points
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    erikmeyenberg avatar
    Phaiax
    Phaiax
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you are not eating there, you are not a customer and therefore are not entitled to customer service.

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    #3

    Person On TikTok Tries To Get A Refund... For A Product That Isn't Even Availble Yet

    Screenshot of a user busted for lying about buying a product that isn't available yet.

    MrCanadianShark Report

    11points
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    #4

    He Has Superhuman Reading Speed

    A screenshot showing someone busted for lying about reading a 500-page book in 30 minutes, with a detailed debunk.

    beerbellybegone Report

    11points
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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can do this. What you go is is flip trough the pages really quickly and pick out a word here and there. From there you extrapolate the story. War and Peace can by summarised as "The cat sat on the mat".

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    #5

    Op Says Girlfriend Secretly Gave Him Vaccine That Doesn't Exist

    A screenshot showing a Reddit user busted for lying about receiving an anti-herpes vaccine while asleep in an embarrassing screenshot.

    [deleted] Report

    11points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And even if: Where I live, you can't just buy vaccines and give them to yourself or others. Maybe if she worked in a medical field, but still.

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    #6

    Kid Thinks He’s Tough By Lying About His Fevers

    A screenshot showing someone busted for lying about having a temperature of 115 degrees as a child.

    thefishman696969 Report

    10points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The highest reliably recorded body temperature a human has survived is 115.7°F (46.5°C). This occurred in Atlanta in 1980 during a severe heatstroke, and the patient survived without permanent deficits.”

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    #7

    Lying About Donating Bone Marrow

    A screenshot of a man claiming to donate bone marrow, busted for lying as the image was stolen from a Vietnamese article.

    VolantisMoon Report

    10points
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    #8

    My School Made An AI Ad That Was A Dad Joke, But Got Called Out By An Artist For Using AI, After They Said They Didn’t

    An image of a user busted for lying about AI not being used in their pixel art creation.

    vendingmachinesushii Report

    9points
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    #9

    Caught By The Senior Producer Of Shark Tank Lmao

    An image where a person is busted for lying about Shark Tank's offer for their design.

    [deleted] Report

    9points
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    #10

    You Are The Op!

    A screenshot showing a person being busted for lying about being the OP of a post.

    sandiercy Report

    9points
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    elishaoloyede82 avatar
    Sea Bunny
    Sea Bunny
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone forgot to switch accounts.

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    #11

    Fan Lies About Being Xbox Friends With A Band, Band Immediately Disproves Them

    A screenshot of someone busted for lying about being Xbox friends with an artist, who denies ever owning an Xbox.

    small_potato_boiii Report

    9points
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    erikmeyenberg avatar
    Phaiax
    Phaiax
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Original post does neither state nor imply that ARJ owned an XBox

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    #12

    Fake Review Before The Restaurant Even Opens

    A Google review for Crepes And Cones where a customer is busted for lying about their experience.

    your_dankesty Report

    9points
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    #13

    Dasher Never Text Back :(

    A DoorDash driver busted for lying about ringing the doorbell, caught in an embarrassing screenshot.

    tubzero Report

    9points
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    #14

    Lying About A Degree When You Have A Public Resume For People To See

    Hilariously embarrassing screenshots capture a person busted for lying about their educational background during a vaccine debate.

    homoaIexuaI Report

    9points
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    #15

    Yeah, Nobody Is Going To Change Their Gaming Time Before Netflix Watchers Only Watch 1 Hour A Day

    A screenshot of a tweet busting someone for lying about video game bandwidth usage during coronavirus.

    mafti7 Report

    9points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Sad Honestly

    A screenshot of someone busted for lying, showing a Denny's receipt with a $1000 tip and a car key next to it.

    Constant_Tough_6446 Report

    8points
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    #17

    Op Lies About Their Child Getting An Expensive And Time Consuming Tattoo

    A parent caught in an embarrassing lie about their daughter getting a half-sleeve tattoo.

