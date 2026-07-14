Maulana Karenga: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Maulana Karenga
July 14, 1941
Parsonsburg, Maryland
85 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Maulana Karenga?
Maulana Ndabezitha Karenga is an American activist, author, and professor, recognized for his profound influence on Black intellectual and political culture. His work centers on cultural and social change for people of African descent.
He burst into the public eye in 1966 with the creation of Kwanzaa, an annual pan-African holiday. This celebration, fostering community and cultural heritage, quickly gained widespread adoption across the world African community.
|Full Name
|Maulana Ndabezitha Karenga
|Gender
|Male
|Relationship Status
|Married to Tiamoyo Karenga
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|Los Angeles City College, University of California, Los Angeles, United States International University, University of Southern California
|Father
|Levi Everett
|Mother
|Addie Everett
Early Life and Education
Born Ronald McKinley Everett in Parsonsburg, Maryland, Maulana Karenga was the fourteenth child and seventh son of a tenant farmer and Baptist minister, Levi Everett. His family’s income also came from a poultry farm, and his upbringing was deeply influenced by the Southern black Baptist church tradition.
He moved to Los Angeles, California, in 1959, attending Los Angeles City College where he became the first African American student president. He later earned a BA and MA in Political Science with a specialization in African Studies from the University of California, Los Angeles, before obtaining two PhDs in political science and social ethics.
Notable Relationships
Maulana Karenga is married to Tiamoyo Karenga, who is actively involved in his cultural and academic endeavors, serving as coordinator and lecturer at the Kawaida Institute of Pan-African Studies. He was previously married to Brenda Lorraine “Haiba” Karenga, though details of that relationship are less publicly documented.
While his public life has focused on his work, Karenga and Tiamoyo have been photographed together at various Kwanzaa celebrations, underscoring their shared commitment to the holiday and African American cultural values.
Career Highlights
Maulana Karenga is internationally recognized as the creator of Kwanzaa, an African American and pan-African holiday first celebrated in 1966. This week-long observance, based on African “first fruit” traditions and the Nguzo Saba (Seven Principles), is celebrated by millions globally.
He also founded the US Organization in 1965, a cultural nationalist group that emphasized Black unity and cultural change through his Kawaida philosophy. His academic contributions are significant, including authoring Introduction to Black Studies, a widely used textbook, and serving as a professor and chair of Africana Studies at California State University, Long Beach.
Karenga has received numerous awards for his scholarship, leadership, and community service, solidifying his role as a pivotal figure in modern African American thought and culture.
Signature Quote
“This is our duty: to know our past and honor it; to engage our present and improve it; and to imagine a whole new future and forge it in the most ethical, effective and expansive ways.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, July 13, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, July 12, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, July 11, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0