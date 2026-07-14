Who Is Matthew Fox? Matthew Chandler Fox is an American actor recognized for his intense and thoughtful dramatic roles. He consistently delivers compelling performances across television and film projects. He first gained widespread attention playing Charlie Salinger on the series Party of Five, a role that resonated deeply with viewers. His later work as Jack Shephard on the series Lost cemented his status as a global television star.

Full Name Matthew Chandler Fox Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, of English and Italian descent Education Wind River High School, Deerfield Academy, Columbia University Father Francis G. Fox Mother Loretta B. Eagono Siblings Francis, Jr., Bayard Kids Kyle, Byron

Early Life and Education Born in Abington, Pennsylvania, Matthew Fox moved to Crowheart, Wyoming, as an infant, growing up on his family’s ranch where his father raised cattle. His mother worked as a teacher. He attended Wind River High School before a postgraduate year at Deerfield Academy, later earning a BA in economics from Columbia University, where he also played wide receiver.

Notable Relationships Matthew Fox married Margherita Ronchi, a former Italian model, in 1992 after they met while attending Columbia University. Their enduring partnership has been a constant amidst his acting career. The couple shares two children, daughter Kyle and son Byron, maintaining a quiet family life away from the frequent public scrutiny of Hollywood.

Career Highlights Matthew Fox became a household name for his lead role as Dr. Jack Shephard on the critically acclaimed series Lost, earning a Golden Globe nomination and a Screen Actors Guild Award. His portrayal of the conflicted surgeon captivated audiences globally for six seasons. Earlier in his career, Fox achieved widespread recognition as Charlie Salinger on the popular drama series Party of Five, a foundational role that established him in television. He later ventured into films like Speed Racer and Bone Tomahawk.