    BasedSigmaGrindset Report

    8points
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    #18

    This Person Who Was Called Out By Her Own Brother For Fabricating Stories

    A screenshot showing someone busted for lying about drinking Jack Daniels, with contradicting comments.

    [deleted] Report

    8points
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    #19

    Examine The Photograph For Watermarks. If There’s Any, Crop

    A screenshot where someone is busted for lying about taking a photo that is watermarked with another name.

    ThanksNick Report

    8points
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    amanda-tyrrell avatar
    kissmychakram
    kissmychakram
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If OP meant "took" as in "steal" then they are quite correct.

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    #20

    This Was A Convo Between My Sister And Her Now Ex-Boyfriend

    A man busted for lying about his location, reflected in his sunglasses, caught in hilarious screenshots.

    uhLuke_ Report

    8points
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    #21

    Being A Customer From Day One Does Not Entitle You To Lie About A Very Small Business

    A screenshot showing a bakery owner busting a customer for lying about ordering a birthday cake in an embarrassing screenshot.

    freakinfreakshow Report

    7points
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    #22

    Baseball Mom Gets Called Out On Her Bs

    A hilariously embarrassing screenshot of a Quora question and answer debunking a parent's claim about their kid's baseball pitch.

    thats-well_idk Report

    6points
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    #23

    I Need The Video URL

    A screenshot of a lie about baking a phone in a cake, exposed as a YouTube video, among embarrassing screenshots.

    imgur Report

    6points
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    #24

    Reposting Because I Forgot To Hide The Names (Bully Pretends He Was The Victim)

    A screenshot of a person busted for lying about being bullied in high school, with friends confirming they were a bully.

    bhumb13 Report

    5points
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    #25

    Why Even Lie About That?

    A screenshot showing a social media user busted for lying about receiving unsolicited photos on Tinder in an embarrassing screenshot.

    [deleted] Report

    5points
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    #26

    Serial Liar Called Out

    A screenshot showing a Reddit user busted for lying about dropping out of school in an embarrassing screenshot.

    ItalianGreyhounds Report

    5points
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    #27

    This Is Awkward

    A screenshot shows someone caught lying about posting on Facebook from a library computer in embarrassing screenshots.

    imgur Report

    5points
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    #28

    Not The Gospel Truth?

    A sign claiming evolution is a lie, a funny screenshot highlighting someone getting busted for lying.

    nomaddd79 Report

    5points
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    #29

    Because Celebrities Trust Any Random Stranger With Their Money

    A screenshot of a Twitter conversation where someone got busted for lying about meeting Harry Styles.

    yayforanxiety Report

    5points
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    #30

    Receipts!! Review On A Local Chinese Restaurant

    Screenshot showing a customer busted for lying about a restaurant order, contradicting the owner's reply.

    fkdupm8 Report

    4points
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    #31

    Boyfriends Steals £hundreds From Store, Goes Next Day, Gets Nicked So Girlfriend Sends 1-Star Review. As You Do

    A restaurant owner responds to a negative review, busting the customer for lying about their experience.

    BissoumaTequila Report

    4points
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    #32

    Nice Guy I've Never Met Messages My Girlfriend

    Hilariously embarrassing screenshots show a person getting busted for lying about a boyfriend's cheating and an STD.

    HereticalNature Report

    4points
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    #33

    Customer Post A Bad Review On A Restaurant Only For The Owner To Call Them Out That They Tried To Do A Professional Photoshoot And Lingered Around For 3.5hrs Buying 3 Coffees For A Group Of 6!!!

    A hilariously embarrassing screenshot of a customer review and management response about a photo shoot at a restaurant.

    Indianfattie Report

    4points
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    #34

    Is It Not Clever Enough?

    A screenshot where someone is busted for lying about their IQ test score in a hilariously embarrassing screenshot.

    imgur Report

    4points
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    #35

    Apparently, It's Impossible For Women To Be Smart And Beautiful At The Same Time

    A post about a Victoria's Secret model coding, with a comment from a software engineer, a funny screenshot of someone busted for lying.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
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    #36

    Instagram ‘Fact Pages’ Everyone👏

    A screenshot of a social media post where someone got busted for lying about an art installation.

