76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots
If you’re going to lie, the internet is probably the worst place to do it. Others can easily check whether your story adds up and often have the screenshots to prove when it doesn’t. Once the truth comes out, there is usually no easy way to take it back.
We gathered some awkward and embarrassing screenshots of people getting caught lying and called out for it. Scroll down to see how their stories fell apart, and don’t forget to upvote the funniest ones.
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The “Prediction”
Al Gore did. His whole "an inconvenient truth" video was based on the assumption of a "collapse" of the Greenland ice sheet resulting in all these nations ending up underwater and a "flood of refugees" from Bangladesh into the USA. Nobody told him that this "collapse" was going to happen slowly over between 1,000 and 2,000 years. But then, Vice Presidents have never been famous for their high intelligence. As for Greta, fetal alcohol syndrome has been suggested, I have no idea if it's true.
Pizza Place Owner Not Putting Up With The Bs Customer Review
Person On TikTok Tries To Get A Refund... For A Product That Isn't Even Availble Yet
He Has Superhuman Reading Speed
Op Says Girlfriend Secretly Gave Him Vaccine That Doesn't Exist
And even if: Where I live, you can't just buy vaccines and give them to yourself or others. Maybe if she worked in a medical field, but still.
Kid Thinks He’s Tough By Lying About His Fevers
"The highest reliably recorded body temperature a human has survived is 115.7°F (46.5°C). This occurred in Atlanta in 1980 during a severe heatstroke, and the patient survived without permanent deficits.”
Lying About Donating Bone Marrow
My School Made An AI Ad That Was A Dad Joke, But Got Called Out By An Artist For Using AI, After They Said They Didn’t
Caught By The Senior Producer Of Shark Tank Lmao
You Are The Op!
Fan Lies About Being Xbox Friends With A Band, Band Immediately Disproves Them
Fake Review Before The Restaurant Even Opens
Dasher Never Text Back :(
Lying About A Degree When You Have A Public Resume For People To See
Yeah, Nobody Is Going To Change Their Gaming Time Before Netflix Watchers Only Watch 1 Hour A Day
Sad Honestly
Op Lies About Their Child Getting An Expensive And Time Consuming Tattoo
This Person Who Was Called Out By Her Own Brother For Fabricating Stories
Examine The Photograph For Watermarks. If There’s Any, Crop
If OP meant "took" as in "steal" then they are quite correct.