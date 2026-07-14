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Some comic strips tell a complete story in just a few panels. Others work because they capture a feeling you've probably had yourself but never quite put into words. That's where "The Bear Trap", created by cartoonist Mike Lewis, feels most at home. Whether he's poking fun at work, relationships, money, self-doubt, or the strange expectations people place on themselves, his comics rarely depend on elaborate setups. Instead, they begin with ordinary situations and take them in directions that are funny, slightly uncomfortable, and often surprisingly accurate.

Lewis tells those stories through a cast of animal characters, but the comics have never really been about animals. Bears, raccoons, birds, and other creatures simply provide enough distance for readers to laugh at behaviors that might otherwise feel a little too familiar. That balance between humor and observation has become one of the defining qualities of "The Bear Trap", where even the most absurd jokes usually have something recognizable at their core.

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#1

Hilarious animal comics: A large bear in a bathroom with shaving cream on his face, holding scissors, asking for new boxers.
Hilarious animal comics: A large bear in a bathroom with shaving cream on his face, holding scissors, asking for new boxers.
Hilarious animal comics: A large bear in a bathroom with shaving cream on his face, holding scissors, asking for new boxers.
Hilarious animal comics: A large bear in a bathroom with shaving cream on his face, holding scissors, asking for new boxers.

the_bear_trap Report

16points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Hilarious animal comics: A smaller bear looking concerned, with a speech bubble saying 'It's just one crisis after another-'
    Hilarious animal comics: A smaller bear looking concerned, with a speech bubble saying 'It's just one crisis after another-'
    Hilarious animal comics: A smaller bear looking concerned, with a speech bubble saying 'It's just one crisis after another-'
    Hilarious animal comics: A smaller bear looking concerned, with a speech bubble saying 'It's just one crisis after another-'
    Hilarious animal comics: A smaller bear looking concerned, with a speech bubble saying 'It's just one crisis after another-'
    Hilarious animal comics: A smaller bear looking concerned, with a speech bubble saying 'It's just one crisis after another-'
    Hilarious animal comics: A smaller bear looking concerned, with a speech bubble saying 'It's just one crisis after another-'

    the_bear_trap Report

    13points
    POST
    #3

    Hilarious animal comics: A bear in a bagel shop holding tongs, asking 'Whadda you want?' to an off-screen person.
    Hilarious animal comics: A bear in a bagel shop holding tongs, asking 'Whadda you want?' to an off-screen person.
    Hilarious animal comics: A bear in a bagel shop holding tongs, asking 'Whadda you want?' to an off-screen person.

    the_bear_trap Report

    10points
    POST
    #4

    Hilarious animal comics: A wolf in tattered clothes asks a bear for money inside a store.
    Hilarious animal comics: A wolf in tattered clothes asks a bear for money inside a store.
    Hilarious animal comics: A wolf in tattered clothes asks a bear for money inside a store.
    Hilarious animal comics: A wolf in tattered clothes asks a bear for money inside a store.
    Hilarious animal comics: A wolf in tattered clothes asks a bear for money inside a store.

    the_bear_trap Report

    5points
    POST
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    #5

    A comic of two bears, one bored and scrolling on a phone, the other walking with a bucket. Hilarious animal comics.
    A comic of two bears, one bored and scrolling on a phone, the other walking with a bucket. Hilarious animal comics.

    the_bear_trap Report

    4points
    POST
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    #6

    Hilarious animal comics: A bear eats at a table while a hippo stands with its back turned in a kitchen.
    Hilarious animal comics: A bear eats at a table while a hippo stands with its back turned in a kitchen.
    Hilarious animal comics: A bear eats at a table while a hippo stands with its back turned in a kitchen.
    Hilarious animal comics: A bear eats at a table while a hippo stands with its back turned in a kitchen.

    the_bear_trap Report

    4points
    POST
    #7

    Hilarious animal comics: A sleepy bear ignores a smaller animal complaining about a toothache.
    Hilarious animal comics: A sleepy bear ignores a smaller animal complaining about a toothache.
    Hilarious animal comics: A sleepy bear ignores a smaller animal complaining about a toothache.
    Hilarious animal comics: A sleepy bear ignores a smaller animal complaining about a toothache.

    the_bear_trap Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    Hilarious animal comics: Two animals at a beach, one trying on a hat and the other applying sunscreen.
    Hilarious animal comics: Two animals at a beach, one trying on a hat and the other applying sunscreen.
    Hilarious animal comics: Two animals at a beach, one trying on a hat and the other applying sunscreen.
    Hilarious animal comics: Two animals at a beach, one trying on a hat and the other applying sunscreen.

    the_bear_trap Report

    4points
    POST
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    #9

    A comic of a bear inside a car, ready to scratch a double-parked car with his claws. Hilarious animal comics.
    A comic of a bear inside a car, ready to scratch a double-parked car with his claws. Hilarious animal comics.
    A comic of a bear inside a car, ready to scratch a double-parked car with his claws. Hilarious animal comics.
    A comic of a bear inside a car, ready to scratch a double-parked car with his claws. Hilarious animal comics.
    A comic of a bear inside a car, ready to scratch a double-parked car with his claws. Hilarious animal comics.

