We gathered some awkward and embarrassing screenshots of people getting caught lying and called out for it. Scroll down to see how their stories fell apart, and don’t forget to upvote the funniest ones .

If you’re going to lie, the internet is probably the worst place to do it. Others can easily check whether your story adds up and often have the screenshots to prove when it doesn’t. Once the truth comes out, there is usually no easy way to take it back.

#1 The “Prediction”

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#2 Pizza Place Owner Not Putting Up With The Bs Customer Review

#3 Person On TikTok Tries To Get A Refund... For A Product That Isn't Even Availble Yet

#4 He Has Superhuman Reading Speed

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#5 Op Says Girlfriend Secretly Gave Him Vaccine That Doesn't Exist

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#6 Kid Thinks He’s Tough By Lying About His Fevers

#7 Lying About Donating Bone Marrow

#8 My School Made An AI Ad That Was A Dad Joke, But Got Called Out By An Artist For Using AI, After They Said They Didn’t

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#9 Caught By The Senior Producer Of Shark Tank Lmao

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#10 You Are The Op!

#11 Fan Lies About Being Xbox Friends With A Band, Band Immediately Disproves Them

#12 Fake Review Before The Restaurant Even Opens

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#13 Dasher Never Text Back :(

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#14 Lying About A Degree When You Have A Public Resume For People To See

#15 Yeah, Nobody Is Going To Change Their Gaming Time Before Netflix Watchers Only Watch 1 Hour A Day

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#16 Sad Honestly

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#17 Op Lies About Their Child Getting An Expensive And Time Consuming Tattoo

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#18 This Person Who Was Called Out By Her Own Brother For Fabricating Stories

#19 Examine The Photograph For Watermarks. If There’s Any, Crop

#20 This Was A Convo Between My Sister And Her Now Ex-Boyfriend

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#21 Being A Customer From Day One Does Not Entitle You To Lie About A Very Small Business

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#22 Baseball Mom Gets Called Out On Her Bs

#23 I Need The Video URL

#24 Reposting Because I Forgot To Hide The Names (Bully Pretends He Was The Victim)

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#25 Why Even Lie About That?

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#26 Serial Liar Called Out

#27 This Is Awkward

#28 Not The Gospel Truth?

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#29 Because Celebrities Trust Any Random Stranger With Their Money

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#30 Receipts!! Review On A Local Chinese Restaurant

#31 Boyfriends Steals £hundreds From Store, Goes Next Day, Gets Nicked So Girlfriend Sends 1-Star Review. As You Do

#32 Nice Guy I've Never Met Messages My Girlfriend

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#33 Customer Post A Bad Review On A Restaurant Only For The Owner To Call Them Out That They Tried To Do A Professional Photoshoot And Lingered Around For 3.5hrs Buying 3 Coffees For A Group Of 6!!!

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#34 Is It Not Clever Enough?

#35 Apparently, It's Impossible For Women To Be Smart And Beautiful At The Same Time

#36 Instagram ‘Fact Pages’ Everyone👏

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#37 People Lie Just To Lie Bro

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#38 Don't Tag The Person You're Lying About

#39 Customer Gives A Comic Book Shop A One Star Rating On Google

#40 The Ex Girlfriend Of One Of My Buds Has Been Making Quite A Few Indirects Lately, Including This

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#41 Review Lying About The Dentist Office, Dentist Office Points Out Their Lies

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#42 Customer Claims Her Stockings Ripped Due To Bad Packaging. Seller Calls Out Her Bs

#43 Do You Have To Do It Beside A Tinted Window?

#44 IKEA Correcting A Concerned American Citizen On How To Properly Display The Us Flag

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#45 That's A Little Misleading

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#46 Attempting To Shame Someone For Not “Attending Sunday School”

#47 Surrre You Are

#48 Lady Claims Salon Cancelled Her Appointment And Kept Her Deposit. Salon Owner Calls Her Out For Lying

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#49 Owner Calls Out Customer

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#50 One Star Review Because The Caught Me Leave Without Paying

#51 Left One Star Review On Super Bowl Sunday

#52 Fake Review After Eating The Food 💩

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#53 Called Out By An Ex-Lover

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#54 Ah, Everybody’s Dream Car!

#56 A Duplicate Drawing

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#57 All These Efforts, Still Got Busted

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#58 Of Course They Don’t

#59 Caught Chatgpt In A Blatant Lie

#60 Terry Doesn't Suffer Fools

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#61 Climate Change Is Not A Political Issue, It's A World Issue

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#62 She Tried To Call Out Mrbeast

#63 Local Idiot Gets Gently Corrected

#64 People Say Anything On Twitter

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#65 My Favorite Bar Called Out A Fun Customer On Google Reviews

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#66 Someone Tried To Dump On The Local Dog Warden In A Google Review; Did Not Go Well

#67 Can't Stand These Fools

#68 Is There A Doctor In The House? A Real Doctor?

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#69 Anti-Immigration Influencer With 2m Followers Caught Using AI To Make A Street Look "Islamic And Dangerous"

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#70 Clean And Simple

#71 Didn't Even Get The Number Right

#72 Idk How Restaurants Deal With All The Anti-Masker Bs Right Now

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#73 Going Hiking

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#74 Faking A Wedding Pic For Karma

#75 Elon Musk Should Just Start Posting His Own Tweets Here To Be Honest

#76 How To Spot A Bot!