    Laughtrac_ Report

    4points
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    #37

    People Lie Just To Lie Bro

    Screenshot of a comment where a user is busted for lying about their great grandma's age and experiences.

    TacoDuccy Report

    3points
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    #38

    Don't Tag The Person You're Lying About

    Screenshot of a person busted for lying about departing a company, refuted by the employee's own comment.

    beerbellybegone Report

    3points
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    #39

    Customer Gives A Comic Book Shop A One Star Rating On Google

    A screenshot showing a business owner busting a reviewer for lying about a bad experience in an embarrassing screenshot.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
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    #40

    The Ex Girlfriend Of One Of My Buds Has Been Making Quite A Few Indirects Lately, Including This

    A Facebook comment section where someone gets busted for lying about their relationship in an embarrassing screenshot.

    madewithcats Report

    3points
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    #41

    Review Lying About The Dentist Office, Dentist Office Points Out Their Lies

    Hilariously embarrassing screenshots show a person reviewing a dental office, getting busted for lying about their visit.

    shoonshoon Report

    3points
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    #42

    Customer Claims Her Stockings Ripped Due To Bad Packaging. Seller Calls Out Her Bs

    A hilariously embarrassing screenshot of a customer review and seller response about poorly packaged tights.

    CatPooedInMyShoe Report

    3points
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    #43

    Do You Have To Do It Beside A Tinted Window?

    A man trying to take a selfie while claiming his girlfriend is sneaking pictures, busted for lying by a reflection.

    imgur Report

    3points
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    #44

    IKEA Correcting A Concerned American Citizen On How To Properly Display The Us Flag

    A screenshot showing IKEA Jacksonville being busted for lying about American flag display rules.

    EdenBlade47 Report

    3points
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    #45

    That's A Little Misleading

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a comparison of rural China vs. rural America, busted for lying about the image.

    jaytix1 Report

    3points
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    #46

    Attempting To Shame Someone For Not “Attending Sunday School”

    A screenshot of a Twitter conversation where someone got busted for lying about a Bible parable.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
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    #47

    Surrre You Are

    A screenshot of a person getting busted for lying about their job and house purchase.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    #48

    Lady Claims Salon Cancelled Her Appointment And Kept Her Deposit. Salon Owner Calls Her Out For Lying

    Hilariously embarrassing screenshots depict a review where a client is busted for lying about a cancelled appointment and refund.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    #49

    Owner Calls Out Customer

    A hilariously embarrassing screenshot of a customer review and owner response about a customer caught lying and sneaking out.

    NeuroDrink Report

    2points
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    #50

    One Star Review Because The Caught Me Leave Without Paying

    Hilariously embarrassing screenshots reveal a review of a lounge, where the owner busted the reviewer for lying about fleeing without paying.

    nik38 Report

    2points
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    #51

    Left One Star Review On Super Bowl Sunday

    A Google review screenshot where a customer is busted for lying about a restaurant's closing time.

    NarutoCell Report

    2points
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    #52

    Fake Review After Eating The Food 💩

    A Google review screenshot showing a customer busted for lying about food poisoning and a DoorDash delivery.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    #53

    Called Out By An Ex-Lover

    A social media post where someone is busted for lying about cheating in a hilariously embarrassing screenshot.

    MoonMetropolis Report

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    #54

    Ah, Everybody’s Dream Car!

    A woman posts a photo of herself in a relationship, but is busted for lying when a friend links to her model page.

    imgur Report

    2points
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    #55

    Umm.. Paris, Australia?

