Who Is Kyle Gass? Kyle Richard Gass is an American musician and actor, known for his distinctive comedic rock style and dynamic stage presence. He often serves as the stoic, guitar-wielding foil to his more flamboyant bandmate, creating a unique comedic partnership. He first gained widespread attention as one half of the comedy rock duo Tenacious D, which catapulted into the public eye with its 1997 HBO television series. This series showcased the duo’s quirky humor and musical talent, quickly earning them a cult following.

Full Name Kyle Richard Gass Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Las Lomas High School, UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television Father John Gass Mother Carol Gass Siblings Two brothers

Early Life and Education Born in Walnut Creek, California, Kyle Richard Gass grew up with his parents, John and Carol Gass, and two brothers. He developed an early passion for music, learning to play the guitar and flute from the age of eight. He attended Las Lomas High School, graduating in 1978, where he played flute in the marching band. Gass later studied acting at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, joining Tim Robbins’ The Actors’ Gang, where he met Jack Black.

Notable Relationships Kyle Richard Gass was previously in a relationship with Tracy M. Young. Public records indicate he is currently single. No confirmed public information is available regarding children or co-parenting relationships for Gass at this time.

Career Highlights Kyle Richard Gass co-founded the Grammy-winning comedy rock band Tenacious D with Jack Black, releasing albums like Tenacious D and The Pick of Destiny. Their unique blend of rock and comedy garnered significant chart success and a dedicated fanbase. Beyond Tenacious D, Gass also established other musical projects, including the rock bands Trainwreck and the Kyle Gass Band, releasing albums like Kyle Gass Band and Thundering Herd. He has also appeared in numerous films and television shows. Gass secured a Grammy Award in 2015 for Best Metal Performance with Tenacious D, recognizing their rendition of Dio’s “The Last in Line,” cementing his influence in comedy rock.