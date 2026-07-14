Who Is Phoebe Waller-Bridge? Phoebe Mary Waller-Bridge is a British actress, screenwriter, and producer renowned for her sharp wit. Her distinctive voice and bold narrative choices often push creative boundaries. She first garnered significant attention with her one-woman show, Fleabag, which quickly gained critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The stage success led to a celebrated television series.

Full Name Phoebe Mary Waller-Bridge Gender Female Relationship Status Dating Martin McDonagh Nationality British Ethnicity White Education St Augustine’s Priory, DLD College London, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art Father Michael Cyprian Waller-Bridge Mother Theresa Mary Waller-Bridge Siblings Isobel Waller-Bridge, Jasper Waller-Bridge

Early Life and Education Phoebe Mary Waller-Bridge grew up in Ealing, London, nurtured by her parents Michael Cyprian Waller-Bridge and Theresa Mary Waller-Bridge, alongside two siblings. Her creative family environment, including a composer sister, fostered an early artistic inclination. She attended St Augustine’s Priory, an independent Catholic school, and later DLD College London. Waller-Bridge then honed her craft at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, graduating in 2006.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to Irish playwright and filmmaker Martin McDonagh, Phoebe Mary Waller-Bridge was previously married to Conor Woodman. Their marriage lasted from 2014 to 2017, concluding in divorce in 2022. Waller-Bridge has no children and has maintained a private approach to her personal life since her current relationship began in 2017.

Career Highlights Phoebe Mary Waller-Bridge’s comedic drama Fleabag captivated audiences, earning her three Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes. Her writing and lead performance in the series solidified her as a groundbreaking talent. Beyond acting, Waller-Bridge served as the showrunner and executive producer for the acclaimed spy thriller series Killing Eve. She also contributed to the screenplay for the James Bond film No Time to Die. To date, she has collected multiple BAFTA TV Awards, alongside her Emmy and Golden Globe recognition, cementing Waller-Bridge as a pivotal figure in modern entertainment.