    the_bear_trap Report

    2points
    POST
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    #10

    A comic showing a large white bear preparing to eat a pizza while a smaller brown animal character watches. The bear is in a kitchen, and there is a can of soda next to the pizza. This is an example of hilarious animal comics.
    A comic showing a large white bear preparing to eat a pizza while a smaller brown animal character watches. The bear is in a kitchen, and there is a can of soda next to the pizza. This is an example of hilarious animal comics.
    A comic showing a large white bear preparing to eat a pizza while a smaller brown animal character watches. The bear is in a kitchen, and there is a can of soda next to the pizza. This is an example of hilarious animal comics.
    A comic showing a large white bear preparing to eat a pizza while a smaller brown animal character watches. The bear is in a kitchen, and there is a can of soda next to the pizza. This is an example of hilarious animal comics.
    A comic showing a large white bear preparing to eat a pizza while a smaller brown animal character watches. The bear is in a kitchen, and there is a can of soda next to the pizza. This is an example of hilarious animal comics.
    A comic showing a large white bear preparing to eat a pizza while a smaller brown animal character watches. The bear is in a kitchen, and there is a can of soda next to the pizza. This is an example of hilarious animal comics.

    the_bear_trap Report

    2points
    POST
    #11

    A comic showing two animal characters, a large white bear and a smaller brown one, in a car. The white bear is driving, and both are enjoying a song. This is an example of hilarious animal comics.
    A comic showing two animal characters, a large white bear and a smaller brown one, in a car. The white bear is driving, and both are enjoying a song. This is an example of hilarious animal comics.

    the_bear_trap Report

    2points
    POST
    #12

    A comic of a large bear drinking beer at a bar, ignoring texts. A bird is next to a phone on the counter. Hilarious animal comics.
    A comic of a large bear drinking beer at a bar, ignoring texts. A bird is next to a phone on the counter. Hilarious animal comics.
    A comic of a large bear drinking beer at a bar, ignoring texts. A bird is next to a phone on the counter. Hilarious animal comics.
    A comic of a large bear drinking beer at a bar, ignoring texts. A bird is next to a phone on the counter. Hilarious animal comics.

    the_bear_trap Report

    2points
    POST
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    #13

    A comic of a bear holding a book in a hallway, with another animal encouraging him to ask someone out. Hilarious animal comics.
    A comic of a bear holding a book in a hallway, with another animal encouraging him to ask someone out. Hilarious animal comics.
    A comic of a bear holding a book in a hallway, with another animal encouraging him to ask someone out. Hilarious animal comics.
    A comic of a bear holding a book in a hallway, with another animal encouraging him to ask someone out. Hilarious animal comics.
    A comic of a bear holding a book in a hallway, with another animal encouraging him to ask someone out. Hilarious animal comics.

    the_bear_trap Report

    2points
    POST
    #14

    A comic of a hippo looking distraught over a stain on the sofa, then flipping the cushion. Hilarious animal comics.
    A comic of a hippo looking distraught over a stain on the sofa, then flipping the cushion. Hilarious animal comics.

    the_bear_trap Report

    2points
    POST
    #15

    Hilarious animal comics: A boar in a biker vest and sunglasses with a motorcycle silhouette in the background.
    Hilarious animal comics: A boar in a biker vest and sunglasses with a motorcycle silhouette in the background.

    the_bear_trap Report

    2points
    POST
    #16

    Hilarious animal comics: A large bear in a martial arts uniform with a sword, telling a smaller bear about destiny.
    Hilarious animal comics: A large bear in a martial arts uniform with a sword, telling a smaller bear about destiny.
    Hilarious animal comics: A large bear in a martial arts uniform with a sword, telling a smaller bear about destiny.
    Hilarious animal comics: A large bear in a martial arts uniform with a sword, telling a smaller bear about destiny.
    Hilarious animal comics: A large bear in a martial arts uniform with a sword, telling a smaller bear about destiny.
    Hilarious animal comics: A large bear in a martial arts uniform with a sword, telling a smaller bear about destiny.
    Hilarious animal comics: A large bear in a martial arts uniform with a sword, telling a smaller bear about destiny.
    Hilarious animal comics: A large bear in a martial arts uniform with a sword, telling a smaller bear about destiny.
    Hilarious animal comics: A large bear in a martial arts uniform with a sword, telling a smaller bear about destiny.
    Hilarious animal comics: A large bear in a martial arts uniform with a sword, telling a smaller bear about destiny.

    the_bear_trap Report

    2points
    POST
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    #17

    Hilarious animal comics: Two bears and a cat with a speech bubble saying, 'Watch that cat son, they're bad luck.'
    Hilarious animal comics: Two bears and a cat with a speech bubble saying, 'Watch that cat son, they're bad luck.'
    Hilarious animal comics: Two bears and a cat with a speech bubble saying, 'Watch that cat son, they're bad luck.'
    Hilarious animal comics: Two bears and a cat with a speech bubble saying, 'Watch that cat son, they're bad luck.'
    Hilarious animal comics: Two bears and a cat with a speech bubble saying, 'Watch that cat son, they're bad luck.'

    the_bear_trap Report

    2points
    POST
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