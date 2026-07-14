Who Is Maulana Karenga? Maulana Ndabezitha Karenga is an American activist, author, and professor, recognized for his profound influence on Black intellectual and political culture. His work centers on cultural and social change for people of African descent. He burst into the public eye in 1966 with the creation of Kwanzaa, an annual pan-African holiday. This celebration, fostering community and cultural heritage, quickly gained widespread adoption across the world African community.

Full Name Maulana Ndabezitha Karenga Gender Male Relationship Status Married to Tiamoyo Karenga Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Los Angeles City College, University of California, Los Angeles, United States International University, University of Southern California Father Levi Everett Mother Addie Everett

Early Life and Education Born Ronald McKinley Everett in Parsonsburg, Maryland, Maulana Karenga was the fourteenth child and seventh son of a tenant farmer and Baptist minister, Levi Everett. His family’s income also came from a poultry farm, and his upbringing was deeply influenced by the Southern black Baptist church tradition. He moved to Los Angeles, California, in 1959, attending Los Angeles City College where he became the first African American student president. He later earned a BA and MA in Political Science with a specialization in African Studies from the University of California, Los Angeles, before obtaining two PhDs in political science and social ethics.

Notable Relationships Maulana Karenga is married to Tiamoyo Karenga, who is actively involved in his cultural and academic endeavors, serving as coordinator and lecturer at the Kawaida Institute of Pan-African Studies. He was previously married to Brenda Lorraine “Haiba” Karenga, though details of that relationship are less publicly documented. While his public life has focused on his work, Karenga and Tiamoyo have been photographed together at various Kwanzaa celebrations, underscoring their shared commitment to the holiday and African American cultural values.

Career Highlights Maulana Karenga is internationally recognized as the creator of Kwanzaa, an African American and pan-African holiday first celebrated in 1966. This week-long observance, based on African “first fruit” traditions and the Nguzo Saba (Seven Principles), is celebrated by millions globally. He also founded the US Organization in 1965, a cultural nationalist group that emphasized Black unity and cultural change through his Kawaida philosophy. His academic contributions are significant, including authoring Introduction to Black Studies, a widely used textbook, and serving as a professor and chair of Africana Studies at California State University, Long Beach. Karenga has received numerous awards for his scholarship, leadership, and community service, solidifying his role as a pivotal figure in modern African American thought and culture.