    Hands holding a padlock on a fence, with a user claiming it's Paris, but is busted for lying as it's Australia.

    imgur Report

    2points
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    #56

    A Duplicate Drawing

    A drawing of a white rabbit with text. A comment below busts the user for lying about drawing it.

    imgur Report

    2points
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    #57

    All These Efforts, Still Got Busted

    A split image of someone claiming to be at the beach, but is busted for lying by being in a backyard.

    imgur Report

    2points
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    #58

    Of Course They Don’t

    A Facebook post busted for lying, showing a user copying a famous Robert Downey Jr. and Jimmy Kimmel conversation.

    imgur Report

    2points
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    #59

    Caught Chatgpt In A Blatant Lie

    A screenshot of a ChatGPT conversation busting it for lying about factual references.

    _Presentation202 Report

    2points
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    #60

    Terry Doesn't Suffer Fools

    A screenshot of a tweet by Terry Crews busting someone for lying about an interaction at Horror Nights.

    beerbellybegone Report

    2points
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    #61

    Climate Change Is Not A Political Issue, It's A World Issue

    Screenshot of tweets about climate change, where CNN got busted for lying about corporations' responsibility.

    Le_Rekt_Guy Report

    2points
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    #62

    She Tried To Call Out Mrbeast

    A screenshot of a tweet from MrBeast denying a claim that he stiffed a server, busting the person for lying.

    CutieMiyuki Report

    2points
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    #63

    Local Idiot Gets Gently Corrected

    A tweet showing petri dishes, one with mask and one without, to demonstrate bacteria growth. A commenter busts the claim about mask.

    jaytix1 Report

    2points
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    #64

    People Say Anything On Twitter

    A screenshot of a Twitter conversation where someone got busted for lying about #1984 on Twitter.

    jaytix1 Report

    2points
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    #65

    My Favorite Bar Called Out A Fun Customer On Google Reviews

    A hilariously embarrassing screenshot of a customer review and owner response about being refused service at a bar.

    singer812 Report

    1point
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    #66

    Someone Tried To Dump On The Local Dog Warden In A Google Review; Did Not Go Well

    A Google review screenshot where a customer is busted for lying about an animal facility, detailed by the owner.

    SeXySnEk7 Report

    1point
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    #67

    Can't Stand These Fools

    Screenshot of a tweet where Stan Lee was busted for lying about Peter Parker not being gay, despite his actual views.

    [deleted] Report

    1point
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    #68

    Is There A Doctor In The House? A Real Doctor?

    Screenshot of tweets where a user got busted for lying about H2O2 as a treatment for respiratory illnesses.

    jaytix1 Report

    1point
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    #69

    Anti-Immigration Influencer With 2m Followers Caught Using AI To Make A Street Look "Islamic And Dangerous"

    A split image of a man on a bicycle caught for lying with two different outfits in the same location.

    Legitimate_Eye4760 Report

    1point
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    #70

    Clean And Simple

    A tweet about a history professor hating America debunked by the actual history department chair, a funny screenshot.

    Ehrahbass Report

    1point
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    #71

    Didn't Even Get The Number Right

    A tweet claiming California rejected fire trucks, debunked by the Oregon State Fire Marshal, a funny screenshot of someone busted for lying.

    beerbellybegone Report

    1point
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    #72

    Idk How Restaurants Deal With All The Anti-Masker Bs Right Now

    A restaurant review where the owner busts a customer for lying about a health condition, a funny screenshot.

    aztnass Report

    1point
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    #73

    Going Hiking

    Two side-by-side screenshots, one showing a person hiking in a backyard and another showing the same person in an Instagram post, busting her for lying.

    QuirkyWolfie Report

    1point
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    #74

    Faking A Wedding Pic For Karma

    A user posts a photo of a couple getting married, claiming they are cousins. Another user busted them for lying.

    wattapwn Report

    1point
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    #75

    Elon Musk Should Just Start Posting His Own Tweets Here To Be Honest

    A screenshot of Elon Musk denying a Complex tweet about giving Kanye and Kim a Tesla, showing people got busted for lying.

    astrvmnauta Report

    1point
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    #76

    How To Spot A Bot!

    A screenshot of a messaging app where someone got busted for lying, accused of being a bot.

    [deleted] Report

    1point
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