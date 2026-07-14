Who Is Jane Lynch? Jane Marie Lynch is an American actress, comedian, and singer recognized for her distinctive voice and sharp comedic timing. Her career spans impactful roles across film, television, and theater, establishing her as a versatile performer. She achieved widespread recognition with her breakout role as the formidable cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester in the musical comedy series Glee. This iconic performance captivated audiences and critics alike, earning her multiple prestigious awards.

Full Name Jane Marie Lynch Gender Female Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $9 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Thornridge High School, Illinois State University, Cornell University Father Frank Joseph Lynch Mother Eileen Lynch Siblings Bob Lynch, John Lynch, Julie Lynch Kids Haden Embry

Early Life and Education A close-knit family environment shaped Jane Lynch’s early years in Dolton, Illinois. Her father, Frank, worked as a banker, while her mother, Eileen, managed the household, instilling strong values. Lynch attended Thornridge High School before pursuing higher education, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre from Illinois State University. She further honed her craft with a Master of Fine Arts in Theatre from Cornell University.

Notable Relationships Jane Lynch has navigated a series of public relationships. Currently, she is married to Jennifer Cheyne, having tied the knot in 2021. Earlier in the decade, Lynch was married to clinical psychologist Lara Embry from 2010 to 2014, becoming stepmother to Embry’s daughter, Haden.

Career Highlights Jane Lynch’s career truly broke through with her role as Sue Sylvester in the hit musical series Glee, earning her immense critical acclaim. Her portrayal of the iconic cheerleading coach brought her a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award. Beyond acting, Lynch expanded her presence as a celebrated television host, leading the popular game show Hollywood Game Night for many seasons. She also currently hosts and executive produces The Weakest Link, further cementing her hosting prowess. To date, Lynch has collected an impressive six Primetime Emmy Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.