Who Is Dan Reynolds? Daniel Coulter Reynolds is an American singer and songwriter, known for fronting the dynamic pop rock band Imagine Dragons. His powerful vocals and emotive lyrics have defined the band’s global sound. He first rose to prominence with Imagine Dragons’ 2012 debut album, Night Visions, which featured the chart-topping single “Radioactive.” The album’s massive success established Reynolds as a major force in contemporary music.

Full Name Daniel Coulter Reynolds Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Partner, Minka Kelly Net Worth $70 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Danish, German, Scots-Irish, Welsh, Scottish, Irish, French Education Bonanza High School, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Brigham Young University Father Ronald Reynolds Mother Christene M. Reynolds Siblings Mac Reynolds, Sarah Bleazard, Robert Reynolds, Paul Reynolds Kids Arrow Eve Reynolds, Gia James Reynolds, Coco Rae Reynolds, Valentine Reynolds

Early Life and Education Raised in a large, close-knit family in Las Vegas, Nevada, Daniel Coulter Reynolds was the seventh of nine children. His parents, Ronald and Christene M. Reynolds, encouraged academic pursuits. He attended Bonanza High School before enrolling at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and later Brigham Young University, where he studied music, communications, and marketing. It was at BYU that he began his musical journey, forming Imagine Dragons.

Notable Relationships Singer Daniel Coulter Reynolds has been in a relationship with actress Minka Kelly since 2022. Earlier, he was married to Aja Volkman, with their divorce finalized in March 2024. Reynolds shares four children—Arrow Eve, Gia James, Coco Rae, and Valentine—with his former wife Aja Volkman, with whom he co-parents.

Career Highlights Imagine Dragons, led by Daniel Coulter Reynolds, achieved massive success with hit singles like “Radioactive,” “Demons,” and “Believer.” Their genre-blending sound garnered numerous multi-platinum certifications. Beyond the band, Reynolds launched Night Street Records, an imprint under Interscope, fostering new talent. He also organized the LOVELOUD festival, dedicated to supporting LGBTQ youth and promoting acceptance.