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Some comic strips tell a complete story in just a few panels. Others work because they capture a feeling you've probably had yourself but never quite put into words. That's where "The Bear Trap", created by cartoonist Mike Lewis, feels most at home. Whether he's poking fun at work, relationships, money, self-doubt, or the strange expectations people place on themselves, his comics rarely depend on elaborate setups. Instead, they begin with ordinary situations and take them in directions that are funny, slightly uncomfortable, and often surprisingly accurate.

Lewis tells those stories through a cast of animal characters, but the comics have never really been about animals. Bears, raccoons, birds, and other creatures simply provide enough distance for readers to laugh at behaviors that might otherwise feel a little too familiar. That balance between humor and observation has become one of the defining qualities of "The Bear Trap", where even the most absurd jokes usually have something recognizable at their core.

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